Celebrities
RHOBH Lisa Rinna Tells Delilah to “Pay for Things” Amid Feud
Lisa Rinna is reportedly dealing Delilah Hamlin with some tough love following her TikTok shade earlier this week.
After the 23-year-old model suggested in a holiday-themed video that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and her husband, Harry Hamlin, should be footing the bill for her “trauma therapy,” an insider claims Lisa is urging Delilah to become more independent.
“[She’s] treating [Delilah] like an adult,” a source told Us Weekly on December 16. Lisa has been “telling [Delilah] that she can be independent and pay for things on her own.”
According to the insider, Lisa is “there for her kids whenever they need her” but has always “let her daughter be very independent.” As they explained, Lisa wants to see Delilah grow up but would never “refuse giving her [child] money if she needed it.”
Lisa and Harry share Delilah and younger daughter Amelia Hamlin, 20.
As for what prompted Delilah’s TikTok video, the source said she was likely acting out after a dispute with Lisa and Harry.
“Delilah’s video might’ve been a moment of frustration or might’ve been after a heated argument with her parents… [She] wouldn’t have posted it and aired her issues with her parents if they weren’t real,” the insider noted, adding that Lisa and Harry’s “parenting affects her and she gets upset about certain things.”
As RHOBH fans may have seen, Delilah went public in November about an overdose she suffered earlier this year after falling ill following a COVID-19 vaccine. As she revealed to her fans and followers in an emotional video shared to Instagram, she sought help from a psychiatrist who “over-prescribed” her with Xanax for panic attacks, leading to the health crisis.
“I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital,” Delilah explained.
Following the incident, Delilah checked into a treatment facility in Arizona, but after suffering seizures, she was “politely asked to leave after three weeks” after being deemed a “medical risk.”
“My family and I are struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out,” she shared.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo sometime in 2022.
Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages
Celebrities
PICS: Latto Hosts 1st Annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies’ Christmas Party for Teen Girls & Teen Moms
RIAA-Platinum recording artist and Atlanta native Latto and her nonprofit Win Some Give Some teamed up with local Clayton County organization Rainbow House to host her first annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies’ Christmas party at the Virginia Gray Burton Recreation Center in Riverdale, Ga.
Win Some Give Some and Rainbow House came together and brought out teens, young mothers and their children and Latto giving back to her local community and spreading the holiday cheer. The families were offered meals, Black Santa merchandise, toys, Visa gift cards, free skating passes to their local rink, filled stockings and more.
ABOUT LATTO:
Raised in Atlanta, GA, 22-year-old rising rapper Latto has been making a name for herself since ten years old. The Rap Game Season One winner has continually released music since 2016 and signed with RCA Records in 2020. In June 2019, Latto released her EP Big Latto, including her breakout hit song “Bitch From Da Souf.” The December 2019 release of her follow-up project, Hit The Latto, contained the remix version of the track featuring Saweetie & Trina. The accompanying video has been viewed nearly 70 million times. Before those mentioned above, her impressive catalog of music includes Miss Mulatto (2016), Latto Let’ Em Know (2017), and Mulatto (2018).
ABOUT WIN SOME GIVE SOME:
Win Some Give Some is founded by Atlanta native Latto to empower at-risk young women by providing them resources and support to achieve a lifetime of success.
ABOUT RAINBOW HOUSE:
Rainbow House, Inc. is a private, non-profit corporation, operating Rainbow House Emergency Shelter for Children and Rainbow Connection Child Advocacy and Assessment Center. Our mission is to provide comprehensive services that restore, heal, and rebuild the lives of children and families.
Like the rainbow that appears after a storm, promising better times ahead, Rainbow House is an all-inclusive organization that brings hope to children that have come through difficult situations. We strive to provide peace and normalcy to children and their families so that they can heal.
Source: Press release
Celebrities
Meghan Markle Goes On Solo Shopping Trip In Extremely Rare Photos
Meghan Markle was seen out in California near her home on Wednesday, sporting a gorgeous, chic outfit on a shopping trip.
Meghan Markle was spotted out by her home in Montecito, California, looking especially chic for a special shopping trip! The duchess, 37, wore a gorgeous Massimo Dutti wool coat, styled with cognac-colored leather boots, pairing the look with a light brown beanie. In photos you can see here the actress and philanthropist also carried a Bottega Veneta clutch and wore LeSpecs Air Heart sunglasses, sporting a blue face mask to curb the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Meghan stopped at several shops and boutiques on her trip, stepping into the kids’ clothing boutique Poppy before heading to Hudson Grace, a home furnishings store.
Meghan seems to be enjoying a her time on the West Coast! On a Nov. 18 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mother-of-two revealed how her 2-year-old son Archie was the spitting image of his father, Prince Harry. The eldest child of the duke, 37, and duchess, 40, could be seen admiring chickens from a coup in a video clip, woven basket in tow to gather eggs, at his family home in California.
While his face is not shown in the image, Archie has the same red hair as his father. Harry and Meghan also share daughter Lilibet, 5 months, born in June of this year. Host Ellen DeGeneres, the couple’s neighbor in Montecito, noted that Archie is “so sweet with the chickens too,” adding, “Archie is just such a gentle soul.”
During the interview, Meghan also shared that Archie “loves being a big brother.” She said, “Everybody tells you — somebody told H and I — when you have one kid it’s a hobby and two’s parenting.” Meghan continued, “We realize what it is like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So they had that moment of, ‘This is fun. Oh, this is how it is now.’”
Meghan also dished with Ellen about she and Harry’s experience moving to the West Coast since they relocated from the U.K. during the coronavirus pandemic last year. “[Harry] loves it,” Meghan shared, speaking of how her London native husband adjusted to California living. “We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we’ve just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it’s just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great,” Meghan shared. “But we’re just happy.”
Celebrities
Kelly Clarkson Planning An ‘Extra Special’ Christmas For Her Kids Following Brandon Blackstock Split
The ‘Since U Been Gone’ singer has big plans for the holiday season and her kids, for their first Christmas since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized.
The holidays are always a great time to celebrate with family. Kelly Clarkson is getting a fresh start this holiday season, as it’s the first she’ll spend in her new Los Angeles home. A source close to the popstar revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the 39-year-old singer has been going all out this holiday season for her kids River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, for their first Christmas after reaching a settlement in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, 45.
The source revealed that Kelly has been going “overboard” with her decorations, and she’s clearly looking forward to some yuletide cheer over the holidays. She also seems glad with the agreement her and her ex-husband Brandon reached for custody of the kids. “Kelly is celebrating Christmas this year inside of her new home in San Fernando Valley and she couldn’t be more thrilled! It is the first Xmas in this new house and she has so much to be joyful about right now,” the source said. “She is finally wiped clean and over her divorce from Brandon and she is thankful that they were able to reach an agreement that would ensure the kids would have a good relationship with him.”
Other than her kids, the “Because of You” singer also will spend time with her mom Jeanne Ann, and it sounds like she’s already gotten most of her shopping done! “Kelly is also very close with her mom so they’re planning on all spending Christmas together. Kelly doesn’t like to spoil her kids but she definitely wants to make this Christmas season extra special,” the source said.
A big change like a divorce can feel hard during the holidays, but it sounds like Kelly has a great support system from her mom. The source mentioned that Kelly and Jeanne are “best friends,” and her mother was “helping out so much with the kids and getting everything ready for Christmas,” before the holiday, and the talk show host is glad to have her and her kids with her for Christmas. “She’s just so grateful to be able to spend this holiday with those she loves more than anything in her new forever home,” the source said.
RHOBH Lisa Rinna Tells Delilah to “Pay for Things” Amid Feud
Alleged Heath Street gang member facing several firearms charges after Snapchat posts
CBD Oil UK – Best CBD Oils for Pain, Anxiety & Sleep (2022)
Ravens vs. Packers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 15 game in Baltimore?
Lawrence Taylor charged over sex offender requirement to register change of address
Broncos Briefs: Chargers’ loss to Kansas City mucks up AFC wild-card race even more
Battenfeld: Maura Healey polling voters before announcing gubernatorial plans
New Casino Sites that Stood Out in 2021: This Year’s Best New Online Casinos
Nuggets Mailbag: Will Denver look for trade to strengthen its wing rotation?
Anya Chalotra on Season Two of ‘The Witcher’ and the Joy of Punching Things
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
News2 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Food4 weeks ago
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
-
Celebrities1 day ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Why Laughter Is Good For You