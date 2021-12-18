News
St. Louis County councilman calls for audit of COVID gift card program
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St Louis County councilman Mark Harder is calling for an audit of the county’s COVID-19 gift card program.
The program gives $150 gift cards to fully-vaccinated residents. A total of 850,000 was earmarked for the program.
Early information from the St Louis County Department of Public Health said $35,000 had been spent on the gift cards. Now, the Health Department has updated that number to $262,350.
Council members initially thought there was $815,000 remaining. Instead, Health Department spokeswoman Christopher Ave said there’s approximately $587,650 unspent.
“I’m saying that is what we spent in the first round of purchases. So, the council members were given a report from us, but that report is more than a month old at this point,” Ave said.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis asked how many cards were given out. Ave said 1,759 were eligible.
“I don’t have that running total because we continue to send out cards daily like everyone else,” he said. “The Department of Public Health has run into some supply chain problems getting the cards, so there have been some minor delays.”
Councilman Mark Harder said all this is raising red flags for him.
“I think I’ll do some digging on my own, and I think I’m going to write a letter to our new auditor and find out if she can dig into this as well,” said Harder. “I’ve found that in seven years of this business when you find something like this, even though it seems small, that usually the more you dig the more you find.”
Councilwoman Shalonda Webb said she’s gratified that more people were helped than she first thought.
“We need to sit down and have that evaluated to see where we are,” she said.
The gift card program was launched in September. Webb said she has no problem having an audit of the program she started.
Vigils held for Amazon workers killed in collapse
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Community members gathered at two vigils Friday to honor the six workers who died in last week’s Amazon warehouse collapse.
The City of Edwardsville hosted a candlelight vigil at 10:00 a.m. at the Governor’s Plaza on South Main Street.
“These individuals went to work that day, like many of us, but did not have the opportunity to return home,” said Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy.
A second vigil was held Friday night at the Amazon fulfillment center on Gateway Commerce Center Drive.
Six people died when a tornado hit the Amazon facility. They were identified as 28-year-old DeAndre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois; 26-year-old Austin J. MacEwen of Edwardsville and 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis.
Jeffrey Hebb, who lost his daughter Etheria in the collapse, spoke during the Friday night vigil.
“It’s like it tore my heart out,” he said. “It hurts me every day.”
Deandre Morrow’s aunt, Anitra Lee-Cole, said her family is heartbroken.
“You just never expect your family to be impacted by that, so it’s been very hard,” she said. “The last couple of days have been very hard.”
Some victims have already been laid to rest. Kevin dickey will be buried tomorrow.
Several GoFundMe pages have been set up for the families. For more information, visit: www.gofundme.com/c/act/tornado-outbreak-fundraisers
Amazon driver claims she was told to keep delivering amid tornado warning in Edwardsville
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story misidentified the location of the Amazon facility. The error has been corrected.
(NEXSTAR) – Amazon is vowing to take “any necessary action” in response to a delivery driver’s claims that she was threatened with termination if she abandoned her route amid tornado warnings near Edwardsville, Illinois, late last week.
The alleged incident, as first reported by Bloomberg, concerned an Amazon driver and her supervisor, and occurred about 80 minutes before the roof of an Amazon facility in Edwardsville collapsed amid the damaging winds, leaving six people dead.
In a text exchange obtained by Bloomberg, the driver indicated to her boss that she had received a warning over the radio about tornado activity, screengrabs of the texts show.
“Okay just keep delivering, we can’t just call people back for a warning unless amazon tells us to do so,” the supervisor replied, according to the image.
About a half-hour later, the driver alerted her boss that she was hearing “tornado alarms,” but she was again told to “just keep delivering for now,” the texts show. After getting the go-ahead from Amazon, the supervisor told the driver to shelter in place, but the driver instead suggested she return to the warehouse, claiming there was no suitable place to shelter other than her own van, which she feared would become her “casket.”
The supervisor said it wasn’t safe to return to the warehouse, and told her to stay where she was.
“If you decide to return with your packages it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job come tomorrow morning,” the boss wrote back, according to the exchange as it appeared at Bloomberg. “The sirens are just a warning.”
Upon learning of the alleged incident, Amazon issued a statement confirming it would “use this incident to improve our policies.” But the company also said that the driver’s supervisor, whom they identified as a dispatcher, should not have told the driver to keep delivering packages amid tornado warnings.
Amazon also indicated that the driver was not injured.
“This was a developing situation across a broad geographic area, and unfortunately the delivery service partner’s dispatcher didn’t follow the standard safety practice — this dispatcher should have immediately directed the driver to seek shelter when the driver reported hearing tornado sirens. While this text exchange was going on, the local Amazon team was ensuring each delivery service partner had directed their drivers to shelter in place or seek shelter and advised them to stop delivering for the evening,” said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel in a statement shared with Nexstar.
“We’re glad the driver is safe and we’re using the learnings from this incident to improve our policies and guidance for delivery service partners and drivers,” Nantel continued. “Under no circumstance should the dispatcher have threatened the driver’s employment and we’re investigating the full details of this incident and will take any necessary action.”
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), meanwhile, said earlier this week that it had opened an investigation into the collapse of the Edwardsville facility’s roof. Specifically, investigators are planning to review whether workplace safety rules were followed. Amazon, however, has said that workers had little time to seek shelter when the National Weather Service declared a tornado warning that night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Editorial: Why didn’t top brass from Amazon step up after tornado?
At 5:45 a.m. last Saturday morning, a press conference was held in downstate Edwardsville, Ill. The deeply sad purpose was to update the public on what happened the previous night when a EF-3 tornado had rolled through that community and partially collapsed a warehouse belonging to Amazon. At least six people died.
Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford was there, so was Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback and other local officials. So was Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
You know who was not at that press conference? Anyone from Amazon.
Worse yet, the absence of Amazon in front of the cameras that morning allowed confusion to grow over precisely how many people had died. The authorities said they didn’t know how many people were gone because Amazon didn’t know how many people had been in the warehouse during the incident.
Only hours later did Amazon finally put out a statement from a spokesman that was so anodyne as to be insulting to those victims: “We’re deeply saddened by the news that members of our Amazon family passed away as a result of the storm in Edwardsville. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by the storm. We also want to thank all the first responders for their ongoing efforts on scene. We’re continuing to provide support to our employees and partners in the area.”
It got worse. Jeff Bezos, still the executive chairman and public face of Amazon despite handing over the CEO reins to Andy Jassy last summer, was tweeting Saturday morning about the pleasures of his fun space venture, seemingly oblivious to what had happened the night before to regular folks trying to survive on terra firma. Only after he received intense pressure for the omission, did Bezos put out an expression of sympathy.
He, Jassy or a top lieutenant, should have been at that microphone at 5:45 a.m., or at least on Zoom, answering real questions and attending to the pain of the good people of Edwardsville. Amazon was not, of course, responsible for the tornado, but people still died because they were in that warehouse, working for Amazon.
The absence did not go unnoticed, nor, later in the day, did the disparity between Amazon being fully able to get a package to your door in minutes and yet not being entirely sure how many people had been killed in its own warehouse.
We have been around long enough to remember CEOs and company presidents who understood that in a time of crisis, Chief Executive Officer must stand for Chief Emergency Officer. We recall watching airline CEOs at crash sites, even as the rubble was still smoldering; we remember jackets replaced by reflective clothing following previous heartland tornadoes; weekends with families abandoned in service of the message that any employer who does not tend to workers, or their grieving family members, in a time of crisis is not a company for which anyone should either want to work or conduct business.
And we’re well aware of what they used to teach in business school: Act immediately, show empathy, do the right thing fast. And take care of your people.
But tech companies, as a group, have not exactly kept up that tradition as they have risen in wealth and power. They hide behind the new ease of anonymity, avoiding the costs of human contact.
Amazon fell down on surely its most important job: to immediately show that it cared for human life right here on earth.
— Chicago Tribune
