Three victims identified in deadly Granite City fire
GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Officials have released the names of the two men and one woman who died in yesterday’s fatal fire in Granite City. Officials say 46-year-old Kimberly Wyatt, 45-year-old Joseph Calame, Sr., and 35-year-old Kyle Francis were killed.
Four others were injured in the apartment fire at East 23rd Street and Kate Street. Several people jumped from the second story of the burning building.
There were 15 people who got out of the seven-unit building. Only two of them were children. None of them are in critical condition.
The American Red Cross was on the scene offering help to survivors.
Several of the victims say they lost everything in the fire just days before Christmas.
The Illinois State Firemarshalls office will be conducting an investigation into the fire. Firefighters have not yet determined where the fire started in the building. The identities of the victims are expected to be released after their families are notified of the deaths.
Principal of Boulder’s Fairview High retires after spending semester on leave during investigation of lawsuit’s claims
Fairview High School Principal Don Stensrud will retire at the end of the year, months after the Boulder Valley School District launched an investigation into his actions in the wake of a lawsuit filed by two former students who said he failed to protect them from sexual harassment and abuse.
Stensrud, who has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 10, chose to retire after the investigation concluded, said Randy Barber, a district spokesman. Barber said the results of the investigation would not be made public because of the pending lawsuit.
A letter announcing the retirement was sent Thursday night to students and their parents by officials from the Boulder Valley School District. Terry Gillach, who was appointed interim principal when Stensrud was placed on leave, will continue leading Fairview for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, the letter said.
The district will conduct a national search for a new principal, and district officials will meet with students and parents after the winter break to receive input on what qualities they want in a new principal.
Efforts Friday to reach Stensrud and his lawyer, David Beller, were unsuccessful.
Stensrud, who worked for the Boulder Valley School District for 22 years, has been under scrutiny for his actions since 2019, when Fairview’s former star quarterback Aidan Atkinson was accused of sexually assaulting multiple students.
Boulder police investigated Stensrud for obstructing their investigation into the sexual assault allegations after the principal stopped them from interviewing the quarterback.
Though police investigated Stensrud, the Boulder County district attorney declined to file charges. The DA’s office sent a letter to Stensrud’s lawyer, saying the principal’s actions harmed the criminal investigation but prosecutors did not believe they could prove he was guilty of obstruction in a criminal trial.
Atkinson was acquitted in April of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault in connection with a 2018 incident on a party bus. In May, he pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor harassment as part of a plea deal for other charges that were connected to the case.
Stensrud was named as a defendant in a lawsuit brought earlier this year by two women who attended Fairview who claimed that leaders at the high school knew during the 2016-2017 school year that a lacrosse player was accused of raping at least two students, but failed to investigate and did not protect students from facing a hostile environment at school.
After the lawsuit was filed, the school district began investigating the accusations against Stensrud. The lawsuit, which also named the district as a defendant, is pending in U.S. District Court in Colorado.
The district is changing its policies regarding sexual harassment and assault as well as training faculty and staff on how to handle accusations. It also is improving its support structure for student victims, Barber said.
NASA shares an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from space
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An image of Missouri from 261 miles above the earth was recently shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. NASA says that this is an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from the International Space Station. It was taken on June 23, 2021, by the Expedition 65 crew.
NASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars.
The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps.
More than 12,000 applied for the coveted spots. The 10 selected are in their 30s and 40s, and face two years of training before becoming eligible for spaceflight.
Besides the combat and test pilots, the astronaut candidates include a medical physicist, drilling specialist, maritime roboticist, NASA-turned-SpaceX flight surgeon and bioengineer who was a champion cyclist. Two astronauts from the United Arab Emirates will train with them.
One of the pilots — Air Force Maj. Marcos Berrios, who’s from Puerto Rico — volunteered during a question-and-answer session to fly a life-size successor to NASA’s mini helicopter at Mars.
”I know Deniz, the other helicopter pilot here, and I would love to take it for a spin for science,” he said, drawing laughs and applause from the audience.
Navy Lt. Deniz Burnham, an Alaskan, manages drilling projects throughout North America.
NASA has accepted 360 people into its astronaut corps since the original Mercury Seven in 1959. The previous astronaut selection was in 2017.
With SpaceX sending astronauts to the International Space Station and other private companies launching tourists on short rides, and NASA’s Artemis moon-landing program on the horizon, “we are in the golden age right now of human spaceflight,” said NASA chief astronaut Reid Wiseman.
NASA plans to put astronauts back on the moon no earlier than 2025.
16 dogs rescued from tornado-ravaged Kentucky now in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is rescuing dogs from shelters impacted by last week’s tornados in Kentucky. The animals are coming from the Bowling Green area.
The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) rescue team brought 16 dogs to St. Louis. They will be put up for adoption at the HSMO or the Animal Protection Association (APA).
“The situation in Kentucky is dire,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick in a press release. “Our rescue team is seeing shelters with damage and animals in need of care and housing.”
Once each animal has passed a health screening, they will be available for adoption.
HSMO has one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States.
To help support the care of these animals, donations can be made HSMO at www.hsmo.org/donate.
