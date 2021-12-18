Connect with us

Bitcoin

Whale Alert- Multiple Transfer of Millions of XRP Token Were Reported

Published

16 seconds ago

on

  • Whale Alert has previously found three other XRP transactions.
  • Ripple Labs provided about half of that total in two huge portions.

According to the Whale Alert, Ripple, Binance, and two more digital exchanges have jointly transferred 718.3 million XRP in the previous twenty-four hours. Furthermore, Ripple Labs provided about half of that total in two huge portions. It has sent an amount of XRP equal to $585,946,261.

According to statistics supplied by a renowned cryptocurrency monitoring portal, two big transactions totaling 460,669,182 XRP and 120,000,000 XRP were carried out in a single day. This amounts to a total of $364,871,463 and $95,718,622 in cash.

Multiple Transfers Between Unknown Wallets

After the transactions were finished, the wallet rLzoWkN8Rc1MV5rs8rAfo5uTREJ1A3Z9ak, from which the transfers were made, had 0 coins left in it. All of the money was transferred to different places controlled by the corporation.

Despite the fact that they were not as large as Ripple’s transactions, Whale Alert has previously found three other XRP transactions that were significant. Moreover, it is estimated that 80 million XRP were moved between the wallets of Binance users.

A total of 20 million XRP was sent anonymously to Bitso, the first crypto unicorn in Latin America and the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Mexico. According to the Bithomp website, this coin was transferred from Bittrex, a cryptocurrency exchange situated in the United States. Additionally, Bitso transferred 17,700,000 XRP around the organization.

Bitstamp, a Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange, got 20 million XRP from Bittrex, another Ripple ODL corridor. According to CoinMarketCap, the XRP price today is $0.821035 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,364,745,086 USD. XRP is up 3.07% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Highstreet (HIGH) is Listed on Binance

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

HIGH utility token is now available on the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance.

Binancians can buy, trade, and withdraw Highstreet (HIGH) on following dates:

  • Deposit & Trading: December 17th,2021 at 07:00 (UTC).
  • Withdrawal: December 18th,2021 at 07:00 (UTC).
  • Trading Pair: HIGH/BTC, HIGH/BUSD, and HIGH/USDT,

Highstreet (HIGH)

Highstreet is an open world metaverse built with Unity and Blockchain technology to connect the physical and digital worlds with its new MMORPG. It functions in such a way, where people can experience the real real products with additional utilities by turning them into in-game items. However, Highstreet world offers the players to experience the gaming levels in the metaverse. 

Furthermore, $HIGH is the native utility token of the Highstreet which enables the users to explore the gaming world beyond imagination. Thus, Highstreet is on trend for creating the first-ever metaverse marketplace. According to CoinMarketCap, $HIGH token stands at $14.64 with a 24-hour trading volume of $85,111,745. 

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website:  https://www.highstreet.market/ 

Twitter:  https://twitter.com/highstreetworld 

Telegram: https://t.me/highstreetworld 

Binance Overview

Binance is operating as the world’s largest and leading cryptocurrency exchange serving the entire crypto ecosystem. More so, Binance gains popularity for its fastest trading system where millions of users are trading per day. Additionally, Binance crypto exchange is one of the top rated exchanges in the U.S marketplace. 

Moreover, Binance owns a native asset, $BNB, possessing multiple forms of utility and powers for its community. Also, Binance always chooses the best quality of cryptocurrencies to list in its exchange. Notably, the listing charges are always 0 BNB in Binance exchange platform.  Despite facing several challenges, Binance community remains competitive in the market till date. 

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://www.binance.com/en 

Twitter:   https://twitter.com/binance 

Telegram:  https://t.me/binanceexchange  

Bitcoin

Top 3 Metaverse Coins With Less Than $250 Million Market Cap

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

SYN CITY Collaborates with OKEx Blockdream Ventures
  • Star Atlas is a Solana-based virtual metaverse.
  • The testnet for Mines of Dalarnia has over 100,000 players.

In the case of Metaverse Coins, investors are eager to get in on the ground floor with a relatively small market capitalization. In contrast to the multi-billion dollar valuation of many Metaverse currencies, many low-cap projects are undervalued. Let us look at the top 3 Metaverse coins having a market value under $250 million.

MINES OF DALARNIA (DAR)

In Mines of Dalarnia, players may combine in-game products to enhance their character’s abilities and equip them. Combatants and unique items may be found in an MoD-like realm. The testnet for Mines of Dalarnia has over 100,000 players, making it a popular game.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Mines of Dalarnia price today is $1.93 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,968,031 USD, Moreover, it has a market cap of $237,526,175 USD.

STAR ATLAS (ATLAS)

Star Atlas is a Solana-based virtual metaverse. One of the most eagerly expected products on the market today is a game about space exploration and tactics. Notably, Star Atlas, perfect example of a space exploration strategy game built on the blockchain. Furthermore, players may build their own space colonies, explore and conquer new planets, and join the interplanetary ecosystem of Star Atlas.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Star Atlas price today is $0.107757 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,176,833 USD. Moreover, it has a market cap of $232,754,376 USD.

PHANTASMA (SOUL)

Future technology will be built on Phantasma blockchain, which promises to improve user experience and increase developer revenue. Furthermore, SOUL and KCAL power a dual-token economy that is key to the concept.

Unlike SOUL, KCAL handles transaction fees, NFT minting, and smart contracts. According to CoinMarketCap, the Phantasma price today is $2.27 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,687,019 USD. Moreover, it has a market cap of $233,909,887 USD.

Bitcoin

Shiba Inu Listing on Bitstamp Postponed to 2022

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

  • However, Bitstamp stated that they were experiencing technical issues
  • Bitstamp is the biggest exchange in Europe with 4.4 billion users worldwide.

It was revealed on December 9th that Bitstamp will be listing Shiba Inu cryptocurrency on its platform. Adding to the number of companies that are warming up to the meme-based dog currency that was established as a Dogecoin imitation, the move was remarkable. Users will be able to deposit and withdraw money in Shiba Inu using Bitstamp.

The Glitch Pushes the Launch to 2022

However, Bitstamp stated that they were experiencing technical issues in the process of doing so. As a consequence of this revelation, Shiba Inu was placed under considerable pressure, and the coin’s value continued to decrease.

Bitstamp is the most trusted and user-friendly trading platform utilised by European investors. It is the biggest exchange in Europe with 4.4 billion users worldwide. The listing on Bitstamp has finally placed the meme currency on Europe’s biggest crypto exchange. 

The listing, which had been eagerly awaited by the community, dubbed the SHIB army, had been put on hold indefinitely due to the challenges that the exchange has been attempting to resolve. Bitstamp has addressed the community once again, reassuring them that they will proceed with the listing of Shiba Inu and that this is merely a temporary situation.

SHIB was added to Kraken and Gemini in November, two of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Additionally, Bitstamp has added DYDX, GALA, and the Perpetual Protocol (PERP) to its trading platform.  According to CoinMarketCap, the SHIBA INU price today is $0.000032 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,154,942,173 USD. SHIBA INU is down 2.84% in the last 24 hours. 

