News
As hospitals fill up in western Colorado, paramedics spend more time moving patients, less on emergencies
By Helen Santoro, Kaiser Health News
GUNNISON — The night after Thanksgiving, a small ambulance service that covers a huge swath of southwestern Colorado got a call that a patient needed an emergency transfer from the hospital in Gunnison to a larger one with an intensive care unit 65 miles away in Montrose.
The patient — a 78-year-old man — was experiencing atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that usually isn’t life-threatening. But for patients like this one with chronic health conditions, a history of cardiac issues and high blood pressure, the condition can cause a stroke or heart failure.
Workers from Gunnison Valley Health Paramedics rolled the patient, who was on a gurney, out of the hospital and into the frigid night air. AnnieGrace Haddorff, the emergency medical technician on call, helped load the patient into the ambulance and jumped into the driver’s seat. Paramedic Alec Newby got into the back and hooked the patient up to a blood pressure cuff; a pulse oximeter, which measures heart rate and blood oxygen saturation; and an electrocardiogram, which records the heart’s electrical activity.
“Your heart is obviously pissed off,” Newby told the man as the ECG confirmed the atrial fibrillation.
The ambulance pulled onto U.S. Highway 50 for the one-hour-and-15-minute drive past clusters of homes among rolling hills of sagebrush, the expansive Blue Mesa Reservoir and the gaping Black Canyon of the Gunnison, with its craggy spires.
The patient was stable enough for the long drive, which covered only a sliver of GVH Paramedics’ 4,400-square-mile service area. It is more than twice the size of Delaware and is the largest response zone for an ambulance service in all of Colorado. A typical fire or emergency medical service response area ranges from 100 to 400 square miles.
In recent years, interfacility transports or transfers, also known as IFTs, like this one have become increasingly common for GVH Paramedics, forcing the team to drive far outside its already vast zone. Before the pandemic, the number of transfers rose because the population of Gunnison County was steadily increasing, more tourists were being drawn to places like the popular Crested Butte ski resort, and GVH Paramedics had expanded its services to larger metropolitan hospitals outside Gunnison County.
But now the team is being called to move patients more frequently, and greater distances, because the hospital beds in the relatively close cities of Montrose and Grand Junction are filled with COVID-19 patients. The team is regularly required to drive patients to Denver, which is around three hours and 40 minutes from Gunnison.
Officials from the ambulance service worry that they might find themselves unable to respond to an emergency because their resources, which include six ambulances but only enough staff to operate three of those vehicles, are tied up on a long-haul transfer.
What were once 2½- or three-hour trips to Montrose are now far longer excursions, “and that takes resources from this community,” said CJ Malcolm, chief of emergency services. “We were doing that pre-COVID, but now the state is so impacted, it’s like a daily part of our lives.”
Before the pandemic, all the ambulances would be simultaneously out on 911 calls or IFTs less than 10 times a year. Now, Malcolm said, it is happening with greater frequency. In those cases, GVH Paramedics leans on the emergency response team in Crested Butte, about 28 miles from Gunnison, or the response to the patient is delayed.
In 2018, GVH Paramedics made 166 IFTs, requiring nearly 40,000 miles of travel and a total of 987 hours of ambulance operation, according to data collected by the team. Last year concluded with 260 IFTs, over 70,000 miles of travel and a total of 1,486 hours of ambulance operation. That’s a 50% increase in time on the road.
“Anytime we have one or two ambulances out on an IFT, this leaves a massive tract of land with only one ambulance to respond,” Malcolm said. “This is a moderately terrifying position to be put into when we can easily have two or three 911 calls in a row.”
In August, for example, Gunnison Valley Health hospital transferred more than 60 patients, 37 of whom were transported by GVH Paramedics. That means that at least once a day that month, a GVH Paramedics crew was taking a patient out of town, Malcolm said. And if crew members aren’t scheduled to be back in Gunnison by 1 a.m., they must spend the night in a hotel to avoid driving along treacherous mountain roads while overly tired.
GVH Paramedics’ service area covers almost all of Gunnison County, a large portion of Saguache County and sections of Montrose and Hinsdale counties. It contains mountain ranges, canyons and wide expanses of high desert. With around 6,600 full-time residents and a university, Gunnison is the largest town the team serves. The surrounding towns — including Tin Cup, Pitkin and Ohio City — are villages with a couple of hundred people or former mining towns where the artifacts from the boom times outnumber the residents.
GVH Paramedics’ 21 full-time staff members and 10 to 20 individuals who work as needed have certifications in wildland firefighting and backcountry medicine skills, including swift-water, ice and avalanche rescue. To deal with the increased demands from IFTs, they have added an extra staff member to each shift, and off-duty staffers are being called in to assist.
As the pandemic drags on, the number of IFTs will probably continue to increase. By mid-November, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Colorado was staggeringly high, approaching the December 2020 peak of 1,847. Hospitalizations remained above 1,500 through the end of the month. As a result, 93% of the state’s acute care hospital beds and 94% of ICU beds were being used as of Nov. 30, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“I don’t think we see the capacity concerns easing anytime soon,” said Cara Welch, senior director of communications at the Colorado Hospital Association.
Adding to the strain are people seeking care they delayed because of the pandemic and other respiratory viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus, circulating in the state, Welch said.
Kelly Thompson, chief of operations of CareFlight of the Rockies, an air ambulance service that operates in Colorado and other parts of the West, agreed with this assessment. “We’ve already been transporting large numbers of kids with RSV that are sick, and you have COVID on top of all of this,” Thompson said. “It’s a big concern. This is the time when we have a lot of sick people.”
In early November, to manage escalating concerns about hospital capacity, Colorado hospitals and health systems activated tier 3 of the state’s patient transfer system — the highest level. That means COVID and non-COVID patients can be moved without their consent from a hospital that doesn’t have enough capacity to one with more space. Hospitals can also send sicker patients to medical centers with more specialized care.
As the GVH Paramedics crew members approached Montrose with their patient over the recent holiday weekend, Newby called the hospital to let the staff know they were arriving. They pulled up to the emergency room entrance, and Newby and Haddorff rolled the patient into a hospital room. The Montrose hospital staff took over, moving the patient from the gurney to a hospital bed as Newby updated them on the patient’s medical records.
Soon they were back in the ambulance, headed for home. “IFTs can be stressful,” said Haddorff as she maneuvered the twisty mountain road bathed in moonlight.
Kaiser Health News is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.
News
How Bonfire Brewing went out: Inside the shutdown of the beloved Eagle business
On Nov. 20, Bonfire Brewing celebrated its 11th anniversary with an all-out party at its taproom in Eagle. The bar was overflowing with patrons and employees talking, dancing and, of course, drinking with close friends late into the night at the beloved community gathering space.
The next morning, the taproom was shuttered, and the brewery suspended all production and distribution of its highly popular and award-winning craft beers.
Bonfire Brewing released a statement saying that the closure resulted from a liquor license discrepancy, without offering any information about when the taproom might reopen or the future of the business.
In the weeks following, the Vail Daily has conducted multiple interviews with employees, stakeholders and members of the company’s board to understand how the popular downtown Eagle business came to close its doors and the internal struggles over the future of the company following the unexpected February death of Andy Jessen, the brewery’s cofounder and a beloved community figure.
While the necessity for the November shutdown did result from a licensing issue, the events leading up to that decision are more fraught and convoluted than a simple paperwork obstacle. The possibilities for Bonfire Brewing’s future is now in the hands of a few key actors, and there is much to be resolved before the brewery can reopen its doors to the community.
Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Improving Investor Behavior: Building durability into your plan and portfolio
Never invest in anything that can kill you. Now I don’t mean cigarettes or other harmful items, but instead making the mistake of investing so much of your capital into one venture that its failure could knock you out. That’s the gist behind diversification. It’s an essential element of a durable portfolio, one designed to hold up to the rigors of life and the challenges our markets and economies are sure to face.
Most people seek durability because it’s symbolic of utility and represents stability. If we depend on an item, we want to know it will be there for us when we need it most. Tools, clothing, and gear are all items that we must depend on when the going gets rough. Your financial plan and portfolio should be no different. But how do we gear up our portfolio to stand the test of time? What can we do to build a little resilience and strength into our investments and even how we invest? Here are a few of the methods we use to improve the durability of our portfolios:
Extend Your Time Horizon: One of the best ways to increase the probability of your success is to extend your time horizon. The longer your timeframe, the more opportunity your portfolio has to ride out any bumps or bruises along the way. This is true of nearly all asset classes, and intuitively we all know it. Investing in stocks, real estate, or businesses — whatever the asset class — you’ll find that the longer your horizon, the greater your confidence. It’s an unfair advantage. Alternatively, the shorter your timeframe, the greater the uncertainty. Durability is tested over time. When investing, remember that time is your ally.
Don’t Over-Invest: Never invest more than what you can comfortably handle. Whether it’s buying a home, business, or something else, invest to the level with which you are comfortable. Putting too many of your proverbial eggs in one basket not only decreases the durability of your portfolio but increases your risk of a total wipeout. Instead, build a plan toward your goal. Invest enough to achieve your goal and let time work your plan.
Diversify Your Financial Assets: There is some truth that wealth can be built by a massive concentration of your portfolio. There are billionaires with their entire net worth invested in their company. We describe them as “all in” investors. This is not a strategy for most of us, nor a healthy way to build an investment portfolio. I use the “killing amount” metric when thinking about diversification. In other words, don’t have so much belief in a single investment that if it blows up, it will kill you. Likewise, if you don’t have enough of a business, you might miss making a killing from it. I think diversification means owning 20 to 25 different businesses that are understandable, trackable, and worthwhile to own.
Don’t Overthink It: A good, durable jacket is rarely fussy or complicated. Your investments should be the same. Consider owning a portfolio of businesses that sell products and services you actually use and with which you have experience. We are big believers in consumer products companies because of their durability through all economic cycles. In good times and bad, people buy and use consumer products like toothpaste and ketchup. The market could crash tomorrow, but people will still need toilet paper. Remember that simplicity is often a characteristic of durability. Know what you own.
It Works, Even When It Doesn’t: Engineers build in fail-safes when an item has to work, like an airplane or climbing rope. As the name implies, these fail-safes are designed to kick in when other parts have failed. Diversification goes a long way toward meeting that goal, but we also encourage investors to consider dividend-paying companies with track records of continuous payments no matter the market. This means the market can go up, down, or sideways, all without affecting the income you receive from those companies. Of course, a company can always modify its dividend, but we like those who avoid doing so at all costs. Did they continue to pay their dividend through the dot com crash or the great recession? That’s the definition of durability to me, and I want to own it.
Avoiding Accidents: While durability is often measured by an item’s ability to come out of accidents unscathed, we need to minimize accidents as much as possible when it comes to our finances. To err is to be human, but when we let emotion affect judgment, we risk ruining our portfolio’s durability. In many ways, we can be our own worst enemy if our investment decisions are dictated by our emotions of panic, fear or greed. Though we may not be able to avoid feeling them, that doesn’t mean we need to be directed by them. Your financial plan is your guiding light. Use it to dictate your investments, and don’t let daily swings or onset market panic change your course. Over a long enough time period, the market has always recovered from the occasional accident.
Remember, a durable portfolio is only as resilient as the person managing it. There are steps you can take to build a stronger, more lasting portfolio, but it will be your job (or the person to whom you have delegated this task) to pilot it through rough patches. Your challenge is to understand that your portfolio was built to take the infrequent bruise, bump, or scrape, knowing full well that it was built to last.
Steve Booren is the founder of Prosperion Financial Advisors in Greenwood Village. He is the author of “Intelligent Investing: Your Guide to a Growing Retirement Income.” He has been named by Forbes as a 2021 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, and a Barron’s 2021 Top Advisor by State. This column is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations.
News
Seeking refills: Aging pharmacists leave drugstores vacant in rural Colorado
By Markian Hawryluk, Kaiser Health News
Ted Billinger Jr. liked to joke that he would work until he died. That turned out to be prophetic.
When Billinger died of a heart attack in 2019 at age 71, he was still running Teddy B’s, the pharmacy his father had started more than 65 years earlier in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. With no other pharmacist to work at the store, prescriptions already counted out and sealed in bottles were suddenly locked away in a pharmacy that no one could enter. And Cheyenne Wells’ fewer than 800 residents were abruptly left without a drugstore.
Pharmacies were once routinely bequeathed from one generation to the next, but, in interviews with more than a dozen pharmacists, many said the pressure of running an independent drugstore have them pushing their offspring toward other careers. And when they search for a buyer, they often find that attracting new pharmacists, especially to rural settings, is difficult. With a large group of pharmacists nearing retirement age, more communities may lose their only drugstore.
“It’s going to be harder to attract people and to pay them,” said David Kreling, a professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. “If there’s not a generational thing where someone can sit down with their son or daughter and say that they could take the store over, there’s a good chance that pharmacy will evaporate.”
Tom Davis, Billinger’s friend and co-owner of Kiowa Drug in Eads, stepped in to sort out the mess in Cheyenne Wells. With permission from the State Board of Pharmacy, the county sheriff let Davis into Teddy B’s in the eastern Colorado town to take an inventory of the remaining drugs. Customers who had dropped off their prescriptions before Billinger died were able to pick up their medications.
Davis then bought the pharmacy from Billinger’s estate. He runs it as a convenience store and six days a week delivers prescriptions to it from Eads, 44 miles away.
“By the time you paid a pharmacist, the location there was borderline unprofitable,” Davis said.
He has received numerous requests to open pharmacies in other eastern Colorado towns, but making that work financially would be difficult. Reimbursements from insurance plans have dwindled, and customer bases have eroded as health insurers push patients toward mail-order deliveries.
“I fill prescriptions every day where my reimbursement is less than the cost of the drug,” Davis said. “In other settings, you might tell a patient, ‘We don’t have that in stock,’ or ‘Why don’t you go down the street to the chain?’ But down here, we just take care of our patients, and we just eat it.”
He can survive, he said, because, after 48 years, he no longer has any business debt.
“I look at my bottom line,” Davis said. “With the amount of profit that I had at the end of the year, that would not have been enough if I was having to pay a mortgage.”
Studies have found the number of pharmacists nationally to be sufficient, even more than enough, to meet current needs, although supply and demand don’t always line up. Finding pharmacists is more difficult in rural areas.
“Once they get a taste of the big city,” Kreling said, “it’s hard to get them back to the farm.”
Workforce data also shows worrisome trends. Concerns about a shortage of pharmacists led the federal government to pour money into pharmacy schools in the 1970s, creating a temporary bump in the number of graduates. The people in that bulge in the pharmacist pipeline have hit retirement age.
“Many of them owned independent pharmacies, and they were working in rural communities,” said University of Minnesota pharmacy professor Jon Schommer, who studies workforce issues.
Now, as the demand for pharmacists to provide testing and vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic increases, drugstore chains are offering incentives — such as large salaries, signing bonuses and help paying off school loans — that are often more enticing than anything a rural pharmacy could muster.
How pharmacy graduates envision their careers has also shifted. Many no longer want to own a pharmacy and are content to work at pharmacy chains or other health care organizations, according to several pharmacy school professors. As of 2018, only about half of pharmacists worked in traditional retail drugstores.
That makes rural recruitment more difficult.
Denise Robins had worked at R&R Family Pharmacy in Springfield, Colorado, for 18 years when the owner retired. She and three family members bought the drugstore in a last-ditch effort to keep it open.
“None of us are pharmacists, so that made it a little tougher,” Robins said. “We just knew it was really going to make it hard for people here if they had to travel an hour to get to a pharmacy.”
But finding a pharmacist to work in the southeastern Colorado town of fewer than 1,400 people was a challenge. The first pharmacist Robins found commuted 48 miles one way from Lamar. But after a year and a half, the trip became too much.
She then hired someone who wanted to work for only a year, to make enough money to travel. Then Robins interviewed two University of Colorado pharmacy school graduates. She hired one, but that didn’t work out. So she called back the second candidate, who still had not found a permanent job. He had two young kids, and he and his wife were working opposite schedules. He took the job two years ago and has remained there since.
In Berryville, Virginia, pharmacist Patricia White opened Battletown Pharmacy in 2011 because she wanted to carry on the family business. Her father had owned a local pharmacy and had recently died. But when turning a profit with Battletown proved a struggle, White decided to retire.
She lined up two potential buyers, but neither went through with the sale. She then hoped to transfer the pharmacy to a recent graduate but didn’t want to saddle him with a failing business.
“I told him he couldn’t make any money, and he said, ‘Thanks for being honest,’” White recalled.
Closing seemed like the only palatable option. Battletown shut down at the end of August. “I did not want to sell out to a chain,” she said. “That’s always been my mentality.”
When a chain buys a pharmacy, it doesn’t always decide to run it. Instead, it might close the pharmacy and transfer the pharmacy’s prescription files to one of its outlets. Retiring pharmacists who spent decades serving a community generally don’t want to see that happen, said David Zgarrick, a Northeastern University pharmacy professor.
“They’d like to sell their pharmacy to another pharmacist who would continue to run it very much in the same manner,” he said.
Some plan ahead, hiring another pharmacist and offering that person an equity stake in the business. Over time, the new pharmacist can buy out the owner. Many independent pharmacist-owners plan to live off the profits from selling their pharmacy, its inventory and its prescription records.
“Their pharmacy is their retirement savings,” Zgarrick said.
But, Zgarrick said, the added pressure from the pandemic may be pushing more pharmacists into retirement. And a long-running bull stock market may mean some pharmacists have enough in their retirement portfolios to call it quits without a sale.
In Eads, Davis, 70, still loves being a pharmacist. He and his brother co-own seven pharmacies and have started to plan for retirement by hiring five young pharmacists and allowing them to buy ownership stakes in those pharmacies over time.
He had wondered how long he could keep the Kiowa pharmacy running, though. With fewer than 700 residents, Eads may be the smallest town in Colorado with a pharmacy. Combining Davis’ customer base with Cheyenne Wells’ may have saved pharmacy access for both communities.
“So maybe where we could have lost two pharmacies in the area, we’ve been able to exist. We’re stronger now than we had ever been,” Davis said. “That wasn’t the original plan. We cared about those people and just wanted to take care of them.”
Kaiser Health News is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.
As hospitals fill up in western Colorado, paramedics spend more time moving patients, less on emergencies
How Bonfire Brewing went out: Inside the shutdown of the beloved Eagle business
Improving Investor Behavior: Building durability into your plan and portfolio
Seeking refills: Aging pharmacists leave drugstores vacant in rural Colorado
“Where we come from is art”: Denver’s gentrifying Northside captured through the lens and poetry of its Latino youth
Colorado’s film incentive program gets new lease on life
One-quarter of Colorado’s 10,000 COVID deaths came after vaccines were widely available, Polis declared health emergency over
Meet the Gold Helmet finalists: 6 Colorado high school football players who embody excellence on and off the field
Investigation: This mental health provider is failing 10 Colorado counties
A letter by Gavin Sawchuk, winner of the 2021 Denver Post Gold Helmet Award
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News4 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!