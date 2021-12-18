Pfizer data shows 2-dose vaccine ineffective in children ages 2-5, Testing 3-dose vaccine on kids

Pfizer-BionTech is testing a 3-dose vaccine for 2-5 year olds after data showed the 2-dose mRNA vaccines were ineffective in that age group.
The extended research will delay mRNA vaccines for 2-5 year olds until 2022, Pfizer said in a statement on Friday.
The announcement means Pfizer won’t have to present data to regulators until the first half of 2022, NBC News reports.
Earlier this month, Pfizer CEO Albert, a Greek veterinarian, said the company would have data on 2-5 year olds by the end of the year.
In a news release on Friday, Pfizer said two doses generated a strong immune response in children under 2, but not in children ages 2 to under 5.
“We have decided to modify each of the pediatric studies to incorporate a third dose to the series and seek licensure for a three-dose series rather than a two-dose series as originally anticipated,” Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer’s head of vaccine research, said on a conference call with investors on Friday.
The ‘Pretty Woman’ star made a surprise cameo during George Clooney’s appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
George Clooney, 60, had a surprise for Jimmy Kimmel, 54, and Daniel Ranieri, 10, when appearing for a virtual late night interview on Thursday December 16! Julia Roberts, 54, briefly popped on George’s screen, while he gave an interview with the young Daniel, who stars in his new movie The Tender Bar along with Ben Affleck. George’s Ocean’s 12 co-star drifted onto the screen, and then slowly moved away from the camera, while George like he didn’t see her.
Jimmy was about ask Daniel if whose portrayal of Batman he liked better, his Tender Bar co-star (Ben in Batman V. Superman and Justice League) or director (George in Batman & Robin), when Julia suddenly appeared alongside George. She looked stunning, as she kept a straight face, while wearing a white sleeveless top and a pair of sunglasses. “Holy moly. George, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but the woman sitting next to you,” he said as the Michael Clayton actor seemed confused. “There’s a woman sitting next to you!”
George looked around and pretended he didn’t see her, and Jimmy laughed out loud, as she slowly moved away. “Maybe I hallucinated that! I don’t know. Wow, it sure looked like Julia Roberts though,” he said, before turning the attention to the young Tender Bar star. “Hey Daniel, have you ever seen Pretty Woman?” Jimmy asked, but the pre-teen star said he hadn’t. “You’re gonna love it.”
Even though Julia’s cameo was a shock to Jimmy, it shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise, because the two have starred together in a number of movies. Besides Ocean’s, both actors also co-starred in Money Monster and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. The pair are also currently in the process of filming Ticket to Paradise together, according to IMDb.
The rest of the interview was equally hilarious, with George and Daniel teasing the late night host, about not being able to give Daniel a PlayStation 5. Jimmy also followed up to find out who Daniel’s preferred Batman was, and to everyone’s surprise, he said, “Christian Bale.”
Beyoncé joins Tiktok and gains a quarter million followers instantly, hinting that her next era is about to begin.
We all know by now Beyoncé doesn’t do social media besides getting her fits off, and that’s not a bad thing. We will take every fit pic in her iPhone and be happy but of course, we want more.
Now it seems the singer is finally moving on to the latest trendy social media platform: TikTok. Last night, Bey joined the platform without any announcement and has already gained 250,000 followers instantly.
As for why she would join Tiktok and socialize with us regular folk, many quickly pointed out that a new era and album could be upon us. There was good reason for the speculation as an Instagram post was spotted claiming Beyoncé (with Hov by her side) took a trip to see what Vinyl colors were available. This could have been nothing, but it’s clearly about time for us to get blessed by the queen soon.
Now, HitsDailyDouble has confirmed Beyoncé will release new music in the first quarter of the year as assumed by fans on social media. How the album comes at us has yet to be seen but from her numerous deals, we doubt it will simply be a release on streaming services. We can expect a top notch rollout as always.
Raquel Leviss seemingly hinted at the reason behind her split from former fiancé James Kennedy in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday.
Weeks after confirming their split with their castmates at the taping of the Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion and later sharing the news with their fans and followers on their Instagram pages, Raquel returned to social media, where she suggested she neglected her own needs during their five-year relationship.
After watching a video on Instagram in which model Brittany McGowan admitted her inner monologue was “under construction” and said she was allowing herself “to make mistakes,” Raquel left a comment.
“This hits home for me. Did you learn the golden rule in school? Treat others the way you would like to be treated? I think there needs to be a second clause that should be taught: Treat YOURSELF the way you treat others,” Raquel wrote in her post, which she later shared on her Instagram Story.
Raquel went on to suggest that she had given far too much empathy to others in the past while forgetting that she too has a voice that needs to be heard.
“Since I live a life of empathy (sometimes to a fault) it’s easy for me to treat others with patience, kindness and respect. But I neglect to be kind to myself, I forget that I require patience too, sometimes even I ignore my inner voice. Let’s learn to love ourselves as much as we love others,” she suggested.
In identical statements shared to their Instagram pages to announce their split, James and Raquel wrote, “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”
A short while later, an insider told The Sun that Raquel “reached her limit with James’ behavior.”
“He promised he’d be better and he promised he’d change for her and watching the show back, she seemed to finally see how nasty he is to not just others but to her as well,” the source stated.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.