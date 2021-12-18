Connect with us

News

Three victims identified in deadly Granite City fire

Published

1 min ago

on

Three victims identified in deadly Granite City fire
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Officials have released the names of the two men and one woman who died in yesterday’s fatal fire in Granite City. Officials say 46-year-old Kimberly Wyatt, 45-year-old Joseph Calame, Sr., and 35-year-old Kyle Francis were killed.

Four others were injured in the apartment fire at East 23rd Street and Kate Street. Several people jumped from the second story of the burning building.

There were 15 people who got out of the seven-unit building. Only two of them were children. None of them are in critical condition.

The American Red Cross was on the scene offering help to survivors.  

Several of the victims say they lost everything in the fire just days before Christmas.

The Illinois State Firemarshalls office will be conducting an investigation into the fire. Firefighters have not yet determined where the fire started in the building. The identities of the victims are expected to be released after their families are notified of the deaths.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Principal of Boulder’s Fairview High retires after spending semester on leave during investigation of lawsuit’s claims

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Principal of Boulder’s Fairview High retires after spending semester on leave during investigation of lawsuit’s claims
google news

Fairview High School Principal Don Stensrud will retire at the end of the year, months after the Boulder Valley School District launched an investigation into his actions in the wake of a lawsuit filed by two former students who said he failed to protect them from sexual harassment and abuse.

Stensrud, who has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 10, chose to retire after the investigation concluded, said Randy Barber, a district spokesman. Barber said the results of the investigation would not be made public because of the pending lawsuit.

A letter announcing the retirement was sent Thursday night to students and their parents by officials from the Boulder Valley School District. Terry Gillach, who was appointed interim principal when Stensrud was placed on leave, will continue leading Fairview for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, the letter said.

The district will conduct a national search for a new principal, and district officials will meet with students and parents after the winter break to receive input on what qualities they want in a new principal.

Efforts Friday to reach Stensrud and his lawyer, David Beller, were unsuccessful.

Stensrud, who worked for the Boulder Valley School District for 22 years, has been under scrutiny for his actions since 2019, when Fairview’s former star quarterback Aidan Atkinson was accused of sexually assaulting multiple students.

Boulder police investigated Stensrud for obstructing their investigation into the sexual assault allegations after the principal stopped them from interviewing the quarterback.

google news
Continue Reading

News

NASA shares an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from space

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

NASA shares an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from space
google news
iss065e144017 (June 23, 2021) — Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the Midwestern United States.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An image of Missouri from 261 miles above the earth was recently shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. NASA says that this is an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from the International Space Station. It was taken on June 23, 2021, by the Expedition 65 crew.

1639776079 869 NASA shares an image of the Lake of the Ozarks
This photo provided by NASA shows its 2021 astronaut candidate class, announced on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The 10 candidates stand for a photo at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Dec. 3, 2021. From left are U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, Christopher Williams, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. (retired.) Luke Delaney, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Wittner, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anil Menon, U.S. Air Force Maj. Marcos Berríos, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jack Hathaway, Christina Birch, U.S. Navy Lt. Deniz Burnham, and Andre Douglas. (Robert Markowitz/NASA via AP)

NASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars.

The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps.

More than 12,000 applied for the coveted spots. The 10 selected are in their 30s and 40s, and face two years of training before becoming eligible for spaceflight.

Besides the combat and test pilots, the astronaut candidates include a medical physicist, drilling specialist, maritime roboticist, NASA-turned-SpaceX flight surgeon and bioengineer who was a champion cyclist. Two astronauts from the United Arab Emirates will train with them.

One of the pilots — Air Force Maj. Marcos Berrios, who’s from Puerto Rico — volunteered during a question-and-answer session to fly a life-size successor to NASA’s mini helicopter at Mars.

”I know Deniz, the other helicopter pilot here, and I would love to take it for a spin for science,” he said, drawing laughs and applause from the audience.

Navy Lt. Deniz Burnham, an Alaskan, manages drilling projects throughout North America.

NASA has accepted 360 people into its astronaut corps since the original Mercury Seven in 1959. The previous astronaut selection was in 2017.

With SpaceX sending astronauts to the International Space Station and other private companies launching tourists on short rides, and NASA’s Artemis moon-landing program on the horizon, “we are in the golden age right now of human spaceflight,” said NASA chief astronaut Reid Wiseman.

NASA plans to put astronauts back on the moon no earlier than 2025.

google news
Continue Reading

News

16 dogs rescued from tornado-ravaged Kentucky now in St. Louis

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

16 dogs rescued from tornado-ravaged Kentucky now in St. Louis
google news

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is rescuing dogs from shelters impacted by last week’s tornados in Kentucky. The animals are coming from the Bowling Green area.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) rescue team brought 16 dogs to St. Louis. They will be put up for adoption at the HSMO or the Animal Protection Association (APA).

“The situation in Kentucky is dire,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick in a press release. “Our rescue team is seeing shelters with damage and animals in need of care and housing.”

Once each animal has passed a health screening, they will be available for adoption.     

HSMO has one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States.

To help support the care of these animals, donations can be made HSMO at www.hsmo.org/donate.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending