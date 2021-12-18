Connect with us

News

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Published

2 mins ago

on

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

NEW YORK — U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.

Though the calendar is about to change, Friday had a distinctly 2020 feel: NFL games were postponed because of COVID-19 infections. The Rockettes Christmas show was canceled for the season. European governments imposed a spate of restrictions that ground travel to a halt and saw travelers lying low.

Much remains unknown about omicron, but officials warn that it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which has already put pressure on hospitals worldwide. The uncertainty alone was enough for many people to change their plans.

In the United States, President Joe Biden’s administration resisted tightening any restrictions, but also sketched out dire scenarios for the unvaccinated in a plea for hesitant Americans to get the shot.

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death, for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday, echoing the president’s own comments earlier this week.

The new variant is already in “full force” in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, with new cases hitting a one-day record of more than 8,300 on Thursday. But new hospitalizations and deaths – so far – are well below their spring 2020 peak and even where they were this time last year, city data shows.

The coronavirus also interrupted sports in the U.S. again. The NFL announced Friday that three games would be pushed from the weekend to next week because of outbreaks. The league has not specified whether the cases came from the omicron variant.

The Radio City Rockettes called off four performances scheduled for Friday because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production, and plans for upcoming shows were still being assessed. The popular holiday program generally has four shows per day in December at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

Dr. Stanley Weiss, a Rutgers University epidemiology professor, said officials need to react faster, citing a willingness to redefine fully vaccinated to include booster shots, for example.

“Everyone wants us to be through with this pandemic, but in order to get us through it, we can’t ignore the realities of what’s going on and what is needed,” Weiss said.

Denmark decided to close theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums in response to virus cases. In Spain, friends and classmates canceled traditional year-end dinners.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees
google news

SEATTLE — Aerospace giant Boeing said Friday it’s suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees.

The Seattle Times reports the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.

The mandate faced opposition from a vocal minority of Boeing workers.

In an internal company announcement, Boeing told employees its decision to suspend the mandate “comes after a detailed review of a U.S. District Court ruling earlier this month that halts the enforcement of a federal executive order requiring vaccinations for federal contractors.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal, who is vaccinated, told the newspaper he still wants “to encourage every one of our workforce to get vaccinated.”

Pointing to how critical vaccination is for hope of a global air travel recovery, Deal added that “the world, and the airline industry, will recover under vaccination.”

Boeing’s statement cited “over 92% of the company’s U.S.-based workforce having registered as being fully vaccinated or having received a religious or medical accommodation.”

That means 8%, or about 10,000, U.S. employees could have been under threat to lose their jobs under the mandate.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
google news

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead.

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

The rule from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. With Friday’s ruling, it’s not clear when the requirement may be put in place.

Republican-led states joined with conservative groups, business associations and some individual businesses to push back against the requirement as soon as OSHA published the rules in early November. They argued that OSHA was not authorized to make the emergency rule.

The case was consolidated before the Cincinnati-based 6th circuit, which is dominated by Republican-appointed judges. Of the two ruling in favor of the OSHA mandate, one was appointed by a Democratic president and the other by a Republican. The dissenting judge was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

“Given OSHA’s clear and exercised authority to regulate viruses, OSHA necessarily has the authority to regulate infectious diseases that are not unique to the workplace,” Judge Julia Smith Gibbons wrote in her majority opinion.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block the order.

“The Sixth Circuit’s decision is extremely disappointing for Arkansans because it will force them to get the shot or lose their jobs,” she said.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who also is chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association, said in a Twitter message Friday that he was confident the mandate could be stopped.

The vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more employees and would cover about 84 million workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated would have to wear masks and be subject to weekly tests for the coronavirus. There would be exceptions for those who work outdoors or only at home.

google news
Continue Reading

News

$60K worth of catalytic converters found in Missouri home

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

$60K worth of catalytic converters found in Missouri home
google news

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities found nearly 100 catalytic converters at a Joplin residence — but they say this isn’t the first time for the home.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, detectives with the Joplin Police Department arrived at 419 N. Walnut Avenue in reference to ongoing catalytic converter thefts.

At the location, authorities recovered 98 catalytic converters with a total estimated value of $60,000 (pictured below).

Back in September of 2020, however, JPD served a search warrant at the same house and recovered 24 catalytic converters.

The resident, 58-year-old Pamela Sims of Joplin, is believed to have unlawfully purchased the converters which were presumed to be stolen originally.

Charges were sent to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorneys Office against Sims for the following:

  • Information required for Catalytic Converter transactions (Class B Misdemeanor)
  • Licenses required for certain businesses (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Stealing (Class D Felony)

JPD considers this investigation ongoing still and may release further details.

The Joplin Police Department recognizes that catalytic-converter thefts are an ongoing issue and we ask that anyone with information related to persons who are stealing or dealing in stolen catalytic converters to contact the department at (417) 623-3131.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending