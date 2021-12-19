Celebrities
Aretha Franklin’s Grandkids: Everything To Know About Jordan, Victorie & Grace
One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of three grandchildren. Find out more about Aretha Franklin’s grandkids here!
Aretha Franklin undoubtedly deserves to be remembered as the “Queen of Soul.” The late musical icon, who died following a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2018 at the age of 76, garnered a whopping 18 Emmy Awards in her illustrious career spanning soul, jazz, pop, R&B and blues. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Aretha started singing in the family’s church, working her way up to record deals with Columbia and Atlantic where her unique voice would make songs like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” gigantic hits. After becoming the first female performer inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Aretha would go on to be awarded a Pulitzer Prize posthumously for her contribution to American music and culture.
Outside of her music career, Aretha found happiness in her personal life with four sons. She shared two of them, Clarence and Edward Franklin, with her ex Edward Jordan. Her third child, Ted White Jr., was welcomed with her first husband, Ted White. Her fourth son, Kecalf Cunningham Franklin, arrived during her relationship with her road manager Ken Cunningham. Kecalf would provide Aretha with her only grandchildren: Jordan Franklin, Victorie Franklin, and Grace Franklin. Find out all about the grandkids here!
Jordan Franklin
At 26 years old, Jordan Franklin is the oldest of Aretha’s grandchildren. Following in his grandmother and father’s footsteps — Kecalf is a Christian gospel rapper — Jordan has forged his own path in the music industry, releasing the single “Good Intentions” in 2019 and following it up in February with “Smoke in My Lungs”. In July, he collaborated with the late rapper Lito on a track called “Autumn Trees”. Jordan was especially close with Aretha, which was evident in his tribute to her after she passed. “No amount of words can articulate how much you mean to me grandma,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for loving me, thank you for believing in me as much as you did, thank you for ALWAYS putting the family first and showing us the right way to handle success. I’m sad I’m losing my friend today.. but the imprint you left on this world can never be removed.”
Victorie Franklin
Victorie is proving she has the pipes to honor her grandmother at the age of 22, as you can see in the cover songs she posts to her Instagram. At the 2014 BET Honors ceremony, Victorie performed in front of Aretha as a special tribute, singing a rendition of “Take Me To Your King”. Aretha’s death was particularly hard on the young woman, as she wrote on social media in August, “You’ve been gone for 3 years, but it still doesn’t feel real. I miss you so much everyday it breaks my heart. Sometimes it’s hard to push on, but I try to use that energy to drive me to be the best I can for you.” She concluded the heartfelt message, “Hope I’m making you proud and I can’t wait to be reunited with you in heaven.”
Grace Franklin
What better way to pay tribute to your grandmother than to sing a song at the premiere of Respect. Back in August, Grace, 15, shared the stage with Jennifer Hudson during a rendition of the Aretha’s 1968 song “Ain’t No Way.” “I’m so happy to be here. I’m just so happy for my grandma to be honored in such an amazing way,” Grace said before launching into the song in a video shared by Jennifer at the time. “I’m going to be singing ‘Ain’t No Way’ for y’all. This is my favorite song by my grandma. I hope y’all enjoy it.”
Celebrities
Chrishell Stause’s Blind Date Claims She Lied About Jason
Chrishell Stause and Robert Drenk are at odds on social media following a very awkward blind date on Selling Sunset season four.
After the could-have-been couple was set up amid a yacht party with their co-stars, including Robert’s friend, Tarek El Moussa, the now-husband of Heather Rae Young, Robert is defending himself against his seemingly rude behavior and accusing Chrishell of being secretly involved with Jason Oppenheim, who the actress went public with over the summer.
“She was with Jason,” Robert told Us Weekly on December 16. “They had been hooking up prior to that. There’s no way you would go on a date, a friendly [date], and then not even give the guy any time of day to get to know you whatsoever. I could feel the awkwardness.”
During the Selling Sunset episode on which he was featured, Robert was seen picking up Chrishell and taking her to the back of the boat in hopes of getting “to know each other.” Unfortunately, she didn’t seem thrilled with the idea.
Looking back, Robert said the scene was taken out of context.
“Everybody thinks, like, ‘Hey, here’s Robert. He just man-handled her and took control of her.’ And no, that’s not what happened at all. That wasn’t the intention,” he insisted. “I’m a funny, outgoing Scorpio guy [who] likes to have fun. So that was my last attempt at trying to get to know Chrishell.”
According to Robert, he felt that production was pushing the “narrative of us getting to know each other” and did his best to go along with that. Unfortunately, as he now admits, his behavior “came across super bad.”
“But I was nervous,” he said.
Now, months after the scene was filmed, Robert says he feels “hurt” and “used.”
“I’d never once in my life been on any type of date that I was treated like that — just ignored and belittled pretty much,” he said. “[I was] in disbelief that A: my friend would even put me in that type of situation and B: how she handled herself.”
After blocking Chrishell on Instagram, Robert is moving on. However, he does have some opinions on the reality star’s relationship with Jason.
“I was like, ‘Really? You’re gonna date your boss?’ I don’t date people I work with [because that] doesn’t make for good business,” he said, adding that he has “no doubt” in his mind that Chrishell and Jason were an item at the time of their blind date.
“If Chrishell wanted to take, like, a polygraph [test] to prove that — if she proved that [she] and Jason had no relationship or no connection at that point — I’ll donate $50,000 to a charity of her choice,” Robert added.
Prior to Robert’s interview with Us Weekly, he and Chrishell butted heads on Twitter after he suggested she acted oddly towards him because “[her] boyfriend Jason was right there.”
“Oh hi Robert!” Chrishell replied. “Jason was not my boyfriend here. In fact, that step came much later. But if thinking that makes you feel better about your behavior, I get it.”
Then, in a second deleted tweet, via Us Weekly, Chrishell encouraged Robert to “take the L.”
“You never pick up a woman w/o permission & if she wants to leave, refusing to get up to let me out was ridiculous. Jason & I did hook up in Vegas that weekend actually after he had put it out there but I wasn’t sure. Thank you for showing me what I did NOT want,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, on Instagram, after Robert insisted he was “trying to be sweet but show interest as requested by the producer,” and suggested Chrishell “was interested originally then wouldn’t even give me two seconds of her time,” Chrishell demanded he stop tagging her in his post.
“I was 100 [percent] single on this boat and free to date whoever I want,” she wrote in a comment to the post. “I would have understood if you were nervous and acted differently because of that. But to be on here on Twitter defending your actions is making it worse. I originally enjoyed meeting you until I started to see things I didn’t vibe with.”
“I was single. You were rude. It wasn’t a match. Let’s all move on please,” she added.
Selling Sunset season four is currently streaming on Netflix.
Photos Credit: Shutterstock/KathyHutchins, Instagram/Robert Drenk
Celebrities
Larsa Pippen Sets The Record Straight On Her Relationship With Ex-BFF Kim Kardashian
Larsa Pippen finally breaks her silence and denies any beef between her and ex-bestie Kim Kardashian.
The “The Real Housewives of Miami” star made things very clear by commenting on a Page Six Instagram post about the shady comment Larsa made during the season four premiere of “RHOM.” “All love no shade ❤️,” she wrote under the post.
In a RHOM confessional, the model alluded to a lot of rumors that have been surfacing over the years that involve her NBA Hall of Fame ex-husband and longtime BFF, Kim K.
“People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie. People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends.
During an interview Friday with Access Hollywood, Larsa opened up about her relationship with Kim.
“We are friendly, we’re friends. You know what, I think the whole situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don’t know anything about it.”
She then went into detail about her rumored romantic history with Khloé Kardashian’s on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Which could indeed be another reason for the families parting ways.
“I’m like, how did I fall into this?” she said, “I love them [the Kardashian family], my children love them. Our families are so intertwined.”
Fans took notice to the two unfollowing each other in mid November and regardless of what rumors are being tossed around, Larsa still believes the fallout with the SKIMS CEO had a lot to do with Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West.
“He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that,” she said of the rapper, 44, on a podcast in November 2020. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”
Kim still hasn’t spoken on the alleged beef and she hasn’t taken Kanye West back either so we won’t hold our breath on Larsa and Kim rekindling their friendship anytime soon.
Are you tuning into season 4 of RHOM? Let us know below!
Celebrities
Brad Pitt’s ‘Low-Key’ Plans To Celebrate His 58th Birthday Revealed
Brad Pitt will not have ‘a big party or hoopla’ for his birthday today and is ‘keeping things very chill’ for very good reasons.
Brad Pitt turned 58 on Dec. 18 but he has “no special plans” to bring in the new year due to the COVID pandemic and wanting to stay low-key. The actor is treating the special occasion like any other day, according to one source, and isn’t even planning on seeing anyone to celebrate.
“Brad’s plans are to remain low-key,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “No big party or hoopla this year. He is keeping things very chill because that’s what he has been doing for the past few months anyways. It will just be another day.”
“He’s still very mindful that there is a pandemic going on and if he is going to do anything party wise or have a big dinner,” the source continued. “There are no special plans to see anyone or family. The time he will celebrate and do something all out is likely when he turns sixty in a few years but when it comes to today, no one will be seeing him do anything at all.”
Brad may not be celebrating his birthday this year, but he did celebrate plans to re-open his iconic studio, Miraval Studios, with French producer Damien Quintard at Chateau Miraval in 2022. The hunk was spotted smiling in a photo that showed him standing in what appeared to be a construction site as the studio gets renovated. Although the studio, which was built in 1977 and hosted musicians, was used up until the early 2000s, it went unused for two decades and is now ready to make its comeback.
When it comes to Brad’s involvement in the studio with Damien, it seems the two have a great professional relationship. They met in Paris and Damien had only good things to say about his business partner. “We immediately clicked. It was an intense moment where we just talked and talked about sound,” he recalled, via Deadline. “I was amazed at how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music.”
