News

Teen who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide of 2 friends sentenced to correctional facility

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Published 9 seconds ago on
A 16-year-old who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the deaths of two teens in Maplewood was sentenced Thursday to the Red Wing correctional facility.

Alyjah Thomas, 15, of Oakdale, and Marcoz Paramo, 14, of Maplewood, died Sept. 3 when their friend, who was 15 at the time, crashed a stolen vehicle they were passengers in.

A Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over the car in the area of North Beebe Road and East Holloway Avenue. When the driver kept going, the deputy followed west on Larpenteur Avenue but lost sight of the car near Clarence Street, according to a statement at the time from the sheriff’s office. About three blocks later, the car crashed into a residential yard near Larpenteur Avenue and Chamber Street. The sheriff’s office said the incident covered about two miles in two minutes.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged the teen driver with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

He received a juvenile sentence and was ordered to complete programming at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Red Wing, which could take nine to 18 months, depending on his progress, according to Dennis Gerhardstein, county attorney’s office spokesman.

As part of extended juvenile jurisdiction, the teen also received a nearly five-year adult sentence that was stayed. He has to remain law abiding and within the terms of his probation until he’s 21, or he could be subject to the adult sentence, Gerhardstein said.

News

Bayport-based Andersen Corp. pays out $31.6M in profit sharing

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Bayport-based Andersen Corp. pays out $31.6M in profit sharing
Andersen Corp. employees got good news Friday, just in time for Christmas.

The Bayport-based window and door manufacturer announced it will share $31.6 million in profits this year. Eligible employees will receive $3,200 a piece.

The company also announced that its annual profit-sharing program would increase to $4,000 per eligible employee in 2022; employees, however, must be fully vaccinated to qualify.

“At Andersen, we made the decision earlier this year not to institute a vaccine mandate for existing employees given all we have been through together over the past 21 months,” CEO Jay Lund said in a prepared statement. “Going forward, we believe it continues to be our responsibility to take appropriate measures to help reduce the impact of this pandemic on our people and our communities. We’ve chosen to do this by incentivizing current and future employees through a vaccination requirement as part of our 2022 profit-sharing program.”

The 2022 profit-sharing payout will be the largest the company has made since before the 2008 recession. Instead of a single year-end payout based on the company’s financial performance, it will be a fixed amount paid in quarterly installments of $1,000. To participate, employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to each quarterly payment, subject to limited exceptions, company officials said.

Privately held Andersen, which had issued profit-sharing payments since 1914, suspended the program in 2008, citing the economic downturn. The company revived the program in 2014 under a slightly different model — rather than being based on each employee’s salary, the payout is tied to the company’s earnings.

Last year, the company distributed $33 million; eligible employees received $3,500.

News

George Fant may miss Sunday's Dolphins matchup, exposing Zach Wilson's blind side

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

George Fant may miss Sunday’s Dolphins matchup, exposing Zach Wilson’s blind side
The blindside protection for Zach Wilson may not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Hard Rock Stadium.

Zach Wilson’s blind side might be a little less protected on Sunday in Miami.

Left tackle George Fant is dealing with a knee injury and is “on the fence” to play against the Dolphins according to Robert Saleh. Backup tackle Conor McDermott would replace Fant if he can’t go. McDermott has played just seven snaps in 2021.

Fant hasn’t practiced this week and didn’t participate on Friday.

It’s worth mentioning: Under Saleh, whenever a Jets player hasn’t practiced throughout the week, they’ve been inactive on game day.

That’s been true for C.J. Mosley against the Patriots in Week 7, Corey Davis against the Bengals, Colts and Texans, Elijah Moore and Michael Carter II against the Saints last week, Keelan Cole against the Panthers, and Sheldon Rankins versus the Eagles.

So, it’s a fair expectation for Fant to not play.

It would be a crushing blow to the offensive line if Fant fails to suit up. His standout blocking has helped a unit that’s performed well after early woes in pass protection.

Fant started the season at right tackle and was switched to left tackle during the season opening against the Panthers when Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury in the third quarter. Fant stepped in and provided stability. He’s allowed 18 pressures (15th fewest among tackles) and has allowed just one sack (tied for the second fewest), according to Pro Football Focus.

If the Jets are without their starting tackle against the Dolphins, it would create issues for Wilson. The Dolphins blitz quarterbacks on 39% of their dropbacks, which is the most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.

QBs have a passer rating of 84 and complete 57% of their passes when throwing against their blitz. Miami will also throw an all-out cover zero blitz, since they run it an NFL-leading 13% of the time, according to PFF. They also possess an emerging pass rusher in Jaelan Phillips who has seven sacks in the last five games. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has six on the year.

The Dolphins have been successful at disguising their blitzes, confusing the quarterback.

“I think one of their biggest things, getting to the quarterback, the all-out pressures, thinking you got to be in the perfect look,” Wilson said. “And then you try and do a lot of different things to get into the right look and then they do something different.”

Having Fant helps with communication; it’s not only about just blocking your guys one on one. A coherent unit is good at relaying the responsibility for an extra rusher as teams try to deceive the offensive line and get to the QB.

WELCOME BACK MC1

The Jets have Michael Carter back in the fold after he suffered an ankle injury against the Dolphins in Week 11. He’ll provide a spark to a struggling offense that’s averaging 16 points and 267 yards per game in the past three games.

Carter’s dual threat ability was missed. He’s the team’s leading rusher (430) and is sixth in receiving yards (308) which puts him first in scrimmage yards. Saleh expects Carter to have a “significant role” against the Dolphins.

“He’s exactly what you would expect out of a young guy. We’re talking about the running back, obviously, but he comes in as a fourth-round pick, he has some ups and downs during training camp, show some flashes, starts out a little bit slow during the season,” Saleh said. “But just gets better and better and better and every time he touches the ball, the does something with it to the point where it’s like you can’t deny him the ball. It’s exciting for him to get back, obviously four games for him to finish his season strong.”

Carter being back provides Wilson with another weapon to hand the ball off and throw to since Moore and Davis won’t be available. If Carter can provide a punch through the run game, it’ll take pressure off Wilson.

News

Keeping Up With the Carringtons: Eliza Bennett On Joining The 'Dynasty' Clan

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Keeping Up With the Carringtons: Eliza Bennett On Joining The ‘Dynasty’ Clan
Eliza Bennett as Amanda Carrington, Grant Show as Blake Carrington, and Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby Danny Delgado/The CW

Last spring, Eliza Bennett had just bought a house in Los Angeles with her husband, James Charlton, when she got a call to audition for the part of Amanda Carrington on the CW’s Dynasty reboot. The English actress—who rose to fame as a child actor in the fantasy family film Inkheart and later as one half of MTV’s short-lived comedy-drama series Sweet/Vicious—had never watched either iteration of the primetime soap opera. But her parents, who were big fans of the ‘80s original, knew exactly what she was signing up for as the latest long-lost relative to arrive on the Carrington doorstep.

“I was wearing fake eyelashes in my audition, which I don’t normally do, but I did for Dynasty,” Bennett told Observer with a laugh. “I definitely was trying to nail the style of the show as much as possible.”

Within a week of her audition, Bennett discovered that she had not only booked the role but would have to commute between Los Angeles and Atlanta, where production takes place for nine months of the year. “I dragged my husband to L.A. three years ago. And then I got the show, so I was like, ‘Guess where we’re going—somewhere where you don’t have any friends!’” she said. “It really was a whirlwind without much time to think about what was going on. And before I knew it, I was in my first costume fitting.”

In a video interview from Atlanta, Bennett spoke exclusively with Observer about the challenges that come with joining such a beloved show, her close friendship with co-star (and onscreen sister, Fallon) Elizabeth Gillies, and Amanda’s descent into the soapy, power-wielding world of the Carringtons.

Observer: In an interview with Zach Sang, Liz Gillies revealed that she actually came up to you and introduced herself once she found out that you were playing her sister, which she doesn’t normally do for her other cast mates – just ask Adam Huber! What do you remember from your first meeting?

Eliza Bennett: Yeah, she told me that story about Adam and I couldn’t believe it. (Laughs.) I was like, “What do you mean you didn’t talk to him for three episodes?” She was like, “I don’t know. He didn’t really make an impression.” And it’s funny because Adam is so lovely, and now they’re such good friends.

I was in a coffee shop the first time I met Liz, one of her favorite coffee shops—Brash in Buckhead. She came up to me and was like, “Hello! I’m Liz, and you’re playing my sister.” She is the heart and soul of the show—so many of the fans are in love with Fallon. So I was overjoyed that we got on so well—maybe because we’re similar in age or the fact that we were both child actors. I felt like we had a lot in common, and it’s been lovely working with Liz. The more time I spend with her, the more I love her.

There is certainly a little bit of friendly fire between Fallon and Amanda when they first meet, but they seem to respect and understand each other. How would you like to see that relationship evolve?

The scenes I did with Liz last [season], it was fun watching them air because so many people were loving Amanda and Fallon’s relationship. I think Fallon needs a female family member that she has a lot of respect for and is as fiery as her, but also encourages her to loosen up a bit, which I Amanda did. I hope the next season we see a little bit more of that, but I have no idea!

I know you’re also passionate about music. Could we ever see you singing on the show with Liz?

I would love to! I know Liz has been like, “You should do a song with me, Eliza. . .” We’ll see if the writers bite. I know the show does it quite a lot, and when I was younger, the musical episodes of TV shows were always my favorite—Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Scrubs. It would definitely be a tick off my bucket list to be able to do a musical episode.

Amanda might be on better terms with Fallon right now, her relationship with Adam (Sam Underwood) could not be more contentious. While it’s great to see Amanda go toe-to-toe with him, will she ever discover his dark side, especially after what he did in the last season finale?

Well, Amanda was on to him almost immediately, and I don’t think she likes letting bullies get away with things. It’s funny because she’s seen a little bit of Adam, and she already is not letting any of that rest, and we’ll start to see in Season 5 that that just gets more and more heated. I can’t even imagine what would happen if she found out everything that Adam has done. (Laughs.)

Does Amanda know about her other sibling, Steven (James Mackay)? No one has seen him since Season 2, and it feels like we need to complete this circle of Carrington siblings.

I know, and I’m one of those people. I don’t know either. I think Amanda is fresh in the world and is just knowing the world as it is. I don’t know whether that will be handled at some point, but I’m sure she’s aware that he is in Europe doing whatever he’s doing. But I’m probably not the one you should ask. You should get a writer in here and pin them down! 

Amanda is an interesting character study in this idea of nature versus nurture. Does being raised in a different environment from the rest of the Carringtons give Amanda a better sense of morality, or is she really a Carrington through and through?

I think she naturally has some Carrington traits, but I think it’s interesting watching her come in with a fresh view on everything. Within about four episodes, she’s pointed out the problems in Fallon’s marriage, she is saying that she doesn’t think that Adam is a very good guy. I think she can see that her mum [Alexis, played by Elaine Hendrix] is actually quite insecure under all of that insanity, and she has compassion and love for that, and she can see that her father [Blake, played by Grant Show] tries to control the children too much and is too focused on success. So I think she has this fresh world view when she comes in. Whether she can hold on to that, when this becomes her entire bubble for too long, will be interesting to see. If she can keep her sanity, I’ll be impressed.

This show is incredibly popular internationally, especially in Europe. What kind of feedback have you received from fans, your family and your friends?

The fans have been so, so nice. You never really know how your character is going to go down when people love the show so much that it feels like they have a little bit of ownership over it, so you’re always hoping that you’ll get the seal of approval. Overall, everyone has been so nice about Amanda . . . and at least I’m reading only the good comments so far. (Laughs.)

It’s so funny to me that the show is so huge all over the world. I wonder whether it’s like how so many Americans are obsessed with Downton Abbey. The show is so un-British that I feel like people love diving into that world, and it’s something that’s not really on our television screens. My husband went back to England and spent some time with some of our friends that we grew up with, and they all watch the show, which I was so shocked [about]. So many of them are fans of it, so it’s really been selfishly really lovely for me to have a show that my friends and family from home are excited about.

We can’t talk about the show without talking about the costumes. What has it been like to enter this world with Arin Burke, your costume designer?

Arin is unbelievable. I’ve never done a show in which I get to wear clothes like this. The little girl in me loves to dress up. Firstly, I had to learn how to truly walk in stilettos comfortably. I think Liz told me that she stopped having any feeling in her toes about halfway through the second season. She can wear any shoe for however long, and I was like, “How?” And she was like, “Oh, they’re dead! There’s no nerves.” (Laughs.) So I’m trying to learn all of those things. I’m learning to wear spanx—that’s very pivotal on the show—which I’ve never done before, so those things have been learning curves.

This season, in the second episode, I got to wear an Oscar de la Renta gown. I wear it for one scene, but I was just rolling around. I was so happy in it, and it was so beautiful! And eating lunch is quite stressful, because you’re like, “Wow, if I spill this tiny bit of food on this $7,000 gown, I’m going to be in trouble.” (Laughs.)

After Fallon did some digging into her past, Amanda revealed that she had an affair with a female judge named Florence that eventually led to her dismissal from a prestigious law firm in the U.K. Would you be open to Amanda finding love in Atlanta? What kind of person would be the right fit for her?

Of course I would be open to Amanda finding love! I think she could do with having someone on her side who maybe will bring out her more emotional and romantic side. I don’t know for certain who that woman may be, but I’m excited to find out. Because when you see someone fall in love with someone, there’s always this vulnerability and intimacy, so it’ll be interesting to see that side of her.

What can you tell us about the two-hour holiday special?

The episodes that come out on [December] 20th are going to be a wild ride. You’re going to see Amanda and Adam go toe-to-toe—I think a lot of people want to see someone stand up to him. So hopefully that will go . . . well. (Laughs.) You also see Amanda and Alexis’ relationship really grow. I know Alexis is obviously an insane person as well, but I think it’s nice to see her have someone on her side and to watch her soften with one of her children. For my storyline, that is what we have to come. But obviously, we left Season 4 on a very big cliffhanger for a lot of characters, so there’s a lot to find out. It’s going to be unmissable.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The two-hour season premiere of Dynasty will air Monday, December 20, at 8 p.m. on The CW. The show will return with new episodes starting Friday, March 11. The first four seasons are also now streaming on Netflix.

 

Keeping Up With the Carringtons: Eliza Bennett On Joining The ‘Dynasty’ Clan

