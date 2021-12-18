Connect with us

Top 3 Metaverse Coins With Less Than $250 Million Market Cap

  • Star Atlas is a Solana-based virtual metaverse.
  • The testnet for Mines of Dalarnia has over 100,000 players.

In the case of Metaverse Coins, investors are eager to get in on the ground floor with a relatively small market capitalization. In contrast to the multi-billion dollar valuation of many Metaverse currencies, many low-cap projects are undervalued. Let us look at the top 3 Metaverse coins having a market value under $250 million.

MINES OF DALARNIA (DAR)

In Mines of Dalarnia, players may combine in-game products to enhance their character’s abilities and equip them. Combatants and unique items may be found in an MoD-like realm. The testnet for Mines of Dalarnia has over 100,000 players, making it a popular game.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Mines of Dalarnia price today is $1.93 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,968,031 USD, Moreover, it has a market cap of $237,526,175 USD.

STAR ATLAS (ATLAS)

Star Atlas is a Solana-based virtual metaverse. One of the most eagerly expected products on the market today is a game about space exploration and tactics. Notably, Star Atlas, perfect example of a space exploration strategy game built on the blockchain. Furthermore, players may build their own space colonies, explore and conquer new planets, and join the interplanetary ecosystem of Star Atlas.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Star Atlas price today is $0.107757 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,176,833 USD. Moreover, it has a market cap of $232,754,376 USD.

PHANTASMA (SOUL)

Future technology will be built on Phantasma blockchain, which promises to improve user experience and increase developer revenue. Furthermore, SOUL and KCAL power a dual-token economy that is key to the concept.

Unlike SOUL, KCAL handles transaction fees, NFT minting, and smart contracts. According to CoinMarketCap, the Phantasma price today is $2.27 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,687,019 USD. Moreover, it has a market cap of $233,909,887 USD.

  • However, Bitstamp stated that they were experiencing technical issues
  • Bitstamp is the biggest exchange in Europe with 4.4 billion users worldwide.

It was revealed on December 9th that Bitstamp will be listing Shiba Inu cryptocurrency on its platform. Adding to the number of companies that are warming up to the meme-based dog currency that was established as a Dogecoin imitation, the move was remarkable. Users will be able to deposit and withdraw money in Shiba Inu using Bitstamp.

The Glitch Pushes the Launch to 2022

However, Bitstamp stated that they were experiencing technical issues in the process of doing so. As a consequence of this revelation, Shiba Inu was placed under considerable pressure, and the coin’s value continued to decrease.

Bitstamp is the most trusted and user-friendly trading platform utilised by European investors. It is the biggest exchange in Europe with 4.4 billion users worldwide. The listing on Bitstamp has finally placed the meme currency on Europe’s biggest crypto exchange. 

The listing, which had been eagerly awaited by the community, dubbed the SHIB army, had been put on hold indefinitely due to the challenges that the exchange has been attempting to resolve. Bitstamp has addressed the community once again, reassuring them that they will proceed with the listing of Shiba Inu and that this is merely a temporary situation.

SHIB was added to Kraken and Gemini in November, two of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Additionally, Bitstamp has added DYDX, GALA, and the Perpetual Protocol (PERP) to its trading platform.  According to CoinMarketCap, the SHIBA INU price today is $0.000032 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,154,942,173 USD. SHIBA INU is down 2.84% in the last 24 hours. 

  • Concerns over Bitcoin’s carbon impact have also taken a toll on the currency.
  • Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake makes it a more substantial bet.

According to crypto analytics company Santiment, Ethereum’s leading smart contract platform faces a sell-off based on several parameters. Santiment, despite the recent rise in ETH supply on exchange platforms, maintains that this is a bear signal and that the general crypto market has rebounded.

1639818301 600 Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment Says Ethereum ETH is in Danger
ETH/USDT: Source: TradingView

The MVRV 7D indicator, which evaluates the short-term profit and loss of holders. Suggests that ETH is in a “danger zone,” according to the analytics business. While Ethereum’s network expansion and daily active addresses may indicate that the blockchain is acquiring more users, Santiment refers to these positive developments as evidence.

Ethereum Undervalued Relative to Bitcoin 

According to the director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ether, is undervalued relative to Bitcoin in a recent Twitter discussion. Timmer’s assessment is based on Ethereum’s quick expansion. He points out that Bitcoin has lost ground to its rival.

According to Timmer, the growth of the “flippening” of Ethereum and Bitcoin will be an “interesting thing to watch” next year. This year, Ether has surpassed Bitcoin by gaining a stunning 260 percent. Currently, the second-largest cryptocurrency globally since the emergence of non-fungible tokens and decentralized finance, the most popular altcoin has been elevated to prominence.

Concerns over Bitcoin’s carbon impact have also taken a toll on the currency. According to JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake makes it a more substantial bet than the main currency.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,893.36 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,774,566,038 USD. Ethereum has been down 0.10% in the last 24 hours.

  • Members of Closedsea now have the option to pay zero fees on transactions.
  • An extension of the CryptoCity metaverse, CryptoPlanets.

Let us look at the top 3 metaverse token in the last 24 hours.

Onooks (OOKS)

Open finance and monetary protocols should be integrated and interoperable to serve as the backbone infrastructure for DeFi and open finance apps, according to Onooks (OOKS). Individuals who are upset about real estate is a class that has been reserved for those with enormous values are the target of this movement.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Onooks price today is $1.30 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $336,990 USD. Onooks is up 105.78% in the last 24 hours.

Sea Token (SEA)

A world-class, zero-fee, multi-chain NFT Marketplace was created by Closedsea with the goal of providing the greatest possible NFT purchase, collect, sell, and create an experience. Closedsea, on the other hand, concentrates solely on four main sectors of the NFT Marketplace. With the introduction of the $SEA token, members of Closedsea now have the option to pay zero fees on any and all transactions by simply holding a limited specified number of tokens.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Sea Token price today is $0.113466 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $28,293.15 USD. Sea Token has been up 23.76% in the last 24 hours.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN)

An extension of the CryptoCity metaverse, CryptoPlanets. Furthermore, an NFT racing game called CryptoCars was created by CryptoPlanets. NFT Planes have never looked better, and the game’s intriguing new modes have never been more engaging.

According to CoinMarketCap, the CryptoPlanes price today is $2.39 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,355,317 USD. CryptoPlanes has been up 16.45% in the last 24 hours.

