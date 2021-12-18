News
Ravens vs. Packers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 15 game in Baltimore?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 15 game between the Ravens (8-5) and Green Bay Packers (10-3) at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Packers 30, Ravens 21: The health of Lamar Jackson’s right ankle is this matchup’s most important variable. It’s also maybe the least mysterious variable in play here. If Jackson does suit up Sunday after missing a week of practice, he probably won’t be the same make-you-miss threat as a runner or the same strong-armed passing threat. Tyler Huntley is no Aaron Rodgers, but he has enough confidence in his abilities and enough talent on the roster to challenge Green Bay’s secondary. On defense, the Ravens’ best hope is shutting down the Packers’ ground game and forcing Aaron Rodgers into unmanageable third-down scenarios. If the Ravens can do that, and take advantage of their massive special teams superiority, this could come down to the wire. Again.
Mike Preston, columnist
Packers 31, Ravens 21: Unless the Ravens can dominate with their running game, they have virtually no chance of winning. They also need a big game from their special teams, which could happen because Green Bay is atrocious in that area. But this will probably be a stat-padding day for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense, especially with the Ravens missing three starters in the secondary. On any given Sunday, one team can beat another in the NFL, but it’s hard to see an upset here.
Childs Walker, reporter
Packers 28, Ravens 23: The Ravens have lost two in a row and began the week uncertain who would play quarterback against the Packers, who are competing for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Lamar Jackson vs. Aaron Rodgers should be a glamour matchup; instead, the Ravens are legitimate underdogs at home. They’ll use their advantages in the run game and on special teams to keep this close, but Rodgers will do what he needs to do in the end.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Packers 30, Ravens 23: If safety Chuck Clark can’t play, the Ravens will face the Packers without their entire starting secondary. Aaron Rodgers will continue to show why he’s one of the best to ever play quarterback while receiver Davante Adams will take advantage of the Ravens’ banged-up secondary. Lamar Jackson’s availability is up in the air, but even if he does play, it’s hard to imagine him keeping up with Green Bay, especially if he isn’t 100%.
C.J. Doon, editor
Packers 31, Ravens 27: Even with Lamar Jackson and a healthy defense, this would be a tough game to win. With Jackson likely out and defensive end Calais Campbell doubtful, it’s hard to find a reason to pick Baltimore. But this Packers team isn’t invincible, despite its 10-3 record. Green Bay ranks 10th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and has the league’s worst special teams unit. Aaron Rodgers is playing with a nagging toe injury, and injuries along the offensive line and to star defenders Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith have inevitably led to some cracks. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and the Ravens defense will do enough to keep this game competitive, but Rodgers and star receiver Davante Adams is too potent a combination to contain all afternoon.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Packers 27, Ravens 17: It looks less likely by the day that Lamar Jackson will play for the Ravens, and while Tyler Huntley is a quarterback capable of leading them to victory, it’s a tall task to go toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay. The Packers are on a roll offensively and haven’t been crushed by COVID-19 like many teams around the league. Green Bay just faced a mobile quarterback in the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray and did well to contain him, meaning Huntley might not be quite as dangerous scrambling as he was against the Browns. Defensively, the Ravens don’t have a favorable matchup against wide receiver Davante Adams, whose coming off a 10-catch, 121-yard, two-touchdown performance and has 100-plus yards in three straight. Is Anthony Averett the guy to slow him down? According to Pro Football Focus, he is tied for the seventh-most catches allowed this season. Adams could be in for a big day, and the Packers have a backfield that could do well to hold any lead they get early.
Lawrence Taylor charged over sex offender requirement to register change of address
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Broward County, Florida after failing to register as a sex offender, according to a TMZ report.
Taylor pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct in 2011 after soliciting sex from a 16-year-old. Miami radio host Andy Slater reported that Taylor’s felony charges were stemmed in failing to register his change of address.
Taylor, 62, has had legal problems and substance abuse issues for decades.
Broncos Briefs: Chargers’ loss to Kansas City mucks up AFC wild-card race even more
Add the Los Angeles Chargers to the traffic jam that is the AFC wild-card playoff race.
The Chargers’ overtime loss to Kansas City on Thursday night dropped them to 8-6, one of seven teams in the conference with six losses.
Buckle up, folks, this has the potential to get really wild … if it isn’t already.
The Nos. 5-13 in the conference are the Chargers, followed by the 7-6 teams (Indianapolis, Buffalo, Cleveland, Bengals and Broncos), 6-6-1 Pittsburgh and 6-7 Las Vegas and Miami. Only three will qualify for the postseason.
The Chargers’ loss helped the Broncos, and Saturday night’s New England-Indianapolis game also has ramifications. The Broncos should root for the Patriots.
Saturday’s Las Vegas-Cleveland game was moved to Monday at 3 p.m. due to the Browns’ COVID-19 issues. A Raiders win would help the Broncos’ position, but everything is moot if the Broncos don’t beat the Bengals on Sunday.
A record 24 teams have at least six wins through 14 weeks, eclipsing 2006 and 1983 (22) teams. In 2019, 20 teams had at least six wins at this point and 19 teams did last year.
“I think more teams this past year that were in bottom third of the league made strong efforts and pushes through free agency and really strengthened themselves on the side of the ball they were weak,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “That’s the way this league is set up. It’s a fine line between going 6-10 and 10-6 (in the old 16-game format). It’s a play here and there.”
Jones, Young doubtful. Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones and inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) missed their third consecutive practice Friday and are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. No Broncos player this year has been active for a game after being listed as doubtful. DeShawn Williams and Jonas Griffith are expected to start for Jones and Young, respectively.
Seven players are questionable: Cornerback Nate Hairston (neck), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle), right tackle Bobby Massie (hip), safeties Kareem Jackson (back) and Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) and running backs Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) and Javonte Williams (knee).
Williams returned to practice Friday after sitting out Thursday, and Fangio said he is “fine” to play Sunday.
Taking precautions. To abide by new NFL protocols for social distancing and continue their own approach, the Broncos moved all of their team meetings to their indoor fieldhouse.
Fangio said third-string quarterback Brett Rypien was kept out of the in-person meetings (he watched virtually) and was “under strict orders to not be near anybody,” during practice.
Briefly. Josey Jewell sustained a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in Week 2, but he remains an influence on the team’s inside linebackers. “He’s here at every practice, every game, every bus ride and supporting that group,” defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. … Cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) will play for the first time since Week 8. “It’s a good time to get him (back),” Donatell said. “(The Bengals) have a really good group of three receivers (Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins) and they’re very productive. We’ll need all of our cover guys.” … Kicker Brandon McManus was named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP after donating more than $50,000 of resources to support area families though his “25 Days of Giving” campaign. The union will make a $10,000 donation to his charity or a foundation of his choice. … A celebration of life for late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas will be held Monday on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The event is closed to the public and media and the Broncos plan on chartering a plane of team employees and Thomas’ former teammates from the Denver area.
Battenfeld: Maura Healey polling voters before announcing gubernatorial plans
Attorney General Maura Healey, on the cusp of deciding whether or not to run for governor, is conducting a poll this month — another sign that she’s gearing up for a big race.
Sources say Healey’s survey by her polling firm Beacon Research is designed to test potential “messages” but also includes how voters feel about other candidates who she could run against.
Healey advisers say the poll is not to gauge whether she should run — indicating she may have already made her decision. Healey — who initially said she would decide by this fall — may now wait until after Jan. 1, 2022 to announce her plans, sources said.
The poll comes in the wake of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to pass on a third term, giving Healey — who would be the instant Democratic frontrunner — a clearer path to the Corner Office.
Healey and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are the last two major Democrats who are nearing decisions on the 2022 gubernatorial race.
Sources say Walsh, President Biden’s Labor Secretary, is not likely to run if Healey jumps into the race. The two Democrats enjoy a close political relationship.
Three other Democrats have already gotten into the race: Harvard professor Danielle Allen, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz and former state Sen. Ben Downing.
But Healey, the two-term AG, is the bigfoot. She has more than $3.3 million in her campaign coffers — dwarfing other candidates.
This is the second time this year Healey has resorted to polling voters for her campaign. The last one was in April, the Herald has reported.
Her campaign also paid for two polls in 2020, campaign finance records show.
In the April poll, which the Herald obtained, Healey asked questions designed to size her up against Baker.
Voters were also asked in the poll whether Healey was the “right woman for the moment” and “tested and fair and will make the right decisions to bring Massachusetts back stronger, safer and more just than before the pandemic.”
Healey was matched up directly with Baker in the April poll, but because the Republican governor bowed out, that data is now useless. But don’t worry, she has plenty of money for more polls.
The three other Democrats who have announced now have a big head start over Healey, but she has the name recognition and campaign cash to easily overcome the slow start.
Healey will not be a cinch to win the nomination, though. Allen has raised enough cash to get started and would be the first female Black governor in state history. Chang-Díaz would make history as the first Latina governor in Massachusetts history.
