Omar Kelly: Here’s what the Dolphins have to do to sweep the Jets
Five things the Miami Dolphins (6-7) need to do to get their sixth straight win, and beat the New York Jets (3-10) at home in Week 15:
Provide Tua Tagovailoa adequate protection
Everything offensively begins and ends with Tagovailoa’s protection, and lately Miami’s offensive line has done a better job of creating a cleaner pocket. During Miami’s five-game winning streak, the Dolphins have allowed 12 sacks. For some teams that might be a problem, but for the Dolphins, 2.5 sacks allowed a game is a drastic improvement.
Giving Tagovailoa time to operate in the pocket could open up Miami’s passing game by giving co-offensive coordinator George Godsey the flexibility to incorporate more five-step drop plays into the game plan. The Dolphins need to ensure that Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and pass rusher Shaq Lawson are accounted for. The last time Miami played the Jets, the Dolphins didn’t allow a sack.
Limit Jets to 17 points
The Dolphins defense has gotten back to its aggressive and stingy ways of last year, and it has benefited the team tremendously. Miami has only allowed four touchdowns in the past five games, and the Dolphins’ opponents during the winning streak are averaging 11 points per game. There is a potential for some slippage if rookie safety Jevon Holland doesn’t play, and remains sidelined while on the COVID-19 list. Veteran Eric Rowe has the most knowledge of Miami’s scheme, and is the logical replacement for Holland.
With tailback Michael Carter and receiver Eljiah Moore sidelined, if not slowed by their injuries, the Jets don’t have many playmakers that should give the Dolphins defense trouble. Carter is expected to return from his ankle injury this week, while Moore remains on injured reserve.
Confuse Jets QB Zach Wilson
Rookie quarterbacks typically struggle with the aggressive approach and multiplicity Miami’s defense features, and it often leads to a turnover-heavy game. Wilson, who the Jets selected second overall in the 2021 NFL draft, is struggling (completing 56 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,741 yards with s6 touchdowns and 11 interceptions) and has a 65.3 passer rating.
The Dolphins need to keep showing Wilson things he isn’t expecting, and hope it leads to the rookie making a dozen or so mistakes. Wilson has been sacked 28 times in 519 offensive snaps. He’s sacked once every 10.2 attempts.
Rush for 100 yards
Even before tailbacks backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were cleared to return after spending most of the past week in COVID protocols, the Dolphins needed to remain committed to running the football.
During Miami’s five-game winning streak it has averaged 28 attempts per game, despite the team’s dismal 3.3 yards per carry average, because it provides the balance that fuels its run-pass-option offense. Duke Johnson will likely take the reigns of Miami’s rushing attack, and if his career average of 4.2 yards per carry holds up on Sunday we might be looking at a new starter in the Dolphins backfield for the final month of the season.
Contain Jets’ rushing attack
The Jets have struggled to establish a running game without Carter, the rookie who was having an impressive season before suffering an ankle injury in Miami’s win over the Jets last month. Tevin Coleman and La’Mical Perine have held it down during Carter’s absence, but Coleman might be sidelined by a concussion. Carter is expected to play this week, and hopefully Miami will defend him better this time than they did in the earlier contest considering he gained 63 yards on nine carries before leaving the game with that injury early in the third quarter.
The Dolphins head into Sunday’s game ranked eight against the run, allowing 103.8 yards per attempt. Most of the improvement was made when nose tackle Raekwon Davis returned from his knee injury. A stout performance against the Jets could push the Dolphins into top five in the league.
Tornadoes’ toll: Family members mourn those they lost
By JOHN HANNA and SUDHIN THANAWALA
Annistyn Rackley was an outgoing and energetic 9-year-old who didn’t let a rare liver condition prevent her from the activities she loved: swimming, dancing and cheerleading, her great-aunt Sandra Hooker said.
The girl delighted in donning outfits and makeup for cheer competitions and would frequently do cartwheels and the splits in front of family members.
“I would just gasp because she could do the splits all the time, and she would just laugh,” Hooker recalled. “She loved dancing.”
Annistyn was among at least 92 people who were confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area Dec. 10. The victims included grandmothers, veterans and in some cases, multiple members of a single family. On one street in Bowling Green, Kentucky, 12 people died — eight of them children. Seven of the 12 were members of one family. Their grief-stricken neighbors are surrounded by ruins that include countless children’s toys.
The sudden bereavement has left loved ones reeling and clinging to memories. Katie Fields said she doesn’t want her father, 60-year-old Carl Hogan, of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, remembered as “the guy who died in the tornado.” Hogan loved to fish and loved his green Chevrolet truck, she said, and he was a fan of the TV show “Yellowstone.” His four grandchildren “were his world,” she said, and Hogan was a “fantastic” father.
“He was religious but it was a quiet, private faith,” Fields said. “He was truly just a good man.”
Hogan was “incredibly devoted” to his wife of 41 years, and he was looking forward to getting her back home following a stay in a hospital and nursing home that began in February, Fields said.
Elsewhere in Dawson Springs, Jason Cummins has been combing through the debris of the home his mother Marsha Hall and her sister Carole Grisham shared, keeping anything still intact — a key, a doorknob — that might remind him of them.
