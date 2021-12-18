News
Volunteers of America, RiNo developer partner to grow both of their footprints
Volunteers of America Colorado and the EDENS real estate firm have formed a partnership to expand the nonprofit organization’s services and expand the developer’s footprint in the River North Art District.
EDENS will acquire most of the property VOA owns in the block between Larimer and Lawrence streets and 26th and 27th avenues. The human services organization will hold onto the spot where its headquarters sits at the east corner of Larimer Street and 27th and move its kitchen and food warehouse to a larger building in Commerce City.
The real estate firm, which has properties across the country, has acquired Joe’s Liquor Store, the one spot on the block VOA didn’t own.
“VOA has been on Larimer in one form or fashion for over 125 years. We plan on staying for the next 125 years,” said David Schunk, VOA president and CEO.
However, as the Five Points neighborhood has transformed from an industrial area to an art district and entertainment hot spot, Schunk said the logistics of taking in large volumes of food and delivering the roughly 750,000 meals it prepares annually at the site have become more difficult.
When he joined VOA about three years ago, Schunk said the organization was looking at the feasibility of continuing the kitchen operations in RiNo.
“Even at that point, due to the growth of our services, we found we were tight on space. The big semi trucks have a really difficult time loading and unloading in the RiNo area,” he added.
The organization began talking to EDENS in 2018 and 2019 about its property, but wasn’t in a hurry to move forward with any deals.
“Then I got a call during a board meeting that a semi had actually missed its turn and basically run into our building. It had almost taken the side of a wall to the food warehouse,” Schunk said. “That was sort of our signal that said, ‘You know what, this is not working. It’s time to look at some options.’”
After more than two years of discussions, VOA and EDENS came up with a plan to keep the organization’s headquarters on Larimer Street and move the kitchen and food warehouse to a 54,000-square-foot building in Commerce City. The current space is 30,000 square feet.
EDENS is acquiring the new warehouse and helping to refurbish it. The real estate firm will also help renovate the basement, second and third floors in VOA’s headquarters, where its administrative, marketing and other offices will stay. A mix of retail shops and a heritage museum devoted to the history of the VOA will be on the first floor.
Schunk and Tom Kiler, managing director of the West region for EDENS, declined to disclose the agreement’s financial terms. Kiler said VOA will eventually be the owner of the Commerce City facility. Edens will take over the block VOA owns and develop a mix of uses: retail, residential and perhaps office spaces.
“We are working through all the designing and permitting,” Kiler said. “Volunteers of America Colorado will own their components, and then we will end up owning ours.”
The plan is to start the move of VOA’s kitchen and food warehouse next spring or summer and begin renovating the headquarters in early 2023.
“Once we get their pieces set, then we’ll come in and do the actual mixed-use development. That will span through a 2024-25 kind of time frame,” Kiler said. “(VOA’s) mission and what they’re doing for the state and for the city, that’s the priority.”
EDENS owns the majority of the block across the street to the west of the VOA buildings. The businesses in the area include Denver Central Market, a food hall and marketplace, and Patagonia on Walnut Street.
The company owns 16 buildings that house 41 businesses in RiNo. Kiler said EDENS plans to include some open space in the Larimer block, underground parking and housing on the higher floors. The firm is also looking at such businesses as a small food store.
“There are no pet stores in the area. There are are no hardware stores. Those used to be there but they all kind of left,” Kiler said. “This block gives us an opportunity to bring in those uses.”
Although Kiler said he doesn’t envision adding a park, he wants to create “a chain of green spaces.” EDENS is involved with an effort to create more green spaces in RiNo and Five Points. The project is being spearheaded by Jevon Taylor, CEO of False Ego, an apparel company with a store on Walnut Street.
Schunk said relocating the kitchen and food warehouse, what VOA calls City Harvest Food Bank, will help expand its services at a time when need has increased, boosting operations by 20%. The organization plans to offer more community programs on preparing nutritious meals on a budget and provide space for people who want to start their own businesses, like food trucks.
The VOA kitchen prepares an average of 3,000 meals daily for Meals on Wheels, which serves homebound older people. The organization’s 12 affordable housing sites will stay in the downtown area.
Schunk said people have asked him whether VOA’s move is part of the gentrification of RiNo. He tells them the relocation has been in the works for a while and is a win/win for VOA and EDENS.
“We were outgrowing our space and RiNo itself was growing,” Schunk said. “COVID comes along and just exacerbates the whole thing, exponentially. It was a strategic objective for us to be able to grow our nutrition services, our food services to those in need and this enabled us to do it. We could not have done this on our own.”
News
Olympic skier from Vail consults with Barbie on new Para Alpine doll
Courtesy Sarah Will via Vail Daily
Sarah Will poses outside of her home with the Para Alpine Barbie.
While longtime Vail local Sarah Will remains the most decorated athlete in U.S Paralympic Alpine skiing, much has changed since she last was on the podium. And as she has transitioned from an Olympic athlete to an advocate and accessibility consultant, she’s had an opportunity to institute change and increase representation and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.
Through this, two years ago, Will was approached by Mattel with the opportunity to consult on the creation of a Para Alpine Barbie doll.
“I cried,” Will said of he initial reaction to the call. “I did, because I was very much a tomboy growing up and there were not a lot of dolls at that time that I could relate to.”
Lisa McKnight, the senior vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls portfolio at Mattel Inc., wrote in an email that working with real Paralympic Alpine skiers on the doll was essential to “ensure our representation was as authentic as possible.”
For Will, getting the equipment absolutely perfect was the most important part of the doll. When Mattel called, company officials also told her she could bring on a team member and she selected Kevin Bramble — who in addition to being a Paralympic ski racer himself is a monoskier designer and builder and designed Will’s own monoski.
News
Her Instagram handle was “Metaverse.” Last month, it vanished.
By Maddison Connaughton, The New York Times Company
SYDNEY — In October, Thea-Mai Baumann, an Australian artist and technologist, found herself sitting on prime internet real estate.
In 2012, she had started an Instagram account with the handle @metaverse, a name she used in her creative work. On the account, she documented her life in Brisbane, where she studied fine art, and her travels to Shanghai, where she built an augmented reality company called Metaverse Makeovers.
She had fewer than 1,000 followers when Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, announced Oct. 28 that it was changing its name. Henceforth, Facebook would be known as Meta, a reflection of its focus on the metaverse, a virtual world it sees as the future of the internet.
In the days before, as word leaked out, Baumann began receiving messages from strangers offering to buy her Instagram handle. “You are now a millionaire,” one person wrote on her account. Another warned: “fb isn’t gonna buy it, they’re gonna take it.”
On Nov. 2, exactly that happened.
Early that morning, when she tried to log in to Instagram, she found that the account had been disabled. A message on the screen read: “Your account has been blocked for pretending to be someone else.”
Whom, she wondered, was she now supposedly impersonating after nine years? She tried to verify her identity with Instagram, but weeks passed with no response, she said. She talked to an intellectual property lawyer but could afford only a review of Instagram’s terms of service.
“This account is a decade of my life and work. I didn’t want my contribution to the metaverse to be wiped from the internet,” she said. “That happens to women in tech, to women of color in tech, all the time,” added Baumann, who has Vietnamese heritage.
She started Metaverse Makeovers in 2012. When a phone running her app was held above one of the intricate real-world fingernail designs created by her team, the image on the screen would show holograms “popping” from the nails. This was before Pokémon Go, before Snapchat and Instagram filters became part of everyday life.
She saw the potential to scale the technology to clothing, accessories and beyond, but her investment money ran out in 2017, and she returned to the art world.
In the meantime, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was investing heavily in his own futuristic vision of the metaverse — what he called “an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it.”
“The metaverse,” Zuckerberg said in announcing his company’s new name, “will not be created by one company.” Instead, he said, it will welcome a range of creators and developers making “interoperable” offerings.
Cory Doctorow, a tech blogger and activist, said this professed openness came with big caveats.
“He built Facebook by creating a platform where other businesses meet their customers,” Doctorow said, “but where Facebook structures the overall market, reserving to itself the right to destroy those businesses through carelessness, malice or incompetence.”
That vast power, governed by opaque policies and algorithms, extends to the company’s control over individual user accounts.
“Facebook has essentially unfettered discretion to appropriate people’s Instagram user names,” said Rebecca Giblin, director of the Intellectual Property Research Institute of Australia at the University of Melbourne. “There can be good reasons for that — for example, if they’re offensive or impersonating someone in a way that causes confusion.”
“But the @metaverse example highlights the breadth of this power,” she said, adding that under Facebook’s policies, users “essentially have no rights.”
On Dec. 2, a month after Baumann first appealed to Instagram to restore her account, The New York Times contacted Meta to ask why it had been shut down. An Instagram spokesman said that the account had been “incorrectly removed for impersonation” and would be restored. “We’re sorry this error occurred,” he wrote.
Two days later, the account was back online.
The spokesman did not explain why it had been flagged for impersonation, or who it might have been impersonating. The company did not respond to further questions about whether the blocking had been linked to Facebook’s rebranding.
Now that her account has been resurrected, Baumann plans to fold the saga into an art project she started last year, P∞st_Lyfe, which is about death in the metaverse. She is also considering what she can do to help ensure that the metaverse becomes the inclusive place she said she had tried to help build.
“Because I have been working in the metaverse space for so long, 10 years, I just feel worried,” she said. She fears, she added, that its culture could be “corrupted by the kind of Silicon Valley tech bros who I feel lack vision and integrity.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
Biden’s EPA pick in the West aims to restore protections dropped under Trump
Stronger regulations for the oil and gas industry, clean air and water and funding shortages should be top priorities for KC Becker as she takes over as administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 8, environmental advocates and tribal representatives say.
Not only should Becker, who is the former speaker of the Colorado House, help the federal agency rebuild protections slashed under former President Donald Trump, the advocates say, but she should also push to broaden them further.
In her new position, Becker said she will oversee about 500 employees, help craft and enforce national policies meant to protect the environment and public health. She’ll also dole out millions in federal funding to help clean contaminated areas, improve infrastructure and monitor polluting industries.
Becker’s Region 8 covers Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. Three of those states — Colorado, North Dakota and Utah — have some of the fastest-growing populations in the country, census data shows. And the region covers some of the country’s most treasured lands like Arches, Badlands, Glacier, Grand Teton, Rocky Mountain and Yellowstone national parks.
“Yes, there are these amazingly beautiful places,” said Stephanie Kodish, senior director and council for the National Parks Conservation Association.
But there are also some very substantial challenges, Kodish added.
Becker said she’s ready to face those challenges, adding that climate change, environmental justice and degrading infrastructure also sit high on her priority list. Federal officials don’t want to induce “whiplash” but will be taking stronger action than the last administration.
“Progress had not been made in the last four years,” Becker told The Denver Post. “Really I’m focused, and (EPA) Administrator (Michael) Regan is focused, on making real on-the-ground changes that improve air quality, water quality and improve everybody’s quality of life.”
Dan Grossman, of the Environmental Defense Fund, said Becker’s well-suited for the role, especially as President Joe Biden’s administration shifts away from the lax rules and regulations set by Trump’s EPA.
“I’m very grateful we’re under new management,” Grossman, who directs the national environmental nonprofit’s Rocky Mountain office, said. “We’re already seeing a lot of progress.”
Biden appointed Becker, a Democrat, to the role last month. Term-limited, she left the legislature last year and her time in the statehouse was marked by pushing aggressive climate-action policies and a 2019 law overhauling regulations of the state’s oil and gas industry. Democrats and environmentalists lauded the move, though industry leaders accused the lawmakers behind the legislation of operating “in the middle of the night” and warned that it could cripple the state’s economy.
Regulating the oil and gas industry
Colorado, North Dakota and Wyoming still serve as home to “booming” oil and gas developments polluting the air, Kodish said. The industry — alongside gas-operated vehicles — is one of the main sources of ozone pollution.
Those pollution levels spiked so high along the Front Range this year that the EPA is likely to downgrade Colorado’s air quality violator status from “serious” to “severe.”
Becker must not only work to tighten regulations on the industry but she also must strengthen enforcement to force violators to lower their emissions, Kodish said.
Colorado Oil & Gas President and CEO Dan Haley has repeatedly urged regulators to pump the brakes on certain regulations — like continuous emission monitoring requirements — and has warned of increased fuel costs and damage to an industry that produces millions of dollars for Colorado’s economy.
“Conversations about complicated technologies and emission reductions need to be steeped in facts, not scare tactics or suppositions,” Haley said in a 2019 news release responding to new regulations from the state’s Air Quality Control Commission.
Haley and other industry officials did not respond to messages seeking comment for this article.
Under the Biden administration, tighter industry regulations are already in the works.
A plan publicized last month by the EPA would require oil and gas companies to more aggressively detect and cut methane emissions. The goal is to cut those emissions by 74% from 2005 levels by 2035.
Once the plan is finalized, individual states will likely be left to draft plans applying the new rules to companies, Grossman said. And Becker will be in a position to act as “validator” to ensure plans in Region 8 states meet federal requirements.
New regulations must also consider that communities of color and those with lower-income residents most often “disproportionately carry the burden of pollution,” Becker said.
“There’s a lot going on in the clean air space,” she added.
Protecting waterways from pollution
Similarly, there’s a lot going on in the clean water space, said Jen Pelz, wild rivers program director with the environmental nonprofit WildEarth Guardians. And front of mind for many environmentalists is which waterways should be protected.
Trump’s EPA stripped protections from “ephemeral” and intermittent streams, which only flow during storms or certain times of the year, Pelz said. About 68% of Colorado’s waterways fit into that category.
“If all of that water in Colorado isn’t protected and clean, then those pollutants or developments cause problems further downstream too,” Pelz said.
Representatives from the Colorado Farm Bureau praised the move in late 2019. The old regulations, enacted under President Barack Obama, obscured land use rights for the state’s farmers, Colorado Farm Bureau president Don Shawcroft said at the time.
Becker, however, said the Trump administration went “way too far,” and the Biden administration is now working to restore many of those lost protections.
But Pelz said that’s not enough.
“Don’t just restore the protections that existed before,” Pelz said. “Think about the challenges we face going forward and put forth the broadest protections possible.”
As populations continue to grow and climate change dries many of the country’s rivers and streams, clean water will be all the more important in the years to come, Pelz said.
Looking to the future, Colorado Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Chad Vorthmann said in a statement that he hopes Becker and the rest of the EPA will protect the agriculture industry from “unnecessary regulations” and ensure farmers have a say in new policies.
“KC Becker is a tough negotiator but knows how to bring stakeholders together to discuss concerns,” Vorthmann said. “She is knowledgeable about important issues like natural resources and water and we look forward to working with her in her new role.”
Native American tribes and funding
While water supply shrivels across the West, so too is the money allocated to the 28 Native American tribes in Region 8, said Rich Janssen Jr., head of the Natural Resources Department for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes in northwestern Montana.
“It gets frustrating that year after year funding for the tribes keeps getting cut,” Janssen said.
Each tribe sets its own water and air quality standards, among other protections and uses money from the EPA to pay inspectors and enforce those regulations, Janssen said. And during the Trump administration funding for the Confederated Salish and Kottenai tribes shrank by as much as 25%, he said.
Becker said she’ll lobby for more money for the tribes and already some should be on the way from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Congress passed in November.
Millions more from the bill will be set aside for the six states in Becker’s region, she said. And her responsibility will be to allocate money to local governments looking to replace lead service lines, replacing diesel school buses with electric ones, soil remediation programs and more.
All told, Becker said her appointment represents a “huge opportunity” for her to put her past experience to use protecting not only the environment but also public health. And the historic spending package, paired with the Biden administration’s environmental goals “are going to have a really measurable impact on people’s everyday lives.”
