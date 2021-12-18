News
Working Strategies: Hybrid hijinks: Surviving a partial return to the workplace
Have you ever gone to a gym where they assign lockers as you come in? If so, you may have noticed one of the universal laws of nature: No matter how many lockers are available, all of the current gym-goers will be given lockers that are clustered in one small area.
That situation came to mind recently as a friend described her employer’s hoteling process. For the uninitiated, hoteling is one of several terms describing the concept of using a workspace for the day. Rather than having a permanent spot or their own office, employees “hotel” out of an empty cubicle, perhaps with the benefit of a locker or file cabinet to store things between visits.
Unlike an actual hotel, however, workers shouldn’t expect any mints on the pillow or other “guest” amenities. Depending on the organization and how far they’re carrying the concept, the cubicle might be partly stocked with supplies and a desktop computer, with access to an operable coffee maker as a bonus. Otherwise, the employee may need to transport everything — from a laptop and thermos to paper clips and a stapler — to set up the space for the day.
In my friend’s workplace, hoteling is part of the company’s hybrid work model, with employees mostly working from home but also coming to the office one or two days a week. So far she’s not complaining but there is one odd thing: In a self-imposed version of the gym locker room, she’s noticed other employees choosing the adjacent cubicle, even when there are a multitude of options for spacing out. Since clustering together practically mandates the use of both face masks and headphones, it’s a bit puzzling. Maybe we’re all a little lonelier than we thought.
Lonely or not, hybrid options for those whose job accommodates it looks to be the next wave in our constantly shifting pandemic work lives.
Like every change we’ve encountered on this journey, we’ll master this one, too, especially with help from those who have gone ahead of us. Here are some observations I’ve been gathering from clients whose workplaces are going hybrid:
Yikes, no video-off mode. And maybe worse, no softening filter, either. On in-person work days it’s just you and your colleagues, in all your unvarnished reality, showing up with backpacks and coffee and that smelly chai someone always seems to be brewing.
Speaking of things that smell … enough said. That’s something we need to regain a tolerance for, while re-discovering the virtue of washing our own clothes more often.
Awkward hybrid hybrids. Hybrid work structures are one thing, but hybrid meetings are quite another. When some participants are in the conference room together and others are dialing in, the results can be bumpy. Assuming the technology cooperates and the logistics aren’t too distracting — both big assumptions — there’s still the question of parity. Will the home-based workers lose out on partnerships and extra “points” experienced by those meeting in person?
To overcome this issue, some organizations require everyone to participate via video, even if they are in the same building. This kind of flips the concept of coming into the office for a meeting. Maybe the new normal will be to stay home when meetings are scheduled?
Stale snacks. Break room treats are apparently not that easy to pull off anymore. Do you leave donuts on the counter even in an empty office? Throw them away at the end of day, despite the waste? Bring them home, despite your waist? How did treats come to be such a complicated part of this hybrid scenario?
There are certainly more issues to discuss when it comes to being a hybrid worker, many of them pre-dating the pandemic. At the same time, strategies have been emerging that can help you manage this new reality. These three tips are my favorite so far:
1. Choose hybrid over fully remote. If your work can accommodate it, showing up in person will provide extras that simply can’t be replicated in a fully remote work structure.
2. Commit to specific days to come in. A random schedule makes it harder for others to anticipate seeing you, including your boss.
3. Make connections while you’re there. Even a brief conversation with the security guard is better than sticking entirely to yourself — or why bother to come in?
How do you feel about the brave new world of hybrid work? Feel free to tell me your adventures, as I’m still collecting stories about the ups and downs of this emerging work structure.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at alindgren@prototypecareerservice.com.
Dolphins’ ‘next-man-up’ mentality will be put to the test against Jets
“Next man up” is one of the oldest cliches in professional sports, a line that is often repeated over and over like a song’s chorus by every team.
When personnel losses happen because of injuries, suspensions, poor performance, or COVID-19 positive test results, which is the case for many NFL teams like the Miami Dolphins this past week, the next man in line is required to step up and fill in capably.
Football, a sport whose collisions are often equivalent of a car crash, has the biggest rosters in sports. Therefore, the league must survive on players rising up the depth chart and holding down the line, or the linebacker unit, or the secondary, or the receiver room.
This past week because of a recent outbreak of COVID-19, which has produced more than 100 positive tests and motivated the NFL to push back one game to Monday and two to Tuesday, dozens of players will be put in “next-man-up” situations and asked to transform from a backup into a key contributor.
“It’s the same old, same old. It’s the guys who are next up, they need to understand that their number might be called and they need to be ready to help this team win,” said center Michael Deiter. “It’s the same with coaches. It could be the next man up with the coaches too. Everyone involved needs to be ready to be the next guy up, whether you’re [practice] squad, third [team] on the depth chart. It doesn’t matter because obviously it’s real. COVID is real.”
