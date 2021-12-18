Connect with us

Nuggets soar past Hawks behind Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic

Nuggets soar past Hawks behind Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic
ATLANTA – For the first time in forever, Nikola Jokic wasn’t herculean. And for the first time in even longer, the Nuggets didn’t need him to be.

The Nuggets took down the Hawks, 133-115, winning in convincing fashion to start their latest three-game road trip. Friday’s was a collective effort, with six players reaching double figures scoring.

Jokic finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, though foul trouble — perhaps fortuitously — limited him to just 26 minutes. After missing Wednesday’s loss due to a team violation, Bones Hyland sparked Denver’s second unit with a team-high 24 points. His slippery drives and 3-point shooting exposed Atlanta’s porous defense.

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) reacts after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Atlanta.

Trae Young paced the Hawks with 34 points despite Aaron Gordon’s best defensive efforts.

Now 15-14 on the season, the Nuggets’ next stop comes Sunday at Brooklyn, a team whose depth has been ravaged by COVID-19 health and safety protocols recently.

On the same day Bol Bol and Michael Porter Jr. returned to the health and safety protocols, reserve guard Austin Rivers came back for his first game in nearly three weeks. Rivers made a noticeable impact even though he wasn’t close to game shape. Rivers poured in 11 points off the bench, part of the 51 the Nuggets got from their reserves.

Their 35 assists were also an indication of the shared workload.

When Jokic checked out barely a minute into the third quarter with his fourth foul, the Nuggets held a commanding 75-54 lead. In came Hyland, whose first-half outburst carried Denver’s bench. During that first half, Hyland buried two audacious 3s from Young territory – well beyond the 3-point line.

But as Young threatened to chip away at Denver’s sizable lead in the third, Monte Morris, Jeff Green and Gordon all connected on timely mid-range looks to weather the storm. Engaged from the bench, both Jokic and Jamal Murray stood up to applaud multiple times at their teammates’ effort. The Nuggets carried a 106-87 lead into the fourth.

Even with everything the Nuggets were dealing with, from debilitating injuries to unfortunate COVID cases, coach Michael Malone swore his team was handling it well.

“I think we’re in a good place, to be very honest,” Malone said. “There is a lot going on. You look at not just the injuries with Jamal, Michael, P.J., now Markus, who are long-term injuries. You have guys out with COVID. Then you throw in the fact that, OK, we’re 14-14, a third of the way through the season, but I think overall, we’re in a good place mentally.”

Malone acknowledged the toll had gotten heavy but not overwhelming.

“We were on a two-week road trip that felt like an eternity, then you come home, then you go right back on the road,” he said. “These are trying times but I never feel it’s too much, it’s too heavy. It’s been a challenge for all of us. … It has not been easy. I think by the culture that we have, the group that we have, the continuity that we have, have allowed us to lean on each other and help each other get through it, because that’s all you have is the man next to you.”

The Nuggets authored a superlative opening half, with swarming defense and bristling, unselfish offense. With 18 assists on 27 first-half field goals, Denver carried a 72-54 lead into the break. Young, hounded by Gordon, only managed 11 points in the first half.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) ...

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Atlanta.

Gordon’s gliding block on a Young layup attempt late in the second quarter got Denver’s entire bench up. They went just as wild for a Facu Campazzo nutmeg assist.

Boston Herald preseason EMass Top 25 boys basketball rankings

December 18, 2021

Boston Herald preseason EMass Top 25 boys basketball rankings
Here is the Boston Herald preseason EMass Top 25 boys basketball rankings. Please note that this does not take into account any games played in the first week of the regular season.

1. Malden Catholic

2. Andover

3. BC High

4. Lynn English

5. Newton North

6. Central Catholic

7. Mansfield

8. St. Mary’s

9. Burke

10. Tech Boston

11. Taunton

12. Brookline

13. Latin Academy

14. Brockton

15. Cambridge

16. Everett

17. Beverly

18. New Mission

19. St. John’s Prep

20. Lawrence

21. Natick

22. Dracut

23. Scituate

24. Whitman-Hanson

25. Newburyport

Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud case heads to the jury

December 18, 2021

Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case heads to the jury
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury that will weigh 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes finally got the case Friday afternoon after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking final arguments to sum up their respective interpretations of the evidence submitted to the jury. That included the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than 900 exhibits.

The eight men and four women on the jury began their deliberations late on Friday and will take the weekend off before resuming Monday morning to decide whether Holmes turned her blood-testing startup into a massive scam. If convicted on all counts, Holmes, 37, could face up to 20 years in prison.

In his final attempt to persuade the jury to acquit, Holmes lawyer Kevin Downey likened her final days running a then-reeling Theranos to a captain valiantly trying to save a sinking ship.

Had Holmes committed any crimes, she would have been scurrying to jump overboard like a scared rat, Downey, told jurors as he wrapped up roughly five hours of closing arguments. Federal prosecutors spent three hours Thursday explaining why the jury should convict her.

Referring to a 2016 turning point that threatened to ruin Theranos, Downey asked the jury: “Did she leave? No she stayed. Why? Because she believed in this technology.”

As he did Thursday, Downey again depicted Holmes as a well-meaning entrepreneur who never stopped trying to perfect Theranos’ blood-testing technology and use it to improve health care.

“She believed she was building a technology that would change the world,” Downey proclaimed Friday.

Federal prosecutor John Bostic offered a rebuttal, arguing that Holmes made her attempts to salvage Theranos under intense scrutiny that gave her few other options. He cited evidence to argue that she consistently sought to deceive people whenever she thought she could get away with her alleged ruse.

“At so many forks in the road, she chose the wrong path,” Bostic said.

Bostic’s rebuttal echoed many of the themes touched upon in Thursday’s arguments, when fellow prosecutor Jeffrey Schenk cast Holmes as a charlatan who brazenly lied to become rich and famous. Those purported goals were achieved in 2014 when Holmes became a media sensation with an estimated fortune of $4.5 billion based on her 50% stake in Theranos.

The trial revolves around allegations that Holmes duped investors, business partners and patients about Theranos’ technology. She repeatedly claimed that the company’s new testing device could scan for hundreds of diseases and other problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick instead of a needle stuck in a vein.

The concept was so compelling that Theranos and Holmes were able to raise more than $900 million, some of that from billionaire investors such as media magnate Rupert Murdoch and software titan Larry Ellison. The Palo Alto, California, company also negotiated potentially lucrative deals with major retailers Walgreens and Safeway. Holmes soon began to grace national magazine covers as a wunderkind.

Unknown to most people outside Theranos, the company’s blood-testing technology was flawed, often producing inaccurate results that could have endangered the lives of patients who took the tests.

After the flaws were exposed in 2015 and 2016, Theranos eventually collapsed. The Justice Department filed its criminal case in 2018.

“People lost money,” Downey acknowledged Friday. “That is a bad event and a failure on (Holmes’) part.” But, he added, none of it was criminal.

Downey told the jury that Holmes didn’t realize the scope of the problems until a Theranos laboratory director informed her in March 2016 that the company had to invalidate 60,000 of its past blood tests.

Had Holmes thought any crimes been committed, Downey posited, she would have tried to cover them up and perhaps sell some of her stock. Not only did she never sell a share, Downey said, she continued to try to salvage the company. Her turnaround efforts included ousting Theranos’ chief operating officer, Sunny Balwani, who also had been her lover.

Four officers connected to fatal shooting in Colorado Springs are identified

December 18, 2021

Four officers connected to fatal shooting in Colorado Springs are identified
Four officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department connected to a fatal police shooting have been identified.

Officers Scott Ferguson, Ray Shepard, Ryan Paine and Thorin Fash are on administrative leave per department policy following the Dec. 10 shooting in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, according to a police news release on Friday.

