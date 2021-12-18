News
St. Vincent Hospital strike over with help of Marty Walsh
The marathon St. Vincent nurses’ strike is finally over — with a little help from Martin Walsh.
The Worcester hospital’s CEO said Friday evening he’s “pleased to announce” that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
Walsh, the former mayor of Boston and now labor secretary, mediated the deal all day in Dorchester.
“We are so grateful for and humbled by the efforts of Secretary Walsh today, and so pleased to have finally reached an agreement that we believe provides us with what we need to better care for our patients that we will now take to our members for a vote to ratify and thus call an end to our historic strike,” said Marlena Pellegrino, RN, longtime nurses at St. Vincent Hospital and co-chair of the St, Vincent Hospital nurses’ local bargaining unit with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
The hospital added that once the agreement is ratified, it will restore striking nurses to their previous positions while retaining all permanent replacement nurses in their current positions.
Nurses went on strike on March 8, alleging there were not enough nurses to keep patients safe.
“The new contract will provide enhancements for patients and our team, and we are glad to finally end the strike and put our sole focus back on patient care,” said Saint Vincent Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Jackson.
He added: “We will be setting a new tone at Saint Vincent Hospital: We are one team with a common purpose. Not striking nurses versus replacement nurses. Not nurses versus management. One team united behind the principles of professionalism, excellence, accountability, and compassion.”
More than 75% of the replacement nurses have at least six years of experience, said Matt Clyburn, a spokesman for the hospital, and 35% have more than 20 years of experience.
The strike ends as COVID-19 infections keep climbing, taxing hospitals across the state.
The embattled Worcester hospital “temporarily” closed 89 beds — including all 10 of its psychiatry beds — last month as part of an effort to maintain “crucial” health care services amid the strike.
Tenet Healthcare Corp. owns St. Vincent Hospital and has been in negotiations with nurses since they went on strike. The hospital invoked its “last, best, and final offer” in mid-October but nurses and administrators remained at an impasse — until now.
Earlier this fall the Massachusetts Congressional delegation sent Tenet a letter after it hired approximately 200 permanent replacement nurses and closed 111 beds.
“We are alarmed and dismayed by Tenet’s efforts to prolong this crisis with their demand that nurses be denied a return to the positions they held, many of them for decades, prior to the strike,” the delegation said in its letter.
News
Tornado count in Minnesota’s first-ever December outbreak is raised to 5
The National Weather Service has now confirmed five tornadoes in the first-of-its-kind outbreak of severe weather in Minnesota this week.
On Friday, the NWS raised the count from two after completing additional surveys of Wednesday night’s storm damage in southeastern Minnesota.
In addition to the EF-2 tornado that caused significant damage in downtown Hartland, in Freeborn County, two weaker tornadoes were confirmed near Alden in Freeborn County.
The first was an EF-1, with an estimated peak wind speed of 105 mph and a 3.6-mile path and a maximum width of 90 yards. It struck at 6:56 p.m. and damaged utility poles and trees.
After dissipating, a new tornado developed. It was also an EF-1 with an estimated peak wind speed of 100 mph and a 1.6-mile path and maximum width of 40 yards. It struck at 7:03 p.m. and damaged trees and a farm building.
The Hartland tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 115 mph and a 2.1-mile path and a maximum width of 55 yards. It struck at 7:10 p.m.
Meanwhile, the NWS also confirmed a tornado in Wabasha County.
It was an EF-1 near Plainview. It had an estimated peak wind speed of 93 mph and a 4.6-mile path and a maximum width of 40 yards. It struck at 8:02 p.m.
A previously confirmed tornado in Winona County was an EF0 near Lewiston. It had an estimated peak wind speed of 85 mph and a maximum width of 40 yards. It struck at 8:09 p.m.
Those tornadoes damaged trees and several outbuildings.
No one was injured in the tornadoes, the first ever confirmed in Minnesota. A reported sixth tornado near Preston in Fillmore County is still being surveyed. Several tornadoes were also confirmed in southwestern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa.
At least five people died in the powerful storm system that blew into the Plains from Colorado, sending gale-force winds across a swath from New Mexico to Minnesota, Wisconsin and upper Michigan.
Among the deaths was a Rochester man killed by a falling tree Wednesday evening.
News
More records within reach for Vikings’ improving Justin Jefferson
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson grew up admiring Odell Beckham Jr. and has said he’s like an older brother to him. On Monday night, Jefferson might break one of his mentor’s NFL records.
Jefferson needs 68 yards against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field to top Beckham’s mark of 2,755 yards receiving in a player’s first two seasons. Beckham, now with the Los Angeles Rams, accomplished the feat with the New York Giants in 2014 and 2015.
“It’s going to mean a lot,” Jefferson said Friday. “It’s going to be exciting to top his name (with) the connection we have together. It’s definitely an honor to be listed with the greats that are up there.’’
Beckham played at LSU from 2011-13, where he was a teammate his first season with Jefferson’s brother, quarterback Jordan Jefferson. Justin got to know Beckham well then, and starred at LSU himself from 2017-19.
Jefferson caught 88 passes last season, and his 1,400 yards were the second most for a rookie in NFL history. He bettered the 1,305 yards that Beckham had for the Giants as a rookie in 2014.
Beckham then had 1,450 yards in his second season. And with 1,288 yards on 85 catches this season and four games left, Jefferson should far eclipse that total.
Jefferson is on pace to finish the NFL’s first 17-game season with 111 catches for 1,684 yards. That would top Randy Moss’ team record of 1,632 yards, set in a 16-game season of 2003.
“I think he’s a very confident player and a great player, and he’s one of those guys that no matter what you see, he expects more of himself,’’ said former Vikings star receiver Ahmad Rashad. “If you see him catch two touchdowns, he expects to catch five. I really like watching him play. He’s got energy, he’s such a wise young man with the way he runs his routes, and he’s got it all. He’s got great hands, great speed.”
Rashad, who played for Minnesota from 1976-82, watches Vikings games regularly with his buddy and neighbor Michael Jordan in Jupiter, Fla. He said he and the hall of fame basketball player have marveled at how Jefferson has continued to improve after breaking Moss’ rookie records for catches and yards last season.
“After last season, I really wanted to just watch film and look at things that I needed to focus on, or that I felt I was weak at,” Jefferson said. “Those things like explosion, getting more explosive off the ball, better releasing and just getting in and out of the breaks at the top of my routes. So, I feel like I’m doing a pretty good job at those things.”
Jefferson made the Pro Bowl last season and was second-team all-pro. Rashad said he “absolutely” should be first-team all-pro this season, and Jefferson didn’t deny that is a goal.
“That’s definitely what I want to do,” he said. “That’s one of the things I wanted to accomplish this season.”
Jefferson has become a threat to break a record each time he takes the field. He had 143 yards receiving at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 14, 169 yards against Green Bay on Nov. 21 and 182 at Detroit on Dec. 5.
Sammy White, a former Vikings star receiver, figures Jefferson will break his own 1976 team record of 210 yards in a game “real soon.” White also has been impressed by Jefferson’s continued improvement.
“He’s better than his rookie year,” White said. “He’s playing with so much confidence. He feels like no way you’re going to stop him. I think his knowledge of the offense and everything has improved. I think he understands what defenses are trying to do.”
Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Jefferson’s work ethic has played a key role in his development.
“He’s always improving with the skill set, but I would just say mentally,” Kubiak said. “We put a lot on him, move him to a lot of different spots. He’s really taken that challenge and run with it. He studies hard.”
It could lead to Jefferson passing a Beckham milestone for a second straight game. On Dec. 9 against Pittsburgh, Jefferson joined Moss and Beckham as the only two receivers in NFL history with 1,250 yards in each of their first two seasons.
News
Charlie Baker ‘distressed’ about his ‘incompetence’ to pass domestic violence legislation
After a gut-wrenching discussion where women shared their stories of sexual assault, domestic abuse and “revenge porn,” or the unwanted distribution of sexually explicit images, Gov. Charlie Baker broke down.
“I’ve never been so distressed about my incompetence and my inability to actually deliver for someone as I am right now,” Baker said. “I know how many people you speak for here in the Commonwealth and I know that in other states they have a framework that provides you with the support and the protection you don’t just deserve, you’re entitled to.”
The women, many of whom remained anonymous, spoke at a roundtable at the Plymouth Public Library this week, with stories of legal loopholes that have allowed rapists and abusers to commit harms again.
Baker has filed legislation on these issues several times, to no avail. One bill, first filed in 2018, would expand the offenses that would lead to dangerousness hearings, including sexual abuse and threatened violence, and would close some loopholes that fail to address safety concerns. It would also allow police to detain people who are violating court-ordered release conditions, instead of first requiring a warrant.
Another bill, which Baker first filed in 2017, would update laws relating to “sexually explicit visual materials,” granting district attorneys more authority in determining the fate of minors who distribute these materials, instead of subjecting them to the child pornography distribution process in the juvenile justice system. It would also close a “revenge porn” loophole, whereby those who distribute previously consensual sexually explicit images could be prosecuted for their nonconsensual distribution. Forty-eight states currently have revenge porn laws on the books.
“Many of these changes may look at first glance like technical changes to court and law enforcement policies, protocols and procedures, but nothing could be further from the truth,” Baker said. “These changes would, in fact, dramatically improve the system’s ability to protect and support survivors and victims.”
Roundtable panelists expressed support for Baker’s laws as they shared stories — situations in which these closed loopholes could have helped them, they said.
One woman told of how she took out an emergency restraining order in 2019 against her abusive husband, who strangled and sexually assaulted her, was arrested, and was released several hours later on bail. Police told the woman at the time that he was not dangerous because he had no prior convictions. Fearing for her life, the woman moved her family to her parents’ house. Since then, police have told her his GPS monitoring device had come loose several times, and it was eventually removed earlier this year.
“All I could think about was where was he during the time he was unaccounted for? This is the man that had no problem trying to kill me while holding our son, but I was told he wasn’t dangerous,” she said.
Another, whose abuser posted revenge porn of her online, was told the courts could do nothing for her.
“I will never be the same again, and I do not trust men,” she said, on the brink of tears. “The victims, we have rights, our lives matter.”