Hall, 72, and Grisham, 80, were referred to simply as “the sisters” around Dawson Springs, friend Jenny Beshear Sewell said. They were often in each other’s company and had lived in the same home for years, according to Cummins.
“They really just took care of each other,” said Cummins, 43. “It was always the two of them. They were best friends.”
Cummins said he texted his aunt and mother “good morning” and told them he loved them every day. On the day of the storm, he added that they should “watch the weather.” He was tracking the storm on Facebook that night and told Hall to get Grisham and go to the hallway.
“She said, ‘I cleaned out the closet in case I need to get in there.’” Cummins recalled. “She said, ‘I love you.’ She texted each of my siblings and said she loved them.”
Cummins said he texted later but didn’t hear back. A tornado had wiped out the home.
Cummins said among the debris, he found his mom’s purse with cash she had taken out of the bank to hand out at Christmas.
“I don’t know how it’s going to feel the day when I don’t come up here and look for something,” he said. “That’s when I think it will hit me.”
Annistyn, her parents and her two younger sisters took shelter Friday night in a windowless bathroom in their new home west of Caruthersville, Missouri. To prove they’d gotten to the family’s “safe space,” the girls’ mom texted Hooker a photo of the three girls in and next to the bathtub — all of them smiling, Annistyn holding her favorite doll.
Fifteen minutes later, Hooker said, a tornado splintered the home, carrying the family members dozens of yards through the air into a field where first responders found them in mud. Annistyn died, and the others were injured.
Annistyn’s parents learned when she was 2 months old that she had a rare liver disorder in which bile ducts don’t develop properly, sometimes making it hard to fight off illness, according to Hooker. The two had become close over the past four years: Hooker offered the girl support during doctor’s visits and blood draws.
She called Annistyn a “special angel.”
___
Associated Press writer Jeffrey Collins contributed to this report.
Working Strategies: Hybrid hijinks: Surviving a partial return to the workplace
Have you ever gone to a gym where they assign lockers as you come in? If so, you may have noticed one of the universal laws of nature: No matter how many lockers are available, all of the current gym-goers will be given lockers that are clustered in one small area.
That situation came to mind recently as a friend described her employer’s hoteling process. For the uninitiated, hoteling is one of several terms describing the concept of using a workspace for the day. Rather than having a permanent spot or their own office, employees “hotel” out of an empty cubicle, perhaps with the benefit of a locker or file cabinet to store things between visits.
Unlike an actual hotel, however, workers shouldn’t expect any mints on the pillow or other “guest” amenities. Depending on the organization and how far they’re carrying the concept, the cubicle might be partly stocked with supplies and a desktop computer, with access to an operable coffee maker as a bonus. Otherwise, the employee may need to transport everything — from a laptop and thermos to paper clips and a stapler — to set up the space for the day.
In my friend’s workplace, hoteling is part of the company’s hybrid work model, with employees mostly working from home but also coming to the office one or two days a week. So far she’s not complaining but there is one odd thing: In a self-imposed version of the gym locker room, she’s noticed other employees choosing the adjacent cubicle, even when there are a multitude of options for spacing out. Since clustering together practically mandates the use of both face masks and headphones, it’s a bit puzzling. Maybe we’re all a little lonelier than we thought.
Lonely or not, hybrid options for those whose job accommodates it looks to be the next wave in our constantly shifting pandemic work lives.
Like every change we’ve encountered on this journey, we’ll master this one, too, especially with help from those who have gone ahead of us. Here are some observations I’ve been gathering from clients whose workplaces are going hybrid:
Yikes, no video-off mode. And maybe worse, no softening filter, either. On in-person work days it’s just you and your colleagues, in all your unvarnished reality, showing up with backpacks and coffee and that smelly chai someone always seems to be brewing.
Speaking of things that smell … enough said. That’s something we need to regain a tolerance for, while re-discovering the virtue of washing our own clothes more often.
Awkward hybrid hybrids. Hybrid work structures are one thing, but hybrid meetings are quite another. When some participants are in the conference room together and others are dialing in, the results can be bumpy. Assuming the technology cooperates and the logistics aren’t too distracting — both big assumptions — there’s still the question of parity. Will the home-based workers lose out on partnerships and extra “points” experienced by those meeting in person?
To overcome this issue, some organizations require everyone to participate via video, even if they are in the same building. This kind of flips the concept of coming into the office for a meeting. Maybe the new normal will be to stay home when meetings are scheduled?
Stale snacks. Break room treats are apparently not that easy to pull off anymore. Do you leave donuts on the counter even in an empty office? Throw them away at the end of day, despite the waste? Bring them home, despite your waist? How did treats come to be such a complicated part of this hybrid scenario?
There are certainly more issues to discuss when it comes to being a hybrid worker, many of them pre-dating the pandemic. At the same time, strategies have been emerging that can help you manage this new reality. These three tips are my favorite so far:
1. Choose hybrid over fully remote. If your work can accommodate it, showing up in person will provide extras that simply can’t be replicated in a fully remote work structure.
2. Commit to specific days to come in. A random schedule makes it harder for others to anticipate seeing you, including your boss.
3. Make connections while you’re there. Even a brief conversation with the security guard is better than sticking entirely to yourself — or why bother to come in?
How do you feel about the brave new world of hybrid work? Feel free to tell me your adventures, as I’m still collecting stories about the ups and downs of this emerging work structure.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at alindgren@prototypecareerservice.com.
Dolphins’ ‘next-man-up’ mentality will be put to the test against Jets
“Next man up” is one of the oldest cliches in professional sports, a line that is often repeated over and over like a song’s chorus by every team.
When personnel losses happen because of injuries, suspensions, poor performance, or COVID-19 positive test results, which is the case for many NFL teams like the Miami Dolphins this past week, the next man in line is required to step up and fill in capably.
Football, a sport whose collisions are often equivalent of a car crash, has the biggest rosters in sports. Therefore, the league must survive on players rising up the depth chart and holding down the line, or the linebacker unit, or the secondary, or the receiver room.
This past week because of a recent outbreak of COVID-19, which has produced more than 100 positive tests and motivated the NFL to push back one game to Monday and two to Tuesday, dozens of players will be put in “next-man-up” situations and asked to transform from a backup into a key contributor.
“It’s the same old, same old. It’s the guys who are next up, they need to understand that their number might be called and they need to be ready to help this team win,” said center Michael Deiter. “It’s the same with coaches. It could be the next man up with the coaches too. Everyone involved needs to be ready to be the next guy up, whether you’re [practice] squad, third [team] on the depth chart. It doesn’t matter because obviously it’s real. COVID is real.”
The Dolphins will likely be without it’s two sensational rookies — safety Jevon Holland and receiver Jaylen Waddle — who were among the six Miami players who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days.
Tailbacks Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were the first two players to test positive last weekend, and both returned to the team on Friday after producing two negative tests within a 24 hour period. Players have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to do so to be eligible for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Because the Dolphins, and most of the NFL have transitioned to remote work — meeting as a large group for practices only, and social distancing more than normal when they are inside the facility — there is a chance Gaskin and Ahmed kept up with this week’s game plan, and could contribute on Sunday.
But the Dolphins elevated former Hurricanes standout Duke Johnson up from the practice squad and he’s spent all week working as the first-team tailback, and has impressed his teammates in the process.
However, players who have been out because of COVID have been attending position and team meetings virtually, so they should be up to speed on game plans.
Coach Brian Flores also insinuated that Gaskin and Ahmed’s experience in Miami’s offense the past two seasons created a lot of carryover from a learning standpoint.
It also doesn’t hurt that this is Miami’s second game against the Jets in a month.
Even though the entire tailback room was impacted by the virus, Miami’s greater challenge will be playing without Holland, the signal-caller in the secondary, and replacing Waddle, who has been the Dolphins’ only reliable receiver.
Miami will likely use three to four defensive backs — safeties Eric Rowe and Brandon Jones, and cornerbacks Nik Needham and Justin Coleman — to compensate for Holland’s absence.
A similar approach might apply for Waddle, who is on pace to set a new NFL rookie record for receptions in a season, shattering a threshold (101) set by former Pahokee High standout Anquan Boldin in 2003.
Waddle, who has contributed 86 receptions for 849 yards and has scored five touchdowns this season, has become the focal point of Miami’s passing game this season. He’s played all three receiver spots, and has been Tua Tagovailoa’s go-to playmaker.
His absence would mean DeVante Parker must take on a larger role in his second game back from a hamstring injury that got him shutdown for a month in November.
Parker, who has record 30 receptions for 389 yards and one touchdown, has caught at least four passes in every game he’s played this season. In his return to the team two weeks ago he caught five passes for 62 yards in Miami’s 20-9 win over the New York Giants.
It also means Mike Gesicki could have a larger package of snaps at slot receiver, which is a role he’s played for three seasons now. And most importantly, the Dolphins would need Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford, the four other receivers on the roster, to pick their contribution level.
“We pride ourselves on having that next-man-up approach and it’s going to take all of us to cover Jaylen’s role as well as the running backs, whoever’s in there,” said Ford, who has caught eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns this season. “It’s going to take a full team approach.”
All four receivers have shown flashes from time to time the past few seasons, but they all have lacked consistency this season, which along with the run game’s struggles (3.3 yards per carry average ranks next to last in NFL), and the offensive line’s protection issues, explains why Miami’s offense ranks 25th in points per game (19.5) this season.
If there was ever a time for them to rise to the occasion, and be the “next man up,” it is now.
Singer Tank Opens Up About Making Music While Losing His Hearing: ‘I Know How To Operate With The Vertigo’
Whale Alert- Multiple Transfer of Millions of XRP Token Were Reported
22 Biggest Celebrity Breakups Of 2021: Kimye, Shawn, Camila & More
Boston Herald preseason girls basketball EMass Top 25 rankings
Bob Raissman: What version of Brandon Tierney will show up at WFAN?
Drivers playing video games? U.S. is looking into Tesla case
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
