Bruce Campbell takes on holidays – and aliens – in ‘Black Friday’

Bruce Campbell, the enduring horror icon of “The Evil Dead,” is back with the horror comedy “Black Friday.”

Campbell, 63, is Jonathan, the mean-spirited store manager of a big box toy store overrun not just by shoppers on Black Friday but icky, people-devouring aliens.

“What I liked about this,” Campbell explained in a phone interview, “is it had humor. It even has social commentary, which is pretty rare in any kind of movie.

“That was a great element! That a bunch of disgruntled workers with a lousy boss (who is also kind of disgruntled) are just as concerned about overtime pay and good working conditions as they are surviving that night.

“It’s normally not what you have with a horror movie.”

Campbell seems to have done it all in his 42-year career — an autobiography, series television (“Burn Notice”), movies that range from Disney to unrated. As the most knowledgeable guy on any set, how does he work with directors?

“I just do things organically. I don’t want to hear about fancy shots or fancy special effects, I want to talk about like, how did we get here? How is this supposed to work? You need someone to explain what’s behind these action sequences.”

Basic human safety on a set has been a Campbell priority from the start. “I’m always hyper-hyper alert. You know, we were shooting a sequence with fire on a TV show called ‘Ash vs Evil Dead.’

“Before we shot it, I came up to the safety guy and said, ‘Man, this place catches on fire what is my route out of here?’

“He showed me the route, which wasn’t very well marked. So I had enormous big yellow tape put up all along this exit route. Then I could say, ‘Okay, now I’m comfortable.’ ”

As for the film industry’s current gun-safety issues, on his three seasons of “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” “I sent a memo out that said, I will not be using live ammunition of any kind — any ballistics whatsoever! — during the entire run of the show.

“I did that before we shot the very first episode. Because I know what it takes to deal with gunplay. Even if you do it right, it’s incredibly time-consuming if you’re dealing with a projectile.

“I said, We don’t want the safety issues and we don’t want the time issues. Let’s not do any of it.

“As a result, you can make it cooler than you could if it was real.”

“Black Friday” is available on streaming platforms.