Capital Investment Firm Matcha Capital Launch Crypto Blockchain Fund

A new UAE European-based capital investment firm Matcha Capital will be launching early next year, announced by former director of Binance MENA, Mr. Omar Rahim on a popular social platform LinkedIn. And also be launching a crypto Blockchain fund. Matcha Capital will be based out of Europe with offices in the UAE. On LinkedIn Rahim mentioned,

“I am delighted to announce my new venture, Matcha Capital, which will be launching early next year.”

Furthermore, he also added that Matcha is a crypto fund that will focus on pre-seed deals across the space. He is waiting to work with some of the most exciting companies in this crypto industry. Matcha Capital will invest in both Crypto and also Blockchain space.

More so, Matcha Capital Managing Partner Omar Rahim noted that the crypto blockchain fund will probably be based out of Europe. But it will set up offices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Rahin will spend maximum time in UAE only. Also, he noted that he is in the plan to help most of Matcha Capital’s investment to set up in the UAE because it is quickly becoming a hub for crypto innovation globally.

Accordingly, Rahim commented on the question of why did he left Binance and create Matcha Capital. He stated, he has seen a lot of innovation in crypto for more than the last six years that he has involved in these markets. Working at Binance allowed him to build the MENA business unit from scratch. He mentions, that Binance is the heart of the crypto industry, and he got many good exposures to the brightest projects across the sector.

Moreover, for fund capitalization Rahim stated, they have resisted the temptation to raise too much money, as such the fund will likely capped around 50-60 million USD, they focusing on the most promising projects. The team is targeting mainly the pre-seed market and will often be the first institutional money in.