Connect with us

News

10,000 MN deaths: Jan Malcolm talks COVID, politics and public health

Published

1 min ago

on

10,000 MN deaths: Jan Malcolm talks COVID, politics and public health
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

It’s a milestone that Jan Malcolm hoped to never reach: 10,000 confirmed deaths in Minnesota from COVID-19.

“I can remember when things were looking better in the spring and in the summer, and we hoped we would never see 7,000 deaths or 8,000 deaths, and we’ve just kept going,” said Malcolm, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state reached 10,000 deaths on Wednesday, two days after Malcolm sat down with the Pioneer Press to talk about COVID-19, the political battle she is facing at the Capitol and her racehorse.

“Every death is a tragedy, especially at this point in the pandemic, when it’s so very preventable,” Malcolm said. “I think everybody has gotten kind of desensitized. Ten thousand deaths; we’re coming up on a million total cases — people have lost context, literally.”

Malcolm, 66, of Minneapolis, has been under intense pressure the past few months, with the Republican-controlled state Senate threatening to reject her confirmation in Gov. Tim Walz’s administration. Malcolm, who served as commissioner of health under Gov. Jesse Ventura, has never been confirmed by the Senate since Walz appointed her three years ago.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, left, discusses how the state is preparing for COVID-19, the coronavirus sweeping the globe, during a news conference with Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders at the state Capitol in St. Paul on Monday, March 2, 2020. (Christopher Magan / Pioneer Press)

Malcolm has been targeted because of decisions on vaccines, mask mandates, and business and school closures.

“A lot of the criticism has been about, ‘Boy, this seems like a disproportionate response to shut down business or to shut down schools,’ or ‘The solution is worse than the problem,’ ” she said. “It’s very hard to argue proportionality when there is so much you don’t know about the virus.

“People have to remember what those early months were like – or what last year at this time was like: without vaccines, with the hospitals starting to get massively stressed. The community mitigation was something that we could do that we knew had an effect. In hindsight, you might say, ‘Well, you went too far on that one or that one … or your timing was off by a month.’ ”

Health department officials are “learning all the time,” she said.

“It’s the nature of science. That’s how things happen. Things change as you learn more, but I think people have interpreted that to mean, ‘You guys don’t know what you are talking about because you keep changing the guidance,’ as opposed to ‘That is the natural progress of how science works.’ ”

LEADER IN A CRISIS

Malcolm’s leadership during the pandemic has been “absolutely critical,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

“It’s like having the Rock of Gibraltar in your back yard,” he said. “Jan is a brilliant public-health professional with a heart and a soul. To have someone with the breadth of capacity that she has, has really helped instill confidence in the staff and respect in the community. She’s done a really, really remarkable job. I mean, she has an impossible job — it’s like having a shock absorber come at you from five different directions.”

Malcolm and other state Health Department officials got word about the first confirmed case of COVID in Minnesota at 12:40 p.m. March 6, 2020. Within a few hours, Walz, Malcolm and other state officials were holding a news conference in the Governor’s Reception Room at the state Capitol.

1639914845 46 10000 MN deaths Jan Malcolm talks COVID politics and public
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm discusses the state’s first positive case of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 at a news conference Friday, March 6, 2020, at the state Capitol in St. Paul as Gov. Tim Walz, left, looks on. (Dave Orrick / Pioneer Press)

Key leaders in state government spent that weekend “working around the clock” to develop plans, said Chris Schmitter, Walz’s chief of staff. “Jan was the backbone of that critical time. She was concerned, but she never gave up her calm focus on moving forward. She knew how many people — in and out of government — were looking to her, and she just kept working, providing guidance and analysis, and modeling how to lead.”

Malcolm soon became one of the most recognized government officials in the state, participating in hundreds of media calls and dozens of news conferences to update Minnesotans on the fight against COVID-19.

Her calm voice during the briefings reassured many, including longtime friend Ann Bancroft.

“That calm is like a salve,” Bancroft said. “I think that’s her secret sauce. I’m not actually interested in the minutiae of COVID, but I enjoy listening to the briefings. The way she presents the information, it’s factual, it’s calm, and you know she’s not messing with you. She’s not playing politics. You just know she’s a straight shooter.”

A TUMOR’S IMPACT

Malcolm grew up in Bloomington and Minnetonka and graduated from Minnetonka High School. When she was 8, doctors found a benign tumor in her right leg. The tumor returned when she was 13, and it was malignant.

“I had to have a very big chunk of my leg taken out,” she said. “My mother almost fainted when she saw the size of the scar. I started crying.”

The surgeon looked at Malcolm and said: “ ‘Well, young lady, you’ll never be Miss America, but you should be grateful you still have your leg,’ ” she said. “Maybe that’s another reason why I wanted to become a doctor: to be nicer than him. He was probably a great surgeon, but his bedside manner left quite a bit to be desired.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Red-headed woodpecker research aims to rebuild Minnesota population

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

Red-headed woodpecker research aims to rebuild Minnesota population
google news

The red-headed woodpecker is an uncommon sight in Minnesota outside of the Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve in East Bethel, where researchers have homed in on dozens of breeding pairs that return each spring.

In Minnesota, where the species’ population is estimated to have declined 95 percent, researchers and land managers are hoping to better understand red-headed woodpecker activity and help restore populations.

“We are just trying to make the right habitat,” said John Moriarty, the senior manager of wildlife with the Three Rivers Park District.

While most woodpeckers in Minnesota have red feathers on their head, the red-headed woodpecker is unmistakable with an entirely red head and bold, black-and-white coloring on its body.

The park district is also hoping new audio technology, which plays sounds of the bird’s call, will help draw the woodpecker to Three Rivers’ habitat.

Audio systems were placed within the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Rogers earlier this year to play the sound of the woodpecker’s call each morning and afternoon. While no red-headed woodpecker sightings were reported at Crow-Hassan during the experiment, the park district learned of at least one nesting pair at the Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve in Savage this year.

Land management efforts for Murphy-Hanrehan include maintaining open habitat and leaving some dead trees in the park, which woodpeckers require for nesting.

“If we build it, they will come,” Moriarty said. “Our hope is that if they were successful they’ll come back next year.”

RESEARCH EFFORTS

Dr. Elena West leads red-headed woodpecker research at the University of Minnesota’s Cedar Creek and her work is helping land managers like Moriarty support the bird’s habitat.

The woodpecker’s habitat needs are much more complex than the availability of a dead tree to call home, although the dead trees are essential, West said.

Cedar Creek became a hub for red-headed woodpecker research more than a decade ago when a group of volunteers with the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis began monitoring the birds and founded the Red-headed Woodpecker Recovery Project.

The red-headed woodpecker’s population at Cedar Creek is relatively stable, with more than 100 adult birds observed at times.

The team studies the woodpecker’s nesting ecology, in addition to other factors, in hopes of better understanding the bird’s behavior and survival needs.

A WOODPECKER’S ROLE

In their habitat, such as an oak savanna, red-headed woodpeckers act as an “ecosystem engineer,” West explained. They create nesting cavities, which a host of other critters also prefer or need for survival.

“It turns out, there’s tons of competition for these cavities once a red-headed is done using it,” she said.

At Cedar Creek, researchers have also identified a large population of flying squirrels. The squirrels, known as secondary cavity nesters, regularly clash with the red-headed woodpeckers in an effort to overtake the cavities.

West and her team have recorded thousands of hours of video footage to detail these types of interactions.

Other technology, such as location trackers and audio recorders, are also deployed in the field.

In upcoming research efforts, bioacoustics monitoring devices will be placed at a variety of sites in Minnesota in an effort to detect red-headed woodpeckers on the landscape.
Algorithms are then used to identify the bird’s sound.

West said they’re hoping the bioacoustics monitoring survey helps researchers understand where the red-headed woodpeckers are living so land managers can help protect and support the species.

WOODPECKER CAVITY CAM

Red-headed woodpecker research in Minnesota is also supported by volunteers.

West and her colleague, Dr. Caitlin Potter, run an online citizen science project where volunteers contribute to their nest cavity research.

Their project, titled the Woodpecker Cavity Cam, is hosted on Zooniverse, a website run by the Citizen Science Alliance.

On their webpage, volunteers help classify data by viewing short clips from the team’s nest cavity cameras at Cedar Creek.

A simple yes or no question, such as whether or not an animal is seen in a 10-second video clip, helps the team separate large quantities of data. No research experience or knowledge of red-headed woodpeckers is required.

So far, more than 4,000 volunteers have contributed over 180,000 video classifications to the Woodpecker Cavity Cam project.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Herald’s Best of 2021: Top stories, sections, reporters and more

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

Herald’s Best of 2021: Top stories, sections, reporters and more
google news

Welcome to the Boston Herald’s 2021 bests list. From top stories, sections, reporters and more — our gift to you this holiday season is the gift that keeps on giving: A year in review roundup.

All the articles and sections listed here generated the most online traffic from you, the readers. And boy did you click on some of these. It’s a year we’ll never forget. The pandemic has put a spike in all our lives, but we never stopped delivering the news! As Howie Carr points out, how many will thank Donald Trump for seeing a way out of this virus? As always, keep the tips coming to newstips@bostonherald.com and we’ll chase them down. 

Let’s ring in 2022 with our top 22 stories of 2021:

  1. Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop arrested
  2. Vitamin D can help reduce coronavirus risk by 54%: Boston University doctor
  3. Was Biden looking at his watch during ceremony for Marines killed in Kabul?
  4. Something stinks with timing of curfews being lifted in Massachusetts
  5. Trump hopes everyone ‘remembers’ him when they get their coronavirus vaccines
  6. Howie Carr: Thanks for everything, President Trump
  7. Full text of Trump’s statement on impeachment acquittal
  8. Cape Cod fisherman OK after whale gulps him down, spits him out
  9. How long will immunity last after getting a coronavirus vaccine?
  10. Florida’s peak of the delta wave could be days away, university models show
  11. Massachusetts winter weather: A possible ‘sizable snowstorm’ after Arctic blast
  12. Cholesterol drug found to reduce coronavirus infection by up to 70%, according to new study
  13. Health care worker dies after second dose of COVID vaccine, investigations underway
  14. Trump sends out new email with more to come
  15. Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft release statements on Julian Edelman’s retirement
  16. Braceras: Rapinoe no victim, her team earned more than men
  17. How to get your coronavirus vaccine at Gillette Stadium
  18. Outburst of profanity toward Shohei Ohtani explained as ‘a crime of passion’ by Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino
  19. Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus
  20. Battenfeld: Joe Biden can’t handle a press conference – where is the outrage?
  21. Snow in the forecast for Massachusetts: Up to 2 inches could cause slippery commute
  22. Howie Carr: Biden’s babbles continue

1639914055 917 Heralds Best of 2021 Top stories sections reporters and more

  1. Rick Sobey
  2. Joe Dwinell
  3. Howie Carr
  4. Sean Philip Cotter
  5. Alexi Cohan 

1639914055 822 Heralds Best of 2021 Top stories sections reporters and more

  1. Latest Headlines
  2. Health
  3. Crime and Public Safety 
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Business

1639914055 734 Heralds Best of 2021 Top stories sections reporters and more

  1. Law, Gov’t, Politics
  2. Coronavirus
  3. Massachusetts
  4. Sports
  5. Health & Fitness 

1639914055 299 Heralds Best of 2021 Top stories sections reporters and more

  1. The Morning Memo
  2. E-Edition 
  3. Coronavirus Watch
  4. Herald Nightly Briefing 
  5. Breaking News 
google news
Continue Reading

News

Literary pick of the week: An animal poem for every day of the year is the Season’s Best

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

Literary pick of the week: An animal poem for every day of the year is the Season’s Best
google news

So many beautiful books with lyrical texts were published this year, it’s hard to chose one as This Season’s Best. But we chose, anyway. Kudos to “Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright,” made of an animal poem for each day of the year, a big, lavishly-illustrated anthology. The poetry spans the centuries, from William Blake (he of the Tiger! Tiger!), Lewis Carroll and Emily Dickinson, to contemporary writers including Judith Viorst, Margaret Wise Brown and Jane Yolen, as well as some from the Seneca Nation of Indians and Cheyenne and Chippewa tribes.

Oh, and what wonderful, lively, fish, birds and animals fly, strut, jump, hop and swim across the pages: buffalo, birds, kangaroos. Whatever animal is your favorite, you will probably find a poem about it.

The special thing about this 4.5-pound book is that it can be enjoyed by all ages. Even the little ones who have to be read to can laugh at short poems like this anonymous one titled “The Grasshopper and the Elephant”:

Way down south where bananas grow
grasshopper stepped on Elephant’s toe.
Elephant said, with tears in his eyes:
“Pick on somebody your own size.”

If you had this book in your lap now (and that’s the only way to hold it), and turned to December, you would find poems by William Carlos Williams, Thomas Hardy and Stephen Spender.

The three-stanza poem for Dec. 19 is “The Yak” by Jack Prelutsky, former Poetry Foundation Children’s Poet Laureate:

Yickity-yackity, yickity-yak,
the yak has a scriffily, scraffily back;
some yaks are brown yaks and some yaks are black,
yickity-yackity, yickity-yak…..

“Tiger, Tiger” follows the award-winning “I Am the Seed That Grew the Tree,” 365 poems about nature. The new volume, published in the United Kingdom last year, is making its first appearance in the United States now at $40. It is published here by Nosy Crow, a division of Candlewick Press. The poems were selected by bookseller, author, publisher and reviewer Fiona Waters and the splendid illustrations are by Britta Teckentrup. They did a terrific job.

We hope this book stands for every book we recommended in 2021. We thank our devoted readers and those who just drop in on us now and then. May your holidays be bright.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending