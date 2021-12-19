News
Colorado’s film incentive program gets new lease on life
After years of lagging behind surrounding states when it comes to providing film incentives, Colorado is back in the running when it comes to competing for film, television and video game projects.
Before the pandemic, the legislature was granting as little as $750,000 a year to the state’s film incentive fund, forcing the Colorado Office of Economic Development to shift money from other programs to keep the fund from completely collapsing and production crews disbanding because of a lack of work.
Earlier this year, the Colorado legislature granted an unprecedented $6 million to replenish the film incentive fund and the phone has started ringing a lot more at the state’s film office, Kelly Baug, the state’s deputy film commissioner, told the Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday.
Although $6 million is a record amount for Colorado, the state still lags behind most of its neighbors. Regional film leader New Mexico offers $130 million in incentives, Oklahoma provides $30 million, Utah $9.9 million and Wyoming $3 million. Some states rebate 30% against qualified spending, while Colorado provides a 20% rebate.
A major argument against providing more film incentives in the past is that the state has more pressing budget priorities and faces tighter fiscal limitations. Other critics view film incentives as an ever-escalating corporate subsidy that pits states against each other, while some conservatives disagree with the content that gets produced with taxpayer help.
But supporters argue that the incentive fund provides a 31-to-1 return on investment and brings much-needed spending into rural areas, which get a further boost from the public exposure of being featured. Providing a consistent flow of incentives also allows for production talent to locate in the state, something Colorado has struggled with.
“A lot of money gets spent in rural areas, but most of the crews come from the Front Range,” said Donald Zuckerman, the state’s film commission. “The salaries are all spent here in the Front Range, while money for filming goes to the rural areas.”
Colorado saw a steady stream of films and television shows shot in the state, hundreds of them, until incentives became an important source of funding, Baug said. Between 2007 and 2012, when the state started its own fund, there were no major film projects in Colorado. After the state launched its film incentive fund, bigger features returned including “The Hateful 8,” “Furious 7,” “Our Souls at Night,” “Cop Car” and “Amateur.”
To receive a rebate, Colorado-based projects need to spend at least $100,000, while out-of-state projects are required to spend $1 million or more. Projects must employ a majority of Colorado residents in their crew and the spending must be audited.
On Thursday, the commission approved spending rebates for a live stream of the Ouray Ice Climbing competition next month, which will also be made into a documentary, and for a Boulder video game producer. Since the $6 million went into the fund at the start of the fiscal year, the commission has approved a dozen projects. Baug said several more requests are in the works.
One-quarter of Colorado’s 10,000 COVID deaths came after vaccines were widely available, Polis declared health emergency over
More than one in four people who have died of COVID-19 in Colorado lost their battle after vaccines were widely available, the state lifted nearly all pandemic health restrictions and Gov. Jared Polis declared the public health emergency was over.
Colorado surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 last week, but more than 2,900 of those came since the start of July, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who died in the subsequent months were slightly younger than in previous waves, and the vast majority were unvaccinated.
Russell Thompson’s uncle, Albert Martinez, was one of them.
Martinez, of Denver, died earlier this month after a short battle with the virus. He was 62 and had experienced lung trouble for years, but was more worried about the vaccine than the disease, Thompson said. It’s an attitude he sees in others, including some who insist COVID-19 wasn’t really what killed Martinez, he said.
“I know people who still don’t believe it, and it’s insane,” Thompson said.
Despite many people’s perception that COVID-19 is no longer a threat, the virus caused about 14% of all deaths in Colorado since the more-virulent delta variant took over in early July, according to the CDC data. That’s similar to earlier stages of the pandemic — about 12% of all Colorado deaths between mid-March 2020 and the end of June 2021 were caused by the virus.
Even with the ongoing fifth wave, however, Colorado is in the bottom 10 states for COVID-19 deaths, compared to population. Almost every state has experienced an increase in hospitalizations and deaths since summer, and it’s not clear how much severe illness the new omicron variant will cause as it starts to compete with delta.
In a statement, Polis said the state’s COVID-19 death toll would have been significantly worse if fewer Coloradans were vaccinated. About 70% of Colorado adults had received at least one dose when the current wave began. Now, nearly 69% of eligible Coloradans — those 5 and older — are fully vaccinated.
“This pandemic has caused pain and challenges for families and kids across our state — every death is a tragedy and a loved one,” Polis said. “Misinformation and disinformation have preyed on far too many Coloradans, making them unnecessarily the victims of COVID’s most severe outcomes even though it was easily prevented.”
Experts believe the virus’s toll will gradually decrease over the coming years, as more people are vaccinated or survive the disease and develop some level of immunity. How long that will take, and how many more people will be lost, will depend on a combination of human behavior, biology and luck.
The other question is what level of death most people will decide is tolerable, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health and a member of the state’s COVID-19 modeling team.
People accept some flu deaths each year as a cost of keeping everything open during the winter months, but the current level of death from COVID-19 is much higher than what we’ve normally tolerated, she said.
“It’s this constant tension,” Carlton said. “How do we balance this need for infection control and to have a functioning society?”
Victims were younger, mostly unvaccinated
The people lost in the wave that started in July were younger, on average, than those who died earlier in the pandemic.
Older people are still at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19, and those 75 and older accounted for about 44% of deaths in the current wave, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That’s down significantly from an average of 62% in previous waves, though, indicating deaths among middle-aged and younger people aren’t as rare as they once were.
High vaccination rates among older people helped to limit the death toll, and fewer people would have died if more had received the shot, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said. Even when the virus got into long-term care facilities in the last few months, it didn’t cause nearly the rate of severe illness and death that it did in 2020, she said.
Nearly three-quarters of Colorado’s COVID-19 deaths in October — the most recent month with full data on the vaccination status of those who died — were among the unvaccinated.
Jackie Washburn’s son Ryan, 44, was one of those victims.
Washburn said she got vaccinated and urged Ryan to do so, but he believed conspiracy theories that the vaccine contained a tracking chip, and thought his active lifestyle would protect him.
“I said, ‘Ryan, do you think the government wants to know where a 70-year-old woman goes? I go to Walmart,’” she recalled.
After he contracted the virus in October, Ryan couldn’t eat more than a few bites at a time because of nausea, loss of taste and other symptoms, Washburn said. He went to the emergency rooms of two Colorado Springs hospitals, which turned him away because they determined he wasn’t sick enough for a bed when they were so close to capacity, she said. One ambulance also declined to transport him, before his oxygen levels dropped enough that a second ambulance crew determined he needed emergency care.
Ryan’s doctors and nurses said he seemed to be on the mend, though his oxygen needs kept increasing until he had to be intubated, Washburn said. He had a heart attack during his first night on the ventilator and died a few days later, on Oct. 31.
While there’s no way to be certain, Washburn believes Ryan might have survived if he’d been able to get a bed sooner. Hospitals across the state were nearing capacity as they attempted to deal with an increase in patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses, with fewer nurses and other frontline staff than they had during previous surges.
It’s difficult to lose a child under any circumstances, but what makes it worse is that Ryan’s life finally was coming together after some youthful missteps, Washburn said. He’d recently gotten married and bought a house for his four children, and he was always there if someone needed help, she said.
“I have a strong faith and I know that he’s at peace and in paradise. But I sure do miss him,” she said, her voice breaking.
Low vaccination rates, delta and pandemic fatigue
A year ago, when the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Colorado, it seemed unlikely the state would be worried about hospital capacity again.
Cases and hospitalizations were both dropping precipitously from the early December peak of the third wave. Instead of worrying about whether the state could run out of hospital beds, officials talked about when there would be enough doses available for everyone who wanted the shot and who should go first.
“In December of 2020, with the new vaccines being released… we at the state said that by fall of 2021, things will be much better,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer for Colorado’s public health department. “I think by the summer it was less of a surprise” to see another wave.
More people hesitated to take the vaccine than expected, with demand plateauing after a rush in the first months that shots were available. Still, the level of immunity in the state was enough to significantly limit the damage from the fourth wave, in spring 2021, even as the state was loosening restrictions.
Colorado wouldn’t be so fortunate with the delta variant, which was first detected in Mesa County in early May. Delta was more contagious than alpha — the so-called U.K. variant first identified in Colorado late last year — and displaced it within a month. It also brought an increased risk of breakthrough infections among vaccinated people, and caused more-severe disease in those who were still unvaccinated.
Scientists don’t have one clear explanation for why some waves prove self-limiting while others cause so much more illness and death, Herlihy said. Seasonality is one factor. So is the virus’s tendency to run through the susceptible people in an area with a large wave of infection, die down to more manageable levels and flare up again when it encounters another large group that’s not immune, she said.
By late summer and early fall, immunity was starting to wane for people who’d been vaccinated over the winter or recovered from the virus last year, while more than 1 million people remained unvaccinated and potentially vulnerable.
“That’s a lot of people for the virus to infect and kill,” France said.
The desire to get back to normal and the effects of the delta variant compounded to produce “catastrophic loss of life” in Colorado and around the country, said Carlton, the associate professor at the Colorado School of Public Health.
“Delta ended up being much more virulent and making people a lot sicker,” she said.
That wasn’t immediately obvious, though, and a week after the first delta cases were found, Polis largely lifted the mask mandate, declaring it applied only to unvaccinated people in certain settings, like health care facilities.
The state rapidly got a preview of what delta might do, though, as Mesa County intensive-care units were pushed to capacity by early June. About two weeks later, Herlihy warned unvaccinated people were “more vulnerable than ever.”
Still, Polis declared the state’s public health emergency was over on July 8.
“Our hospital capacity is no longer in jeopardy,” he told The Denver Post at the time.
Within two months, that was no longer the case. By late August, some hospitals already reported they were delaying non-emergency surgeries to free up space, and the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 was at levels last seen in mid-January.
In response, Polis issued an order requiring state employees in settings like health facilities and prisons to get vaccinated and asked the state Board of Health to require almost all workers in the health field to do the same.
Still, by mid-September, the state had fewer beds available in intensive-care units than it had during the worst of the fall 2020 surge, and the odds any given person was contagious with COVID-19 were at their highest levels of the year. State officials urged Coloradans to get booster shots to reduce the odds of breakthrough infections. They also encouraged everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces, though Polis ruled out a statewide mandate.
Colorado didn’t take more aggressive measures until early November, when Polis announced the state was calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency for staffing help; opening booster eligibility to all adults; and expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatments, which reduce the odds a high-risk person with COVID-19 will be hospitalized.
It’s not clear if those measures made the difference, but hospitalizations began to fall shortly before Thanksgiving. Between early July and the peak, more than 2,500 people had died. More died in the following weeks, as some of those infected earlier lost their battles.
There’s widespread agreement that states couldn’t return to lockdowns, said Lisa Miller, a professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health. It’s difficult to know if the outcome would have been any different if the state had taken the actions it did sooner, or had taken other steps like mandating masks again, she said.
“I think researchers will be looking at these questions for years,” she said.
The level of death many states saw wasn’t “inevitable,” given the relative success countries like Canada have had in limiting mortality, said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University. Canada has recorded about 80 deaths for every 100,000 people, and the United States’ rate is roughly three times that.
Given the difficulty getting people to accept new public health measures and an unwillingness to comply with the more-restrictive precautions used last year, though, states may not have had many options to reduce their death tolls, Dowdy said.
“In a perfect world, many of those deaths would have been prevented, but we don’t live in a perfect world,” he said. “It’s unlikely that Colorado could have kept itself safe while (the virus) was raging in the rest of the country.”
How many more will we lose?
Experts agree that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is unlikely to ever be eradicated, meaning it will continue to cause some harm for the foreseeable future. How much depends on how many people get vaccinated, or get a booster shot; how long immunity lasts; how virulent future versions of the virus are; and what level of death people are willing to tolerate before accepting restrictions again.
