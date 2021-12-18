Bitcoin
Sportswear Giant Adidas Swooshes In On NFTs, Launches Collection
Adidas has entered the NFT league. On Friday, the sportswear firm will debut a new line of NFTs called Into the Metaverse, which will grant consumers access to a virtual fan club. NFT owners will be able to purchase limited-edition apparel, and Adidas claims that members will help define the products and experiences that the business creates for its NFT community.
Adidas Leads NFT Adoption
Adidas has unveiled Originals: Into the Metaverse, a non-fungible token (NFT) collection created in collaboration with non-fungible token (NFT) collections Bored Ape Yacht Club, PUNKS Comic, and crypto influencer Gmoney. Nearly 30,000 NFTs will be offered for purchase at a fixed price, with 20,000 reserved for early access sales to owners of partner collections.
Erika Wykes-Sneyd, VP of Brand Communications, Adidas Originals said,
“This is where people spend their time, how they want to express themselves and what’s going to force brands to act in ways that no one’s comfortable with yet, and it is already in our DNA to be a true collaborator brand.”
During the last week of November, the sneaker and sportswear company announced a team up with Coinbase, calling the metaverse “exciting.” Adidas also hinted at collaborating with The Sandbox, a metaverse game. Adidas announced a partnership with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the cryptocurrency investor Gmoney, and the comic series Punks Comic during the first week of December.
Last month, the footwear giant sold a collector token that might be used to redeem a future reward. Except that it was unclear when and how much would be redeemable, leaving customers perplexed and prompting some to wonder if Adidas was rushing into NFTs to keep up with other brands.
The Originals collection, on the other hand, which debuted less than a month after Adidas’ first token appearance, is far more on-brand. Furthermore, given the reach and popularity of its partners, Adidas’ launch puts it in a strong position to compete with brands with more established ventures in this market.
BTC crashes to $46k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related article | Will NFTs Kill Traditional Art? Famed Collector Cozomo de’ Medici Makes The Case
Blockchain Is The Most Innovative Of This Generation, Says Chief Digital Officer
Adidas has also purchased a “Indigo Herz” NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). According to the wallet’s NFT summary, the BAYC NFT Indigo Herz is formally known as Bored Ape Yacht Club #8774, and Adidas has a tiny collection of NFTs.
“Leading up to the launch, Adidas confirmed members were given the chance to redeem a POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) NFT status badge, commemorating their presence at the start of the brand’s metaverse journey,” the company’s NFT collection announcement details.
“It’s so refreshing to see a culturally influential brand like Adidas Originals work so closely hand-in-hand with the NFT community,” said Gmoney. “At every step, they’ve included the right partners from the crypto, metaverse, and NFT community and listened to their thoughts at an early stage.”
Nike, Adidas major competitor, stated last month that it is interested in the Metaverse as well. On November 18, Nike published a blog post titled “Nikeland,” detailing how the company has established itself in the popular virtual environment Roblox.
Nike made a major step on Monday by purchasing NFT company RTFKT, which is recognized for its digital sneakers and robust NFT community.
Related article | The Most Prominent NFT Platforms and Their Tokens
Featured Image from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin
Paraguay’s Passes Bill To Regulate Crypto, Targets Mining Companies
The Senate of Paraguay has passed a bill on Thursday that aims to regulate cryptocurrency mining and trading in the country.
Bill Seeks To Regulate Crypto Trading
On Thursday, the Senate of Paraguay enacted a law aimed at regulating Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading and mining in the country. Senator Fernando Silva Facetti, the bill co-author, said on Twitter that the bill will now be debated in Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies in 2022.
In Paraguay, the bill does not make bitcoin legal tender. During a conversation with Paraguayan Congressman Carlitos Rejala in July, an exclusive peek at the draft bill was released. The bill hinted at stronger regulatory oversights from the country’s regulators when it came to bitcoin mining, as well as an overarching purpose of providing investor safeguards from enterprises that offer bitcoin services.
Rejala said at the time,
“With this we want to welcome the innovation of cryptocurrencies in Paraguay to the world. This is the result of a very strong and arduous teamwork of many experts in the field, both local and foreign.”
According to the bill, the Industry and Commerce Secretariat will be in charge of overseeing crypto mining in the country, with the support of the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the National Securities Commission. Meanwhile, the National Electricity Administration will be involved in the activity’s regulation.
Meanwhile, despite not explicitly stating the concept of an exchange, the bill plainly suggests some form of record-keeping for any individual or established business entity interested in providing crypto trading or custody services to others.
Related article | South American Countries Are Interested In Adopting Bitcoin: Who Will Be Next?
Paraguay Targets Crypto Miners
The bill recognized that Paraguay consumes barely one-third of the energy it produces is also included in the bill. Crypto mining activities, if controlled, would almost certainly compensate for the thousands of megawatts of electricity that Paraguay currently does not utilize.
In summary, the law aims to take advantage of the Latin American country’s surplus energy, and it will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies in 2022, as previously stated.
Bitcoin miners might benefit from “thousands of megawatts that Paraguay currently has as surplus,” according to the bill, assuming it falls under the country’s restrictions. The industry would be controlled jointly by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the National Securities Commission, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the National Electricity Administration in Paraguay, according to the legislation.
The cost of electricity in Paraguay, which is the lowest in the region at roughly $0.05 per kilowatt-hour, is one of the key attractions for mining companies, according to congressman Rejala, who added that nearly 100 percent of energy output originates from hydroelectric sources.
BTC crashes to $46k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related article | Calls For Tesla To Resume Bitcoin Payments As Mining Reaches 57% Renewable Energy
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView
Bitcoin
Struggling Prices Beats Bitcoin Expectations Down From $100K To $50K
At the height of the bitcoin rally, end-of-year predictions had flown around with abandon. Most had placed the price of the digital asset at $100,000 before 2021 ran out. With the movement of the asset at that point, one could easily look at those predictions and see how it could be a possibility. However, the crypto market has proved again that there is really no telling what might happen with it.
Bitcoin had ridden the wave up to $69,000 but that would prove to be the top of that rally as a crash sent the price back towards $40,000 not too long after. Now, the price of bitcoin is struggling to regain its footing above $50,000.
Related Reading | Investors Take Refuge In Bitcoin As Inflation Rises
Hoping To Finish At $50,000
Craig Erlam, a market analyst at Oanda, has given thoughts on bitcoin in a recent client note. The analyst noted that although many had been hoping for the price of bitcoin to finish the year above $100,000, market momentum had dashed those hopes and now a finish above $50,000 for the year is what is being hoped for.
Another analyst at Oanda, Edward Moya, notes that the digital asset had taken a beating alongside big techs which had sent its price towards its current levels. Nevertheless, the analyst added that despite this, the market continues to face a medium to long-term bullish outlook.
“The cryptocurrency space is seeing a lot of repositioning and that is leading to some unwanted selling pressure, but the medium to long-term outlook remains strong,” said Moya.
BTC holding steady above $47,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
How Is Bitcoin Ending 2021?
Analyst Craig Erlam notes that bitcoin has had another chaotic week of trading. This has been the case since the first market crash rocked the market at the beginning of December, sending the market straight into the red. However, bitcoin has managed to pick up support at $47,000, which the analyst said means that the digital asset is unlikely to give up this price.
Related Reading | WikiLeaks And Bitcoin: A Crypto Love Story?
On the other hand, crypto bulls are also trying to pull bitcoin out of the current trend. The holidays have already begun, signaling the end of the year, and the bulls would prefer to end what has been a “stellar year” on a positive note. “Many were hoping for six figures by year-end, now they may be crossing their fingers and hoping for half that,” said Erlam.
Finishing at $50,000 is not necessarily a bad finishing point for bitcoin. Compared to the beginning of the year, it would mark an at least $20,000 higher close.
Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Tron Says Goodbye To Founder, But Where Is Justin Sun Going?
Justin Sun, Tron Foundation’s founder and one of the most controversial figures in the crypto space, will leave his current position. The entrepreneur has accepted an offer from the Government of Grenada and will work as the country’s new Ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO).
🎉🎉🎉Congratulations @HEJustinSun on his appointment as Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organization. @WTO #WTO
Minister of Foreign Affairs Oliver Joseph with H.E. Mr. Justin Sun👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/q3mdUULqa3
— GrenadaWTO🇬🇩 (@GrenadaWTO) December 17, 2021
The TRON founder was received by Grenada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oliver Joseph, as seen in the image above. Due to his new position, Sun will now be referred to as his excellency as announced via a new Twitter handle.
Related Reading | Tron Founder Justin Sun Purchases Joker Inspired BAYCTron For A Record $15 Million
Sun said:
I have accepted the invitation and appointment of the Grenadian Gov. to officially serve as the Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organization in #Geneva. I will be working in full capacity to represent Grenada’s national interests (…).
In his personal account, the Tron Founder shared an open letter to his community and talked about the importance of developing a relationship between regulators and the crypto industry. While highlighting the benefits for “all mankind” in developing an “unlimited, decentralized” financial infrastructure, Sun also said:
Sovereign states are the most fundamental building blocks of the world order. The due recognition of the blockchain industry by sovereign states will be the final milestone towards achieving a truly decentralized financial infrastructure.
According to a Bloomberg report, Sun has been living in Grenada since 2019 and will start moving away from any crypto projects. Sun will exercise his functions at the WTO Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
TRON Without Sun, Where Is The Network Going?
The entrepreneur has been the object of much controversy. His background, the way the TRON Network was launched, and his alleged centralization, almost every aspect of Sun’s life has been at the center of the argument.
Upon his departure from the Tron Foundation, Sun declared the network as “essentially decentralized”. The organization itself was apparently dissolved on July 25, 2021, Sun said the following:
The “justinsuntron,” “BitTorrent,” and “µTorrent,” have officially withdrawn from TRON representatives. Instead, the entire TRON network is now run by 27 SRs hosted by the community.
In that sense, Sun believes TRON has entered a new age of decentralization and called his followers to “embrace the decentralize future”.
(6/6)💪I do not doubt that #TRON has embarked on a new phase of true decentralization.
🙌In the new era, blockchain technology will enable a decentralized financial infrastructure for all people! So let us embrace the future together!
— Justin Sun 🅣🌞 (@justinsuntron) December 17, 2021
The Bloomberg post claims Sun gained some notoriety in 2020 after he participated in a charity auction and won a dinner with legendary investor Warren Buffett. The dinner apparently caused some tensions between Sun and the Chinese government, although these reports only remained as speculations.
The Tron founder has been around for much longer in the crypto space, as the mainstream media failed to report. He has been involved in arguments with Vitalik Buterin, the inventor of Ethereum, and other figures.
In addition to that, Sun faced a lawsuit from former employees at BitTorrent. The plaintiffs accused Sun of harassment and other violations in the work environment. Whether Sun will bring the same level of controversy as in the crypto space to the WTO Headquarters only time will tell.
Related Reading | Justin Sun Offers $50M Dogecoin For TRX And BTT SpaceX Satellite Launch
As of press time, TRX trades at $0,07 with a 7.5% loss in the past day.
Sportswear Giant Adidas Swooshes In On NFTs, Launches Collection
Ben Affleck Says His ‘Life Is Better’ When He’s Around His Children: ‘I’m Happier’
Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud case heads to the jury
Four officers connected to fatal shooting in Colorado Springs are identified
‘Lost Daughter’ a complex, dark drama about motherhood
Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021
Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees
Britney Spears Has ‘No Plans’ To Spend Christmas With Her Parents Or Sister Jamie Lynn
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
$60K worth of catalytic converters found in Missouri home
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
News2 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Celebrities1 day ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Food4 weeks ago
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Why Laughter Is Good For You