18 Best Wand Vibrators That’ll Make Your Sex Life Extra Magical

18 Best Wand Vibrators That’ll Make Your Sex Life Extra Magical
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer's branded content department. Observer's editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Who says the perfect climax has to be a fantasy? Wand massagers use the sorcery of vibration and pulsation to conjure up magical, toe-curling O’s every time. 

So, get believin’ and lube it up: here are our 18 best wand vibrators that’ll cast a euphoric spell on your sex life (and make magic the new sexy).

But First… What Actually Are Wand Vibrators?

Made famous by their Sex and the City cameo – shoutout to the OG Hitachi – wand vibrators are a fan favorite among sex toy connoisseurs. These delightable gizmos are (unsurprisingly) shaped like a wand, and are primarily designed to tease your clit with ultra-powerful, consistent vibrations.

However, wands can be used as sex toys for penises, too!

While their main purpose is clitoral stimulation, wand vibrators can pretty much be used in any way you can imagine; slip a wand vibe under your pillow and you’ve just made a makeshift rideable sex toy. Or, if you and your beau wanna up the foreplay, you can use a vibrating wand to massage each other’s erogenous zones. These vibrators even work wonders on sore muscles. 

Totally magical.

18 Best Wand Vibrators of 2021

1. Lovehoney Extra Powerful Wand Vibrator – Best Wand Vibrator Overall

1639879268 89 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • Powerful; intense vibrations 
  • Easy-to-use scroll wheel 
  • Bulbous head delivers broad stimulation 

Cons

Price: $69.99

If you don’t already believe in magic, this Lovehoney wand will turn you into a believer: it conjures up knee-trembling orgasms in all those it touches. The power and intensity are otherworldly, and its bulbous head delivers broad stimulations to your clitoris and vulva. Plus, the super-smooth scroll wheel allows you to ramp up or dial down the bliss without being taken out of the moment (seeya awk button fumbling).

2. Hitachi Magic Wand Rechargeable – Best Cordless Magic Wand Massager

1639879268 884 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

 

Pros

  • Rumbly vibrations
  • 4 patterns & 4 intensity settings
  • Easy to clean

Cons

Price: $149.99

This vibe wand is the latest upgrade of the classic Hitachi toy, and boy does it deliver. It’s now rechargeable and offers 8 intense vibration settings. The body-safe silicone head is also easy to clean, no matter how messy your play gets. While it’s still heavy like its predecessor and can’t quite match its room-quaking, rumbly power – a plus if you found the OG too invasive and numbing – it is a whole lot sleeker. 

3. Lelo Smart Wand 2 – Best Premium Magic Wand Massager 

1639879268 255 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • 10 adjustable vibrating modes
  • Skin soft material & totally waterproof
  • Comes in different sizes

Cons

Price: $159.99 – $199.99

While pricey, the Lelo Smart Wand 2 is a stylish vibe perfect for adventurous pleasure-seekers. With 10 distinct (and adjustable) vibrating modes, you’ll experience a new way to orgasm every time. The vibe hits your erogenous zones just right, and many settings are extra rumbly. Oh, and the Lelo Smart Wand material is also skin soft, making it super cozy and a great replacement for your beau’s touch when they’re away. Good times.

4. Lovehoney 3-Speed Micro Massage Wand Vibrator – Best Cheap Wand Vibrator 

1639879268 939 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Flexible head 
  • 3 fantastic vibration speeds 

Cons

Price: $24.99

This small but mighty micro wand brags a flexible neck that’ll allow you to enjoy it anywhere, in any position. Sure, it’s not the best-looking mini wand out there, but it makes up for this with its super affordable price tag. Plus, what matters is what’s on the inside, right? It provides squirm-prompting vibrations and comes packed with 3-speed settings to play around with. Nice.

There are plenty of mini vibrators worth checking out!

5. Lovense Domi 2 – Best Wireless Wand Massager

1639879268 470 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • App-controlled 
  • Powerful; unlimited vibration patterns
  • Connects to cam sites like Chaturbate 

Cons

Price: $139.99 

Distance doesn’t have to leave your sex life in shambles: the Lovense Domi 2 sex toy allows you and your beau to play together even if you’re continents apart. Your partner can take charge and control the vibrating wand’s settings through the dedicated app, allowing you to physically feel their “touch” in every vibration. And with unlimited vibration patterns on offer? Your partner can spoil you plenty (and leave you edging for more.) 

6. Mantric Rechargeable Wand Vibrator – Best Body Wand Sex Toy

1639879268 184 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • Ergonomic design 
  • 7 intense vibration modes 
  • Multicolored LED 

Cons

Price: $79.99

The Mantric vibe wand has an ergonomic shape that allows it to glide effortlessly across the curves of your body (and massage all the hard-to-reach spots!). The buttons can be a little finicky – a total turn-off if you love to experiment in the heat of the moment – but it does boast 7 intense vibration modes, making it perfect for those after grip the sheets kinda stimulation. It also looks utterly gorgeous; the multicolored LED gives it a literal “glow up.” Cute.

7. Doxy X Lovehoney Die-Cast 3R Wand Vibrator – Most Powerful Travel Vibrator

1639879268 537 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • Lightweight but powerful
  • Comes with a discreet, durable case 
  • Removable body-safe silicone head

Cons

Price: $199.99

The Die Cast 3R is the perfect travel companion for your next adventure; it’s lightweight and comes with a discreet case that’ll leave your holiday pals none the wiser. The case is also made out of aluminum, meaning it’ll withstand the bumps and shakes of travel (and your bed). Oh, and you won’t have to compromise on power: it’s almost identical in strength to its bigger sibling, the Doxy Extra Powerful Massager Wand. We love to see it.

8. Wand by We-Vibe – Best Magic Wand Sex Attachments

1639879268 841 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • Remote control option (app control)
  • Smart silence tech
  • Two attachments included 

Cons

Price: $179

This We-Vibe wand would probably belong to Hermione. It’s magical AND intelligent. It has innovative sensor tech that makes the wand only ramp up the vibrations if it’s touching your skin. While it takes some time to get used to, the sensor is honestly revolutionary for edging; when you’re on the brink of climax, simply pull away and the vibrations will automatically switch off until you’re ready to go again. 

It also comes with two wand attachments to spice things up even further. The first attachment provides fluttery sensations – perf for those wanting more gentler play – while the other is smooth and stroking. If you’re a fan of cheeky couples sex toys, this could be perfect.

9. Hitachi Magic Wand Original – Cheaper Hitachi Wand Sex Toy

1639879268 851 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • Powerful vibrations (and the OG of adult toys) 
  • Cheaper than the rechargeable version
  • Flexible head

Cons

Price: $89.99

The Hitachi classic wand toy might be less portable than its successor, but it doesn’t sacrifice on power: it’s the definition of a no-frills powerhouse. This toy is packed with 2 mind-blowing vibration modes that’ll leave your whole body in trembling heaven and make you bedbound for days (‘cus it’s just so irresistible). It’s also budget-friendly, so you can splurge on explosive pleasure without leaving your savings in a not-so-pleasurable state.

10. Lovehoney Deluxe Mini Massage Wand Vibrator – Rechargeable Small Magic Wand

1639879268 927 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • Gorgeous style options
  • USB rechargeable 
  • 7 vibration patterns, each with 10 intensity levels 

Cons

Price: $49.99

The Lovehoney Deluxe wins the contest for the most on-fleek vibe; it has several gorgeous style options, each unique in their own way. There are styles with a whole lot of glitter, a metallic ombre style, and even a glow-in-the-dark option (for when you really want to feel like a witch). Sadly, it’s not the easiest to clean due to the grooves, but their texture does add to the stimulation.  

11. Pillow Talk Wand-Style Vibrator – Best Quiet Magic Wand

1639879268 455 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • Cute; Swarovski gem button
  • Quiet but powerful motor
  • Cushioned handle & USB-rechargeable 

Cons

  • No warning when the battery is about to die

Price: $59.99

This cute vibrating wand is adorned with a Swarovski gem button that gives it an extra magical look. But this adult toy isn’t all looks and no substance: it’s packed with rumbly, clit-pleasing vibrations and is impressively silent for a wand (because, ya know, brewing up a sensual potion usually leaves your roommates fully aware of what’s up).

12. Vibratex Mystic Wand – Most Flexible Magic Wand 

Pros

  • Highly flexible neck
  • Ultra-powerful 
  • Comes with a travel pouch 

Cons

Price: $49.99

If powerhouses like the Hitachi leave you numb and desensitized, the Vibratex Mystic Wand is a great alternative. The Vibratex offers less intense and more broad vibrations, yet still gives you all the customization versatility. Its neck is also incredibly flexible; you can easily position it in a way that’ll unlock your full “O” potential, and it’ll be comfortable no matter your body type. Good stuff.

13. Le Wand Petite – Best Clitoral Stimulator Wand

1639879269 866 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • 6 patterns with 10 intensities each 
  • Flexible & delivers pinpointed stimulation 
  • Travel case, USB cable, & travel lock

Cons

  • Le Wand doesn’t function when charging

Price: $134.99

The Le Wand Petite is all ‘bout that pleasure, no trouble. It’s light, non-bulky, and comes with a matching luxurious travel case. The motor delivers rumbly vibrations, and the flexible, small head allows for extremely pinpointed clitoral stimulation. While many rechargeable sex toys tend to slow down once the battery is low –  a total mood killer – the Le Wand Petite keeps going fast and hard, allowing you to reach an intense orgasm even if its low on juice.

14. Mini Magic Wand Vibrator By Vibratex –  Best Beginner Mini Vibrating Wand 

1639879269 88 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • Velvety-smooth & easy controls
  • Gentle vibrations
  • Affordable

Cons

Price: $35.99

Ultra soft and velvety smooth, the Mini Wand by Vibratex will leave your hot spots oh-so-satisfied. This wand also has gentle, fluttering vibrations, making it apt for those looking to dip their toes (or, I should say clit) into the orgasmic world of sex toys for the first time. Sadly, the durability seems to kinda be a hit or miss, but it’s easy on the budget and, ahem, it’ll probably last longer than your ex-beau did in bed.   

15. PalmPower Recharge Wand Massager – Top Waterproof Wand Massager 

palm power

Pros

  • Totally waterproof & easy to grip
  • Removable wand head
  • Rumbly, deep vibrations

Cons

  • Can’t decrease the intensity 

Price: $79.00

Sure, there are a few shower-friendly wand vibes out there, but none will plunge you into watery pleasure like the PalmPower Wand Massager does. It’s totally waterproof, easy to grip when wet, and it lavishes your clit with intense and rumbly sensations. 

While the controls are def not edging-friendly – once you crank up the “magic” you can’t lower the intensity – this wand does make up for it with its versatility. The vibrating head is removable and can be swapped out for any PalmPower attachment, meaning you can expand your pleasure palette with the likes of flutter wand attachments or G-spot stimulators. 

16. Tracey Cox Supersex 10 Function Wand Vibrator – Best Couples Massager

1639879269 343 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • 7 rumbling patterns & 3 intense vibration speeds 
  • Slim & easy to hold
  • Silky smooth material

Con

Price: $44.99

This no-frills vibe takes the awks out of mingling a sex toy into lovemaking; it’s slim enough to comfortably slot in between you and your partner, and it’s made from silky-smooth material that won’t irritate your skin. Although the battery cap can be fidgety, it has a generous number of rumbling patterns which very few sex toys can match. 

17. Le Wand Rechargeable Massager – Most Long-Lasting Cordless Massager Wand

1639879269 257 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • 20 patterns, 10 intensities 
  • Elegant packaging and design
  • 5-hour run time 

Cons

Price: $150.00

The Le Wand might be big and bulky, but it does last up to 5 hours on a single charge – ideal if you’re into lengthy edging or just always forget to charge up your toys. The packaging is also utterly elegant, making it le perfect gift for your partner (or yourself; we all need some self-love!). 

18. Doxy Extra Powerful Massage Wand Vibrator – Most Powerful Wand Massager 

1639879269 789 18 Best Wand Vibrators Thatll Make Your Sex Life

Pros

  • Deep vibrations – 30% more power than the OG Hitachi vibe
  • Head rolls & rumbles for extra stimulation
  • Easy to use 

Cons

Price: $109.99

30% more powerful than the already powerful Hitachi vibe, this Doxy wand is a total beast.  Sure, it’s heavy and not the quietest toy out there, but if you’re a veteran looking for some bed-shaking, squirt-inducing power? This wand vibe will roll n’ rumble your clit to bliss and beyond, with no frustrating buzziness. Oh, and it’ll deeply soothe all your aching muscles too. What more can you ask for?

So, Which is the Best Wand Massager?

So, which sex toy is best for you? Well it all depends on what you’re after.

If you’re after some intense G-spot stimulation, rabbit toys are probably your best bet instead of wand vibrators. They provide internal and external stimulation, and their bunny ears are pretty darn cute too! 

However, let it be known that wand vibrators are literally magical: they soothe ailing muscles, spice up foreplay, and bestow your clit and vulva (or penis!) with the love and attention they so rightly deserve. 

Although all the vibes featured on our list are magical in their own way – and would run Ollivanders out of business – the Lovehoney Extra Powerful Wand Vibrator is an all-round choice for solo play. It’s powerful, hits the clit just right, and the innovative scroll wheel makes adjusting the settings smooth and easy.

However, if you’re after a wand massager for couple play, the Tracey Cox Wand Vibrator and the Lovense Domi 2 are your best bets. The former is super comfortable to use during lovemaking, while the latter is perf for LDRs as it can be remote-controlled from anywhere in the world (tech = a sexy blessing).

