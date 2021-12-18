PHOTO: Maralee Nichols Shares Pic of Tristan’s Alleged Son

Maralee Nichols is speaking out for the first time since welcoming her baby boy, who she claims was fathered by Tristan Thompson amid his relationship with Khloe Kardashian earlier this year. As she also shares the first photo of her son.

On Friday, the personal trainer released a statement, explaining when and where she met the 30-year-old NBA player, sharing what he told her about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and revealing the truth about her legal filing against him.

“I met Tristan in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino, California. He told me he was single and co-parenting,” Maralee, 31, told Us Weekly on December 17. “I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”

While Tristan may have told Maralee he was single when they met, he was actually in a newly-rekindled relationship with Khloe who is the father of his 3-year-old daughter, True.

Tristan said at the time he was “not having a sexual relationship with anyone else” and he and Maralee, she revealed, embarked on a relationship that was “not casual sex nor did we have any arrangement. Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We would see each other several times a month.”

According to Maralee, Tristan invited her to spend time with him on Christmas, New Years, and on his birthday, which he celebrated in Houston in March.

“I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12,” she continued. “Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston.”

A few weeks after traveling to Boston to spend time with Tristan, Maralee discovered she was pregnant. And, after he invited her to North Carolina in late April, she informed him of the news.

“I told him the news of my pregnancy in person in North Carolina. Despite the challenges that I know I would have as a single mother and Tristan’s reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would be having the baby,” she recalled.

Maralee went on to say that Tristan, who also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, has not helped her financially, either with her pregnancy, or her newborn son.

“I have paid 100 percent for my son’s expenses. I did not ask Tristan for any money, nor did I accept any money that was offered to me,” she shared.

She also “did everything possible not to draw attention to [her] pregnancy and the issues with Tristan.”

“I wanted to keep my pregnancy private and as peaceful as possible. I have never sought media attention for my pregnancy, and I wish that I did not even have to send this statement,” she continued.

That said, Maralee did file a paternity lawsuit against Tristan in Los Angeles in June, around the time he and Khloe called it quits on their relationship for a second time (the first was after a number of additional cheating scandals, one of which involved Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods).

In response, Tristan filed a paternity action in Texas.

Although reports earlier this month suggested Maralee had attempted to get child support from Tristan prior to her son’s birth, she denied doing so in her statement on Friday.

“I did not file any request for child support before our child was born,” she insisted. “The case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on December 15, 2021. There was no gag order granted despite his attempt to obtain one.”

As for the information the press shared earlier this month regarding Maralee’s filings, Maralee said she had nothing to do with the leaks and seemingly suggested that Tristan may have.

“I am willing to waive any confidentiality for any reporter who has written about this litigation so that they can affirmatively state whether or not I provided them with copies of any litigation, text messages, or photographs,” she stated. “I challenge Tristan and his team to do the same. I am not afraid of having a reporter reveal their source for the stories they are writing about me and this litigation because I know for a fact it was not me or anyone employed by me.”

As some may have heard, Maralee gave birth on December 1 after being induced because of a placenta abnormality.

Moving forward, Maralee said she is focused on her son.

“Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan,” she confirmed. “My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving, and private environment.”