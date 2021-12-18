News
‘Tis the week before Christmas. Here are some fun things to do.
Family arriving for the holidays? Here are a few ideas to keep them entertained and out of the house for a bit. And if COVID concerns have you staying close to home and keeping gatherings small, you still need to get out of the house, right?
If you’re planning a visit on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, check to make sure these places are open. And check, too, for COVID protocols such as reservations and mask requirements.
Flowers and reindeer
The point is poinsettias in the Sunken Garden of the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at St. Paul’s Como Zoo. The Holiday Flower Show has hundreds of red, orange and yellow novelty poinsettias in the annual display, a tradition that started in 1925. The show includes several new varieties of poinsettias, including “Orange Glow,” the first truly orange poinsettia, and “Christmas Mouse,” a red poinsettia with rounded bracts that resemble the shape of mouse ears, according to the folks at Como. The Holiday Flower Show runs through Jan. 9.
And you can keep an eye on the reindeer at Como Zoo 24/7 via Reindeer Cam. Mabel, Abby and Forest are the three reindeer who live at the zoo. You might even catch a few arctic fox that look into the reindeer habitat once in a while. “The reindeer holiday habitat includes a Christmas-themed barn complete with a live advent calendar and a map detailing Santa’s delivery route on Christmas Eve,” according to a zoo news release. Go to comozooconservatory.org/reindeer-cam.
Visits to Como are free, but donations of $4 for an adult and $2 for a child are requested. Face masks are required throughout the zoo area and reservations are needed before you visit. (comozooconservatory.org)
Walk through the Walker
A new exhibition featuring works by artist David Hockney opened in mid-December and runs through Aug. 21. Hockney first gained attention in the 1960s Pop era with his brightly colored portraits and landscapes, according to the Minneapolis art museum. The exhibition, “David Hockney: People, Places & Things,” includes paintings, prints, drawings and theatrical works drawn from the Walker’s holdings of works by Hockney. (walkerart.org)
Meander in Mia
A new exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art is the first museum retrospective outside of Japan of works by Japanese ceramist Kamoda Shōji. Though famous in his home country, Kamoda has not received much attention outside his home country, according to Mia, in part because he died in 1983 at age 49. “Kamoda Shōji: The Art of Change” features 49 of the potter’s works and will be on display through April 17. (artsmia.org)
Dino Days
The Science Museum of Minnesota is exploring all things dinosaurs and fossils in “Ultimate Dinosaurs,” plus Omnitheater movies starring dinosaurs, paleontologist talks, presentations and events during “Days of the Dinosaurs.” This is in addition to the St. Paul museum’s resident dinosaur and fossil exhibits, of course. The Ultimate Dinosaurs exhibition runs through April 10. (smm.org)
Minnesota History Center
Soak up some state history without opening a textbook or searching online. In addition to the permanent exhibits that feature Minnesota’s Greatest Generation and a dive into the state’s weather, special exhibits right now include a look at “Main Street” author Sinclair Lewis, inspiring Minnesota women and Native communities, “Our Home: Native Minnesota.” (mnhs.org/historycenter)
Bell weather
If you like your history on the natural side, the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum has dioramas, a planetarium and, of course, the massive woolly mammoth you can see through the window at night from Larpenteur Avenue in St. Paul. The Bell is open Wednesdays through Sundays (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). But there are special holiday visiting days Dec. 27 and 28. (bellmuseum.umn.edu)
For the kiddos
“Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites” is a special exhibit through Jan. 2 at the Minnesota Children’s Museum in downtown St. Paul. “Storyland” features seven beloved and award-winning picture books, including “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter, “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats and “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff. According to MCM, each story is transformed into a three-dimensional play space where children walk into and interact with the story and its characters. (mcm.org)
Sure, you know how they end
But what’s a holiday season without a live theater feel-good tale? Children’s Theatre Co. has the beloved musical “Annie” on stage through Jan. 9 (childrenstheatre.org), and Scrooge finds redemption in a new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” at the Guthrie Theater through Dec. 27. (guthrietheater.org).
ALL THE LIGHTS YOU CAN SEE
GLOW Holiday Festival
Holiday lights are GLOWing at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. But last year’s drive-thru event is walk-thru for 2021. GLOW premiered in 2020 with lights, seasonal scenes and displays and a 100-foot lighted tree. This winter’s version includes Sky Glider rides, more food vendors, more displays and the three-story Glow Palace. The lights are on through Jan. 2. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to glowholiday.com. Tickets will be sold for specific dates and entry times.
Illuminating
Nature Illuminated, which features dozens of larger-than-life animals illuminating the night, is back for a second year at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. Nature Illuminated focuses on conservation. According to the Zoo: “From stunning swimming skills to displays of Herculean strength, the narrated tour will shed light on an incredible variety of finely tuned animal survival skills.” It’s a drive-through event, as it was in 2020, from Dec. 2-Jan. 2. Then from Jan. 6-16, it becomes a walking experience, so visitors can get a closer look at the custom pieces of animal art. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance at mnzoo.org.
Something miraculous?
Big Rock Creek near St. Croix Falls, Wis., has drive-thru and walk-thru options for its 12 themed light displays that include Candy Cane Lane, Enchanted Forest and Whoville running through Jan. 2. Miracle at Big Rock touts 10 million lights. Big Rock also has hayrides or sleigh rides, fireworks on weekends, shopping, food trucks and cocktails, cookie decorating, private luxury tents to rent – and helicopter rides to hover over it all. Miracle at Big Rock has drive-thru and walk-thru options. (miracleatbigrock.com)
Somerset has Sam’s
In Somerset, Wis., Sam’s Christmas Village and Light Tour has more than 8 million lights in its tour, as well as a European-style Christmas market, s’mores cabins, reindeer, Santa and a bar and grill. Tickets are pay-on-arrival, with drive-thru and walk-thru dates, through Jan. 2. (samschristmasvillage.com)
Winter Lights
The gardens at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska have 16 winter light displays to walk through, with a warm-up midway through the walking tour at a bonfire, with s’mores packages for sale. The display runs through Jan. 2. (arb.umn.edu)
Column: Jaylon Johnson says part of the Chicago Bears locker room is ‘starting to go into the tank.’ Others disagree. Either way, the culture at Halas Hall isn’t what it’s cracked up to be.
If Jaylon Johnson has proven anything in his first two seasons, it’s that he tells the truth as he sees it. Unfortunately, his truth will not resonate well with the Chicago Bears.
The team consistently applauds its own culture, so it had to be a little surprised to find out a portion of the roster has tuned out in a season spinning toward a bad finish.
“You have a little bit of both. You have the side of the locker room that is starting to go into the tank,” Johnson said earlier this week on Red Line Radio podcast when asked what morale was like inside the building. “And you have the guys that are still trying to fight and figure out how we can get better.”
Teams mired in losing ways — the Bears (4-9) have lost six of their last seven games — often are asked if the buy-in and commitment remains. It’s rare for a player to step out and admit it’s a legitimate issue.
In 20 previous seasons covering the Bears, a span that has included six separate losing streaks of five or more games, I’ve never heard a player say this publicly.
“It’s not about one quarter being good at some times and at moments,” Johnson said. “But really being able to figure out how we can be good for four quarters and find ways to win football games. But, I mean, you definitely have the ups and downs in the locker room as expected, but just being able to keep as many guys as we can together and keep fighting for wins.”
Culture was one of the things the Bears wrapped their arms around and squeezed after last season when an 8-8 finish was followed by a wild-card round loss to the New Orleans Saints.
“We have exactly the right football culture that all teams strive for,” President/CEO Ted Phillips said in January.
Johnson’s reputation as a player might be bigger than his reputation as a straight shooter. Next Gen Stats, which are produced by the league, reported Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams had two receptions on five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the 45-30 loss last Sunday at Lambeau Field when Johnson was the nearest defender. When Adams was matched up with anyone else, he caught eight passes on eight targets for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Adams took notice and wrote on Instagram: “You’re a really good player… respect your game!!”
