Shiba Inu Listing on Bitstamp Postponed to 2022

It was revealed on December 9th that Bitstamp will be listing Shiba Inu cryptocurrency on its platform. Adding to the number of companies that are warming up to the meme-based dog currency that was established as a Dogecoin imitation, the move was remarkable. Users will be able to deposit and withdraw money in Shiba Inu using Bitstamp.

The Glitch Pushes the Launch to 2022

However, Bitstamp stated that they were experiencing technical issues in the process of doing so. As a consequence of this revelation, Shiba Inu was placed under considerable pressure, and the coin’s value continued to decrease.

$SHIB update ⚠️ No worries, we haven’t changed our minds! As you know, we needed to postpone our #SHIBAINU listing. We’ve been having some technical difficulties with the integration. Rest assured it’s happening, but in 2022! Thanks for understanding 🙏 — Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) December 15, 2021

Bitstamp is the most trusted and user-friendly trading platform utilised by European investors. It is the biggest exchange in Europe with 4.4 billion users worldwide. The listing on Bitstamp has finally placed the meme currency on Europe’s biggest crypto exchange.

The listing, which had been eagerly awaited by the community, dubbed the SHIB army, had been put on hold indefinitely due to the challenges that the exchange has been attempting to resolve. Bitstamp has addressed the community once again, reassuring them that they will proceed with the listing of Shiba Inu and that this is merely a temporary situation.

SHIB was added to Kraken and Gemini in November, two of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Additionally, Bitstamp has added DYDX, GALA, and the Perpetual Protocol (PERP) to its trading platform. According to CoinMarketCap, the SHIBA INU price today is $0.000032 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,154,942,173 USD. SHIBA INU is down 2.84% in the last 24 hours.