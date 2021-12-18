Bitcoin
To Ban Or Not To Ban? Russia Concerned About Growing Crypto Transanctions
The Russian central bank wants to ban investments in cryptocurrencies in Russia, citing the growing number of crypto transactions as a threat to financial stability.
Russia Mulls Over Crypto Ban
Russia’s central bank is attempting to outlaw cryptocurrency investments, escalating the country’s long-standing distrust of Bitcoin and other digital assets. Future transactions would be prohibited, but present holders would not be forced to sell their holdings.
Cryptocurrencies, according to Russian authorities, can be used for money laundering and terrorism financing. According to Reuters, the bank’s current stance on cryptocurrency is a “complete rejection.”
Although it is still illegal in Russia to undertake cryptocurrency transactions, a new amendment has made it permissible to invest in and buy cryptocurrencies through exchanges.
Any such limitations might stifle Russia’s current retail investment boom, which has seen 15 million Russians create brokerage accounts in the last few years, according to Central Bank estimates.
The regulator has already acted quickly to restrict access to other types of risky investment products, anticipating that Russia’s low financial literacy and strong broker marketing might lead to consumers being lured into high-risk investments. If they want to invest in items like options and derivatives, retail investors must must complete a series of examinations.
Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the Central Bank of Russia, increased the fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) around the country’s current state of crypto regulation in a Friday press conference. When asked about the rise of digital assets, Nabiullina said the following, according to finmarket.ru, a local news outlet:
“You know that our attitude towards cryptocurrencies is of, to put it mildly, skepticism. Related to this are the significant risks for retail investors and the substantial volatility for this type of asset. In addition, cryptocurrencies are opaque in that they are frequently used for illegal operations or criminal nature. Therefore, we cannot welcome investments in them. We seek to prevent the Russian financial infrastructure from using crypto transactions. This is quite doable.”
Illegal Miners To Be Jailed
Andrey Lugovoy, a member of parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, has threatened miners with jail if they connect their equipment to the power grid without permission.
Lugovoy disclosed in November that his nationalist party, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, is preparing to introduce a draft law to govern crypto mining. According to the congressman, the approval of the legislation will help Russian nationals, the state, and entrepreneurs who wish to legitimately engage in business.
He has now added, in an interview with the Russian online news outlet Lenta.ru, that mining regulation makes sense. Aside from charging mining businesses varying power prices, the deputy believes their profits should be taxed after deducting the cost of the energy consumed and other expenses such as labor. Lugovoy accused miners of avoiding paying taxes by using subsidized, low-cost electricity.
BTC crashes to $46k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView
Is MicroStrategy Considering Lending Their Bitcoin To Generate Yield? WHY?
Say it isn’t so! Apparently, MicroStrategy ‘s Michael Saylor is considering lending the company’s Bitcoin. On a corporate level, that makes all the sense in the world. As a Bitcoiner, it doesn’t. So, if MicroStrategy decides to do it, the world will know where Saylor’s loyalties lie. And, this should surprise no one. Saylor has been dropping hints that he intends to do this for a while now.
This all happened, “Thursday on the company’s investor day call with shareholders,” Bloomberg informs.
What Did Saylor Say In MicroStrategy ‘s Call?
His exact words were:
“There may be opportunities to either put a mortgage against it and generate long-term debt under favorable circumstances, which we could leverage up against the Bitcoin, or we think that we could lend it to a trustworthy counterparty. That could become a good source of income for us, or we could develop it with some kind of interesting applications.”
So, they’re still thinking about it and there are a few options on the table. And, even if they choose to lend the Bitcoin for yield, there are infinite possibilities there. What does “a trustworthy counterparty” mean? Is it just a company that can guarantee yield, custody, and return of their BTC? Or are they talking about a company that’ll use that Bitcoin in an ethical way and not short their own investment?
That’s one of the main reasons hardcore Bitcoiners are against lending. People who borrow BTC usually use it to short Bitcoin. They bet against Bitcoin and drive the market down. Is that in the best interest of MicroStrategy? Will they partake in the activity for the yield alone? Maybe they won’t. Maybe they’ll find a use case in which the lender doesn’t use their Bitcoin for nefarious purposes.
The other reason Bitcoiners are against lending doesn’t affect MicroStrategy. Hardcore Bitcoiners don’t lend their BTC because they don’t want to lose custody. Self-custody is paramount in Bitcoin culture, and the yield isn’t worth the risk of surrendering your BTCs to another entity.
If the rumors are true, Coinbase is already the custodian of MicroStrategy ’s Bitcoin. Make of that what you will.
BTC price chart for 12/17/2021 on EXMO | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
MicroStrategy Considers A Bond Option
There’s a second quote in the Bloomberg report that points to yet another option. This one might be more akin to what’s going on in the world, but, what do we know? In response to a question, Saylor reportedly said:
“I think that we’re still a little bit too soon to say whether there’s a good Bitcoin-backed bond market, but I look forward to exploring that in the future,” he said, adding that he would approach this kind of bond offering if it was accretive to shareholders.”
In other words, MicroStrategy will see how the El Salvador Bitcoin Volcano Bond does, before committing. The eyes of the world are on that investment vehicle, as they’ve been on El Salvador since the country announced the Bitcoin Law. In any case, it should be noted that MicroStrategy is no stranger to bonds. Their “junk bond deal from June (…) currently trades around par, or 100 cents on the dollar, according to Trace bond-pricing data.”