Johnson, a second-round pick from Utah in 2020, took to Instagram in October to complain about a fine he received from coach Matt Nagy for arriving late at the facility. Later, Johnson admitted that he was wrong, saying, “I messed up.”
Nagy’s status is tenuous — at best — with the offense ranked near the bottom of the league in many key categories. Now, injuries combined with COVID-19 absences have limited the roster in advance of Monday’s prime-time meeting with the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Johnson’s assertion that part of the locker room is starting to go into the “tank” rises to a new level, but it’s not necessarily an opinion that is shared.
“I have not,” said defensive coordinator Sean Desai when asked if he’s seen evidence of players checking out. “I think you saw in that (last) game, our guys are competitors and I think they’re going to fight and claw for everything that they’ve got.”
Strong safety Tashaun Gipson has experience with more than his share of losing teams, spending four seasons in Cleveland and three in Jacksonville. He disputes the notion there has been tanking.
“I don’t see no quit in this locker room,” Gipson said. “It’s a tough season. When you’re losing everything seems to be bad. When you’re winning, everything is going good. Everyone is happy. There’s no disruption. It’s just a big, happy family. Obviously, losing causes for people to look in the mirror. The biggest thing is 4-9, 2-11, 9-4, at the end of the day, people are playing for pride. People are playing for the name on the back of the jersey and the team on the front and the logo.
“People still have things to play for. Guys might have underlining things they want to play for — guys might want to play for a contract, guys might play for a job for next year. We still have enough to play for. There’s no quit in this locker room. Obviously, no one wants to go on national TV and get embarrassed.
“We have another prime-time game Monday. Sunday night (at Green Bay) didn’t go the way we wanted. So, I think guys’ prides (are) big enough to understand that, ‘Hey, you still have got to go out there and do a job.’ Noboby’s packed it up. I’d be the first guy to tell you. I’ve been on teams where guys are shipping their cars and getting ready (for the offseason). Right around this time right now, cars are getting shipped back home. That’s not the case. I’m still driving my same car here. So, I ain’t shipped my car home. I still feel like we have a lot to play for.”
A full parking lot at Halas Hall isn’t a bad sign, but one man’s perception becomes his reality and there’s no telling if others agree with Johnson, even if they wouldn’t say so publicly.
If the Bears’ culture is as terrific as they have suggested, then it tells you culture doesn’t mean much when it comes to winning football games. Otherwise, the culture at Halas Hall has been positively average the last few years — and it’s getting worse.
Scouting report
Patrick Peterson, Vikings cornerback
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Patrick Peterson, 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, is in his 11th NFL season and first in Minnesota after the Vikings signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal, with the plan being he would help shore up a secondary that struggled in 2020. Originally an Arizona Cardinals first-round pick, the fifth overall selection in 2011 from LSU was named to the Pro Bowl in his first eight seasons.
Peterson has played in nine games this season, spending time on injured reserve with a hamstring issue before returning in Week 11. He has been credited with 26 tackles and two pass breakups as opponents have often worked the other side of the field.
“His play speed has diminished at this stage of his career,” the scout said. “But he is still a good player for Minnesota because he is very smart, very cerebral. His physical skills aren’t what they were earlier in his career but he’s leaning on his football intelligence and experience and understanding his role in a zone-heavy defense. In the past, he was a legit, top-tier man corner.
“I think he’s a really good fit in Mike Zimmer’s defense and the Vikings have been looking for cornerbacks. They’ve had some problems at that position. Their first-round pick Jeff Gladney from 2020 is out of the league because of off-field issues. They took Cameron Dantzler out of Mississippi State last year and he’s developing. I like him because he’s a long press corner and he can play Cover-2 for Zimmer and match up when he has to and he will tackle. But he’s still developing and he’s had some ups and downs.
“So, they go out and get Peterson and I would imagine they wanted a veteran voice in the room and he brings that. Second, he’s a really good scheme fit at this point based on his traits. Like I said, he doesn’t run like he used to or have the same burst coming out of his backpedal but he’s so savvy and he’s still so competitive based on what you see on film. He’s ultra-competitive and I think that fuels him on the field. He understands route concepts. He knows everyone’s offensive tendencies so he can still play at a high level, he’s just not in the conversation for the best corners in the league anymore. At one time, he was in that mix.”
Zach Wilson can’t afford to be indecisive against blitz-happy Dolphins
MIAMI — Zach Wilson’s first nine games have delivered a roller coaster of emotions for Jets fans.
The electric playmaking explosion against the Titans in Week 4 brought overwhelming joy to Gang Green nation. The four-interception debacle against the Patriots in his second career start caused fans to bury their faces in agony. Games against the Falcons and Broncos left folks indifferent.
Then Wilson suffered a knee injury in the Week 7 rematch against New England that sidelined the rookie quarterback for four games.
In his return to action these last three weeks, the only noticeable area of improvement for the former BYU star is in his interception rate. He threw nine in his first six starts, but just two since his Week 12 return against the Texans.
But the constant theme is indecision.
“I just need to play loose and not try and be such a perfect pocket passing quarterback all the time,” Wilson said Thursday in trying to shed light on the mental war he’s currently battling. “That’s the biggest thing, I’m just trying to do so right by the coaches and what they’re asking me to do and a part of it I need to just be loose and play free and obviously play within the offense but just react and throw the ball like I’ve always known how to throw the ball and that’s what’s so cool about these next games. Even what we’ve gone through, it’s been the struggles of it all but I feel like you got to kind of go through all that to pull the good stuff from it.”
Wilson must play with a free mind against the Miami Dolphins (6-7) and react naturally.
A lot of his issues have revolved around overthinking and not trusting his eyes, a consistent issue for the 22-year-old signal-caller.
The conflict starts with his preferred playing style vs. the Jets’ offensive system.
Wilson excelled in college when he played a backyard style of football and created dynamic plays outside of the structure of the offense. Fans witnessed it against the Titans in the 27-24 upset for his first career win on the 50 plus yard throws to Keelan Cole and Corey Davis.
It’s the style of play that shot him up the draft boards all the way to the No. 2 overall pick in April.
But the Jets offense is timing-based where throws must be executed within the rhythm of the play. He takes an educated guess on what defensive coverage a team presents pre-snap, then tries to dissect the defense quickly based on what they show post-snap.
The quick part hasn’t happened fast enough for the rookie.
When Wilson’s first read isn’t open, he often panics, gets happy feet and rushes his throws. Other times, he’ll scramble out of clean pockets. There are also moments when he’ll hold the ball because he’s stuck on a receiver instead of moving through his progression.
When he plays within the structure and rhythm of the offense and gets the ball out in 2.5 seconds or less, he’s efficient. He’s completed 73% of passes for three touchdowns and a passer rating of 95, according to Next Gen Stats.
However, he isn’t executing the quick game often enough. He has the seventh-fewest attempts with 102. To be fair, he did miss four games. But only 35% of his dropbacks are through a quick passing attack.
Once Wilson starts hanging on to the ball too long, it all falls apart.
On passes between 2.5 and 4 seconds, he’s completing just 52% of his throws with one touchdown and nine of his interceptions. And when Wilson reverts to scrambling when the initial read isn’t there, he completes just 25% of his attempts.
It’s a conflicting issue for Wilson because his natural style of play that he came into the NFL with isn’t working, but the new style he isn’t used to — and is trying to get comfortable with — does work when he executes it correctly. It just hasn’t happened often enough which is why the Jets are just 2-7 in games he starts.
Even the signal-callers who specialize in off-script magic like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers obliterate defenses in structure. That’s what Jets head coach Robert Saleh is trying to teach his young QB.
“There’s a balance, and it goes back to the whole Superman thing I’ve been talking about,” Saleh said. “There’s great respect to the timing of a play. When you’re talking about just, talking about the timing of the play where the ball has got to get out in rhythm, third down, two minute, ball’s getting in and out of your hands, those are ultimately when plays are made.”
However, Saleh believes it’s only a matter of time until Wilson unlocks the juggling act.
“And I do think in time, with reps, he’s going to find that,” Saleh said. “Just play loose, don’t overthink it, go through the timing of the play, when you feel the timing is off, go make something happen, and I think he got a little bit closer last week.”
Can Wilson show some growth in his mental aptitude against a Dolphins defense that is rolling?
The Jets need it. In the Dolphins’ five-game winning streak, offenses are only scoring 11 points per game.
Wilson will get crushed if he displays his usual indecisiveness against Miami. The Dolphins blitz on an NFL-high 40% of their defensive snaps. He must fire passes to receivers quickly to avoid turning into a pinata.
The responsibility doesn’t fall solely on Wilson, though, to overcome the heat. It starts with Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur needing to create advantageous situations for his rookie against the heavy blitzing Dolphins. The offensive line communication better be on point. The tight ends and running backs must pick up blocks. The receivers must shake free from man coverage.
But as Wilson’s teammates handle their jobs, the rookie QB can’t be indecisive.
“For Zach, again, not over-analyzing anything, just take whatever play is called, the good, the bad, whatever, don’t make a bad play worse and just live in that moment and don’t overthink it and go through your progression,” LaFleur said. “If it’s there, rip it. Just like we said, getting the eyes in the right spot and at the right time is going to be critical.”
It’s time for Zach to play loose and just let it rip.
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Because, apparently, there is not currently any means of transportation to accommodate employees trying to get from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake, the Metropolitan Council is now in stage three of five stages to build what is called the Purple Line.
The Purple Line is described as a rapid transit bus route. Ramsey County has already spent $39.9 million of your money to keep the development phases chugging along. The ball has now been handed to the Met Council, which anticipates this sleek new speedway will be operating by 2026. The total estimated cost of $475 million will be split between Ramsey County and the Federal Transit Administration, your money any way you look at it.
If it is a “rapid” bus route, why will it have 21 stops? Yes, 21, mostly following Robert Street and Phalen Boulevard from downtown, Ramsey County rail right-of-way, shared with the Bruce Vento Regional trail, and Highway 61 north of Interstate 694 into White Bear Lake.
In its embryonic stage, it was called the Rush Line, but somebody must have seen the folly in that. It sounds like you could get from downtown St. Paul to White Bear faster on a mobility scooter.
Name the employers and employees who will ostensibly benefit from this, yet another boondoggle.
Will it be free, like its big brother, the Green Line light-rail boondoggle?
How could it possibly cost $32 million a mile?
What crystal ball did the Met Council gaze into dreamily to come up with a projected 7,000 riders a day by 2040? Hello, the pandemic has all but killed public transportation and there always seems to be another variant just around the corner.
According to John Kerry and Al Gore and the rest of the usual hysterical suspects, we are not even supposed to be here in 2040, so what’s the point?
If stage three of five stages is just beginning, maybe there is still time for a miracle. Someone at the Met Council or at the federal level could realize another bus line is redundant, wasteful and just another behavioral prompt that is unaffordable and will never pay for itself.
In stage four, the FTA will require a ridership assessment as the project advances and before the Met Council submits its final application, presumably in 2024. Those ridership estimations were made before the pandemic. Wouldn’t those estimates now be wildly optimistic?
But before the reassessments of ridership, federal approval will be sought in 2023 to move the project into engineering. That would allow the Met Council to get into the final design work. The FTA will then review the project’s scope, schedule and budget.
I remain hopelessly naïve. If there are five stages, then this thing was probably a done deal by the time it reached stage three. It’s probably too late for common sense to prevail.
We can’t afford the politicians we keep electing. We can’t afford the Metropolitan Council bureaucrats who aren’t even elected.
Oh, and that $475 million price tag? That was called “approximately” $475 million.
