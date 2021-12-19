Celebrities
Brad Pitt’s ‘Low-Key’ Plans To Celebrate His 58th Birthday Revealed
Brad Pitt will not have ‘a big party or hoopla’ for his birthday today and is ‘keeping things very chill’ for very good reasons.
Brad Pitt turned 58 on Dec. 18 but he has “no special plans” to bring in the new year due to the COVID pandemic and wanting to stay low-key. The actor is treating the special occasion like any other day, according to one source, and isn’t even planning on seeing anyone to celebrate.
“Brad’s plans are to remain low-key,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “No big party or hoopla this year. He is keeping things very chill because that’s what he has been doing for the past few months anyways. It will just be another day.”
“He’s still very mindful that there is a pandemic going on and if he is going to do anything party wise or have a big dinner,” the source continued. “There are no special plans to see anyone or family. The time he will celebrate and do something all out is likely when he turns sixty in a few years but when it comes to today, no one will be seeing him do anything at all.”
Brad may not be celebrating his birthday this year, but he did celebrate plans to re-open his iconic studio, Miraval Studios, with French producer Damien Quintard at Chateau Miraval in 2022. The hunk was spotted smiling in a photo that showed him standing in what appeared to be a construction site as the studio gets renovated. Although the studio, which was built in 1977 and hosted musicians, was used up until the early 2000s, it went unused for two decades and is now ready to make its comeback.
When it comes to Brad’s involvement in the studio with Damien, it seems the two have a great professional relationship. They met in Paris and Damien had only good things to say about his business partner. “We immediately clicked. It was an intense moment where we just talked and talked about sound,” he recalled, via Deadline. “I was amazed at how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music.”
Celebrities
Pump Rules’ Scheana Shay Shares Which Ex is Worst Kisser
Scheana Shay played a game of “Shay It Ain’t So” on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live and during the segment, she was asked about the leading men she’s starred alongside on Vanderpump Rules, including Mike Shay, Robert Parks-Valletta, Adam Spott, and Brock Davies.
Before Brock spoke of James Kennedy‘s dedication to addressing his anger issues and their Instagram drama of season nine, Scheana revealed which of her three exes she is no longer in touch with and admitted which of them is the “worst kisser.”
“All of them except Adam,” Scheana responded after being asked which of her exes she still communicates with on the December 14 episode of WWHL.
Adam was also named by Scheana after she was asked which of her leading men has the “highest IQ.”
“Maybe Adam, honestly,” she shared, noting that he was also the one who liked her enchiladas the most.”
As for the worst kisser, that honor went to “Rob.” But it wasn’t all bad for the man behind the seven-minute TV hanging job; Scheana also said her mom liked him the most.
“She liked all of them. [But] she had a real liking for Rob,” Scheana shared.
Although Brock, who proposed to Scheana in July, months after they welcomed their first child, daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, admitted he wasn’t coming off the best, especially after Adam was named as the smartest ex, Scheana did name him as the leading man who she “obviously” saw a future with the most, and as the “most romantic.”
Later, on the WWHL: After Show, Brock was asked if he felt James was serious about wanting to tackle his anger issues.
“I don’t think it’s all for show. I’m new to this season and I go back and see James in his prime, I guess you could definitely say he’s worked on himself. So I look forward to seeing him work on himself some more. He’s getting held accountable. He’s going to grow,” Brock explained.
Then, when he was asked for his initial reaction to James wanting to be paid for supporting his business on Instagram, Brock said that he thought to himself, “You’re kidding me, bro. What do I want to pay DJ James Kennedy to be there for?”
He then added, “If I could pay anybody, I would love to pay a lot of people but it’s a startup and we’ll get there eventually.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Spotted House Hunting In NYC – Photos
Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump while she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, spent the day looking for a new home in the Big Apple.
Jennifer Lawrence is ready to nest! The pregnant Oscar winner, 31, was seen trapsing around New York City with her husband Cooke Maroney, 37, on December 17 in a search for a new house. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, wrapped their arms around each other during their Big Apple excursion, as seen in photos published via Daily Mail here. The Don’t Look Up star covered her growing baby bump in a sophisticated herringbone checked dress that cut just below the knee. She wrapped herself in a chic tan trench coat, while donning navy stockings and sensible black flats. Her trademark sandy blonde tresses were held back by a pair of sunglasses, as she went virtually makeup free.
With Cooke wearing a similar chic ensemble, the darling duo took over the city sidewalks trying to find the perfect home for their soon-to-arrive bundle of joy. Although Jennifer has kept quite mum about her marriage and pregnancy, she did open up a bit about both in a recent Vanity Fair interview. “I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she explained. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]…I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers.”
Jennifer went on to say why she is trying to keep her baby out of the spotlight. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ ” she explained. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”
As for what delights her about Cooke after tying the knot with him in October 2019, Jennifer revealed that it’s the simple things in life they get to share. “I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” she said. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.”
Celebrities
‘Don’t Start Talking Like A Republican’: Kamala Harris Shuts Down Charlamagne Asking Who The ‘Real President’ Is [VIDEO]
Even when Kamala Harris is on Comedy Central, it’s a serious matter.
Vice President Kamala Harris’s appeared on Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday to discuss the Biden Administration’s first year, her work behind the scenes, and the path to political progress. According to People, the interview ended with a heated exchange when Charlamagne Tha God pressed about how the administration will deal with Sen. Joe Manchin “ruining the country.”
Harris redirected the criticism to Republicans, who have resisted their policies at every turn, threatening voting rights and reproductive justice.
“I think it’s a mistake to try and think about this only through the lens of Democrats versus Democrats, when the fact is Republicans are consistently and unanimously standing in the way of progress,” Harris diplomatically responded.
Charlemagne refused to let Harris or Manchin off the hook about the political standstill. “We need you to be the superhero who saves democracy … Are you willing to be that superhero?”
The Vice President expressed her frustration and the Democrats’ determination to “keep fighting” for key issues like voting rights and police reform, which the Republicans fought at every turn.
“Who’s the real president of this country? Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?” Charlamagne finally asked after getting no specific answers about the senator’s obstruction.
“Come on, Charlamagne. It’s Joe Biden,” Harris said. “No, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president. It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president and my name is Kamala Harris. And the reality is because we are in office, we do things like the child tax credit, which is going to reduce Black child poverty by 50 percent … It is the work of saying we’re going to get lead out of pipes and paint because our babies are suffering because of that. It is the work of saying people who ride public transit deserve the same kind of dignity that anybody else does. So, let’s improve that system.”
We never got a direct answer to Charlamagne’s questions like “do you think Joe Manchin is a problem?” Like Harris said earlier when asked if she attributes unfair scrutiny to being a Black woman, she wants to focus on the work ahead of the administration and what they’ve accomplished so far.
Watch the full interview below.
What do you think? Did Charlemagne’s questions go too far or did Vice President Harris’ answers fall short?
Brad Pitt’s ‘Low-Key’ Plans To Celebrate His 58th Birthday Revealed
Two teens arrested Friday in connection to drive-by shooting in Aurora
Vikings list WR Adam Thielen, CB Bashaud Breeland as questionable for Monday
Experts: Potter missed chance to explain Taser-gun mix-up
Asians to Be Blamed Letting BTC Drown-Glassnode
Boulder research labs stand to benefit from Build Back Better Act
Vikings list Adam Thielen as questionable for Monday
Colorado Board of Education wants to resume state tests and ratings
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 15: Playoff outlook dicey for those without Chiefs
Dave Hyde: The games will go on come hell or high COVID positivity rate
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
News3 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Why Laughter Is Good For You
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody