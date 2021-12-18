Celebrities
Olivia Wilde Rocks Black Crop Top & Leggings To Gym Amid Harry Style Romance – Photos
Ab-tastic! Olivia Wilde showed off her fit figure in a black crop top and matching leggings for a grueling workout at the gym.
Olivia Wilde is working on her fitness! The 37-year-old movie star and director sent temperatures soaring as she was spotted leaving the gym in Los Angeles on December 18. Rocking a form-fitting, black crop top, the Tron: Legacy actress showed off her sculpted abs as she walked back to her car. Olivia completed the sporty look with a pair of skintight leggings and matching black sneakers. She swept her trademark chestnut tresses up in a loose ponytail and went makeup free to showcase her natural beauty. A simple silver necklace and cream tote topped off her wardrobe.
Olivia’s solo trip to the gym comes as she has been getting more and more involved with pop superstar Harry Styles. The adorable couple first met on the set of her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling and sparked romance rumors after they were seen holding hands at a friend’s wedding back in June. The couple have since been spotted on outings together, with Olivia attending the former One Direction member’s recent concerts..
The pair are even planning on spending the holidays together! “Harry and Olivia plan to celebrate the holidays together,” a source close to Olivia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re both really close with their families so they plan on traveling during the holiday season so that they can spend time with everyone. Olivia’s family, especially her mom, absolutely adores Harry and they look forward to celebrating together.” And it appears Harry’s mother is just as enamored! “His mother is excited to spend the time with him and she adores Olivia because she is older and Harry’s mom feels like he needs an older woman to have a serious relationship,” the insider explained. “His mom wants very much for him to settle down, have a family and kids.”
Our sources didn’t reveal any information on whether Olivia’s children Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, would be joining her during her trip to Harry’s home. But it’s more than likely she and her co-parenting ex Jason Sudeikis will figure out the best plan to keep the family happy. The former couple split in November. They first started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013, but never officially walked down the aisle together.
Celebrities
Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme, 13, Spotted Christmas Shopping In Beverly Hills — Photo
Jennifer Lopez and Emme, 13, were spotted visiting several luxury stores like Christian Dior and Valentino just a week before Christmas.
Jennifer Lopez, 52, got her last minute Christmas shopping with her daughter Emme Muniz, 13! The mother-daughter duo were spotted in the ritzy Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 17 as they hit up several stores on Rodeo Drive.
While sunny, Jennifer looked both festive and cozy in a light gray sweater adorned with sequins while visiting a Bed, Bath & Beyond. She paired the holiday-ready item with a loose fitting pair of ripped jeans, along with a fresh pair of white leather sneakers. The “Marry Me” singer kept her glam casual with light, dewy makeup above her beige face mask, along with her highlighted hair in slicked back, high ponytail. A pair of wire sunglasses also sat on her head.
gThe Bronx native perused several high end boutiques, including Christian Dior where she could be seen looking at jewelry. She also paid a visit to a Valentino store, which is known to be a go-to brand for Jennifer. In recent months, she’s sported several pieces from the label including a logo bikini on her yacht getaway with beau Ben Affleck, 49. During the couple’s initial romance, she iconically wore a mint-green off-the-shoulder gown to the 2003 Oscars with the Good Will Hunting actor as her date.
After an afternoon of shopping, Jennifer was joined by her teenage daughter Emme. The 13-year-old twinned with her gorgeous mom in a pair of ripped jeans, adding a black t-shirt and Vans sneakers. She also added a pair of black optical glasses, perhaps the pair she picked out while shopping at LensCrafters earlier this week. J.Lo sweetly put her arm around Emme as they exited the Dior boutique. After they were done, Emme and Jennifer stepped into a waiting black SUV parked in front of the Harry Winston store.
The outing comes after Ben clarified his comments about feeling “trapped” in his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner in a two-hour conversation with Howard Stern. “I had gone on about how much we respected each other and how we cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first,” explaiend the following day to Jimmy Kimmel. “And went through our stuff. And they said that I had blamed by ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”
“That’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am…what I believe and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mom,” he also said.
Celebrities
Kamala Harris Defends Joe Biden After Charlamagne Asks Who The ‘Real President’ Is
Kamala Harris defended Joe Biden during a heated exchange with Charlamagne after he questioned whether Biden or Senator Joe Manchin was running the country.
Vice President Kamala Harris defended President Joe Biden after Charlamagne tha God questioned if Biden or Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was running the country. During a heated exchange on Charlamagne’s Comedy Central show Tha God’s Honest Truth on December 17, the host pressed Harris about calling Manchin out for his continued opposition to Democratic legislation. After questioning if Manchin was a “problem” for their administration, Charlamagne went so far as to ask, “I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?”
Harris quickly shot back, definitively answering that Biden was in charge and that she found Charlamagne’s line of questioning out of hand. “C’mon, Charlamagne,” she said with a disappointed tone. “No, no, no, no, it’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican, about asking whether or not he’s president. It’s Joe Biden, it’s Joe Biden and I’m vice president and my name is Kamala Harris.”
Charlamagne argued that Manchin, whose vote is essential in passing the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, is “stopping progress”. “He’s ruining democracy,” he added. “‘Cause what scares me is if the voting rights don’t pass, the Build Back Better doesn’t pass, or police reform doesn’t pass, I doubt you’re gonna get Black people to go out there and vote in 2022 and 2024.”
“I hear the frustration,” Harris replied. “But let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had, and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done. And it is not easy to do, but we will not give up. And I will not give up.”
With the tension between the pair dying down, Charlamagne interjected how he was impressed with Harris’ passion and push back. “I just want you to know, that Madame Vice President, that Kamala Harris, that’s the one I like,” Charlamagne explained.. “That’s the one that was putting the pressure on people in Senate hearings. That’s the one I’d like to see more often out here in these streets.”
Celebrities
Kris Jenner Sweetly Holds Granddaughter Dream, 5, Arriving To A Christmas Shoot – Photos
Kris Jenner wore a stylish black coat and boots when she arrived at a Calabasas location with an adorable Dream Kardashian to reportedly take family photos for Christmas.
Kris Jenner, 66, and her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 5, shared a sweet moment on Dec. 17 when they were photographed in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, were photographed walking outside a location where they were reportedly taking part in a photoshoot for the holidays. Kris wore a fashionable black jacket, leggings, and boots while Dream, whom she was holding, wore a white tank top with colorful patterns, pink and gray camouflaged pants, and black, white, and yellow Nike sneakers.
The doting grandmother also wore sunglasses and a black face mask as her signature short hairstyle was on full display. The tot had some of her long hair up in a small side ponytail while the rest was down, and they both appeared happy to be together.
After the photoshoot was over, Kris was photographed outside again, but the time she was wearing a black bouclé unisex onesie from her daughter Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS collection. She paired the comfortable-looking outfit with fuzzy white slippers as the hood on her top was over her head. She also carried a Hermes handbag and had the same sunglasses and face mask on as she did before as she hopped into her Rolls Royce and drove away.
Although it hasn’t been confirmed that Kris and Dream’s appearance at the Calabasas location was for a family holiday card, it’s definitely a good possibility. They are known for usually revealing gorgeous holiday card photos that show their growing family every year, even though they’ve previously admitted it can be tough bringing everyone together at one time for the photoshoots.
When the family isn’t busy posing for photo shoots, they’re busy filming their upcoming reality show for Hulu. After ending their popular KUWTK series earlier this year, some of the KarJenners decided to take part in this new show, but according to one source, Rob isn’t one of them.
“Rob will NOT be appearing in their Hulu show because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter to be a part of it. Everyone respects this decision,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in Nov. “Doing the show with E! caused him nothing but pain and hardships as he had several hospitalizations,” the source continued while also adding part of those included “court battles” with his ex and Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna.
