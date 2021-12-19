Big Sean Responds To Kanye’s ‘B***h Azz’ Drink Champs Interview, Claims He’s Owed $6 Million By The G.O.O.D. Music Mogul

The Detroit rapper finally got his chance to address his former G.O.O.D. Music boss and his comments about signing Sean being the worst thing he’d ever done during a recent Drink Champs interview. Understandably, the rapper had a lot to get off his chest.

This week, Big Sean stopped by Drink Champs, where he did not shy away from addressing the controversy everyone’s been talking about.

Obviously, the rapper says he was hurt by Kanye’s words, taking the very public shot personally. Over their time together, Sean says he’s been available to Ye at the drop of a dime, also citing just how successful his music career has been versus other G.O.O.D. Music artists.

Not only that, he’s disputing West’s claims he endorsed the Democratic candidate for president, calling his statements completely false. On the contrary, Sean says he specifically didn’t endorse anyone because his good friend was in the race, even though he didn’t have his contact information at the time and couldn’t get a hold of him.

Not only that, the Detroit native says he was actually one of the first to suggest Kanye run for POTUS.

Big Sean goes on to talk about having more issues with Ye that need to be resolved, like the $6 million he claims he’s owed by G.O.O.D. Music. While he initially thought UMG was the one taking his money at first, the rapper says he finally learned Kanye’s imprint was allegedly pocketing extra profits off the success of his many albums.

Since the full interview is 3 plus hours long, there’s a lot more to unpack. Check out the full thing down below: