Zendaya’s Feelings About The Future Revealed After Tom Holland Says He Wants To Start A Family
After Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, shared his thought about starting a family, sources are revealing EXCLUSIVELY to HL how the actress feels about the idea.
In a Dec. 15 interview with People, Tom Holland, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to having kids of his own some day, causing many to wonder if those familial plans would include his current girlfriend, Zendaya, 25. “While Zendaya isn’t quite ready to have children, she isn’t giving up on the notion of getting married and, yes, she is madly in love with Tom,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Although they were not photographed kissing until July, their interest in each started before that. They didn’t want to make it a thing while filming Spiderman (or doing reshoots) because they did not want it to affect production in any way.”
The insider continued, “Just like any other serious couple, they have talked about what their future holds, including getting married and having kids together. They both want the same things when it comes to a family. But he knows that she is not ready for that at the moment and that she is extremely focused on her career.”
The source went on to share how hard the actress has worked “over the last decade,” which is why career may be the main focus of the moment. “She feels she is finally starting to be recognized for her talent and hard work [and] just getting started and Tom supports her in every way possible. He would never try to stand in the way of her dreams.”
Tom may want to wait for little ones, but he still seems incredibly dedicated to his girlfriend Zendaya. The Dune actress wrote a sweet message to the Spidey to her MJ in a Dec. 15 social media post. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she wrote. When the pair attended the premiere of the latest Spider-Man installment together, they definitely seemed like the perfect, stylish couple, with Tom sporting a chic Prada suit and Zendaya stunning in a flawless Valentino gown.
Kourtney Kardashian Shopping For Special Christmas Gifts For Travis Barker’s Children: ‘She Has 5 Kids’ Now
When it comes to Christmas, Kourtney Kardashian is set and ready to be the ultimate Santa. Per an EXCLUSIVE source, the reality star is buying gifts for her fiancé’s children as well as her own.
One big family Christmas! Kourtney Kardashian did a lot of holiday shopping this year, for her own children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick but also for her fiancé Travis Barker‘s children, Landon, 18, Alabama, 15, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, 22. “Last year, Travis and Kourtney spent Christmas together while exchanging gifts for themselves and all the kids. And this year will be no different,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.
“Kourtney started shopping for she and Travis’s kids months ago. Anytime Kourtney is out and she sees something she loves for Alabama, Atiana, or Landon, she just goes ahead and picks it up throughout the year,” they revealed. “Kourtney is so generous with Travis’ kids and, although they have everything they need, she goes the extra mile and always puts a ton of thought into their gifts.”
An additional source shared that the mom-of-three could have “easily” gone on Amazon or given kids money or “get someone to do her shopping for her,” but she remains “extremely hands on” when it comes to Christmas shopping. “Her goal is to always get the kids something that she knows that they would love. Now that she is with Travis, Kourtney feels like she has five kids instead of three. and she isn’t going to get any less presents for his children then she does for her own, and vise versa.”
The insider went to to share that while the Poosh founder has it pretty much all figured out with the kids, she’s “stuck” at the moment when it comes to her hubby-to-be. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas. The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond,” they shared. “Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Moreover, our source revealed that Kourtney will continue to get gifts for her ex, Scott, and “always gets Scott gifts from the kids” as well. “He is always going to be the father of her children and, although the dynamics have changed now, she wants Scott to know that she still cares for him deeply and that this will never change,” they added.
Britney Spears Getting Sam Asghari & Sons ‘Best Presents Ever’ For Christmas
Stockings are going to be stuffed full at Britney Spears’ house this upcoming Christmas, as she now has access to her estimated $56 million fortune for the first time in over 13 years.
Britney Spears, 40, is making up for lost time when it comes to her Christmas shopping this year! After being locked in a conservatorship for 13 years, with no access to her massive fortune, Britney is free and has complete control over her life and her finances. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from a source close to Britney that she is not holding back when it comes to spending on those she loves, including her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, and two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.
“Britney has been doing a ton of Christmas shopping for Sam and the boys. She prefers to shop at actual stores, as opposed to buying her gifts online. She wants to get Sam and her two sons the best presents ever to show them how much they truly mean to mean to her,” a source close to the pop princess said, adding, “what she really wants more than anything is to see huge smiles on all of their faces when they are opening up their gifts this year.”
So, what is Britney asking for Santa to bring her this upcoming Christmas? “Britney is telling everyone that she does not want anything from any of them in return because she has everything that she has ever wanted already.” Needless to say, Santa’s hunky helper, Sam — who proposed to Britney on November 12 after dating for five years — has something already in mind. “Britney’s friends know that Sam has something super special planned out for her this year, but he isn’t telling them what,” the source told HollywoodLife.
Shortly after Britney’s conservatorship was terminated, she shared a video on Instagram of her gorgeous Christmas tree. It is clear, however, that there are some members of the Spears’ family that will not be hanging stockings for this year — namely her estranged dad Jamie Spears, 69, mother Lynne Spears, 66, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30. As those who follow the situation know, Britney has cut all ties with most members of her biological family after the conservatorship ended — especially her mother and father. Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn, is releasing a tell-all autobiography entitled Things I Should’ve Said in January 2021. Britney voiced her disapproval of her sister’s tell-all on Instagram.
J.Lo Pushes Down Sweatpants To Reveal Rock-Hard Abs In Sexy New Photos
Jenny from the Block! J.Lo sported an old school look on Friday, showing off her perfect abs in a new Instagram photo.
Jennifer Lopez shared a throwback style on Friday to her Instagram, looking every bit “Jenny From the Block” with a white tank top, grey sweatpants, and Timberland-style boots from DSW. The “On the Floor” singer wore her brunette locks back in a tousled low ponytail with sexy strands falling around her face, pushing her sweatpants down and revealing her rock hard abs for the pic. “Ready for the weekend,” the 52-year-old captioned the photo, wishing everyone a “Happy Friday” in the process.
The songstress had another all-star moment recently when she made an appearance on the season 21 finale of The Voice on Tuesday. The mother-of-two wowed the crowd with a stunning performance of her new hit single “On My Way,” aka the new track from her upcoming rom-com Marry Me.
Naturally, the “Let’s Go Loud” singer looked gorgeous in white gown with a thigh-high slit and a matching cape. During the performance, she effortlessly walked up a set of stairs to guitarist Lukas Nelson, singing the notes like the true angelic star she is.
Jennifer performed “On My Way” for the first time during the Global Citizen Live concert in Sept. 2021, also taking the the stage again during the American Music Awards in Nov. 2021 to perform the single. She stunning in a nude corset dress as she belted out her touching lyrics, during that performance, cementing her style icon status in the process.
Marry Me is set to be the perfect Valentine’s Day film, with movie stars Jennifer and Owen Wilson as musical superstar Kat Valdez and math teacher Charlie Gilbert, respectively. Their characters agree to marry and then get to know each other after Jennifer, post-breakup from fellow music stat Bastian (played by Maluma), desperately picks him out of a crowd one night, and an unlikely romance then begins to blossom between them.
J.Lo has had her own fairytale experience when it comes to her romantic life, reuniting with past love Ben Affleck, after 17 years apart. After coming back together May 2021, they’ve basically been inseparable, making their red carpet debut as a reunited couple at the Venice Film Festival in Sept. 2021.