“The right balance is not no death. The right balance is less death than what we’re having now,” Dowdy said, citing public tolerance of flu deaths.
Colorado isn’t close to bringing COVID-19 deaths down to seasonal flu levels, though. In 2019, the state lost 468 people to flu or pneumonia across the multi-month season — roughly two weeks’ worth of deaths from COVID-19 this November.
The state isn’t likely to vaccinate everyone who remains susceptible any time soon. While uptake has increased any time a new variant is announced and when hospitals are filling up, there’s a natural plateauing with any new vaccine or treatment after the most-eager people have received it, France said.
While some counties reinstated mask mandates until hospitalizations came down, there’s little appetite for any restrictions at the state level. Polis has pushed booster shots and announced plans to add 500 staffed beds in hospitals and facilities like nursing homes, to ease the strain on capacity. He’s largely framed illness and death among the unvaccinated as the result of free choice.
“I have no qualms if (unvaccinated people) have a death wish, but they’re clogging our hospitals,” the governor said at a press conference in early November.
It’s unclear what the newest variant, omicron, will bring. Models from the CDC projected two possible scenarios: a large wave of cases, possibly peaking as soon as January, or a smaller wave topping out in the spring. Omicron is more contagious than delta and more likely to cause breakthrough cases in people who were vaccinated or reinfect those who recovered from a previous variant. Some early data suggests it may cause less-severe illness, but that’s not certain at this point.
Over time, waves of the virus are expected to become less severe as more people develop some level of immunity, Dowdy said.
“This wave is not as bad as the one before,” he said. “I think we should just accept the reality that they’re going to happen.”
Meet the Gold Helmet finalists: 6 Colorado high school football players who embody excellence on and off the field
Valor Christian running back Gavin Sawchuk is the winner of the 2021 Denver Post Gold Helmet Award, edging six other worthy senior finalists. Here’s a look at each of them:
Bryce Johnson
School: Lutheran
On the field: A four-year varsity letterman, three-year starter and two-year captain, Johnson was a two-way force for a Lions team that narrowly lost in the 3A semifinals to eventual champion Fort Morgan. The CSU commit was a defensive leader at safety registering 67 tackles (14 for loss), 1 1/2 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. And on offense, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver was a big play waiting to happen with 19 catches for 492 yards and seven touchdowns.
Off the field: A National Honors Society president and student ambassador, Johnson has maintained a 4.43 cumulative GPA while also participating in numerous volunteer projects. During his time at Lutheran, he has provided outreach through Touching Africa Ministries, Children’s Hospital of Colorado, Parker Fast Force (food collection), Lifeline Christian Missions (meal prep), Project CURE (medical supply packing) and SECOR. He has also chipped in at various youth football camps, worked lunch duty, helped with clean-up around the school and served the senior community.
Connor Jones
School: Palmer Ridge
On the field: The 6-foot-7, 290-pound left tackle started three years on varsity for teams that won the 3A state title in 2019 and reached the 4A championship game in 2020 and the 4A semifinals this fall. Rated a three-star offensive lineman by 247Sports.com, the two-time all-state selection chose a full-ride scholarship from Michigan over offers from Virginia, Northwestern, West Virginia, Colorado State and Oregon State.
Off the field: Jones has been an active member of the community in the Colorado Springs area while carrying a 3.375 cumulative GPA. In addition to coaching the Pop Warner Colorado Springs Wardogs, he was a guest speaker for the Rocky Mountain Classical Academy and Colorado All Stars youth football teams and served as a volunteer/coach for the Monument Bullets in the spring. He also assisted a local financial services company by going to parks around Colorado Springs and providing food to people experiencing homelessness and prepared boxes of food for the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.
Dallas Macias
School: Regis Jesuit
On the field: An Oregon State baseball commit, the 6-foot, 190-pound senior was an all-around force on the football field as well. On defense, he led the Raiders in tackles (121) from the safety position while recording two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one sack and one forced a fumble. On offense, he compiled 347 total yards with one touchdown reception. And on special teams, he returned two punts for touchdowns and averaged 13.7 yards per return.
Off the field: In the classroom, Macias has maintained a 3.71 GPA while splitting time between athletics and volunteer activities. While at Regis, he has worked with Extreme Community Makeover (Denver neighborhood clean-ups), Parker Task Force and Volunteers of America (meals for those in need), and Make A Wish Foundation, where he helped construct a skate ramp in the backyard of a boy recovering from cancer. In addition, he participated with the Susan G. Komen Foundation both as a walker immediately after his grandma’s breast cancer diagnosis and later as a volunteer.
Cade Palmer
School: The Classical Academy
On the field: The Air Force Academy commit submitted the last of three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a senior captain, compiling 1,541 yards and 23 touchdowns on 123 carries. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound back closed out his prep career with 18 consecutive games topping 100 yards on the ground, 4,018 rushing yards, 56 TDs, 95 tackles and two Class 2A all-state selections.
Off the field: Palmer has touched numerous communities and organizations while also maintaining a 3.5 cumulative GPA as a TCA student. He’s helped provide food assistance to families in need, given time and labor to fundraising events for an organization that serves children with Downs syndrome, assembled and delivered care packages for seniors, run a program for first- and second-graders at New Life Church and even traveled to Los Angeles to help Dream Centers distribute food to the homeless. In addition, he’s volunteered as a coach and mentor at youth football camps and routinely served as a guest speaker for TCA’s various youth teams.
Keegan Patterson
School: Longmont
On the field: Bound for Colorado School of Mines next fall, the three-year varsity starting quarterback put together a prolific prep career with 7,053 yards and 52 touchdowns passing to go along with 1,816 yards and 38 touchdowns rushing. That culminated with an all-state senior season that saw him accumulate 4,455 total yards (3,609 passing, 846 running) and 48 total TDs (28/20) and play a vital role on defense with 44 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Off the field: Patterson has maintained a 4.42 GPA during his time at Longmont while also working in the community and helping with youth camps as part of the team’s service project. In addition, he has gone on a number of mission trips with his church, Faith Community Lutheran Church.
Luke Zana
School: Boulder
On the field: A team leader who can consistently bench press 225 pounds more than 15 times, the Panthers’ undersized linebacker was the quarterback of the defense while accumulating 100 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery. He also scored three touchdowns on offense and was a special teams dynamo with one blocked punt and one blocked field goal.
Off the field: Between a 4.63 cumulative GPA and perfect ACT score of 36, Zana’s academic credentials are impeccable. What’s even more impressive is that he achieved those marks while also giving so much of his time, whether it was through participating in the school’s Chance to Dance Program for disabled students, serving as student body president, reading books to children at the Boulder Public Library or helping put together care packages for underprivileged children around the holidays. He’s also helped run swim and football clinics at the school and organized the trick or treat street program at Whittier Elementary School.
Investigation: This mental health provider is failing 10 Colorado counties
In a state where the mental health safety net is plagued by a lack of financial transparency, competition, and the inability or unwillingness to serve the neediest patients, local leaders say one mental health center and its top executive stand out as worse than the rest.
“(Expletive) Mind Springs, for one thing,” says Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, when asked about the threats to mental health in Summit County. “And that (expletive) snake oil saleswoman who runs it, for another.”
Mind Springs Health, led by CEO Sharon Raggio, is the private nonprofit responsible for providing behavioral health safety-net services in Summit and nine other Western Slope counties: Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, and Routt. It is one of 17 regional “community mental health centers” statewide that long have been responsible for inpatient hospitalization, intensive outpatient treatment, outpatient psychiatric care, counseling, and other forms of treatment for Coloradans on Medicaid or who are indigent, underinsured, or in crisis.
A recent Colorado News Collaborative investigation found that many of those mental health treatment centers fail to serve the most vulnerable Coloradans, aided by a system that creates a financial incentive to take on fewer ill people and charge higher costs, while also protecting them from competition.
Communities served by Mind Springs are among the most frustrated. Nowhere is that disappointment expressed so bitterly and publicly than in Summit County.
In 2018 voters passed a tax measure to fund mental health care, even though it meant they are essentially having to pay twice for similar services. Since then, local officials have worked with the state to end three of Mind Springs’ contracts. And now they are going a step further by severing ties altogether and joining nearby Eagle County’s new community mental health center because leaders in both say the state cannot — or will not — fix problems with Mind Springs.
The split marks the first of its kind in the 50-year history of Colorado’s mental health safety net system, and is prompting other Mind Springs’ communities to eye ways to take control of their own care.
Raggio, in a series of interviews over several months, has not addressed specific reasons for public discontent, telling the Colorado News Collaborative, “I don’t believe in litigating issues in the media.”
“It makes me sad that anybody would feel that they got less than adequate services from our organization,” she says. “It makes me sad that people have such negative things to say.”
The new mom
Travis Bickford doesn’t want to hear it. Raggio’s words will not bring back what he says Mind Springs — from its clinics to its hospital to its services in the county jail — took from his family.
His wife, Jackie Bickford, 31, had a history of depression and alcohol addiction when she sought treatment at the Mind Springs office near their home in Breckenridge in 2016. She was experiencing severe postpartum depression after the birth of their son, Trent, a few months earlier. The clinic prescribed medication that her husband says seemed to make her more depressed and “turn her into a zombie.”
“The doctors there just handed that … out like it was candy. They would chastise her for overusing the medicine, but then keep refilling her prescription.”
Because she was talking about ending her life, he and his father-in-law had her committed to the Mind Springs-owned West Springs psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction. He says his wife returned home after about 10 days “far worse” than when she went in: “Constant crying, depression, abusing medicine, drinking vodka.”
He was at work one day in April 2016 when a nurse called their home for a wellness check. Police responding to the nurse’s concern found Bickford drunk and semi-conscious with her infant son nearby, and arrested her on suspicion of child abuse and neglect.
Her family made the tough decision not to bail her out, assuming she — and Trent — would be safer if she were in jail where Mind Springs had a contract to provide mental health services. She threatened to kill herself if he was removed from her care, so the jail clothed her in a smock that kept her from hurting herself and put her on a 24/7 suicide watch.
Within a day, Bickford persuaded a Mind Springs clinician to clear her to move off suicide watch and into a regular cell among the jail’s general population. Four days later, she killed herself.
Her family unsuccessfully sued the sheriff’s department, one of its officers, and the Mind Springs’ clinician who had evaluated her. During a deposition, the family’s lawyer asked the clinician whether, in retrospect, she wished she had not cleared Bickford to be taken off of suicide watch.
“No,” she answered.
“Why is that?” the lawyer asked.
“Because I did what was presented to me during her evaluation. She was not suicidal at the time,” she said.
The clinician called Bickford’s suicide an “impulsive decision,” even though records show she had been suicidal for weeks and even the day leading up to it. She also said Bickford’s husband told her his wife had improved in the hospital and was not suicidal.
Travis Bickford winces when reading the testimony.
“It’s hard enough that I lost my wife, that Trent lost his mom because we were desperate to get Jackie help and these … people didn’t do their jobs,” he says. “But to sit here knowing this woman blatantly lied to justify her wrongdoing, to have no recourse after we made it perfectly clear Jackie was suicidal and tried like hell to make them help her, well, that takes crazy to a whole new level.”
The clinician, through a Mind Springs spokesman, declined to comment or provide any written notes of the conversation with Travis Bickford.
Trent Bickford, now 6 and with no recollection of his mother, walks into the room and sees his father crying during an interview. He climbs on the kitchen counter and grabs a paper towel to wipe away the tears.
“It’s ok,” he tells his dad. “I know.”
“Please don’t call Mind Springs”
FitzSimons became sheriff shortly after Bickford’s death and inherited the legal aftermath — and county residents’ deep distrust of their community mental health center.
“When we’d come across people experiencing crises, they’d half the time say, ‘Oh my God, please don’t call Mind Springs. I won’t talk to them. They’re horrible,’” says FitzSimons, whose jail — like many others — is full of people with untreated behavioral health conditions.
He and other Summit County officials grew especially impatient with Mind Springs’ mobile crisis response unit. The state-funded program is supposed to dispatch a mental health specialist at any hour to help stabilize people so they don’t end up in more expensive emergency rooms. Assistant County Manager Sarah Vaine inquired about the program when noticing the number of ER visits wasn’t dropping, only to be told by a Mind Springs supervisor in Summit County that the organization was urging clients to go to the ER because it didn’t want to risk the safety of its mobile response team members.
Mind Springs’ spokeswoman, in response, wrote, “There is a delicate balance between a crisis worker’s personal safety, and responding appropriately to a crisis in someone’s home.”
Officials and private mental health care providers in five other counties within Mind Springs’ service area also describe their local mobile crisis response units as unresponsive.
Raul De Villegas-Decker, a clinical psychologist in Grand Junction, where Mind Springs is headquartered, says the unit there would call the primary care practice where he worked asking what it could do for someone in crisis.
“It was almost laughable — not the call you would expect from the very people who are paid to know how to handle crises,” he says.
Even Mind Springs’ own staff members say they have problems getting the units to show up.
“There’s typically nothing mobile at all about our mobile crisis team. It’s just basically a call center. And when you call, they act almost like you’re inconveniencing them,” says a Mind Springs clinician who asked not to be identified for fear of being fired. “Here you have someone who is literally at the lowest point of their life, and they’re reaching out or having someone else reaching out for them, and what are we offering them? Nothing, which is terrifying.”
Raggio says her organization responds appropriately to crises as needed, but declined to discuss any particular incident raised in this story.
Raggio, who made $312,331 in 2019, cites a lack of state and federal funding and a maze of red tape as challenges for Mind Springs. But more often than not the former licensed professional counselor keeps returning to her own history leading Mind Springs from the verge of bankruptcy with “three days’ cash on hand” in 2008 to building a psychiatric hospital in 2018 and women’s recovery center in 2020. In almost all her interviews, she mentions the multiple business innovation awards the organization has won from industry groups.
“We’ve done a lot of good things,” she added. “I know there are naysayers and that makes me sad. I think we all want the same things and can achieve more working together.”
“A black hole”
Mind Springs’ critics, county officials, former clients, even its own employees say that it’s not just mobile crisis units that seem to be MIA.
How much tax money the center receives for its programs, what it spends in each county, how many people it employs in each are questions the center can’t or won’t answer.
“Mind Springs is a black hole,” says Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue.
“We don’t know where the money goes or how it is being spent,” adds Beth Melton, a Routt County commissioner. “It seems to me that we should have an understanding of what services are being provided in the community.”
Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland, who has a background in mental health care, also has questions about how Mind Springs is using state and federal tax dollars. She says Raggio keeps giving different explanations for barriers to care. “I’ve heard money’s an issue. I’ve at other times heard capacity or staff or state rules and regulations are the issue. We haven’t gotten to a real answer about what’s getting in the way.”
Raggio, who refers to herself as “an open book,” repeatedly has said her organization does not keep its electronic records in a way it could figure out how much it spends per county.
“That’s a lie,” Sarah Vaine, Summit’s assistant county manager says.
In response to CoLab’s initial investigation published earlier this month, Mind Springs’ spokeswoman contradicted Raggio, saying her colleagues do in fact keep records by county and would make them available for review. As of this writing, she has not provided them.
Alex Wolfe, a 22-year-old Summit County resident, has spent years cycling in and out of treatment for borderline personality disorder. In 2018, he did a stint in Mind Springs’ psychiatric hospital from which he and his mother say he was released on the condition that he attend a certain kind of therapy group offered only at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
“I went in at that time. They said come back next Wednesday. I went in again. They said there’s no such group,” he says.
Trust in Mind Springs’ home county of Mesa also is low. In two Mesa County surveys, one to residents and one to health care providers, respondents warned people to stay away from the center.
One provider wrote, “The saying is, you might as well commit suicide than go to Mind Springs because they will drive you to it.”
The Colorado News Collaborative interviewed more than 100 people about Mind Springs. The only praise came from someone who works in its hospital and from three self-identified clients who appeared in one of the organization’s marketing videos. CoLab could not locate any of the clients who provided those positive testimonials.
Building hope
Prominent Summit County businesswoman Patti Casey took her life by suicide in January 2016. By that year’s end, so had 12 other county residents, a pattern that prompted Casey’s family to launch a mental health care nonprofit in her memory.
Building Hope quickly drew widespread support for its mission of reducing mental health stigma, increasing access to treatment for Spanish — and English — speakers, and addressing other local behavioral health challenges. Community members rallied around that mission and proposed a mill levy to pay for mental health services Mind Springs wasn’t providing.
In less than three years, Building Hope has used about $2 million in revenues to help more than 1,800 county residents who either don’t have insurance or have a deductible they can’t afford to pay for up to 12 therapy sessions.
“People who have been (harmed) so badly by the system just needed to have their health honored the way we do for other people who are sick,” says Jennifer McAtamney, Building Hope’s executive director.
Vaine, Summit’s assistant county manager, last year kicked Mind Springs’ detox program out of a county-owned building, then ended Mind Springs’ contract for that service and worked to prod the state to fund a different nonprofit to run it.
Likewise, FitzSimons has ended Mind Springs’ jail and mobile crisis response contracts and replaced them with programs of his choosing. “At first, we didn’t know we could say no to Mind Springs,” FitzSimons says. “But now I’ve got sheriffs all over the state calling to learn how to break from community mental health centers that aren’t getting the job done.”
Following Summit’s lead, Eagle County in 2018 passed its own mental health tax — on marijuana sales. Responding to what County Manager Jeff Shroll says are the same problems other counties have experienced with Mind Springs, his county then went a step further by forming its own community mental health center, called Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. The new nonprofit is a subsidiary of Vail Hospital, which will likely build a psychiatric hospital as well as a shorter-term overnight facility to stabilize people in crisis. It will include a team of clinicians co-responding to crises with law enforcement, a detox program and all the other safety net services expected by the state.
Leaders in Summit County are now working with those in Eagle County and with state behavioral health administrators to fully split from Mind Springs and join the new center.
The creation of the state’s 18th community mental health center — the first new one in several decades — challenges the status quo of Colorado’s mental health safety net system. The new center will not be joining the Colorado Behavioral Healthcare Council, the powerful trade group that represents all other centers throughout the state in contract negotiations and has lobbied against proposals requiring competitive bidding for mental health contracts and more transparency and accountability among the centers. Its creation also will take tens of millions of state and federal tax dollars annually out of Mind Springs’ pocket.
Meanwhile, other counties are also taking action. Mesa County has been researching ways to possibly end some of Mind Springs’ contracts there. Routt County has been changing some of its contracts with Mind Springs from a flat fee to an hourly rate so, as Melton tells it, “we actually pay for services that they’ve actually provided.”
In six months of interviews, no one — except for Sheriff FitzSimons — called to dismantle Colorado’s community mental health centers. But, as the state prepares to launch a new cabinet-level department overseeing mental health care this summer, Melton and officials from counties across the state have been asking for laws and policies to make the centers more transparent and accountable.
Colorado’s Office of Behavioral Health Director Robert Werthwein has been outspoken about the need for those changes. “Let’s just say, and I’m trying to be diplomatic, that a lot of work needs to be done,” he said of Mind Springs in particular. He will not be there to help make reforms because his department announced earlier this month that he will be resigning in February.
Susan Greene can be reached at susan@colabnews.co.
This investigation is part of the “On Edge” series about Colorado’s mental health by the Colorado News Collaborative. “On Edge” reporting is supported by the Carter Center’s Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Reporting as well as by the Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grant for Mental Health Investigative Journalism. To learn more about the Colorado News Collaborative, visit colabnews.co
