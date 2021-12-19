News
Business People: Historical Society appoints new executive council members
OF NOTE — ORGANIZATIONS
The Minnesota Historical Society announced the following new members to its Executive Council for 2022: Judge John (Jack) Tunheim, Stillwater, and Noelle Turner, Minneapolis; reelected to the Executive Council are Stephanie Fehr, Edina; Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Richard Nash, New Prague; Joseph Nayquonabe, Jr., Onamia; Dr. Anton Treuer, Bemidji; Barbara Burwell, Orono; Grant Davis, Woodbury, and Monica Little, Minneapolis.
DESIGN
Max Allers of Max Marketing Communications, St. Paul, announced that he has received an 11th national GDUSA American Graphic Design Award in eight years for Print Design, Advertising Design and for Website Design; including two this year for Website Design and Print Design.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
New Market Bank, Elko New Market, announced the promotions of Rachel Fausch and Mike Schlink from universal bankers to branch managers, Fausch for the bank’s Elko New Market location and Schlink taking over the Lakeville location from Lori Felten, who now leads the Prior Lake branch. … Stearns Financial Services, a St. Cloud-based holding company for three Stearns Bank charters, has named President and CEO Kelly Skalicky chair of the board of directors; Deb Lorenzen, managing director and head of enterprise data governance for State Street Bank, Boston, was elected chair for Stearns Bank National Association, and Heather Plumski, chief financial and strategy officer for Stearns Bank, was elected chair for both Stearns Bank Holdingford and Stearns Bank Upsala, two additional charters held by Stearns Financial Services.
GOVERNMENT
The Dakota County Board of Commissioners announced the appointment of Diane Andresen to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board, representing the private sector. Andresen is a senior talent adviser at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota in Eagan. The board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties.
HEALTH CARE
Medica, a Minnetonka-based health insurer, announced it has named Danian Liu vice president, head of enterprise data; he previously was with UnitedHealth Group, Optum Technology and Optum Behavioral Health. … NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) presented Dr. Teri Fritsma, lead health care workforce analyst in the office of Rural Health and Primary Care at the Minnesota Department of Health, with a Public Service Award, recognizing a government employee who demonstrates commitment to improving the mental health system.
HONORS
MNCREW, a professional organization representing women in Minnesota commercial real estate, announced its Celebration Awards: Collaborative business: 1601 Southcross Drive W, Burnsville; Excellence in design: The Family Partnership; Excellence in environmental/sustainability: St. Paul Port Authority headquarters; Economic & community improvement: The Family Partnership; Empowering women: Nichole Klonowski, Pope Architects; Excellence in leadership: Tammera Diehm, Winthrop & Weinstine; Community impact: Sue Anderson, VisionBank; Volunteer of the year: Gillian Cermak, Firm Ground Architects & Engineers; Company recognition: Davis, Mint Roofing.
LAW
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced the additions of Mergers & Acquisitions associates Michelle S. Fitch and Aaron C. Nyquist. The firm also announced that it has been named a 2021 Compass Award winner by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. … Dorsey & Whitney, Minneapolis, announced that partner Monica Clark will be inducted into the American College of Bankruptcy as a Fellow in the 33rd Class of the College at its 2022 Annual Meeting in Denver.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frestedt Inc., a St. Louis Park-based provider of clinical testing and product development services for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, announced it received the 2021 Best of Minneapolis Award in the Research Institute category Business Hall of Fame by the Minneapolis Award Program; the company also announced the appointments of Adrienne Schroll as vice president of quality and Amewoke Adamaley as CRQE (Clinical, Regulatory, Quality and Engineering) assistant.
News
List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 15
By The Associated Press
HOUSTON AT JACKSONVILLE
Texans: DB Justin Reid (concussion/illness); DB Jimmy Moreland; FB Paul Quessenberry; QB Deshaun Watson.
Jaguars: RB Carlos Hyde (concussion); Nevin Lawson; OL Will Richardson Jr.; TE Luke Farrell; DE/OLB Jordan Smith; DT Jay Tufele.
TENNESSEE at PITTSBURGH
Titans: LB Joe Jones; LB David Long; OL Daniel Munyer; G Rodger Saffold; DL Larrell Murchison; DT Teair Tart.
Steelers: QB Dwayne Haskins; RB Anthony McFarland; LB Buddy Johnson; TE Kevin Rader; DT Isaiah Buggs.
CAROLINA AT BUFFALO
Panthers: DT Derrick Brown (reserve/COVID-19 list); CB A.J. Bouye (foot); WR Shi Smith; LB Kamal Martin; G Deonte Brown; G Trent Scott; DE Darryl Johnson.
Bills: LT Dion Dawkins (reserve/COVID-19 list); G Jon Feliciano (reserve/COVID-19 list); LB Tyrel Dodson (reserve/COVID-19 list); WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee); RB Zack Moss; DE A.J. Epenesa (ankle).
ARIZONA AT DETROIT
Cardinals: QB Trace McSorley; CB Breon Borders; RB Eno Benjamin; NT Zach Kerr.
Lions: RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder); LB Julian Okwara (ankle); S Tracy Walker (illness); G Jonah Jackson (back); WR Trinity Benson; OT Will Holden; QB David Blough.
N.Y. JETS AT MIAMI
Jets: RB La’Mical Perine; RB Ty Johnson; CB Isaiah Dunn; DL Shaq Lawson; DL Tim Ward; OL George Fant.
Dolphins: CB Trill Williams; S Jevon Holland; S Will Parks; TE Adam Shaheen; DT John Jenkins.
DALLAS AT N.Y. GIANTS
Cowboys: T Tyron Smith (ankle); QB Will Grier; CB Nahshon Wright; S Israel Mukuamu; DE Azur Kamara, WR Simi Fehoko.
Giants: QB Daniel Jones (neck); G Ben Bredeson (ankle).
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
News
NBA postpones Nuggets vs. Nets in wake Brooklyn’s COVID outbreak, source says
The Nuggets-Nets game Sunday night in Brooklyn has been postponed, a league source confirmed to The Denver Post, following an outbreak within the Nets’ organization.
The Nets had 10 players in the health and safety protocols as of Saturday night but played and lost to the Magic. Stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving were all unavailable due to the health and safety protocols.
The Nuggets, who played in Atlanta Friday night, have had no new positive cases or any new players enter health and safety protocols since then, a source told The Post.
Atlanta’s Trae Young, who played in that game, entered health and safety protocols Sunday morning, according to ESPN.
News
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
By MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.
For more than a year antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to treatments for early COVID-19, thanks to their ability to head off severe disease and keep patients out of the hospital.
But both drugmakers recently warned that laboratory testing suggests their therapies will be much less potent against omicron, which contains dozens of mutations that make it harder for antibodies to attack the virus. And while the companies say they can quickly develop new omicron-targeting antibodies, those aren’t expected to launch for at least several months.
A third antibody from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline appears to be the best positioned to fight omicron. But Glaxo’s drug is not widely available in the U.S., accounting for a small portion of the millions of doses purchased and distributed by the federal government. U.S. health officials are now rationing scarce drug supplies to states.
“I think there’s going to be a shortage,” said Dr. Jonathan Li, director of the Harvard/Brigham Virology Specialty Laboratory. “We’re down to one FDA-authorized monoclonal antibody” with omicron because of the reduced effectiveness of Regeneron and Lilly’s drugs.
The delta variant still accounts for more than 95% of estimated U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But agency leaders say omicron is spreading faster than any past variant and will become the dominant strain nationwide within weeks.
Delivered by injection or infusion, antibodies are laboratory-made versions of human proteins that help the immune system fight off viruses and other infections.
Glaxo’s drug, developed with Vir Biotechnology, was specifically formulated to bind to a part of the virus that is less likely to mutate, according to the companies. Early studies of laboratory-simulated omicron by the drugmakers and outside researchers show promising results.
Supply of the drug is “extremely limited, and additional doses of the product will not be available until the week of January 3rd,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in an statement posted online.
After pausing distribution last month to conserve supply, HHS is now shipping 55,000 doses of the drug, called sotrovimab, to state health departments, with the doses arriving as early as Tuesday. An additional 300,000 are expected in January.
The agency said it is distributing the drug to states based on their levels of infections and hospitalizations.
HHS recommends states conserve the drug for the highest risk patients who are most likely to have omicron infections, either based on laboratory testing that can identify the variant or elevated levels of omicron spread in local communities, identified as 20% and higher.
High-risk patients include seniors and those with serious health problems, such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes and immune-system disorders.
Prior to the pause in shipments, Glaxo’s drug accounted for about 10% of the 1.8 million antibody doses distributed to state health officials between mid-September and late November, according to federal figures.
London-based Glaxo says it is on track to produce 2 million doses by May, under contracts with the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Japan and several other countries. The company is working to add more manufacturing capacity next year.
The loss of two leading antibody therapies puts even more focus on a pair of highly anticipated antiviral pills that U.S. regulators are expected to soon authorize.
The drugs from Pfizer and Merck would be the first treatments Americans can take at home to head off severe disease. Pfizer’s drug in particular has shown a powerful effect, curbing hospitalizations and deaths by nearly 90% in high-risk patients.
“If it’s rolled out effectively this has a real big potential,” to make up for antibody treatments, said Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University. “That’s an immediate place where these antivirals could minimize the impact of omicron.”
Still, initial supplies of both drugs are expected to be limited.
The shrinking toolbox of treatments is a painful reminder that the virus still has the upper hand in the U.S., even with more than 200 million Americans fully vaccinated.
Scientists around the world are racing to understand omicron, including whether it causes more or less severe disease and how easily it evades protection from prior infection, vaccination, and antibody drugs.
“We’re certainly going to see hospitalizations rise,” said Dr. James Cutrell of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. “If we have a lack of antibodies that’s certainly going to contribute to that many more patients needing to be in the hospital.”
___
AP Medical Writer Laura Ungar contributed to this story.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
