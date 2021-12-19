Celebrities
‘Claws’ Stars Tease ‘Bittersweet’ & ‘Explosive’ Final Season: We’re ‘Going Out With A Bang’
HL spoke to Karrueche Tran, Carrie Preston, and the rest of the ‘Claws’ cast about what fans can expect from the ‘explosive’ final season.
It’s the beginning of the end for Claws, and stars Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Carrie Preston, and Judy Reyes are promising a wild ride for the hit TNT drama’s fourth and final season, which premieres on Dec. 19. “The previous seasons were pretty crazy, and it just gets crazier,” Karrueche, 33, who plays Virginia, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “And we are definitely going out with a bang.” Jenn, 36, who stars in the show as Jennifer, shared similar sentiments about the final season. “Just when you think it can’t get crazier, we’ll take it up a notch,” she told HL. “I think it’s gonna be a really exciting season. We just love these characters in this world that has been created so much. And we just hope we can do the fans justice.”
Claws follows Desna Sims (Niecy Nash), the owner of a nail salon in South Florida who gets her four trusty employees — Virginia (Karrueche), Jennifer (Jenn), Polly Marks (Carrie) and Quiet Ann (Judy) — thrust into the crime world after they start laundering money from a neighboring pain clinic. Carrie, 54, admitted to HL that she has mixed feelings about the show ending, calling it “the most treasured experience of my whole career.” She added, “It made us sad to think, ‘Oh gosh, this is the last time we’re going to be in the salon,’ and we would just count down all the momentous moments throughout the season. That said, I’m excited to finally share the season with the fans. They’ve been waiting a long time. I think it’s gonna be bittersweet to see the show air and know this is our last hustle.”
As for Judy, the 54-year-old actress said she’s had “the most treasured, unique experience” getting to play fan-favorite Quiet Ann on the show. Judy also teased to HL what’s in store for Quiet Ann’s last hurrah. “She’s very vocal this season. She was going through a lot of stuff,” Judy revealed. “We know that she blew up a casino because her wife died, so you’re gonna see that unfold in terms of the relationship that she forges with Uncle Daddy [Dean Norris]. We’ll see how that affects her story arc throughout the season.”
Jenn further teased Claws season 4 to HL by calling it “explosive,” incendiary,” and “el fuego.” The actresses also gave some non-spoiler hints as to how the journeys for their dynamic characters end, starting with Karrueche. “I feel like you see Virginia’s growth and maturity and finally being taken in by all the ladies. That’s all she’s wanted all season is to just feel the love and to be one of them,” she explained. “As complicated and weird and different each character is, she just wants to feel the love and they all absolutely love each other.”
Meanwhile, Carrie said she’s “very happy” with how Polly’s story wraps up on Claws. “I actually am very pleased with what they gave Polly to do this season and the resolution of the character,” she told HL. “It’s always entertaining and surprising and strange. I couldn’t be happier.”
The final season of Claws kicks off with a 2-hour premiere on Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.
90 Day Fiancé’s Varya Malina on Plans to Enlist in Military
90 Day Fiance’s Varya Malina is making the most of her spare time while awaiting husband Geoffrey Paschel’s sentencing.
In a recent Instagram story, the former radio personality revealed that she is planning to join the military, stating, “I have an important update… I’m going to join the US National Guard.”
In a later update, Varya shared a screenshot of her text conversation with a recruiter.
The recruiter asked Varya how her studying was coming along and confirmed that due to Varya holding both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree, she would be able to start at the rank of E4. This would make Varya Specialist or Corporal Malina.
Varya admitted that she needs to spend more time studying, presumably for the ASVAB test, which is a timed aptitude test developed by the Department of Defense and used to determine an individual’s suitability for the military and which jobs they may be eligible for.
She appears to be taking her test preparation seriously, sharing an image of herself studying alongside a cup of tea and some chocolate liqueurs.
She then shared a number of posts quizzing her followers on questions that may be found in the ASVAB.
Varya appears to be doing her best to keep her mind off husband Geoffrey’s upcoming sentencing hearing, even participating in a photoshoot with Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend, Mary.
Varya had previously had a harsh exchange with Mary, telling her “Move b*tch, get out the way” after Varya decided that she made a mistake in rejecting Geoffrey’s wedding proposal and decided to surprise him at his home in Tennessee, only to discover he had moved on with Mary. Geoffrey broke off that relationship and rekindled the flame with Varya.
Geoffrey faces 12 to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls.
Geoffrey committed the crimes against his former fiancee on June 9, 2019, before he met Varya. Despite the serious and violent nature of his convictions, Varya has made it clear that she is standing by her husband.
In a recent Instagram story, Varya shared an image of Geoffrey donning his black and white striped prison uniform while holding a phone receiver with the text overlay “I told him about the videos I posted yesterday in my stories and your reactions. It made him laugh.”
In addition to the prison photo, Varya regularly shares loved-up flashback pictures and videos of herself and Geoffrey, often with inspirational quotes.
Varya wrote, “Never give up” is his motto in life” in the caption of one video showing Geoffrey wearing a rash vest and sun hat with a neck flap, a stark contrast to his prison stripes. In the video, Geoffrey is shown struggling to close a beach chair.
In another video, Varya is seen trying on a cowboy hat while Geoffrey watches on. She captioned the video, “Bad times can’t last forever. A new day comes and the sun rises even after the darkest night.”
Bad times may not last forever, but for Geoffrey, they’ll last anywhere from 12-20 years, depending on the outcome of his sentencing which is currently scheduled for February 2nd, 2022.
Given his current age of 41 years old, Geoffrey will be anywhere from 53 to 61 years old when he’s released from prison. Varya is 31 years old, which means she’ll be between 43 and 51 when her husband is released.
Geoffrey’s lengthy sentence will give Varya plenty of uninterrupted time to climb through the military ranks. However, it remains to be seen whether Varya will continue to stand by her convicted felon husband for the next 12 to 20 years.
Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In High Slit Dress For ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere – Photos
Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to her character Sati in the new film with a futuristic dress in the same colors as her on-screen costume.
Priyanka Chopra, 39, looked stunning at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections. The actress wore a sparkly silver gown with a high slit and rust-orange shoulder cover designed by Halpern for the red carpet event in San Francisco on Dec. 18. Priyanka paid tribute to her character Sati in the film with the dress, which was made out of similar colors to the on-screen costume she’s seen wearing in the film (particularly the orange).
The star posted a behind-the-scenes shot in the dress snapped by Amber Asaly. “What a night! The Matrix premiere!” she gushed in the caption, going on to shout out her stylist Law Roach and glam team. “Also @luxurylaw brought it! The colors of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can’t wait for all of you to meet her!!” she also wrote, signing off with a tribute for the film’s writer and director Lana Wachowski.
“So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you Lana. @TheMatrixMovie #MatrixResurrections,” Priyanka concluded. She accessorized her Halpern gown with jewels from luxury brand Bvlgari, who she has an active partnership with. A sparkly pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin heels also made the look, perfectly matching the red carpet gown.
Earlier this week, Priyanka appeared on co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk alongside Keanu Reeves, 57, and Carrie-Anne Moss, 54, where she discussed her role. “I think the Matrix trilogy changed cinema. I remember when the first Matrix came out so clearly. I was 16. I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality,” she said on the show, revealing she was a huge fan of the original trilogy.
“So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, ‘Oh, [director] Lana [Wachowski] wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco,” she went on. “I drove to the airport. I was like, ‘Sure!’ Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it’s just such a privilege and an honor.”
Angelina Jolie Takes Son Pax, 18, For Lunch On His Dad Brad Pitt’s Birthday – Photo
Angelina Jolie enjoyed some sushi and shopping with her son Pax, 18, on the day her ex and his dad, Brad Pitt, turned 58.
Angelina Jolie loves spoiling her kids! The 46-year-old Eternals star was spotted treating her son Pax, 18, to some sushi and shopping in Los Angeles on December 18, which just happened to be the 58th birthday of her ex and his dad, Brad Pitt. Although Pax wasn’t with the Fight Club actor to celebrate his big day, he appeared to make the most of his time with his mom! The fashionable pair grabbed a bit at the popular Sugarfish sushi chain before heading into the high-end Fred Segal department store in West Hollywood.
Angelina cut a sophisticated figure in a pair of grey slacks and a chic black overcoat. Her trademark brunette tresses were swept back in a loose bun as she allowed her natural beauty to shine by going virtually makeup free. She topped off the stunning look with a luxury handbag, black high heels and bold red nail polish. Pax kept it cool as usual with a white tee, stone jacket and dark pants. The sporty sense of style was heightened by a pair of fresh sneakers and a baseball cap.
The mother of six is certainly all about giving her kids the best, as she was spotted just a day before in Washington D.C., taking her daughter Zahara, 16, to meet with the politicians behind the powerful Violence Against Women Act. Taking to her Instagram, the Oscar winner shared photos from the educational mother-daughter trip. “Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” she wrote in the caption.
Along with Pax and Zahara, Angelina and Brad also co-parent Maddox, 20, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Angelina is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. He is asking for the joint custody arrangement that is currently in place. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.
