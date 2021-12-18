Omar Kelly: Here’s what the Dolphins have to do to sweep the Jets

Have you ever gone to a gym where they assign lockers as you come in? If so, you may have noticed one of the universal laws of nature: No matter how many lockers are available, all of the current gym-goers will be given lockers that are clustered in one small area.

That situation came to mind recently as a friend described her employer’s hoteling process. For the uninitiated, hoteling is one of several terms describing the concept of using a workspace for the day. Rather than having a permanent spot or their own office, employees “hotel” out of an empty cubicle, perhaps with the benefit of a locker or file cabinet to store things between visits.

Unlike an actual hotel, however, workers shouldn’t expect any mints on the pillow or other “guest” amenities. Depending on the organization and how far they’re carrying the concept, the cubicle might be partly stocked with supplies and a desktop computer, with access to an operable coffee maker as a bonus. Otherwise, the employee may need to transport everything — from a laptop and thermos to paper clips and a stapler — to set up the space for the day.

In my friend’s workplace, hoteling is part of the company’s hybrid work model, with employees mostly working from home but also coming to the office one or two days a week. So far she’s not complaining but there is one odd thing: In a self-imposed version of the gym locker room, she’s noticed other employees choosing the adjacent cubicle, even when there are a multitude of options for spacing out. Since clustering together practically mandates the use of both face masks and headphones, it’s a bit puzzling. Maybe we’re all a little lonelier than we thought.

Lonely or not, hybrid options for those whose job accommodates it looks to be the next wave in our constantly shifting pandemic work lives.

Like every change we’ve encountered on this journey, we’ll master this one, too, especially with help from those who have gone ahead of us. Here are some observations I’ve been gathering from clients whose workplaces are going hybrid:

Yikes, no video-off mode. And maybe worse, no softening filter, either. On in-person work days it’s just you and your colleagues, in all your unvarnished reality, showing up with backpacks and coffee and that smelly chai someone always seems to be brewing.

Speaking of things that smell … enough said. That’s something we need to regain a tolerance for, while re-discovering the virtue of washing our own clothes more often.

Awkward hybrid hybrids. Hybrid work structures are one thing, but hybrid meetings are quite another. When some participants are in the conference room together and others are dialing in, the results can be bumpy. Assuming the technology cooperates and the logistics aren’t too distracting — both big assumptions — there’s still the question of parity. Will the home-based workers lose out on partnerships and extra “points” experienced by those meeting in person?

To overcome this issue, some organizations require everyone to participate via video, even if they are in the same building. This kind of flips the concept of coming into the office for a meeting. Maybe the new normal will be to stay home when meetings are scheduled?

Stale snacks. Break room treats are apparently not that easy to pull off anymore. Do you leave donuts on the counter even in an empty office? Throw them away at the end of day, despite the waste? Bring them home, despite your waist? How did treats come to be such a complicated part of this hybrid scenario?

There are certainly more issues to discuss when it comes to being a hybrid worker, many of them pre-dating the pandemic. At the same time, strategies have been emerging that can help you manage this new reality. These three tips are my favorite so far:

1. Choose hybrid over fully remote. If your work can accommodate it, showing up in person will provide extras that simply can’t be replicated in a fully remote work structure.

2. Commit to specific days to come in. A random schedule makes it harder for others to anticipate seeing you, including your boss.

3. Make connections while you’re there. Even a brief conversation with the security guard is better than sticking entirely to yourself — or why bother to come in?

How do you feel about the brave new world of hybrid work? Feel free to tell me your adventures, as I’m still collecting stories about the ups and downs of this emerging work structure.

Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at alindgren@prototypecareerservice.com.