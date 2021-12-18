Top 3 Metaverse Coins With Less Than $250 Million Market Cap

Star Atlas is a Solana-based virtual metaverse.

In the case of Metaverse Coins, investors are eager to get in on the ground floor with a relatively small market capitalization. In contrast to the multi-billion dollar valuation of many Metaverse currencies, many low-cap projects are undervalued. Let us look at the top 3 Metaverse coins having a market value under $250 million.

MINES OF DALARNIA (DAR)

In Mines of Dalarnia, players may combine in-game products to enhance their character’s abilities and equip them. Combatants and unique items may be found in an MoD-like realm. The testnet for Mines of Dalarnia has over 100,000 players, making it a popular game.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Mines of Dalarnia price today is $1.93 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,968,031 USD, Moreover, it has a market cap of $237,526,175 USD.

STAR ATLAS (ATLAS)

Star Atlas is a Solana-based virtual metaverse. One of the most eagerly expected products on the market today is a game about space exploration and tactics. Notably, Star Atlas, perfect example of a space exploration strategy game built on the blockchain. Furthermore, players may build their own space colonies, explore and conquer new planets, and join the interplanetary ecosystem of Star Atlas.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Star Atlas price today is $0.107757 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,176,833 USD. Moreover, it has a market cap of $232,754,376 USD.

PHANTASMA (SOUL)

Future technology will be built on Phantasma blockchain, which promises to improve user experience and increase developer revenue. Furthermore, SOUL and KCAL power a dual-token economy that is key to the concept.

Unlike SOUL, KCAL handles transaction fees, NFT minting, and smart contracts. According to CoinMarketCap, the Phantasma price today is $2.27 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,687,019 USD. Moreover, it has a market cap of $233,909,887 USD.