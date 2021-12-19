Celebrities
Are RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow Still Friends?
The friendship of Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow hit some highs and lows throughout the years, but their current drama on season 2 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is perhaps the lowest.
The women have questioned each other’s loyalty, fighting in a way that feels worse than the typical Bravo drama. Most of their conflicts began when Lisa stayed friends with Meredith’s nemesis, Jen Shah.
Meredith, however, took to Instagram on December 14, and shared a post that suggests their friendship is strong again. “Happy birthday to my Sag sister!” she expressed in a birthday tribute to Lisa, who’s also a Sagittarius. “I’m so grateful for all of our memories! Have the best celebration.”
Several photos of the two women were included. Lisa responded in the comments section: “Thank you, Meredith, love you! My sista,” She added two heart emojis and a hashtag, “best combo.” Meredith’s 21-year-old son, Brooks (featured often on RHOSLC), commented with birthday wishes.
The next day, Lisa wrote a tribute as well, and honored Meredith’s special day: “Our first lunch turned into dinner and years of friendship. Wishing you the most amazing birthday, today and lots of ♥️! Love being your sag sister!” Lisa also posted several snapshots of herself with Meredith.
In another recent post, Meredith showed images of the day she went horseback riding with Lisa on RHOSLC, and teased the scene: “Saddle up for an all-new episode of #RHOSLC tonight!”
Now that Lisa’s friendship with Jen appears to be over, Meredith and Lisa may stay on an upward trajectory. After all, Lisa is running out of people in her corner.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
Sarah Jessica Parker Felt ‘Responsible’ For Late Co-Star Willie Garson On Set Amid His Cancer Battle
Sarah Jessica Parker said she had ‘great concerns’ about her late co-star Willie Garson ‘staying healthy’ while filming ‘And Just Like That…’ around ‘background players’ and would ‘keep track of him.’
Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, is speaking out about what it was like while filming on set with Willie Garson, who passed away from cancer in Sept. at the age of 57. The actress recalled shooting scenes with him for the new series And Just Like That… and admitted she was concerned about his health and tried to do what she could when she was around him.
“It was fraught for me to know that he was sick with that particular, terrifying diagnosis. We were a vaccine-mandated show, but nonetheless, a lot of our scenes were with a lot of background players, and I had great concerns about Willie staying as healthy as he could while shooting,” Sarah said during an interview with Vulture.
“I couldn’t share that with anybody. I’d only keep track of him, and I felt responsible in some ways for his health, his well-being on the set,” she continued. “Anytime there was downtime, I sat with him and talked with him. He really was a raconteur, a famously gifted storyteller. We could hear the same story over and over again as if it were the first time, and he was terrifically good at documenting his life and sharing it with us.”
Sarah also talked about the day Willie told his castmates about his diagnosis. “That day was excruciating, to be in a fictional world of the loss of a life, but in the real world, of somebody that you knew was sick — that was his last day working with us,” she said. “He intended and wanted to complete the entire season. He had a very significant storyline, more so than ever, so it was my fervent hope that he would be able to do it all. And for Willie to have to leave, you knew that it was serious.”
“If Willie could be there and do one more episode or one more scene, he would have done it,” she went on. “But he knew what he needed to do to take care of his son [Nathen] and of himself, and I am so glad that he did that because when he passed away, he wanted to do so in an environment and circumstance that made him feel safe and comfortable.”
The devoted pal also talked about her friendship with Willie and their TV characters. “Our friendship onscreen is similar in many ways to our friendship off, which is not typical,” she said. “Cynthia [Nixon] and I have known each other for even longer than I’ve known Willie; we started working together when we were little girls, but Carrie and Miranda are different than Sarah Jessica and Cynthia. With Stanford and Carrie, though their lives and choices are radically different than our own, there was a buoyancy to their onscreen relationship that felt familiar to us. It was a joyful one onscreen.”
After Willie’s death, Sarah posted a tribute message to him that talked about about what a blessing he was and how she’ll miss their “real friendship.”
And Just Like That… premiered on HBO Max on Dec. 9.
Celebrities
Kiefer Sutherland Rocks Fitted Black T-Shirt As He Shops In Rare Photos Before 55th Birthday
Inked up! Kiefer Sutherland showed off his sleeve of tattoos as he was spotted shopping in rare photos ahead of his 55th birthday.
Kiefer Sutherland treated himself to a littler retail therapy ahead of his 55th birthday next week. The Designated Survivor star was spotted out in Los Angeles shopping at the tony Melrose district on December 16. Taking a gander at what the store Theory had to offer, Kiefer cut a cool figure in a fitted, black T-shirt that showed off his sleeve of tattoos. Afterwards, he was seen outside the shop, rocking a black blazer, matching pants and bright, white sneakers. He appeared pretty happy in the run-up to his big day on December 21.
Kiefer has quite a few projects coming up after his reboot of The Fugitive was cancelled when the streaming platform Quibi went under. He signed on for the upcoming action thriller Violence of Action with Chris Pine, Gillian Jacobs and Ben Foster. In the television series The First Lady, he will be playing President Franklin D. Roosevelt opposite Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.
But much of his creative outlet lately has been focused on his music. That’s right, the 24 actor is set to release his third album of country music with Bloor Street, debuting in January 2021. Just a year ago, he spoke about how his audience is often surprised to find that the Hollywood star has got an ear for music as well. “Certainly in the beginning and arguably even now a lot of people come because they are curious or they were a fan of 24,” Kiefer told Cambridge Independent. “I don’t care why you come. I’m just so grateful you do – thank you very much. But whatever preconceived notion they might have of me or I might have of them when there is a really good show at the end of it we realize we have probably got a lot more in common than we ever imagined.”
He went on to say how the immediate connection with the concert audience is something entirely different than what happens when he is recognized for his acting. “With 24 I understood people had enjoyed it because I had run into someone on the street but generally it is about six months after you did the thing they are talking about. So there is something very dynamic about this experience and that is something I have loved about it as well.”
Celebrities
Ariana Madix Defends Tom, Shares if LVP Owns TomTom Brand
Ariana Madix is firing back at a number of Twitter users who have taken aim at her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and their relationship.
Before confirming whether or not Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump owned Sandoval and Tom Schwartz‘s TomTom brand, the Vanderpump Rules cast member clapped back at someone who shaded Sandoval’s use of makeup.
“Being with Sandoval at this point must be a business deal or a kidney you may need? Girl there is no way you stay with a man who wears more makeup than you,” a Twitter user wrote on December 14.
“There’s not one true word in your entire tweet,” Ariana replied.
During the latest episode of Pump Rules, Ariana’s birthday party was featured. And, during the event, she was seen growing increasingly intoxicated. That said, she was not on drugs, as at least one Twitter user suspected.
“I feel like Ariana was on Molly at that party,” someone said.
But Ariana denied any such thing.
“Nope,” Ariana stated.
Another Pump Rules viewer wondered if Lisa owns the rights to TomTom after she was seen on the show declaring that she had created the moniker.
“Does [Lisa Vanderpump] own the Tom brand?” the fan asked. “Could she sue them for basically coping them? Probs not but [I’m] also not a lawyer. Random thought.”
“No,” Ariana confirmed.
As the tweets continued to flood into Ariana amid the episode, someone else took aim at the amount of time it was taking Sandoval to get ready for Ariana’s birthday bash.
“[Tom Sandoval] seems to need more time to get ready than [Ariana Madix],” the person stated.
“I take about 2 hrs. He takes 10 min,” Ariana clarified in response.
Then, after the same person said it was “sneaky” editing, “as usual,” Ariana revealed she actually took far longer to get glammed up because she had a team of professionals.
“I had professionals come to glam me up! Sat in the chair for hours,” she admitted.
“I don’t care what people think or say.. [Tom Sandoval] is a very thoughtful and creative guy! That birthday party looks awesome!! Yas!” another Twitter user wrote.
But one fan wasn’t so convinced and suggested Sandoval was only “thinking about himself,” despite the party being for Ariana.
“He literally planned an engagement party for his friend,” the first fan argued.
“Ya the dude has been thoughtful and considerate for [eight] years and y’all don’t even see him [nine] months out of the year so enjoy the show I guess,” Ariana tweeted, adding, “lmao some people.. I swear.”
Also on Twitter, Ariana reacted to a fan who wanted to know when she and Scheana Shay became “best buds again.”
“Never stopped,” she replied.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
