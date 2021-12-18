Connect with us

Celebrities

RHOBH Lisa Rinna Tells Delilah to “Pay for Things” Amid Feud

Published

54 seconds ago

on

REPORT: RHOBH's Lisa Rinna is Treating Delilah "Like an Adult" After TikTok Shade, Encouraging Her to Be Independent and "Pay for Things" on Her Own
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Lisa Rinna is reportedly dealing Delilah Hamlin with some tough love following her TikTok shade earlier this week.

After the 23-year-old model suggested in a holiday-themed video that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and her husband, Harry Hamlin, should be footing the bill for her “trauma therapy,” an insider claims Lisa is urging Delilah to become more independent.

“[She’s] treating [Delilah] like an adult,” a source told Us Weekly on December 16. Lisa has been “telling [Delilah] that she can be independent and pay for things on her own.”

According to the insider, Lisa is “there for her kids whenever they need her” but has always “let her daughter be very independent.” As they explained, Lisa wants to see Delilah grow up but would never “refuse giving her [child] money if she needed it.”

Lisa and Harry share Delilah and younger daughter Amelia Hamlin, 20.

As for what prompted Delilah’s TikTok video, the source said she was likely acting out after a dispute with Lisa and Harry.

“Delilah’s video might’ve been a moment of frustration or might’ve been after a heated argument with her parents… [She] wouldn’t have posted it and aired her issues with her parents if they weren’t real,” the insider noted, adding that Lisa and Harry’s “parenting affects her and she gets upset about certain things.”

As RHOBH fans may have seen, Delilah went public in November about an overdose she suffered earlier this year after falling ill following a COVID-19 vaccine. As she revealed to her fans and followers in an emotional video shared to Instagram, she sought help from a psychiatrist who “over-prescribed” her with Xanax for panic attacks, leading to the health crisis.

“I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital,” Delilah explained.

Following the incident, Delilah checked into a treatment facility in Arizona, but after suffering seizures, she was “politely asked to leave after three weeks” after being deemed a “medical risk.”

“My family and I are struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out,” she shared.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo sometime in 2022.

Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

PICS: Latto Hosts 1st Annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies’ Christmas Party for Teen Girls & Teen Moms

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

PICS: Latto Hosts 1st Annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies’ Christmas Party for Teen Girls & Teen Moms
google news

Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net

RIAA-Platinum recording artist and Atlanta native Latto and her nonprofit Win Some Give Some teamed up with local Clayton County organization Rainbow House to host her first annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies’ Christmas party at the Virginia Gray Burton Recreation Center in Riverdale, Ga.

1639779900 376 PICS Latto Hosts 1st Annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies

Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net

Win Some Give Some and Rainbow House came together and brought out teens, young mothers and their children and Latto giving back to her local community and spreading the holiday cheer. The families were offered meals, Black Santa merchandise, toys, Visa gift cards, free skating passes to their local rink, filled stockings and more.

1639779900 110 PICS Latto Hosts 1st Annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies

Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net

ABOUT LATTO:

Raised in Atlanta, GA, 22-year-old rising rapper Latto has been making a name for herself since ten years old. The Rap Game Season One winner has continually released music since 2016 and signed with RCA Records in 2020. In June 2019, Latto released her EP Big Latto, including her breakout hit song “Bitch From Da Souf.” The December 2019 release of her follow-up project, Hit The Latto, contained the remix version of the track featuring Saweetie & Trina. The accompanying video has been viewed nearly 70 million times. Before those mentioned above, her impressive catalog of music includes Miss Mulatto (2016), Latto Let’ Em Know (2017), and Mulatto (2018).

1639779900 696 PICS Latto Hosts 1st Annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies

Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net

ABOUT WIN SOME GIVE SOME:

Win Some Give Some is founded by Atlanta native Latto to empower at-risk young women by providing them resources and support to achieve a lifetime of success.

1639779900 985 PICS Latto Hosts 1st Annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies

Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net

ABOUT RAINBOW HOUSE:

Rainbow House, Inc. is a private, non-profit corporation, operating Rainbow House Emergency Shelter for Children and Rainbow Connection Child Advocacy and Assessment Center. Our mission is to provide comprehensive services that restore, heal, and rebuild the lives of children and families.

Like the rainbow that appears after a storm, promising better times ahead, Rainbow House is an all-inclusive organization that brings hope to children that have come through difficult situations. We strive to provide peace and normalcy to children and their families so that they can heal.

Source: Press release

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Meghan Markle Goes On Solo Shopping Trip In Extremely Rare Photos

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Meghan Markle
google news

Meghan Markle was seen out in California near her home on Wednesday, sporting a gorgeous, chic outfit on a shopping trip.

Meghan Markle was spotted out by her home in Montecito, California, looking especially chic for a special shopping trip! The duchess, 37, wore a gorgeous Massimo Dutti wool coat, styled with cognac-colored leather boots, pairing the look with a light brown beanie. In photos you can see here the actress and philanthropist also carried a Bottega Veneta clutch and wore LeSpecs Air Heart sunglasses, sporting a blue face mask to curb the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan stopped at several shops and boutiques on her trip, stepping into the kids’ clothing boutique Poppy before heading to Hudson Grace, a home furnishings store.

Meghan Markle (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock).

Meghan seems to be enjoying a her time on the West Coast! On a Nov. 18 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mother-of-two revealed how her 2-year-old son Archie was the spitting image of his father, Prince Harry. The eldest child of the duke, 37, and duchess, 40, could be seen admiring chickens from a coup in a video clip, woven basket in tow to gather eggs, at his family home in California.

While his face is not shown in the image, Archie has the same red hair as his father. Harry and Meghan also share daughter Lilibet, 5 months, born in June of this year. Host Ellen DeGeneres, the couple’s neighbor in Montecito, noted that Archie is “so sweet with the chickens too,” adding, “Archie is just such a gentle soul.”

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle (eremy Selwyn/Pool/Shutterstock).

During the interview, Meghan also shared that Archie “loves being a big brother.” She said, “Everybody tells you — somebody told H and I — when you have one kid it’s a hobby and two’s parenting.” Meghan continued, “We realize what it is like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So they had that moment of, ‘This is fun. Oh, this is how it is now.’”

Meghan also dished with Ellen about she and Harry’s experience moving to the West Coast since they relocated from the U.K. during the coronavirus pandemic last year. “[Harry] loves it,” Meghan shared, speaking of how her London native husband adjusted to California living. “We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we’ve just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it’s just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great,” Meghan shared. “But we’re just happy.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Planning An ‘Extra Special’ Christmas For Her Kids Following Brandon Blackstock Split

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Kelly Clarkson
google news

The ‘Since U Been Gone’ singer has big plans for the holiday season and her kids, for their first Christmas since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized.

The holidays are always a great time to celebrate with family. Kelly Clarkson is getting a fresh start this holiday season, as it’s the first she’ll spend in her new Los Angeles home. A source close to the popstar revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the 39-year-old singer has been going all out this holiday season for her kids River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, for their first Christmas after reaching a settlement in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, 45.

Kelly Clarkson is excited for Christmas with her kids. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

The source revealed that Kelly has been going “overboard” with her decorations, and she’s clearly looking forward to some yuletide cheer over the holidays. She also seems glad with the agreement her and her ex-husband Brandon reached for custody of the kids. “Kelly is celebrating Christmas this year inside of her new home in San Fernando Valley and she couldn’t be more thrilled! It is the first Xmas in this new house and she has so much to be joyful about right now,” the source said. “She is finally wiped clean and over her divorce from Brandon and she is thankful that they were able to reach an agreement that would ensure the kids would have a good relationship with him.”

Other than her kids, the “Because of You” singer also will spend time with her mom Jeanne Ann, and it sounds like she’s already gotten most of her shopping done! “Kelly is also very close with her mom so they’re planning on all spending Christmas together. Kelly doesn’t like to spoil her kids but she definitely wants to make this Christmas season extra special,” the source said.

A big change like a divorce can feel hard during the holidays, but it sounds like Kelly has a great support system from her mom. The source mentioned that Kelly and Jeanne are “best friends,” and her mother was “helping out so much with the kids and getting everything ready for Christmas,” before the holiday, and the talk show host is glad to have her and her kids with her for Christmas. “She’s just so grateful to be able to spend this holiday with those she loves more than anything in her new forever home,” the source said.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending