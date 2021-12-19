Celebrities
Angelina Jolie Takes Son Pax, 18, For Lunch On His Dad Brad Pitt’s Birthday – Photo
Angelina Jolie enjoyed some sushi and shopping with her son Pax, 18, on the day her ex and his dad, Brad Pitt, turned 58.
Angelina Jolie loves spoiling her kids! The 46-year-old Eternals star was spotted treating her son Pax, 18, to some sushi and shopping in Los Angeles on December 18, which just happened to be the 58th birthday of her ex and his dad, Brad Pitt. Although Pax wasn’t with the Fight Club actor to celebrate his big day, he appeared to make the most of his time with his mom! The fashionable pair grabbed a bit at the popular Sugarfish sushi chain before heading into the high-end Fred Segal department store in West Hollywood.
Angelina cut a sophisticated figure in a pair of grey slacks and a chic black overcoat. Her trademark brunette tresses were swept back in a loose bun as she allowed her natural beauty to shine by going virtually makeup free. She topped off the stunning look with a luxury handbag, black high heels and bold red nail polish. Pax kept it cool as usual with a white tee, stone jacket and dark pants. The sporty sense of style was heightened by a pair of fresh sneakers and a baseball cap.
The mother of six is certainly all about giving her kids the best, as she was spotted just a day before in Washington D.C., taking her daughter Zahara, 16, to meet with the politicians behind the powerful Violence Against Women Act. Taking to her Instagram, the Oscar winner shared photos from the educational mother-daughter trip. “Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” she wrote in the caption.
Along with Pax and Zahara, Angelina and Brad also co-parent Maddox, 20, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Angelina is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. He is asking for the joint custody arrangement that is currently in place. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.
Celebrities
J.Lo Denies Reports She’s ‘Pissed’ Over Ben Affleck’s Comments On Jennifer Garner
Following Ben Affleck’s controversial Howard Stern interview, J.Lo reportedly was angry about his comments — but the star cleared the air with a statement of her own.
Jennifer Lopez, 52, is setting the record straight about her feelings on beau Ben Affleck‘s recent SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern. Following reports that she was reportedly “pissed” about Ben’s out-of-context comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner — particularly that he felt “trapped” in their relationship — J.Lo says this is not the case. “This story is simply not true,” she said to PEOPLE magazine. “It is not how I feel…I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” she added. HollywoodLife has also reached out for a statement.
Jennifer was reportedly “pissed” following the interview, with Page Six adding, “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this.” The report also said that J.Lo “has met Jennifer Garner” and is “trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids” (the Maid In Manhattan star was spotted trick-or-treating with her twins Max and Emme, 13, along with Jennifer Garner and her three children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9).
During the candid conversation with Howard, Ben openly talked about his and struggles, including his childhood and upbringing, failed marriage, and fatherhood. “We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer…I knew she was a good mom,” he said on the radio show, touching on his addiction to alcohol. “Part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped,” he said.
The comments quickly went viral on social media as fans interpreted Ben’s comments as blame on Jennifer Garner for his alcoholism. Over the course of his marriage, Ben did seek help and check into rehab several times — including most recently in 2019. Jennifer Garner and Ben finalized their divorce a year prior in 2018 following a separation period.
The Boston native appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show a day dater his chat with Howard to clarify what he said. “They had, literally, taken the conversation I had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I said,” he said. “I had gone on and said, like, how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff. And they said I had blamed my ex wife for my alcoholism and that I was ‘trapped’ and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy.”
Celebrities
R.I.P: Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dead From Stabbing At Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival
Another festival, another night of violence and chaos. And unfortunately, another promising artist killed right in his hometown.
TMZ confirmed that rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival on Saturday night. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries shortly after.
Drakeo, whose legal name is Darrell Caldwell, was one of the dozens of artists scheduled to perform that night, including headliners Al Green, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and YG. The 28-year-old was backstage when he was attacked by a group of people and reportedly stabbed in the neck during the altercation.
Paramedics, LAPD, and California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park around 8:40 p.m. The event was canceled shortly after.
A spokesperson for Live Nation said in a statement: “There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.”
Fellow artists have already begun responding to the tragic news on social media. Drake, who collaborated with Drakeo this year on “Talk To Me,” wrote on his Instagram stories, “Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing. Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.”
Joey Fatts expressed his sorrow and frustration with the violence rappers face in their hometowns and at festivals recently.
“Drakeo was killed while working. Was there for a performance. All these get out the streets tweets/leave your city tweets. Shut the fuck up. No reason why a knife should be able to be snuck into a music festival. Especially since the Travis Scott shit. Rip Drakeo hope his fam sue.”
Drakeo just returned home from L.A.’s Men’s Central Jail in November of 2020 after four years in jail. While incarcerated, he recorded Thank You For Using GTL, which Pitchfork called “likely the greatest rap album ever recorded from jail.” Drakeo was released with time served for the gun charge after he was acquitted of murder and attempted murder charges, beating two potential life sentences.
The L.A. native told Rolling Stone back in March that music and a second chance at freedom gave him a new sense of purpose.
“I just want people to know that I’m here to stay,” he continued. “I want them to take my music seriously and feel everything. I mean, a lot of people know about my story … but I want them to know I had to go through a lot to get the things that I got. I might talk a certain way or say certain things, but I’ve been through a lot in my life. I want them to feel what I went through. When I did the song for the homie [“Long Live the Greatest”], people told me, ‘I feel you,’ and, ‘I know what you was going through.’ I want them to know that I’m a real person, that we’re the same.”
R.I.P. Drakeo the Ruler. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Enjoy Movie Theater Date In NYC Before ‘SNL’ — Photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson looked as happy as could be while flashing smiles during a weekend movie date on Staten Island, and were reportedly joined by Scott Disick and more.
Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, couldn’t completely go off the radar when they were spotted enjoying a movie night on Saturday! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Saturday Night Live star were photographed in a car and in a movie theater on Staten Island, and appeared comfortable and happy. The date comes on the same day Pete skipped appearing on SNL as the show battled a COVID outbreak.
During the outing, Kim wore what appeared to be a black coat and had her hair down while Pete wore a green, yellow, and white patterned coat, black sweatpants, and sneakers. They were joined by Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, Scott’s friend Chris Reda, and another male during the date, which apparently took place around 7 p.m., according to a source at Page Six.
Before they embarked on their movie journey, Pete was reportedly seen entering a Manhattan hotel where Kim is staying earlier that day. The outlet says that he and Scott both arrived there around 6 p.m., which sparked speculation that he wouldn’t be appearing on last night’s episode of SNL, since the rehearsals begin around 8 p.m. Kim’s SUV was then reportedly seen leaving the hotel and heading to Staten Island.
The news about Kim and Pete comes as SNL was reportedly on the verge of cancelling the Dec. 18 episode, which was hosted by Paul Rudd and was supposed to include musical guest Charli XCX, due to “four actors” testing positive for COVID-19 and three others calling out of work due to fear of getting the virus. In the end, Paul ended up hosting without a live studio audience and Charli was pulled due to “limited crew.” She took to Instagram to share the news.
“hi everyone,” her message began. “due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. i am devastated and heartbroken. myself, caroline, christine and all of our crews and teams have worked so hard all week alongside the snl team to bring the most amazing music performance to life. it can’t happen this time but I’ll be back! i am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad.”
