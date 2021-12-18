News
Readers and Writers: MN book gift ideas help you match the book to the reader
It’s a truism that there is a book out there for everyone. At gift-giving time the trick is matching the book to the reader. Here’s a pine-scented potpourri of Minnesota books to fit every taste. (OK, we snuck in one Wisconsonite, and a couple of out-of-staters, because animal books are always a good gift.)
WRITERS AND WRITING
“Born Under the Sign of Odin: The Life & Times of Robert Bly’s Little Magazine & Small Press” (Nodin Press, $19.95)
Robert Bly’s death last month turned a spotlight on this Minnesota native’s life and work, which included the influential journal “The Fifties,” later “The Sixties” and “The Seventies.” Mark Gustafson introduces us to this early endeavor of Bly and William Duffy, who started the journal to push their ideas of clearing out what they considered old, stuffy poetry that hadn’t changed in centuries and was still being taught. Bly was especially critical of poems written in iambic pentameter. The book is fascinating not only because it shows the growth of the journal, but also the development of Bly’s ideas about poetry as written in letters to other poets and those he was mentoring.
Although Bly faced criticism from the old guard, which he relished, he continued to scold, scorn and sometimes encourage poets who submitted work to the journal. Among those with whom he corresponded were his friends Donald Hall and James Wright, who often visited the Bly farm in Madison, Minn. Wright wrote of Bly: “I really do think he is a great man. … It’s a fact that he is an innovator — you get one in a generation, if you are fabulously lucky. I really believe it’s the duty of anyone who recognizes the original man to believe in him, and this belief consists, I have finally realized, not in discipleship, but in searching and serious questions, in criticism.”
Gustafson’s illuminating book is essential for anyone studying Bly’s life and work on the journal that helped revolutioniz North American poetry. Certainly it should be in every public library. Caveat: The author assumes the reader has some knowledge of mid-20th century poetry and poets.
“Serenity at 70, Gaiety at 80” by Garrison Keillor (Prairie Home Productions, $17.99)
“My life is so good at 79 I wonder why I waited this long to get here,” Keillor writes in this slender paperback subtitled “why you should keep on getting older.”
Keillor’s take on aging is funny, especially if you are from his generation. The book is sort of a stripped-down version of his memoir, “That Time of Year,” with emphasis on how happy he is to be free of his “Prairie Home Companion” public radio show so he can devote time to his wife and daughter and meander around Manhattan. It’s a serene book, especially the part where he explains NMP — Not My Problem — as he reads of climate change, world disasters and other unhappy news. It’s time, he implies, for the young to take on these challenging burdens. It’s also a peek into his philosophy of life, centering on the idea that he didn’t know how to do anything, so he went into radio. (Buying information at: shop.garrisonkeillor.com)
“Days Like Smoke: A Minnesota Boyhood” by Jon Hassler, edited and with a foreword by Will Weaver (Afton Press, $22.95)
Jon Hassler was a decade older than Keillor, but some of their work evokes the same feelings for and about Minnesota. Hassler was a much-loved teacher at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., as well as the author of equally loved novels about life in smalltown Minnesota, including “Staggerford” and “Dear James” (the same territory Keillor covers in his Lake Wobegon novels and radio monologues).
When Hassler died in 2008 at the age of 74, he left an unfinished manuscript of his memoir, which is published for the first time after being lightly edited by novelist Will Weaver.
Hassler writes of stocking shelves at the Red Owl grocery owned by his father, serving as an altar boy and his excitement and terror when his buddy tried to derail a train. Most of all, Hassler fans will enjoy reading about which people in his hometowns of Staples and Plainsview ended up as characters in his novels.
Pat Coleman, former acquisitions librarian at Minnesota Historical Society, recently mused that he was surprised at how fast Hassler’s books dropped out of favor. Maybe this gentle memoir will change that and a new generation will seek out his stories, which seem simple on the outside, but carry deep meaning.
COMEDY
“The Midwest Survival Guide” by Charlie Berens (Morrow, $26.99)
“You Might Be From Minnesota If …” by Kirk Anderson (MacIntyre Purcell Publishing Inc., $19.95)
The peculiarities of living in the Midwest are always good for laughs, and both these books deliver. Anderson is a cartoonist whose work has appeared in both Twin Cities daily newspapers. His colorful paperback would make a great under-$20 Santa gift or stocking stuffer for anyone who wants to take his challenge to find the things that are wrong in a double-page cartoon of people camping in the Boundary Waters. Or you can chuckle at a cartoon of a couple carrying backpacks. The guy’s pickup line is: “Wanna come back to my place and check for ticks?”
Charlie Berens lives in Wisconsin, but, heck, we’re pretty much the same in both states. He’s known for his videos “The Manitowoc Minute.” His hardcover has a lot of text, which is probably why it is subtitled “How We Talk, Love, Work, Drink, and Eat …Everything With Ranch.” It has photos, maps, cartoons, just about anything that makes pages sparkle. And if you’ve lived here for a long time, you’ll realize both these authors are spot-on in showing us who we are.
OUTDOORS/SPORTS
“A Love Affair With Birds” by Sue Leaf (University of Minnesota Press, $16.95)
While birders dream of the return of feathered friends in spring, they can learn about Thomas Sadler Roberts, the father of Minnesota ornithology, in this first full-length biography published in 2013 and available now in paperback. Roberts was 9 years old when he came to Minnesota, then a lush place filled with birds. He was University of Minnesota professor of ornithology, founder of the Bell Museum of Natural History, and author of “The Birds of Minnesota.” Leaf was trained as a zoologist and is president of the Wild River Audubon Society of east-central Minnesota.
“Rockhounding & Prospecting: Upper Midwest” by Jim Magnuson (Adventure Publications, $19.95)
In this beginning guide to rock collecting, the author presents easy-to-follow processes to help you maximize rock-hunting adventures, from Lake Superior agates and geodes to gold and copper in the Upper Midwest. Magnuson, who has been a rock hunter since childhood, gives advice on what to look for, where to look, and how to prospect, as well as essential information about equipment, safety, the legality of collecting, polishing your finds, metal detecting and more. This info-packed paperback is filled with close-up photos of rocks and minerals as well as maps and diagrams.
“WINTER’S CHILDREN: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing” by Ryan Rodgers (University of Minnesota Press, $34.95)
Nordic skiing, which we know as cross-country skiing, has a long history. Ryan Rodgers’ coffee table book opens with a 16th-century woodcut illustration of men on skis. The author, an avid skier whose writing has been widely published, traces Nordic skiing in the Midwest, the sport’s epicenter, from its introduction in the late1800s to its uncertain future in today’s sometimes snowless changing climate. He looks at the earliest ski teams and touring clubs, the evolution of cross-country skis, gear and fashion, and the effort to maintain a vast trail network across Minnesota’s State Park system. Old photos of ski clubs, ski makers and Norwegians who influenced the sport make this book a lot of fun, even for someone who’s never strapped on a pair of skis and isn’t likely to in the future.
“Viking for Life: A four-Decade Football Love Affair” by Scott Studwell with Jim Bruton (Triumph Books, $28).
Scott Studwell played 14 seasons as a linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings and was twice selected to the Pro Bowl. Following retirement, he joined the Vikings front office as Director of College Scouting from 2002 to 2019. In this fast-paced memoir, he offers insights into the game, both on and off the field, sharing stories from the Vikings of the 1970s and ’80s under head coaches Bud Grant and Jerry Burns.
“Light at the Edge of the Field” by Bill Meissner (Stephen F. Austin State University Press, $20)
A man dies quietly on a ballfield’s manicured grass, surrounded by his childhood friends. A woman can’t understand why her partner keeps playing ball when he hasn’t a hope of being called up to the majors in his mid-30s. Two Mexican men of Mayan descent want nothing more than to play in the North American big leagues.
Bill Meissner, who teaches in the creative writing program at St. Cloud State University, gives us 27 short stories about players who do not make sports headlines. These men, most of them outfielders, love the game. From a groundskeeper who tends the field’s grass tenderly, to a man thinking about a photo of the day he made the Babe Ruth team as a kid, these are stories about why this game takes hold of longtime players. This collection earned praise from W.P. Kinsella (“… these moving stories reach beyond the game of baseball and touch the essential themes of human life”), and former Minnesotan Jonis Agee, who writes that Meissner (“… towers above the field as the best writer of baseballs stories alive today. The Ted Williams of fiction”). And Kirkus Reviews: “The stories are fully formed, haunting and beautiful.”
ANIMALS
“On Animals” by Susan Orlean (Avid Reader Press, $27)
Susan Orlean, a staff writer at The New Yorker and author of seven previous bestselling books, including “Rin Tin Tin” and “The Orchid Thief,” collected 16 of her favorite essays about animals in this book, from donkeys to lions, rabbits to whales. One is about a New Jersey woman with 23 pet tigers. There’s the story of Keiko, the whale from “Free Willy,” and her experiences attending the World Taxidermy Championships in Illinois. And there’s the author’s delight at keeping chickens in her backyard. A commentary on the human-animal bond. that makes for easy, pleasant reading.
“The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People” by Rick Bragg (Knopf, $26)
The speckled beauty, known as Speck, is a bad boy the author and his tender-hearted mother learned to love. This homage to Speck is laugh-out-loud writing, as Bragg tells of the dog’s behavior: “He is inside as I write this, under my feet, because that is the most inconvenient place for him to be. He is destroying a towel he dragged off the bathroom wall, pinning it to the floor with his paws and ripping it to doll rags. I tried to give him an old, threadbare towel to play with but he ignored it, trotted into the bathroom, and tugged another one off the wall. It is the stealing then, that makes it better; there is just no flavor in a towel unstole.”
Speck, who is part herding dog, harasses the big mule and small donkeys, vanishes into the mountains near Bragg’s Alabama home and eats everything in sight. The dog showed up at the author’s home bloody, beaten, starving, probably kicked out of the pack of wild dogs that inhabit the area. He is a semi-wild creature, unable to stay indoors and fiercely protective of his people. Bragg’s brother, not given to hyperbole, says several times he doesn’t see how the dog survived. But he did and Bragg’s unconditional love for Speck is funny and familiar to anyone who has loved a bad dog.
Ask Amy: Hairstylist wonders if she’s “worth it”
Dear Amy: I am a (female) hairstylist and own my small business.
I love my profession and am proud of what I have accomplished.
Inevitably when I am with others, my profession will come up in conversation.
Oftentimes the people around me will start talking about their hairstylist and begin complaining about how expensive the services are.
I hate this.
I feel immediately defensive. I know how hard I work. I wish they understood that it’s not an “easy” job.
I am on my feet for six to 10 hours a day. The overhead for rent, taxes, and products is high.
I’m sure people don’t understand these things, but I also don’t want to have to explain why I need to charge what I do every time I’m in mixed company.
I feel like my income is being talked about in front of me, and people are saying that I’m not worth it.
I don’t know any other professions that might have to deal with this. How should respond when this comes up (again and again)?
I would love to know how to handle this with a simple phrase, or do I have to just sit and stew?
— Knotted Up
Dear Knotted Up: I take slight exception to your assumption that people who practice other professions aren’t expected to explain themselves.
Try being a lawyer, physician, or plumber at a party. (Or an advice columnist.)
You don’t have to justify anything when it comes to what you charge for services because every consumer has a choice, and your loyal customers obviously know that you are worth what you charge.
You’ll feel better if you dial into your pride in the worth of what you do, versus feeling defensive about your right to make a good living.
(Think about that famous hair-care advertising campaign: “Why? Because I’m worth it!”)
Here’s a pro tip: A sense of humor always helps.
Try this:
They: “Wow, I can’t believe what my hairdresser charges just to cut my hair!”
You: (Wait a beat) “… Well, you could always just cut it yourself. [Smile, throw in a subtle hair toss] After all, that’s what I do … otherwise, why pay someone else? Because you’re worth it.”
Dear Amy: Our son is engaged to his girlfriend of five months.
Prior to our knowledge of the engagement, he told us that his girlfriend’s parents wanted to meet us.
I told our son that the typical “meet the parents” moment usually occurs later — and since he had been dating his girlfriend for only five months, we barely even know her.
Our son insisted, so we went along with it, and “met the parents” at a casual dinner at their home.
We learned afterwards that our son and girlfriend were planning to get engaged, and everyone in attendance at the dinner knew that, except for us!
I feel betrayed and resentful toward our son. His insistence to go along with what felt like a “secret audition” at the request of her parents was condescending, rude and disrespectful.
They are now engaged (so we must’ve passed the audition), and I’ve never said a word about this to him, but I continue to have lingering resentment.
What do you think? Was this weird?
— Irritated Future In-laws
Dear Irritated: Your son seems to have handled this whole situation badly (at least when it comes to you). My theory is that his fiancée is driving the wedding train. Your son is a passenger, and you and your wife are standing on the platform, watching it slowly pull away from the station.
You were not “auditioning.” Your son is.
He seems to be trying to hew to an old tradition, where the man approaches the woman’s father, “asking for her hand.” This is why her parents knew about this before you did.
This tradition leaves out the groom’s parents. You will discover that many wedding traditions seem to be completely bride-centered.
This is why couples should reframe these traditions to be inclusive.
Dear Amy: “Guilty” described her desire to go on a cruise with her husband, but both of them were afraid of how her sister, a widow, would react.
I was deeply offended when you described this sister as “an emotional vampire,” just because she wants to be included.
— Upset
Dear Upset: I described “Guilty’s” sister that way, not because she wants to be included, but because she had this couple tied up in knots with fear about telling her that they wanted to have a vacation on their own.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Sainted: Thanks for visiting my husband, Vulcan Krewe!
Sainted
A huge thank you to the Winter Carnival Vulcan Krewe who took time out of their busy schedule to visit my husband and knight him. He is on home hospice and needed some cheering up. It made his week and brought big smiles.
The Vulcans spend countless hours doing community service and are not recognized for all the time spent away from their families. Keep up the good work.
Lenore Nardini, Shoreview
Sainted
Once again I experienced the kindness of strangers.
Sainted to the two ladies who offered to help this old lady put her groceries in her car trunk at Aldi in Inver Grove Heights a couple of weeks ago.
I had just stopped at the store for some eggs, but of course ended up with more.
As one of the ladies was going to put the flower I had bought in the car itself, I backed up to get out of her way and fell backward and hit the asphalt hard enough so that I could hear my head crack. I told the ladies that I was still OK to drive, but they wouldn’t hear of that.
When the manager of the store came outside, took my name, etc., and said that he would call the non-emergency EMTs, I told the ladies that I would be in good hands and they should leave and get out of the cold, but they insisted on staying. I asked them to get in the car to get out of the cold, but they wouldn’t do that either.
When the EMTs got there and were going to take me to their nice warm ambulance, the the ladies finally agreed to leave.
As I am on blood thinners, the ambulance crew finally convinced me to go to the hospital to get checked out.
Tainted to me for not getting the ladies names and acknowledging their and the EMTs’ kindness a long time ago.
All I ended up with was a bandage and a head wrap on my bleeding thick skull and a very sincere thank you to all involved.
Alice Flynn, West St. Paul
Sainted
A Sainted to two wonderful families on St. Paul’s East Side and the journalist who told their story
It’s not often that a story in the newspaper moves me as much or stays with me as strongly as the Thanksgiving piece that Mary Divine wrote for the Thanksgiving issue of the Pioneer Press — “Now they are my family.” What a wonderful tale of friendship and hospitality!
The Raza family and the Morbitzers are inspiring examples of neighbors making our town a much better place to live. Hats off to everyone for extending their hands and hearts in friendship.
Jan Casey, St. Paul
Sainted
On the corner of County Road B & Hamline Avenue, there is Dave’s Roseville Auto Care. For every holiday they do a great job of decorating the corner.
If you haven’t seen it yet, come and take a look.
Ginny Tschida, Roseville
Sainted Sainted
If you thought you were seeing double — you are absolutely correct! Two wonderful people deserve this title.
The day was Wednesday, Dec. 8, and the time was about dusk. My mom was needing assistance getting into her car. I waved down a lady who was about to drive by and she graciously came over to help.
Then a man who was walking by came to our aid. Their strength and encouragement helped Mom get into her car.
It was a miracle from out of nowhere.
We will be forever indebted to these two very welcomed strangers who performed an act of kindness and then went off on their way into the dark.
As a token of appreciation, I would like to give them a free haircut at Sher’s Silver Shears from Dawn (the shop we were leaving).
Hoping you will see this and call.
— Barbara Rose, Oakdale
Having Mac Jones throw isn’t such a bad idea against the Colts
Mac Jones was asked to throw just three passes the last time the Patriots played. The reason was simple enough — there was no need to throw the ball in gale-force winds unless absolutely necessary.
So the Patriots went all ground-and-pound against the Bills.
Against the Colts?
The one-sided game plan won’t be in effect at Lucas Oil Stadium. The elements don’t apply in domed stadiums.
Even so, if the Colts have their way, they’d love to make it one-sided. They’re going to do their best to take away the run game and make the Patriots rookie quarterback Jones beat them with his arm.
“We’re really gonna try to make the game one-dimensional and see what (Jones) can do,” Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said during the week.
Jones’ reaction to the Colts defense boldly declaring its intensions?
He really didn’t have one.
“It’s just part of the game. Everyone’s confident,” said Jones. “When you’re in the NFL, both teams have confidence in what they do and you just have to believe what you know and what you believe in.”
It should be noted the Colts have one of the best run defenses in the NFL.
That said, here’s how Jones & Co. can crack the Colts defense:
Let Mac cook
At the very least, Josh McDaniels should have Jones utilize play action on early downs. With the Colts hellbent on stopping the Patriots running game, they’ll load the box and aggressively attack the gaps.
That lends itself to play action, having the Colts bite on the run, with Jones going up top instead.
With the Colts taking the bait, Jones should be able to find his tight ends down the seam. His receivers should also be open on quick crossers.
Statistically, the Colts are ranked in the lower half of the league at defending play action. So this should be one strategy to counteract and take advantage of the Colts trying to make the Patriots one-dimensional.
Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said the Patriots playbook contains adjustments for any defensive front and coverage. So he believes Jones will be able to throw.
Beware of ballhawks
The Colts lead the league in takeaways with 29. Broken down, they’ve recovered 14 fumbles and snagged 15 interceptions.
Linebacker Darius Leonard has five forced fumbles alone. Kenny Moore, meanwhile, has four interceptions. The Colts also lead the league in scoring points off turnovers.
So the Patriots, who have largely cured their turnover problem from earlier in the year, have to remain vigilant.
Ivan Fears lectured his running backs all week about Indy’s ability to get the ball out.
“These guys are really good at it. I mean, really good at it. The way they punch at the ball … you know, we like to run the ball hard. And that lends itself to sometimes the ball being loose,” he said. “So we’re going to have to be very careful what we’re doing here, very, very careful, or these guys will make us pay.
“They’re excellent at it. This is something we have to do. We can’t give these guys a break. That’s how they win. They’re winning on these turnovers. That will definitely be a problem for us, if we’re going to go in there and turn the ball over. Our guys have to be on top of this. We’re going to hammer it in, and hopefully, they get the message.”
Start fast
Bill Belichick called the Colts the best first-quarter team in the league. It seemed like he was sending a message to his team.
Defensively, the Colts have held teams scoreless in the first quarter the last four games, while their offense is the second-highest first-quarter scoring team in the league. That’s allowed them to play from ahead, and essentially dictate the terms of the game.
The Patriots don’t want to find themselves stuck in that scenario and get behind. They want to get on top of the Colts, score early and often, and win the opening quarter on both sides of the ball.
By the sound of it, the players got Belichick’s message. They know they can’t afford an early deficit in Indy.
“Once they get on top,” safety Adrian Phillips said Tuesday, “it’s going to be hard to come back from that.”
