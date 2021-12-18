Trumpinos to save Melania from Trump’s marriage

The popularity of NFTs is exponentially increasing, with more and more celebrities joining the craze by launching their personal NFTs. Recently, Melania Trump became the latest celebrity to launch her NFT collection called “Melania’s Vision.”

The former first lady has been a controversial celebrity with her support for her husband, the former U.S. President Donal Trump. While Donald Trump had several followers, he has been a target for mockery for his unorthodox approach to White House politics.

However, the latest NFT collection by Melania has sparked another conversation as she released the statement,

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”

Moreover, according to a statement released by her office, “A portion of the proceeds will “assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology,”

The notoriously private former first lady, Melania, has laid low since her husband left the White House. However, Donald Trump has still been popular among the meme community. Dirty Pigs, a popular NFT LaunchPad, has curated an NFT collection, Trumpinos, to solely commemorate the meme industry.

Trumpinos by Dirty Pigs

Dirty Pigs is a metaverse commerce marketplace that crafts digital identities and uses machine learning-powered generative art in collaboration with international organizations and top industry’s renowned influencers.

Dirty Pigs has made its name for provoking thought for change and fighting inequalities while crafting exploring the psychology of social degenerates. To that extent, the Trumpinos collection is already making a wave in the meme-NFT community.

Trumpinos is a limited-quantity NFT consisting of 10,000 NFTs with a proportion already sold. The NFT collection represents Trump in various avatars. According to the Dirty Pigs, Trumpinos is,

“Dedicated to all f*cked up in the head Trump apologists. Come rain or sunshine, one can do no wrong in one’s eyes. This is dedicated to 4 years of shared global chaos, whichever side of the fence you were on. Total # Minted 103 on our sm

Trumpinos is a hilarious attempt by Dirty Pigs to visually represent the ideology of the former U.S. President. To learn more about Dirty Pigs, visit https://dirtypigs.io/.