Top 3 Metaverse Token in Last 24 Hours – OOKS, SEA, CPAN

Onooks (OOKS)

Open finance and monetary protocols should be integrated and interoperable to serve as the backbone infrastructure for DeFi and open finance apps, according to Onooks (OOKS). Individuals who are upset about real estate is a class that has been reserved for those with enormous values are the target of this movement.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Onooks price today is $1.30 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $336,990 USD. Onooks is up 105.78% in the last 24 hours.

Sea Token (SEA)

A world-class, zero-fee, multi-chain NFT Marketplace was created by Closedsea with the goal of providing the greatest possible NFT purchase, collect, sell, and create an experience. Closedsea, on the other hand, concentrates solely on four main sectors of the NFT Marketplace. With the introduction of the $SEA token, members of Closedsea now have the option to pay zero fees on any and all transactions by simply holding a limited specified number of tokens.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Sea Token price today is $0.113466 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $28,293.15 USD. Sea Token has been up 23.76% in the last 24 hours.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN)

An extension of the CryptoCity metaverse, CryptoPlanets. Furthermore, an NFT racing game called CryptoCars was created by CryptoPlanets. NFT Planes have never looked better, and the game’s intriguing new modes have never been more engaging.

According to CoinMarketCap, the CryptoPlanes price today is $2.39 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,355,317 USD. CryptoPlanes has been up 16.45% in the last 24 hours.