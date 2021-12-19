News
Ask Amy: Exhausted caregiver deserves some respite
Dear Amy: I hesitate to admit this, but I’m tired of hanging out with my elderly parents.
I live an hour from them, while my two sisters live five states away.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve driven my parents to the family’s two-week beach vacation (and stayed with them), flown with them to a wedding (and stayed with them), and celebrated their anniversary on a week-long trip (and stayed with them).
There are also weekly dinners, shopping trips, and birthday parties.
Now we’re staring down the barrel of Christmas and a spring wedding, and I’ll again be responsible for getting my parents there — and staying with them.
At 86, my mother is extremely anxious for months before an event. I understand, but it’s exhausting.
Since every event might be “the last,” I go along to get along, already mourning the times she won’t be present.
As a sensitive person, I deeply feel this sadness.
This Christmas, I’d like a break from the tradition of traveling to my sisters’ state.
I would like to put my parents on a plane and head with my husband to an art show far away.
When I floated the idea, my husband said, “But you love to be with your sisters — there’s a light in you with them that you don’t get anywhere else.”
Maybe, but it also means I’d spend two weeks in a house with my parents.
Then again, it might be the last time we’re all together!
Sigh. With your calm and clear perspective, can you help me navigate what feels like an enormous emotional minefield?
I’d appreciate learning how to disengage a bit without feeling guilty. Or sad. Or pressured.
— Maxed Headroom
Dear Maxed: I’ve been there. And, while you might believe that your current frustration and grief will somehow help you to miss your folks a little less after their passing, it doesn’t seem to work that way.
All of these tasks, chores, and trips are further bonding you to them.
And this, my exhausted friend, is the heartbreaking equation of caregiving: The more you give, the more you lose.
I suggest taking your folks to your sister’s house, but you and your husband should stay in a rental house or hotel. Let your sisters take the lead.
Hang out for a few days around the holiday to enjoy your family time and then — go away!
You could then come back around to pick them up. Or, yes, let one of your sisters bring them home and stay with them for a few days (or weeks!).
If doing this will lead you to torture yourself, then don’t do it, but this is what you must tell yourself (because it’s true): If you don’t take good care of yourself, you will NOT be able to take good care of your folks.
Respite is vital, and it benefits everyone.
Dear Amy: My spouse is adamant that another couple should join us for our summer vacation; I do not want this.
I like them and enjoy visits with them, but their vacation interests are very different than ours, and so spending a week together on a daily basis is not my idea of fun.
My spouse knows my views and the reasons behind them but is still insistent that they join us.
The only solution I can think of is no vacation.
Can you think of another solution?
— Hurting
Dear Hurting: I have, in fact, thought of a solution!
My solution is for your spouse to respect your wishes regarding how to spend your vacation.
When it comes to something as precious as spending one week on holiday with your family, one partner should be granted veto power regarding including people outside the family — and the other partner should respect it.
Dear Amy: Regarding readers’ frustration about birthdays that fall on holidays, I read the following: “When he was 41 years old, Robert Louis Stevenson gave his birthday away to a young girl named Annie, the daughter of the American Land Commissioner in Samoa, who was understandably bummed out by the fact that her own birthday fell on Christmas.”
Personally, I’m very happy to have a birthday on a holiday. I’ve had a day off from school and work my entire life!
— Happy With My Holiday
Dear Happy: I read a charming story about Stevenson’s gesture in the Irish Times. It turns out that this birthday gift has been passed down through various members of Annie Ida’s family, and is still celebrated, 125 years later.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Tyler Cowen: Who does inflation harm more, the poor or the rich?
With inflation now rising faster than at any time in the last four decades, economists are debating which group suffers more from inflation, the poor or the rich. This kind of economywide question is not easy to answer, especially when rates of inflation have been so low in recent times and hard data are scarce. Nor is it obvious how exactly to compare the losses to the poor to the losses to wealthier groups. Nonetheless, the arguments suggest that the poor are likely to take a beating.
One major factor: The poor is the socioeconomic group that finds it hardest to purchase a home, and real estate seems to be one of the best inflation hedges. U.S. real estate prices have been on a tear for some time, including through the recent inflationary period.
Rents are rising at a rapid clip, due to the mix of rising demand and bottlenecked supply. The biggest losers there will be the poor. And if poorer people are trying to live somewhere relatively prosperous, perhaps to enjoy future economic mobility for themselves and their children, rising rent will eat up an especially large share of their incomes.
Another asset class that has risen in value recently is crypto currency. There is no good data on who is buying crypto, but it seems likely that the poor are underrepresented here as well, if only because they have less disposable income.
The rise in crypto prices is mainly due to factors incidental to current retail price inflation, but a more general point applies: The poor hold a disproportionate share of their assets in pure cash, which has no potential for price appreciation and is hit hard in inflationary times.
The poor also save less, including as a share of their incomes, because they have to spend a relatively large percentage of their incomes on necessities. That means they have smaller buffers against many kinds of changes and uncertainties, including those of inflation.
Some researchers have referred to inflation as a “regressive consumption tax,” because cash balances are so often the pathway to consumption for poorer income groups. Poorer individuals also are less likely to have cash management accounts and other asset holdings that might partially insulate them from the losses of inflation.
There are some offsetting factors that indicate the poor may have protection from the current rise in inflation. Hotel rooms, new and used cars, rental cars and gasoline have seen especially high increases in their prices, for example, and the poor are less likely to spend on most of those items.
Even here, however, there is ambiguity. The poor do buy fewer cars than do the wealthy — but they also buy lower-quality cars, and find it harder to postpone a car purchase for a few years if they do not wish to pay a higher price. This is yet another illustration of the point that the poor can have a harder time making adjustments in an inflationary environment.
Probably the strongest argument in favor of the notion that the poor are less affected by inflation is that inflation can, under some circumstances, lower the real value of debt. If prices go up 7%, and your income goes up 7%, all of a sudden your debts — which typically are fixed in nominal value — are worth 7% less.
This mechanism is potent, but it assumes that real wages keep pace with inflation. Right now real wages are falling, and with higher inflation may continue to do so. Furthermore, many poor people roll over their debts for longer periods of time. Repaying those debts will eventually be cheaper in inflation-adjusted terms, but not anytime soon.
I’ve been focusing on the U.S., but elsewhere in the world the general correlation is that high inflation and high income inequality go together. Correlation is not causation, but those are not numbers helpful to anyone who wishes to argue that inflation is a path to greater income equality. Have very high levels of inflation done much for the poor in Venezuela and Zimbabwe? And if you ask which group would benefit from an improvement in living standards prompted by higher rates of investment, as might follow from a period of stability — it is the poor, not the wealthy.
The effects of inflation are numerous and complex. It cannot be said definitively that inflation hurts some income groups more than others. Yet it’s clear that, for the poor, inflation is no trivial matter.
The Patriots defense allowed a game-clinching touchdown to the Colts — and did enough to win
Remember Jonathan Taylor sprinting alone down the middle of the field.
Victory on two legs, speeding at more than 22 MPH. The Patriots defense fading from sight behind him, a group crushed under the weight of its game-changing mistake in real time.
Now recall the rest of the night.
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz completing five of 12 passes. J.C. Jackson deflecting three others. Taylor averaging a perfectly palatable 3.8 yards per carry.
Stand back, and it’s a defense that allowed two scores and fewer than four yards per play over what should have been a winning performance.
Then, with barely two minutes remaining, Taylor broke that defense over his knee.
But underneath the pieces Taylor left scattered across Lucas Oil Stadium were fragments of the Patriots special teams that self-destructed in spectacular fashion. Between a blocked punt touchdown and second-chance field goal allowed in the third quarter, those special teams cost the Pats 10 points. And those points were precisely the difference in a 27-17 loss.
Not Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher inevitably breaking the dam on his 29th carry. Not Mac Jones and his two picks. Not even the famously fast-starting Colts jumping out to an early lead.
All of those developments could have reasonably been expected pregame. The Patriots should have survived all of them, thanks to their defense.
The only reasonable complaint to be lodged against Bill Belichick’s unit was letting Taylor loose so late, admittedly a fatal error committed by old reliables Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower.
“Just didn’t make the play,” McCourty said of Taylor’s game-sealing touchdown. “He cut back inside of us, and it’s kind of what we call 4-minute (defense). Everybody down to stop the run, so when you’ve got that, a guy breaks one tackle, there’s no depth to the defense.. … Me and High gotta use each other better and make that play.”
But eight penalties? Two turnovers and two other recovered fumbles? And 10 gift-wrapped points courtesy of their special teams? The Pats can hardly afford those against a .500 team. This is life in the AFC now, where the entire playoff picture consists of teams that slid somewhere on the scale of good to very good, but never great.
Wentz was a mess. His offense barely gained 130 yards over its last seven drives. Taylor’s touchdown marked the only series where the Indianapolis crossed midfield after halftime. It also encapsulated the frustration with the Patriots’ run defense, a unit that’s dependable enough — except when it’s not.
“We’ve played the run well, then we’ve played the run terribly. And tonight it was a bad night for us,” said Pats outside linebacker Matt Judon.
Ultimately, the Patriots can win with their run defense — ranked top 10 by Football Outsiders’ DVOA at kickoff — and should through the end of the regular season. The Bills can’t run on them, Jacksonville won’t have enough time to wear them down, and Miami fields the third-worst run offense in the league.
Even over Indy’s longest drive, a 14-play, first-half marathon, there were signs of hope. The Pats’ 3-4 personnel grouping allowed 2.5 yards per carry on first down. Later, their three-safety package yielded a single yard on runs called on first and second-and-goal.
“Our season’s not over. We’ve gotta get ready to go,” McCourty said.
In the secondary, the stats told the story. Jackson completely erased Colts No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman before tussling with Kyle Dugger actually got Pittman tossed. He finished with one catch on five targets. Jackson finished the game knowing he had touched two more passes than Pittman did.
No Colt finished with more than a single catch. The Patriots defense could’ve grabbed two more picks.
And yet, no one will remember those moments. Because the power of Taylor’s run, which rippled through the AFC standings, did more than bring down a defense. It undercut the Patriots’ entire team, a team that had relied on one unit for far too long Saturday until that unit finally gave out.
How to watch Ravens vs. Packers: Week 15 game time, TV, odds and QB Lamar Jackson’s status
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 15 game between the Ravens (8-5) and Green Bay Packers (10-3).
Time: 4:25 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: Fox, Chs. 45, 5 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)
Radio: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
Forecast: Clear, high 30s to low 40s
Line: Packers by 7 (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 43 ½ points
Will Lamar Jackson start? The Ravens’ starting quarterback was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Friday, but after missing a week of practice with a sprained ankle, he’s unlikely to play. Tyler Huntley is in line to make his second career start.