Bonus: Bitcoin As Digital Property
Last but not least, why did we say that Michael Saylor has been dropping hints about the lending of their Bitcoin? Well, in a recent “What Bitcoin Did” episode he talked about Bitcoin being digital property. Perfect. He compared it to a hotel. Ok. In the real world, all hotels have at least 30% empty rooms. That sounds about right. If that hotel could be in the digital world, the owner could rent all of the rooms all the time, because the demand comes from everywhere in the world. Where are you going with this, Saylor? In fact, he said, we could rent those rooms every second of every day. WHAT?! This man is definitely considering lending MicroStrategy ‘s Bitcoin.
Featured Image by James Coleman on Unsplash - Charts by TradingView
Sportswear Giant Adidas Swooshes In On NFTs, Launches Collection
Adidas has entered the NFT league. On Friday, the sportswear firm will debut a new line of NFTs called Into the Metaverse, which will grant consumers access to a virtual fan club. NFT owners will be able to purchase limited-edition apparel, and Adidas claims that members will help define the products and experiences that the business creates for its NFT community.
Adidas Leads NFT Adoption
Adidas has unveiled Originals: Into the Metaverse, a non-fungible token (NFT) collection created in collaboration with non-fungible token (NFT) collections Bored Ape Yacht Club, PUNKS Comic, and crypto influencer Gmoney. Nearly 30,000 NFTs will be offered for purchase at a fixed price, with 20,000 reserved for early access sales to owners of partner collections.
Erika Wykes-Sneyd, VP of Brand Communications, Adidas Originals said,
“This is where people spend their time, how they want to express themselves and what’s going to force brands to act in ways that no one’s comfortable with yet, and it is already in our DNA to be a true collaborator brand.”
During the last week of November, the sneaker and sportswear company announced a team up with Coinbase, calling the metaverse “exciting.” Adidas also hinted at collaborating with The Sandbox, a metaverse game. Adidas announced a partnership with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the cryptocurrency investor Gmoney, and the comic series Punks Comic during the first week of December.
Last month, the footwear giant sold a collector token that might be used to redeem a future reward. Except that it was unclear when and how much would be redeemable, leaving customers perplexed and prompting some to wonder if Adidas was rushing into NFTs to keep up with other brands.
The Originals collection, on the other hand, which debuted less than a month after Adidas’ first token appearance, is far more on-brand. Furthermore, given the reach and popularity of its partners, Adidas’ launch puts it in a strong position to compete with brands with more established ventures in this market.
BTC crashes to $46k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Blockchain Is The Most Innovative Of This Generation, Says Chief Digital Officer
Adidas has also purchased a “Indigo Herz” NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). According to the wallet’s NFT summary, the BAYC NFT Indigo Herz is formally known as Bored Ape Yacht Club #8774, and Adidas has a tiny collection of NFTs.
“Leading up to the launch, Adidas confirmed members were given the chance to redeem a POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) NFT status badge, commemorating their presence at the start of the brand’s metaverse journey,” the company’s NFT collection announcement details.
“It’s so refreshing to see a culturally influential brand like Adidas Originals work so closely hand-in-hand with the NFT community,” said Gmoney. “At every step, they’ve included the right partners from the crypto, metaverse, and NFT community and listened to their thoughts at an early stage.”
Nike, Adidas major competitor, stated last month that it is interested in the Metaverse as well. On November 18, Nike published a blog post titled “Nikeland,” detailing how the company has established itself in the popular virtual environment Roblox.
Nike made a major step on Monday by purchasing NFT company RTFKT, which is recognized for its digital sneakers and robust NFT community.
Featured Image from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
Paraguay’s Passes Bill To Regulate Crypto, Targets Mining Companies
The Senate of Paraguay has passed a bill on Thursday that aims to regulate cryptocurrency mining and trading in the country.
Bill Seeks To Regulate Crypto Trading
On Thursday, the Senate of Paraguay enacted a law aimed at regulating Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading and mining in the country. Senator Fernando Silva Facetti, the bill co-author, said on Twitter that the bill will now be debated in Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies in 2022.
In Paraguay, the bill does not make bitcoin legal tender. During a conversation with Paraguayan Congressman Carlitos Rejala in July, an exclusive peek at the draft bill was released. The bill hinted at stronger regulatory oversights from the country’s regulators when it came to bitcoin mining, as well as an overarching purpose of providing investor safeguards from enterprises that offer bitcoin services.
Rejala said at the time,
“With this we want to welcome the innovation of cryptocurrencies in Paraguay to the world. This is the result of a very strong and arduous teamwork of many experts in the field, both local and foreign.”
According to the bill, the Industry and Commerce Secretariat will be in charge of overseeing crypto mining in the country, with the support of the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the National Securities Commission. Meanwhile, the National Electricity Administration will be involved in the activity’s regulation.
Meanwhile, despite not explicitly stating the concept of an exchange, the bill plainly suggests some form of record-keeping for any individual or established business entity interested in providing crypto trading or custody services to others.
Paraguay Targets Crypto Miners
The bill recognized that Paraguay consumes barely one-third of the energy it produces is also included in the bill. Crypto mining activities, if controlled, would almost certainly compensate for the thousands of megawatts of electricity that Paraguay currently does not utilize.
In summary, the law aims to take advantage of the Latin American country’s surplus energy, and it will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies in 2022, as previously stated.
Bitcoin miners might benefit from “thousands of megawatts that Paraguay currently has as surplus,” according to the bill, assuming it falls under the country’s restrictions. The industry would be controlled jointly by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the National Securities Commission, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the National Electricity Administration in Paraguay, according to the legislation.
The cost of electricity in Paraguay, which is the lowest in the region at roughly $0.05 per kilowatt-hour, is one of the key attractions for mining companies, according to congressman Rejala, who added that nearly 100 percent of energy output originates from hydroelectric sources.
BTC crashes to $46k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView
