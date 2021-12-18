News
U.S. general seeks to strengthen South American military ties
DENVER — The U.S. military’s new Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson said Friday she is focused on strengthening military relationships with South American countries despite fraught politics.
Richardson was in Denver to speak at a graduation ceremony at her alma mater, Metropolitan State University, a little more than a month after taking on her role as the highest ranking female in the U.S. Army.
While the politics between the U.S. and South American nations might not be what “we would want …. the military relationships are really strong,” Richardson said in a media roundtable.
Richardson referenced an example in El Salvador where U.S. political relationships are souring. In November, Jean Manes, the interim chargé d’affaires in El Salvador announced she was leaving her post and said the government of President Nayib Bukele “is showing no interest” in improving the bilateral relationship.
Manes departure was preceded by the Bukele government pulling out of an anti-corruption agreement with the Organization of American States and their refusal to extradite members of the MS-13 gang to the U.S. for trial.
Earlier this year, the U.S. government also published lists of allegedly corrupt officials in Central America which included Bukele’s Chief of Staff Carolina Recinos.
Meanwhile, Richardson said the U.S.-El Salvador security partnership remains strong, adding that she recently called the Minister of National Defense René Francis Merino Monroy to offer condolences for his son who died as a pilot in an aircraft accident. The U.S. also sent a helicopter unit from Honduras to aid with search and rescue, she said.
Richardson noted that 23 countries came to the Southern Command’s October change of command ceremony where she was officially given her position as head of the agency.
“That was really tremendous to have that many come and represent because they want to partner with us,” she said. “They want to do the exercises. They want to work with us as much as possible.”
Since assuming the position, Richardson traveled to Colombia and Brazil. She recalled her father in her hometown of Northglenn, Colorado, asking how far she was and what time zone she was in.
“I wonder how many other people are like my father and don’t realize how close things are,” she said. “Because those are our neighbors,.”
As the new agency head, Richardson said she’s thinking about how to maintain relationships with nations large and small “so we never leave anybody … untouched or feeling like we’re not partnering with them.”
Richardson said the work of Southern Command is increasingly related to humanitarian response due to climate change disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes. They’re also dealing with heightened illicit drug trades– noting that metric tons of cocaine intercepted by the U.S. “more than doubled” between 2019 and 2020.
As a woman who broke through numerous glass ceilings in the military, Richardson said she strives to represent her demographic and make them proud and quipped, “you can get in there and hook and jab with the rest of them.”
How to use your phone’s privacy-protection tools
By J.D. Biersdorfer, The New York Times Company
Concerned about how your data is being used by apps and websites? Apple’s iOS 15 and Google’s Android 12 operating systems beefed up their privacy controls this year to give you more warnings — and options — when a site or service wants to use personal information like location or browser clicks.
Here’s a quick guide to those settings.
System Settings
In iOS or Android, open the Settings app by tap (or by voice) and select Privacy. You’ll find several screens, menus and switches for restricting access to the phone’s hardware (like the microphone) and software (like your contacts list) on an app-by-app basis. Android 12 includes a privacy dashboard to show what apps have been up to, as well as shortcuts to managing the information that Google collects and stores in one’s Google Account.
If you are curious, Apple and Google have posted statements about how they use your data. Keep in mind that blocking web trackers and location information can make your free apps work differently, and many news and cultural sites use tracking software. But if you want more control over your information, here are some specific categories to hit.
Location
Your phone’s location services feature can pinpoint your whereabouts on a map, which is vital for things like providing driving directions. However, in recent versions of iOS and Android, you can share an approximate location instead of a precise one for slightly more privacy.
On an iOS 15 device, open the Settings app and go to Privacy, then to Location Services and then System Services. Here, you can disable or enable location services and control which third-party apps (including Google’s software) can use your coordinates — or when they have permission to use that information. Scroll all the way down the list and select System Services to see how the iPhone uses your location, like collecting your “significant locations” such as your home address; you can turn this off or wipe the history if you find it invasive.
On a phone running Android 12, open the Settings app and tap Location to open the controls and to see which apps have permission to use your location. Tap Location Services to get to more settings; you can also manage the Location History setting that records your wanderings. (Google’s business model includes serving up customized ads and services based on your personal information, so your user experience may be affected.)
Apps and Ads
Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature warns you when an app wants to monitor your online activity, typically for the purpose of targeted advertising. In iOS 15 Settings, tap Privacy and then Tracking to get to the controls. (While Apple’s own advertising platform claims not to share personally identifiable data with others, you can turn off those ads in the Apple Advertising area of the Privacy settings.)
In Android 12, open the Settings and select Privacy to get to a slew of controls, including the Ads option for avoiding targeted ads by deleting one’s Advertising ID. And this month, Google announced that Android will automatically turn off permissions for apps you haven’t used in awhile.
Web
Browsers have been used for decades to track you through cookies and other code that observes your activity for use in marketing and advertising. (Safari’s Private Browsing and Chrome’s Incognito mode keep a surfing session from being stored, but these aren’t much help against browser trackers.)
Apple’s Safari browser includes tools to block tracking; go to Settings, then Safari, and scroll down to the Privacy & Security to make adjustments. The settings for Google’s Chrome browser have a Privacy and Security section, too, where you can request that sites do not track you, although some do anyway.
Switching to a privacy-focused browser app like Brave or DuckDuckGo is another way to ditch many web trackers. DuckDuckGo recently announced its own App Tracking Protection Tool and an email protection feature for the Android edition of its DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser; these are in a public testing phase.
In some messages, advertisers may use a “tracking pixel” — a tiny hidden image that reports back to the sender when you open the message (among other things). Apple’s iOS 15 includes its own tool to help block mail trackers. To enable it, go to Settings, then to Mail, select Privacy Protection and tap on Protect Mail Activity.
In the Gmail app for Android or iOS, you can stop images from automatically loading and squealing on your activity. Just tap open the Menu icon in the top-left corner, choose Settings, then your account name, and in the Images area choose the “Ask before displaying external images …” option. And you can always block or unsubscribe from unwanted mailing-list messages.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Colorado weather: What are the chances of a white Christmas this year?
It’s about that time of the year when the forecast starts to come into focus for whether or not we will have a white Christmas.
This year, if you couldn’t tell from the less than half-inch of snow that has fallen — in total — this season for Denver, snow hasn’t been very common. However, there are several areas across Colorado where you are guaranteed a White Christmas.
Historically, there is a 40% chance of seeing a white Christmas in Denver. That’s based on data from 1990-2020. It is considered to be a white Christmas if there is more than one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas day.
Historical chances of seeing a white Christmas in cities across Colorado
Pueblo – 15% chance
Colorado Springs – 21% chance
Grand Junction – 27% chance
Buena Vista – 34% chance
Ft. Collins – 34% chance
Limon – 36% chance
Denver – 40% chance
Castle Rock – 43% chance
Boulder – 47% chance
Glenwood Springs – 56% chance
Durango – 79% chance
Pagosa Springs – 82% chance
Dillon – 90% chance
Telluride – 97% chance
Steamboat Springs – 98% chance
Crested Butte – 99% chance
Obviously, the mountains have a much better chance of seeing a white Christmas than any other area of the state. However, some people consider snow falling on Christmas day to be a white Christmas. So, what are those chances?
Forecast
The forecast across Colorado through the weekend and into the beginning of next week is expected to be dry and seasonable. There looks to be a storm moving into Colorado around Christmas Eve but this will be confined to the mountains leaving the I-25 corridor dry.
Another storm looks possible on Christmas and into the day after but again, that storm looks to be confined to higher elevations. NOAA’s forecast for temperature and precipitation between the 22-26 of December does not look promising for cold.
The temperature forecast for the days leading up to Christmas looks downright warm for all of Colorado. There is a signal for above-average precipitation during this period which mainly includes the mountains. The I-25 corridor is looking at near-normal precipitation — but during this time of year, that’s not much.
For Denver and the urban corridor, it’s not looking good for snow before or on Christmas this year. You’ll have to head to the mountains for that.
Volunteers of America, RiNo developer partner to grow both of their footprints
Volunteers of America Colorado and the EDENS real estate firm have formed a partnership to expand the nonprofit organization’s services and expand the developer’s footprint in the River North Art District.
