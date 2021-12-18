Celebrities
RHOSLC: Mary Cosby On Why She’s Glad Mom is Not in Her Life
Mary Cosby hasn’t spoken to her mother in 25 years. And according to her, it’s for the best.
After opening up about her estrangement from her mother on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary went into detail about why she feels it’s a blessing that she and her mom no longer speak and explained what her mother did that hurt her the most.
“It’s kind of a breath of fresh air not being [in touch with my mom] because I didn’t have to obey no one,” Mary explained on the December 13 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show.
According to Mary, her mother was overbearing and likely would have interfered with her parenting of her son, Robert Cosby Jr, who she shares with husband Robert Cosby Sr.
“If my mom had still been in my life, she would have been telling me every single thing to do. She would’ve raised my son. She would have taken everything over. She was that type and I would have let her because I respect my mom and I don’t talk back to her,” Mary revealed.
While Mary admitted that it is strange for her not to have her mom in her life, she said that after going 25 years without speaking to her, she’s gained independence and learned that she doesn’t need a mom.
Mary also said that she’s learned a good lesson from her estranged parent.
“I would never turn on my son, no matter what choices he made. Coming through 25 years of not speaking to my mom is a blessing because I learned a lot and I learned how to be a better mom to my son,” she shared. “There’s nothing there that feels like I need her.”
As for what broke the camel’s back between Mary and her mom, the RHOSLC cast member said it was her “bizarre” marriage to husband Robert, the former husband of Mary’s maternal grandmother.
“My mom kind of fell out with me with the Robert Sr. thing,” she stated. “People say, ‘Well what do you expect, of course she’s going to fall out with you because of Robert Sr.’ Of course my unconventional marriage is bizarre.”
Although Mary acknowledges that her marriage to Robert is far from normal, she said her mother should have understood her decision to marry her step-grandfather because she was following the steps God showed her — just as her mother had taught her to do.
“I was always taught, ‘If you plan your life, God’s going to change it. Because whatever He has cut out for you, that’s the path you’re gonna take.’ When I went with God first, she turned on me. And so for her to go back on what she taught me, that’s where the hurt came in,” Mary explained.
“I haven’t spoken to my mom in 25 years and it became a way of life. It became normal,” she added.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter Zahara, 16, To Washington D.C. To Meet Female Senators
Girl power! Angelina Jolie brought her teen daughter Zahara to meet with the female lawmakers behind the Violence Against Women Act.
Angelina Jolie is using her platform to fight for women’s rights! The 46-year-old Eternals star visited Washington D.C. with her daughter Zahara, 16, to meet with the politicians behind the powerful Violence Against Women Act, which aims to support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Taking to her Instagram on December 17, the Oscar winner shared photos (below) from the educational mother-daughter trip. “Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” she wrote in the caption.
“We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable,” she added, before directing her fans go online to find more information about the cause.
Just three months ago, Angelina found herself fighting the good fight again, as she was back in the White House to meet with more officials supporting the Violence Against Women Act. After touring the building, she stopped at the press room to address her concerns publicly. “It’s a health crisis, what is happening,” she told reporters, according to CNN. “And it’s going to be solved if we look at it as health and families and invest. … And there is the harm within the families, especially for the children and getting the care early, and the prevention.”
Along with Zahara, Angelina also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, with her ex Brad Pitt. She recently spoke about her parenting, admitting that she tends to be “tough” on herself regarding the children’s upbringing. “I’m not a perfect parent by any means,” Angelina told People. “Every day I feel like I’m more aware of everything I don’t do right. And I’m pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?’”
Angelina is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. He is asking for the joint custody arrangement that is currently in place. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.
Stay Warm In Winter With This Best-Selling $17 Fur Pom Beanie That Makes A Great Christmas Present
Christmas is right around the corner & winter is in full swing & if you’re looking for the perfect accessory that’s both super stylish & keeps you warm, then you will love this faux fur beanie for under $20!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Now that the weather is getting much colder, it’s time to reinvest in some new winter accessories. If you’re looking for a new beanie that’s will keep you warm and is extremely chic, look no further than the FURTALK Winter Knitted Beanie Hat. It’s on sale for just $16.99 and comes in a whopping 21 different colorways. Even better, over 11,800 customers swear by this hat, so you know it’s good.
Get the FURTALK Winter Knitted Beanie Hat here for $16.99.
The hat is made from 100% acrylic and has an elastic band that keeps the hat snug on your head. It’s one size fits most and comes with an adorable fluffy faux fur pom pom on the top, plus, it’s super thick and warm. If you don’t feel like rocking the pom, simply take it off for a more casual look, and when you’re ready to rock it again, snap it back into place, where it will sit securely. It is recommended to hand wash and not throw in the washing machine to make sure the fibers stay in place.
There’s a reason why almost 12,000 people love this hat and one customer even gushed, “I am so happy with this hat! It is so stinking cute and will be great for those cold months! The quality is so good, highly recommend!” Meanwhile, another customer wrote, “I have been looking for a new hat with a big pom pom for awhile now and stumbled across this one. When it came in I was actually really surprised and impressed. The quality is great and thick, which will definitely keep me warm. I also love the fact that you can remove the pompom if you want to wash it or just not wear it. I didn’t realize it cam with an extra snap and pom pom so that is an extra plus! Overall, it came in a cute bag with a nice letter. I have nothing bad to say about the hat. It’s great! I will definitely buy another one in a different color.”
Travis Scott Teams Up With Industry Leaders To Improve Concert Safety In U.S.
Travis Scott is teaming up with various industry leaders to help improve concerts in the United States to keep all attendees safe.
Travis Scott is still very much in the heart of the aftermath from his Astroworld festival in November. With 10 people left dead, now everyone is searching for an answer on how this happened.
In his interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Scott was definitely still confused on how this even happened and admits he had no idea this was going on while the show was in progress. Now, he’s trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
According to reports from TMZ, Travis has spent the last few weeks meeting with leaders from the USCM (United States Conference Of Mayors), which represents over 1400 cities across the United States. Their goal is to form a committee mixed with members of government, public safety, emergency response, health care workers, music, and technology to create a safety report for future concerts and to make sure safety and security are maintained.
Today, the coroners report was released and stated all 10 of the people who died as Astroworld died of “compression asphyxia.” Only one person of the 10 had drugs in their system, which was a contributory cause of their death. Hopefully, Travis and the new committee can stop anything like this from happening again.
