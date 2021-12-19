News
Boulder research labs stand to benefit from Build Back Better Act
During Wednesday’s windstorm, the power went out at JILA, a research institute housed at the University of Colorado Boulder.
But blaming the power outage on the wind doesn’t tell the full story of the aging infrastructure there, according to the scientists and researchers who work there.
The power at JILA, formerly known as the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics, also went out a couple days earlier. It’s been known to go in and out at least once a month.
The building may look modern from the outside, with a nice view of the Flatirons, but the aging infrastructure on the inside negatively affects the research that happens there, according to Jun Ye, an astrophysicist, CU Boulder professor and fellow with JILA and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
“The building is not just the look of it, but actually maintaining the building to be the top functional form is truly important if we are trying to chase the very best in the world,” Ye said.
Founded in 1962, JILA is a partnership between CU Boulder and NIST where research associates, students, fellows, professors, NIST staff and other scientists join forces to conduct research on topics including quantum technology and astrophysics.
JILA and other research facilities that are feeling the impact of aging infrastructure stand to benefit from the House-passed Build Back Better Bill. And as Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, toured JILA on Thursday, those involved with research there hoped to persuade him to advocate for additional funding as part of the act.
The legislation has passed in the House but faces an uphill battle in the Senate, with President Joe Biden acknowledging in a statement on Thursday that it’s unlikely to pass this year, according to USA Today.
Still, if it’s successful, Neguse’s team said NIST is set to receive additional funding, including $1.25 billion for the agency over seven years. This includes $650 million for construction and maintenance of research facilities and $100 million in laboratory funding for research.
Currently, NIST’s facilities in Maryland and Colorado face more than $800 million in backlogged deferred maintenance.
According to a presentation given to Neguse on Thursday, some two-thirds of the current JILA labs are below modern standards, which affects research performance due to poor temperature and humidity control and air quality, excessive vibration and aging mechanical systems.
While making no promises, Neguse acknowledged it’s a worthy cause and expressed admiration for the research conducted at JILA.
Neguse asked Ye: In 10 years, what advancements in quantum technology might have happened?
Ye described a device that could use laser beams to analyze a person’s breath and determine whether they’re likely to have lung cancer or kidney failure.
“If we can do that, it will be (a) tremendous saving for the society,” Ye said.
Philip Makotyn, executive director of CUbit Quantum Initiative, then asked Neguse to imagine an electric vehicle that can drive 1,000 miles on one charge because batteries are better understood due to quantum systems.
“There really are big picture, world-changing ideas about to happen,” he said.
“You sold me with the breath,” Neguse said.
Vikings list Adam Thielen as questionable for Monday
The Vikings on Saturday listed wide receiver Adam Thielen as questionable for Monday night’s game at Chicago.
Thielen suffered a high left ankle sprain on Dec. 5 at Detroit and sat out a Dec. 9 game against Pittsburgh. He didn’t practice Thursday and Friday.
Colorado Board of Education wants to resume state tests and ratings
The Colorado Board of Education recommended Thursday resuming full statewide testing and using those results to restart accountability ratings, but state lawmakers ultimately will decide what the system looks like next year.
The State Board weighed in as key Democratic lawmakers are considering legislation that would provide a transition period before schools face the full consequences of low student performance.
In a special meeting Thursday morning, the board approved three resolutions recommending that full state testing begin again this spring and that the accountability ratings resume for schools and districts. The resolutions also included details for creating a transitional year in which the ratings would have lower stakes for schools and districts.
The legislature will have final say in making these changes this session as they are part of state law, but the board approved the plan to show lawmakers what they support. The accountability system has been on pause during the pandemic. The last ratings were issued in 2019.
Read more at Chalkbeat Colorado.
Chalkbeat Colorado is a nonprofit news organization covering education issues. For more, visit chalkbeat.org/co.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 15: Playoff outlook dicey for those without Chiefs
UPDATE: 12:02 p.m. Saturday
The opening week of the fantasy playoffs has begun, and the only certainty is that folks facing the Kansas City Chiefs’ stars are in a world of hurt.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill have already posted huge numbers in their Thursday night comeback against the Chargers. But fantasy victory is still several days away because of the COVID rescheduling of three games.
The good news is that, with Raiders-Browns moved to Monday and Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams shifted to Tuesday, there is more time for the dozens of currently sidelined players to make it through COVID protocols. The bad news: there are literally DOZENS of impactful players in limbo.
For now, we’ll focus on players who have been ruled out. That list includes Detroit RB D’Andre Swift, San Fran RB Elijah Mitchell, Browns RB Kareem Hunt, Patriots RB Damien Harris, Seattle RB Alex Collins, Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle, Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr., Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield, Giants QB Daniel Jones and WFT QB Taylor Heinicke.
The most significant “questionable” player right now is Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson, who is nursing an injured ankle. He is said to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s late-afternoon game against Green Bay. The same holds for Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, who is hoping to play Monday night in Chicago.
In Miami, the Dolphins’ top two running backs, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, have been taken off the COVID list and cleared to play, which is bad news for folks who grabbed Duke Johnson off waivers earlier this week.
ORIGINAL POST: 10:58 a.m. Wednesday
Playoff time is here. And whether you’re playing the next two or three weeks for your league championship, or to avoid the cellar, you’re about to make the most critical lineup calls of the season.
Just because you took star players in the first rounds of the draft in late August doesn’t mean you should start them in this third week of December.
Case in point: It would have seemed blasphemous back in the summer, but it IS possible that the top two quarterbacks in fantasy should be left on your bench in the playoff opener. That’s right, the Chiefs’ all-world Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.
Bench Mahomes? Seems rash, but he’s going against the Chargers’ No. 5 pass defense on Thursday night, and he has thrown multiple TD passes only twice in the past two months. He has had three games with a goose egg in that department. Not quite MVP numbers.
Allen looked great last week in the Bills’ comeback in Tampa Bay, at least until he injured his foot. He’s listed as questionable against a not-terrible Carolina defense. But what’s really questionable is how much a not-full-speed Allen can help fantasy owners if he’s not running much.
If you’re feeling especially frisky, there are three QBs you can find on waivers that have a very good chance to surpass the big two this week. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Jets), the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Falcons) and … yes … even the Bears’ Justin Fields going against that not-very-vaunted Vikings defense.
Here are some other headliners that might be properly set aside on your bench this week:
Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys RB) — Zeke hasn’t been himself for some time because of various injuries and has seen reduced duty, even in last week’s key game in Washington. He has reached the end zone in only two of his past eight games. His teammate, Tony Pollard, might be a better bet if he returns from a foot injury as expected against the Giants.
Saquon Barkley (Giants RB) — The oft-injured New York star had a season-best 64 yards last week and his first touchdown since Oct. 3. But the Giants’ offensive line is still a mess, and the Dallas defense they are facing this week is getting more dominant each week.
Austin Ekeler (Chargers RB) — He’s one of the three best RBs this season, averaging more than one touchdown a game. But his ankle injury, combined with his early Thursday game, means Ekeler might not be 100 percent against the improved Chiefs defense. Coach Brandon Staley says he expects Ekeler to play, but be ready to move quickly if he cannot.
Terry McLaurin (Washington WR) — The WFT’s best receiver went catchless last week after being injured against Dallas, but he has been a non-entity lately. Only 73 yards over the past three games combined, and it’s not certain who will be playing quarterback this week against the Eagles.
D.J. Moore (Panthers WR) — Here’s another top pass catcher who has been hurt by his team’s uncertain quarterbacking. He has only one TD catch in the past nine games, not likely to change with Carolina going up against a now-desperate Bills defense.
Russell Wilson (Seahawks QB) — Speaking of uncertain quarterbacking, the Seattle star has been a little better recently after an ugly return from his finger injury. While he has a pair of TD passes in each of his past three games, he’s got Aaron Donald and the Rams chasing him this week. It could get ugly again for Mr. Ciara.
SITTING STARS
Seattle RB Rashaad Penny had a career day last week against Houston, but he won’t repeat that against the Rams. … Don’t expect the Seahawks’ receiving duo of Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf to do well, either, especially the latter . … Tampa Bay’s run defense will put a wet blanket on the numbers for Saints RB Alvin Kamara, as will the hoarding of TD opportunities by running QB Taysom Hill. … Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris won’t run wild against Tennessee as the desperate Steelers focus on the passing game. …And while Jacksonville RB James Robinson is still a long-term keeper, the Jaguars’ are such an Urban disaster that you can’t start any of their players, even against the almost-as-meager Texans.
MATCHUP GAME
We didn’t like what we saw of the Vikings’ defense late last Thursday night, so we’re thinking Chicago QB Justin Fields, if healthy, and WR Allen Robinson could be fantasy playoff winners on Monday night. … 49ers TE George Kittle has been all-world the past couple of weeks and will be again against Atlanta. So will teammate Brandon Aiyuk. … Houston rookie QB Davis Mills has looked good lately, and might look great against the Jaguars. … Same goes for Tennessee RB D’onta Foreman vs. the Steelers. … And with Miami forced to rely on the passing game this week, look for big games from wideouts Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker against the Jets.
INJURY WATCH
Lots of uncertainty about the status of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will be limited by an injured ankle if he plays at all against Green Bay. … Meanwhile, the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is complaining about his injured foot, though he’s still a must-start. … Miami’s top three running backs are all on the COVID list, which means either Duke Johnson or Malcolm Brown could see No. 1 duty against the lowly Jets. … New York, for its part, will get rookie RB Michael Carter back. … Players added to the COVID list include revived Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and Browns WR Jarvis Landry. … Among the long list of questionables: Arizona RB James Conner, Rams RB Darrell Henderson, Denver RB Melvin Gordon, San Francisco RB Elijah Mitchell, Cleveland RB Kareem Hunt, New England RB Damien Harris, Philly RB Miles Sanders, Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins, Chargers WR Mike Williams, Raiders tight end Darren Waller, Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, and two quarterbacks: Philly’s Jalen Hurts and Washington’s Taylor Heinicke.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Like most of you, we had never heard of Lions RB Craig Reynolds until last weekend, when the rookie recorded 13 touches for 99 yards in his first game off the practice squad. He hails from Kutztown University, a school that has produced hall of famer Andre Reed and little else in terms of NFL talent. But D’Andre Swift could be done for the rest of the season, and Jamaal Williams is still on the COVID list. So, Reynolds could be a last-second option for those going up against Arizona on Sunday. Grab him off the waiver wire, just in case.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Chiefs at Chargers (+3½):
Pick: Chiefs by 7
THE SATURDAY PICKS
Raiders at Browns (-6½):
Pick: Browns by 7
Patriots at Colts (-2½):
Pick: Colts by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.