EDENS will acquire most of the property VOA owns in the block between Larimer and Lawrence streets and 26th and 27th avenues. The human services organization will hold onto the spot where its headquarters sits at the east corner of Larimer Street and 27th and move its kitchen and food warehouse to a larger building in Commerce City.
The real estate firm, which has properties across the country, has acquired Joe’s Liquor Store, the one spot on the block VOA didn’t own.
“VOA has been on Larimer in one form or fashion for over 125 years. We plan on staying for the next 125 years,” said David Schunk, VOA president and CEO.
However, as the Five Points neighborhood has transformed from an industrial area to an art district and entertainment hot spot, Schunk said the logistics of taking in large volumes of food and delivering the roughly 750,000 meals it prepares annually at the site have become more difficult.
When he joined VOA about three years ago, Schunk said the organization was looking at the feasibility of continuing the kitchen operations in RiNo.
“Even at that point, due to the growth of our services, we found we were tight on space. The big semi trucks have a really difficult time loading and unloading in the RiNo area,” he added.
The organization began talking to EDENS in 2018 and 2019 about its property, but wasn’t in a hurry to move forward with any deals.
“Then I got a call during a board meeting that a semi had actually missed its turn and basically run into our building. It had almost taken the side of a wall to the food warehouse,” Schunk said. “That was sort of our signal that said, ‘You know what, this is not working. It’s time to look at some options.’”
After more than two years of discussions, VOA and EDENS came up with a plan to keep the organization’s headquarters on Larimer Street and move the kitchen and food warehouse to a 54,000-square-foot building in Commerce City. The current space is 30,000 square feet.
EDENS is acquiring the new warehouse and helping to refurbish it. The real estate firm will also help renovate the basement, second and third floors in VOA’s headquarters, where its administrative, marketing and other offices will stay. A mix of retail shops and a heritage museum devoted to the history of the VOA will be on the first floor.
Schunk and Tom Kiler, managing director of the West region for EDENS, declined to disclose the agreement’s financial terms. Kiler said VOA will eventually be the owner of the Commerce City facility. Edens will take over the block VOA owns and develop a mix of uses: retail, residential and perhaps office spaces.
“We are working through all the designing and permitting,” Kiler said. “Volunteers of America Colorado will own their components, and then we will end up owning ours.”
The plan is to start the move of VOA’s kitchen and food warehouse next spring or summer and begin renovating the headquarters in early 2023.
“Once we get their pieces set, then we’ll come in and do the actual mixed-use development. That will span through a 2024-25 kind of time frame,” Kiler said. “(VOA’s) mission and what they’re doing for the state and for the city, that’s the priority.”
EDENS owns the majority of the block across the street to the west of the VOA buildings. The businesses in the area include Denver Central Market, a food hall and marketplace, and Patagonia on Walnut Street.
The company owns 16 buildings that house 41 businesses in RiNo. Kiler said EDENS plans to include some open space in the Larimer block, underground parking and housing on the higher floors. The firm is also looking at such businesses as a small food store.
“There are no pet stores in the area. There are are no hardware stores. Those used to be there but they all kind of left,” Kiler said. “This block gives us an opportunity to bring in those uses.”
Although Kiler said he doesn’t envision adding a park, he wants to create “a chain of green spaces.” EDENS is involved with an effort to create more green spaces in RiNo and Five Points. The project is being spearheaded by Jevon Taylor, CEO of False Ego, an apparel company with a store on Walnut Street.
Schunk said relocating the kitchen and food warehouse, what VOA calls City Harvest Food Bank, will help expand its services at a time when need has increased, boosting operations by 20%. The organization plans to offer more community programs on preparing nutritious meals on a budget and provide space for people who want to start their own businesses, like food trucks.
The VOA kitchen prepares an average of 3,000 meals daily for Meals on Wheels, which serves homebound older people. The organization’s 12 affordable housing sites will stay in the downtown area.
Schunk said people have asked him whether VOA’s move is part of the gentrification of RiNo. He tells them the relocation has been in the works for a while and is a win/win for VOA and EDENS.
“We were outgrowing our space and RiNo itself was growing,” Schunk said. “COVID comes along and just exacerbates the whole thing, exponentially. It was a strategic objective for us to be able to grow our nutrition services, our food services to those in need and this enabled us to do it. We could not have done this on our own.”
