Zach Wilson can’t afford to be indecisive against blitz-happy Dolphins
MIAMI — Zach Wilson’s first nine games have delivered a roller coaster of emotions for Jets fans.
The electric playmaking explosion against the Titans in Week 4 brought overwhelming joy to Gang Green nation. The four-interception debacle against the Patriots in his second career start caused fans to bury their faces in agony. Games against the Falcons and Broncos left folks indifferent.
Then Wilson suffered a knee injury in the Week 7 rematch against New England that sidelined the rookie quarterback for four games.
In his return to action these last three weeks, the only noticeable area of improvement for the former BYU star is in his interception rate. He threw nine in his first six starts, but just two since his Week 12 return against the Texans.
But the constant theme is indecision.
“I just need to play loose and not try and be such a perfect pocket passing quarterback all the time,” Wilson said Thursday in trying to shed light on the mental war he’s currently battling. “That’s the biggest thing, I’m just trying to do so right by the coaches and what they’re asking me to do and a part of it I need to just be loose and play free and obviously play within the offense but just react and throw the ball like I’ve always known how to throw the ball and that’s what’s so cool about these next games. Even what we’ve gone through, it’s been the struggles of it all but I feel like you got to kind of go through all that to pull the good stuff from it.”
Wilson must play with a free mind against the Miami Dolphins (6-7) and react naturally.
A lot of his issues have revolved around overthinking and not trusting his eyes, a consistent issue for the 22-year-old signal-caller.
The conflict starts with his preferred playing style vs. the Jets’ offensive system.
Wilson excelled in college when he played a backyard style of football and created dynamic plays outside of the structure of the offense. Fans witnessed it against the Titans in the 27-24 upset for his first career win on the 50 plus yard throws to Keelan Cole and Corey Davis.
It’s the style of play that shot him up the draft boards all the way to the No. 2 overall pick in April.
But the Jets offense is timing-based where throws must be executed within the rhythm of the play. He takes an educated guess on what defensive coverage a team presents pre-snap, then tries to dissect the defense quickly based on what they show post-snap.
The quick part hasn’t happened fast enough for the rookie.
When Wilson’s first read isn’t open, he often panics, gets happy feet and rushes his throws. Other times, he’ll scramble out of clean pockets. There are also moments when he’ll hold the ball because he’s stuck on a receiver instead of moving through his progression.
When he plays within the structure and rhythm of the offense and gets the ball out in 2.5 seconds or less, he’s efficient. He’s completed 73% of passes for three touchdowns and a passer rating of 95, according to Next Gen Stats.
However, he isn’t executing the quick game often enough. He has the seventh-fewest attempts with 102. To be fair, he did miss four games. But only 35% of his dropbacks are through a quick passing attack.
Once Wilson starts hanging on to the ball too long, it all falls apart.
On passes between 2.5 and 4 seconds, he’s completing just 52% of his throws with one touchdown and nine of his interceptions. And when Wilson reverts to scrambling when the initial read isn’t there, he completes just 25% of his attempts.
It’s a conflicting issue for Wilson because his natural style of play that he came into the NFL with isn’t working, but the new style he isn’t used to — and is trying to get comfortable with — does work when he executes it correctly. It just hasn’t happened often enough which is why the Jets are just 2-7 in games he starts.
Even the signal-callers who specialize in off-script magic like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers obliterate defenses in structure. That’s what Jets head coach Robert Saleh is trying to teach his young QB.
“There’s a balance, and it goes back to the whole Superman thing I’ve been talking about,” Saleh said. “There’s great respect to the timing of a play. When you’re talking about just, talking about the timing of the play where the ball has got to get out in rhythm, third down, two minute, ball’s getting in and out of your hands, those are ultimately when plays are made.”
However, Saleh believes it’s only a matter of time until Wilson unlocks the juggling act.
“And I do think in time, with reps, he’s going to find that,” Saleh said. “Just play loose, don’t overthink it, go through the timing of the play, when you feel the timing is off, go make something happen, and I think he got a little bit closer last week.”
Can Wilson show some growth in his mental aptitude against a Dolphins defense that is rolling?
The Jets need it. In the Dolphins’ five-game winning streak, offenses are only scoring 11 points per game.
Wilson will get crushed if he displays his usual indecisiveness against Miami. The Dolphins blitz on an NFL-high 40% of their defensive snaps. He must fire passes to receivers quickly to avoid turning into a pinata.
The responsibility doesn’t fall solely on Wilson, though, to overcome the heat. It starts with Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur needing to create advantageous situations for his rookie against the heavy blitzing Dolphins. The offensive line communication better be on point. The tight ends and running backs must pick up blocks. The receivers must shake free from man coverage.
But as Wilson’s teammates handle their jobs, the rookie QB can’t be indecisive.
“For Zach, again, not over-analyzing anything, just take whatever play is called, the good, the bad, whatever, don’t make a bad play worse and just live in that moment and don’t overthink it and go through your progression,” LaFleur said. “If it’s there, rip it. Just like we said, getting the eyes in the right spot and at the right time is going to be critical.”
It’s time for Zach to play loose and just let it rip.
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Because, apparently, there is not currently any means of transportation to accommodate employees trying to get from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake, the Metropolitan Council is now in stage three of five stages to build what is called the Purple Line.
The Purple Line is described as a rapid transit bus route. Ramsey County has already spent $39.9 million of your money to keep the development phases chugging along. The ball has now been handed to the Met Council, which anticipates this sleek new speedway will be operating by 2026. The total estimated cost of $475 million will be split between Ramsey County and the Federal Transit Administration, your money any way you look at it.
If it is a “rapid” bus route, why will it have 21 stops? Yes, 21, mostly following Robert Street and Phalen Boulevard from downtown, Ramsey County rail right-of-way, shared with the Bruce Vento Regional trail, and Highway 61 north of Interstate 694 into White Bear Lake.
In its embryonic stage, it was called the Rush Line, but somebody must have seen the folly in that. It sounds like you could get from downtown St. Paul to White Bear faster on a mobility scooter.
Name the employers and employees who will ostensibly benefit from this, yet another boondoggle.
Will it be free, like its big brother, the Green Line light-rail boondoggle?
How could it possibly cost $32 million a mile?
What crystal ball did the Met Council gaze into dreamily to come up with a projected 7,000 riders a day by 2040? Hello, the pandemic has all but killed public transportation and there always seems to be another variant just around the corner.
According to John Kerry and Al Gore and the rest of the usual hysterical suspects, we are not even supposed to be here in 2040, so what’s the point?
If stage three of five stages is just beginning, maybe there is still time for a miracle. Someone at the Met Council or at the federal level could realize another bus line is redundant, wasteful and just another behavioral prompt that is unaffordable and will never pay for itself.
In stage four, the FTA will require a ridership assessment as the project advances and before the Met Council submits its final application, presumably in 2024. Those ridership estimations were made before the pandemic. Wouldn’t those estimates now be wildly optimistic?
But before the reassessments of ridership, federal approval will be sought in 2023 to move the project into engineering. That would allow the Met Council to get into the final design work. The FTA will then review the project’s scope, schedule and budget.
I remain hopelessly naïve. If there are five stages, then this thing was probably a done deal by the time it reached stage three. It’s probably too late for common sense to prevail.
We can’t afford the politicians we keep electing. We can’t afford the Metropolitan Council bureaucrats who aren’t even elected.
Oh, and that $475 million price tag? That was called “approximately” $475 million.
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (6-7) vs. New York Jets (3-10)
DOLPHINS (6-7) vs. JETS (3-10)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium
TV: CBS (Chs: 4 in Miami-Dade/Broward and 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: Brian Flores is 21-24 in his third season with Dolphins; Robert Saleh is 3-10 in his first season leading the Jets.
Series: The Dolphins hold a 56-55-1 lead in the all-time series with the Jets, including playoffs. Miami has won seven of the past eight meetings and three straight.
Line: The Dolphins are a 9 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 41.
Injuries: Dolphins — Questionable: G/T Austin Jackson (illness), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem (ankle); Reserve/COVID-19: RB Phillip Lindsay, S Jevon Holland, WR Jaylen Waddle; Injured reserve: WR Will Fuller (finger), C Greg Mancz (ankle), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), RB Patrick Laird (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), DB Jamal Perry (knee), LB Brennan Scarlett (knee), WR Lynn Bowden (hamstring), WR Allen Hurns (wrist), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed); Jets — Doubtful: T George Fant (knee); Questionable: G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), OL Dan Feeney (back), DL Sheldon Rankins (knee); Reserve/COVID-19: WR Elijah Moore, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, WR Justin Hardee, QB Mike White, WR Jeff Smith; Injured reserve: WR Corey Davis (groin), DE Carl Lawson (Achilles), OT Mekhi Becton (knee), DB Lamarcus Joyner among 12 players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins have their playoff aspirations in front of them if they can extend their winning streak to six games. If Miami tops New York to return to .500 at 7-7, there will not be an AFC wild-card team more than a game out of its reach, tiebreakers notwithstanding, with three games remaining. …
Like most teams in the NFL, the Dolphins had to deal with a cluster of COVID cases in the past week-plus. Running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed tested positive, but then were removed from the COVID list on Friday to get a practice under them ahead of Sunday. Running back Phillip Lindsay, safety Jevon Holland, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks remain on the list ahead of the game. …
The Dolphins get their first look at Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson after he missed the teams’ previous meeting, Miami’s 24-17 win at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 21. Veteran Joe Flacco started that one for New York. …
Running back Duke Johnson, the seven-year veteran and Miami Hurricanes’ all-time leading rusher, had his one previous practice squad elevation come in that game against the Jets in the previous meeting. Up again as a COVID-19 replacement, he was the only running back on the active roster for much of the week before Gaskin and Ahmed were reactivated. …
During the five-game winning streak, the Dolphins defense has allowed just 11 points per game and forced 2.2 turnovers per game. …
Sunday’s game would’ve been a homecoming for standout rookie Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, a St. Thomas Aquinas High grad, but he is on the team’s COVID list.
Omar Kelly: Here’s what the Dolphins have to do to sweep the Jets
Five things the Miami Dolphins (6-7) need to do to get their sixth straight win, and beat the New York Jets (3-10) at home in Week 15:
Provide Tua Tagovailoa adequate protection
Everything offensively begins and ends with Tagovailoa’s protection, and lately Miami’s offensive line has done a better job of creating a cleaner pocket. During Miami’s five-game winning streak, the Dolphins have allowed 12 sacks. For some teams that might be a problem, but for the Dolphins, 2.5 sacks allowed a game is a drastic improvement.
Giving Tagovailoa time to operate in the pocket could open up Miami’s passing game by giving co-offensive coordinator George Godsey the flexibility to incorporate more five-step drop plays into the game plan. The Dolphins need to ensure that Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and pass rusher Shaq Lawson are accounted for. The last time Miami played the Jets, the Dolphins didn’t allow a sack.
Limit Jets to 17 points
The Dolphins defense has gotten back to its aggressive and stingy ways of last year, and it has benefited the team tremendously. Miami has only allowed four touchdowns in the past five games, and the Dolphins’ opponents during the winning streak are averaging 11 points per game. There is a potential for some slippage if rookie safety Jevon Holland doesn’t play, and remains sidelined while on the COVID-19 list. Veteran Eric Rowe has the most knowledge of Miami’s scheme, and is the logical replacement for Holland.
With tailback Michael Carter and receiver Eljiah Moore sidelined, if not slowed by their injuries, the Jets don’t have many playmakers that should give the Dolphins defense trouble. Carter is expected to return from his ankle injury this week, while Moore remains on injured reserve.
Confuse Jets QB Zach Wilson
Rookie quarterbacks typically struggle with the aggressive approach and multiplicity Miami’s defense features, and it often leads to a turnover-heavy game. Wilson, who the Jets selected second overall in the 2021 NFL draft, is struggling (completing 56 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,741 yards with s6 touchdowns and 11 interceptions) and has a 65.3 passer rating.
The Dolphins need to keep showing Wilson things he isn’t expecting, and hope it leads to the rookie making a dozen or so mistakes. Wilson has been sacked 28 times in 519 offensive snaps. He’s sacked once every 10.2 attempts.
Rush for 100 yards
Even before tailbacks backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were cleared to return after spending most of the past week in COVID protocols, the Dolphins needed to remain committed to running the football.
During Miami’s five-game winning streak it has averaged 28 attempts per game, despite the team’s dismal 3.3 yards per carry average, because it provides the balance that fuels its run-pass-option offense. Duke Johnson will likely take the reigns of Miami’s rushing attack, and if his career average of 4.2 yards per carry holds up on Sunday we might be looking at a new starter in the Dolphins backfield for the final month of the season.
Contain Jets’ rushing attack
The Jets have struggled to establish a running game without Carter, the rookie who was having an impressive season before suffering an ankle injury in Miami’s win over the Jets last month. Tevin Coleman and La’Mical Perine have held it down during Carter’s absence, but Coleman might be sidelined by a concussion. Carter is expected to play this week, and hopefully Miami will defend him better this time than they did in the earlier contest considering he gained 63 yards on nine carries before leaving the game with that injury early in the third quarter.
The Dolphins head into Sunday’s game ranked eight against the run, allowing 103.8 yards per attempt. Most of the improvement was made when nose tackle Raekwon Davis returned from his knee injury. A stout performance against the Jets could push the Dolphins into top five in the league.
