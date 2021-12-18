Whale Alert- Multiple Transfer of Millions of XRP Token Were Reported

Whale Alert has previously found three other XRP transactions.

According to the Whale Alert, Ripple, Binance, and two more digital exchanges have jointly transferred 718.3 million XRP in the previous twenty-four hours. Furthermore, Ripple Labs provided about half of that total in two huge portions. It has sent an amount of XRP equal to $585,946,261.

According to statistics supplied by a renowned cryptocurrency monitoring portal, two big transactions totaling 460,669,182 XRP and 120,000,000 XRP were carried out in a single day. This amounts to a total of $364,871,463 and $95,718,622 in cash.

Multiple Transfers Between Unknown Wallets

After the transactions were finished, the wallet rLzoWkN8Rc1MV5rs8rAfo5uTREJ1A3Z9ak, from which the transfers were made, had 0 coins left in it. All of the money was transferred to different places controlled by the corporation.

Despite the fact that they were not as large as Ripple’s transactions, Whale Alert has previously found three other XRP transactions that were significant. Moreover, it is estimated that 80 million XRP were moved between the wallets of Binance users.

A total of 20 million XRP was sent anonymously to Bitso, the first crypto unicorn in Latin America and the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Mexico. According to the Bithomp website, this coin was transferred from Bittrex, a cryptocurrency exchange situated in the United States. Additionally, Bitso transferred 17,700,000 XRP around the organization.

Bitstamp, a Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange, got 20 million XRP from Bittrex, another Ripple ODL corridor. According to CoinMarketCap, the XRP price today is $0.821035 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,364,745,086 USD. XRP is up 3.07% in the last 24 hours.