The Dolphins will likely be without it’s two sensational rookies — safety Jevon Holland and receiver Jaylen Waddle — who were among the six Miami players who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days.
Tailbacks Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were the first two players to test positive last weekend, and both returned to the team on Friday after producing two negative tests within a 24 hour period. Players have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to do so to be eligible for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Because the Dolphins, and most of the NFL have transitioned to remote work — meeting as a large group for practices only, and social distancing more than normal when they are inside the facility — there is a chance Gaskin and Ahmed kept up with this week’s game plan, and could contribute on Sunday.
But the Dolphins elevated former Hurricanes standout Duke Johnson up from the practice squad and he’s spent all week working as the first-team tailback, and has impressed his teammates in the process.
However, players who have been out because of COVID have been attending position and team meetings virtually, so they should be up to speed on game plans.
Coach Brian Flores also insinuated that Gaskin and Ahmed’s experience in Miami’s offense the past two seasons created a lot of carryover from a learning standpoint.
It also doesn’t hurt that this is Miami’s second game against the Jets in a month.
Even though the entire tailback room was impacted by the virus, Miami’s greater challenge will be playing without Holland, the signal-caller in the secondary, and replacing Waddle, who has been the Dolphins’ only reliable receiver.
Miami will likely use three to four defensive backs — safeties Eric Rowe and Brandon Jones, and cornerbacks Nik Needham and Justin Coleman — to compensate for Holland’s absence.
A similar approach might apply for Waddle, who is on pace to set a new NFL rookie record for receptions in a season, shattering a threshold (101) set by former Pahokee High standout Anquan Boldin in 2003.
Waddle, who has contributed 86 receptions for 849 yards and has scored five touchdowns this season, has become the focal point of Miami’s passing game this season. He’s played all three receiver spots, and has been Tua Tagovailoa’s go-to playmaker.
His absence would mean DeVante Parker must take on a larger role in his second game back from a hamstring injury that got him shutdown for a month in November.
Parker, who has record 30 receptions for 389 yards and one touchdown, has caught at least four passes in every game he’s played this season. In his return to the team two weeks ago he caught five passes for 62 yards in Miami’s 20-9 win over the New York Giants.
It also means Mike Gesicki could have a larger package of snaps at slot receiver, which is a role he’s played for three seasons now. And most importantly, the Dolphins would need Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford, the four other receivers on the roster, to pick their contribution level.
“We pride ourselves on having that next-man-up approach and it’s going to take all of us to cover Jaylen’s role as well as the running backs, whoever’s in there,” said Ford, who has caught eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns this season. “It’s going to take a full team approach.”
All four receivers have shown flashes from time to time the past few seasons, but they all have lacked consistency this season, which along with the run game’s struggles (3.3 yards per carry average ranks next to last in NFL), and the offensive line’s protection issues, explains why Miami’s offense ranks 25th in points per game (19.5) this season.
If there was ever a time for them to rise to the occasion, and be the “next man up,” it is now.
Boston Herald preseason girls basketball EMass Top 25 rankings
Here is the Boston Herald preseason EMass Top 25 girls basketball rankings. Please note that this does not take into account any games played in the first week of the regular season.
1. Andover
2. Bishop Feehan
3. St. Mary’s
4. Bridgewater-Raynham
5. Bishop Fenwick
6. Central Catholic
7. Franklin
8. Chelmsford
9. Peabody
10. Woburn
11. Oliver Ames
12. Hingham
13. Norwood
14. Rockland
15. Brookline
16. Amesbury
17. Norwell
18. Westford Academy
19. Bedford
20. Cathedral
21. Newton North
22. Natick
23. Braintree
24. Marshfield
25. Newburyport
ON THE BENCH: Medfield, Old Rochester, North Quincy, Fenway, Somerset Berkley, Dracut, Swampscott
Bob Raissman: What version of Brandon Tierney will show up at WFAN?
It’s official: We are worried about Brandon Tierney.
Has he deep-sixed the loose-cannon approach, so much of his microphone persona? Has that quick-trigger temper been replaced by someone who has aspirations of captaining the Love Boat? Has a new found maturity swept over this once Excitable Boy?
“On the radio, you’ve got to connect with the people’s soul,” Tierney told me during a telephone interview. “But you also have to strike that balance of being a human being. And that’s where the evolution for me has really taken place.”
Yet the potent combination of arrogance and passion fueled Tierney during his lengthy trip through the Land of a Thousand Gasbags. Radio is like a drug to him. The energy he gets from doing a great show is so overwhelming even he can’t describe it.
We last delved into Tierney’s world nearly 11 years ago. Exiled from then ESPN-1050, following nine years yakking with the likes of Stephen A. Smith, Tierney, out of Brooklyn and newly married, was headed far away from home turf to a gig in San Francisco. “It was like driving to JFK was a life altering trip,” Tierney said. “But it was a decision that forced me out of my comfort zone.”
He was shook up but not mixed up. Tierney took his attitude to the Bay Area where he worked at KBFW-FM for over a year, before returning to New York in January 2013 to team with his current partner, former Giants star running back Tiki Barber, on CBS Sports Radio, simulcast on the CBS Sports TV Network.
Tierney, 48, now stands at another career crossroads. On January 3, he and Barber will take over the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. spot on WFAN. It was last held by Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray. They built a loyal following only to be ousted by the FANdroids. Tierney has seen the pink (slip) side of life too. He’s well-traveled with other stops including Allentown, Detroit and Las Vegas. Now, only weeks away from being a contract player at the USA’s first all-sports station, does Tierney still have some convincing to do?
“I view my career through the prism of an underdog. …There’s something inherently churning inside me that keeps me on edge, that keeps me on guard,” Tierney said. “That keeps me protective of whatever stake I have in this business. That doesn’t change.”
Nonetheless, Tierney’s world away from the studio has changed drastically. With a wife and two young children, he realizes those who may dare challenge him on-air take are — after all — people too. Wait, what? Is Tierney just spreading holiday cheer or has a change really swept over him?
“There’s been a new found awareness of the personal side of the subject you are eviscerating. You realize that person does have a family,” Tierney, in a benevolent tone, said. “Part of being a loose cannon was that incessant urge — this need — to continue to prove myself, to climb in the business. Sometimes, being the loudest guy in the room is effective. Sometimes, it’s a turnoff. Now, I strike a balance that is more consistent and more effective.”
Look, despite Tierney feeling all reach-out-and-touchy, once the mouth hits the WFAN microphone, we don’t expect his jagged side to be sandpapered over. It’s been part of his persona for so long, it’s not suddenly going to disappear. Is it? A chip on the shoulder is hard to remove. It also provides fuel. Even Tierney admits it.
“The edginess is a part of who I am,” he said. “….But even in my wildest moments, when it seems I am throwing stuff out there, there’s always been a calculation to what I say.”
So, there is a method to his meandering, so to speak. He thinks it all helps him compete. Tierney is now in a position to extract payback from ESPN-98.7, the company that bounced him many moons ago. If he and Barber can pull healthy ratings, and serve as a potent lead-in to FANs afternoon drive team of Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, Tierney could secure a modicum of revenge.
“Yeah, it remains fuel for me,” Tierney said of ESPN dumping him, “but not in an adversarial type way. It’s more a way to motivate myself.
“I don’t think it’s advantageous at all to walk around with any sort of regrets or animosity towards anybody.” The nicey-nice trip apparently runs on a two-way street. Tierney said he received congratulatory calls from 98.7′s Don La Greca and Michael Kay (don’t expect Tierney to refer to him as Big Head) after he got the FAN mid-day gig.
After he was named to the San Francisco afternoon-drive job, Tierney said he was getting a chance to be the station’s “clean-up hitter.”
He never got that chance at ESPN. Does he come to WFAN with an eye on someday becoming a drive-time performer? Tierney said there is an “element” of that type star gazing that drives him. Still, it wouldn’t serve him well to tiptoe through WFAN’s minefield of over-sized egos, although it would be great radio.
“I don’t want to get wrapped up in that stuff anymore,” Tierney claimed. “I’m motivated to make people laugh, to make people think, and to compel people to call and help elevate WFAN. There’s pressure. There’s excitement.”
Tierney has already thought about the first show, just 15 days away.
There’s a simple reality staring him down.
“I don’t assume people know who I am,” he said. “I have to prove myself all over again,”
Then maybe, the real Brandon Tierney will stand up.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: RYAN CLARK
Slowly but surely, Ryan Clark is emerging as a solid, insightful and revealing football analyst. He is unafraid to lace into players (for example, his recent critique of Chase Claypool) when they deserve the criticism.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: DESMOND HOWARD
It’s time for Desmond Howard to either move to Ann Arbor and collect a paycheck from Michigan, his alma mater, or back off relishing tweaking Ohio State when he’s on camera for ESPN. It’s no longer amusing.
DOUBLE TALK
What Joe Judge said: “One thing I can say for Daniel (Jones) is really when you watch him there’s been a lot of things that have really demonstrated growth.”
What Joe Judge meant to say: “Am I the only one who has seen improvement in the play of Daniel Jones?”
