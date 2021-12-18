Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line

Because, apparently, there is not currently any means of transportation to accommodate employees trying to get from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake, the Metropolitan Council is now in stage three of five stages to build what is called the Purple Line.

The Purple Line is described as a rapid transit bus route. Ramsey County has already spent $39.9 million of your money to keep the development phases chugging along. The ball has now been handed to the Met Council, which anticipates this sleek new speedway will be operating by 2026. The total estimated cost of $475 million will be split between Ramsey County and the Federal Transit Administration, your money any way you look at it.

If it is a “rapid” bus route, why will it have 21 stops? Yes, 21, mostly following Robert Street and Phalen Boulevard from downtown, Ramsey County rail right-of-way, shared with the Bruce Vento Regional trail, and Highway 61 north of Interstate 694 into White Bear Lake.

In its embryonic stage, it was called the Rush Line, but somebody must have seen the folly in that. It sounds like you could get from downtown St. Paul to White Bear faster on a mobility scooter.

Name the employers and employees who will ostensibly benefit from this, yet another boondoggle.

Will it be free, like its big brother, the Green Line light-rail boondoggle?

How could it possibly cost $32 million a mile?

What crystal ball did the Met Council gaze into dreamily to come up with a projected 7,000 riders a day by 2040? Hello, the pandemic has all but killed public transportation and there always seems to be another variant just around the corner.

According to John Kerry and Al Gore and the rest of the usual hysterical suspects, we are not even supposed to be here in 2040, so what’s the point?

If stage three of five stages is just beginning, maybe there is still time for a miracle. Someone at the Met Council or at the federal level could realize another bus line is redundant, wasteful and just another behavioral prompt that is unaffordable and will never pay for itself.

In stage four, the FTA will require a ridership assessment as the project advances and before the Met Council submits its final application, presumably in 2024. Those ridership estimations were made before the pandemic. Wouldn’t those estimates now be wildly optimistic?

But before the reassessments of ridership, federal approval will be sought in 2023 to move the project into engineering. That would allow the Met Council to get into the final design work. The FTA will then review the project’s scope, schedule and budget.

I remain hopelessly naïve. If there are five stages, then this thing was probably a done deal by the time it reached stage three. It’s probably too late for common sense to prevail.

We can’t afford the politicians we keep electing. We can’t afford the Metropolitan Council bureaucrats who aren’t even elected.

Oh, and that $475 million price tag? That was called “approximately” $475 million.