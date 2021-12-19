Connect with us

News

Column: A 40-year anniversary rekindles memories of some of the most interesting figures along the way, from Mike Royko to Ernie Banks to Ray Rayner

Published

1 min ago

on

Column: A 40-year anniversary rekindles memories of some of the most interesting figures along the way, from Mike Royko to Ernie Banks to Ray Rayner
Forty years ago Sunday I walked into Tribune Tower to start a new job as a Chicago Tribune copy clerk.

Little did I know I would stick around my entire adult life, moving from news side to sports and covering some of the greatest personalities and teams in Chicago history.

I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing some fascinating people over the years, while working alongside some of our town’s most renowned journalists. Here are 40 of the most interesting people I’ve met along the way.

Mike Royko

Having your idol as your boss isn’t something I would recommend, but two years of working as the leg man for the nation’s premier newspaper columnist was an experience no journalism school could prepare you for. I never made it into J-school at Missouri, so the University of Royko was my real education.

Harold Washington

Before a ribbon-cutting ceremony for straightening the S-curve on Lake Shore Drive on Nov. 20, 1986, Mayor Washington glanced at my credential and saw I worked at the Tribune. A small canon had been brought in to officially signal the opening of the Drive. Washington turned to me and asked: “How’d you like if I blew up the Tribune?” I laughed and told the mayor it was OK by me considering I was not there. He did not blow up Tribune Tower.

Michael Jordan

Covering the greatest basketball player of all time during the Chicago Bulls’ first championship in 1991 was rewarding, but covering Jordan during 1995 spring training when major-league players were on strike was just as interesting. His famous exit from camp, which led to a return to the Bulls, was one of my favorite days of reporting.

Bill Veeck

Sitting next to a genius in the center-field bleachers at Wrigley Field was something I took for granted at the time. Veeck was a frequent bleacher visitor in the early ‘80s at what he called his “outdoor office.” “I built that scoreboard,” he said on the final day of 1983, pointing to the iconic manual scoreboard. “The inventor showed me a model, and I thought it’d work great for day baseball. But I did something dumb.” Veeck explained you couldn’t see the whole scoreboard from the top of the lower deck. Even a genius can poke fun at himself.

Ozzie Guillen

Whenever Chicago White Sox beat writers needed a quote, Guillen was always there — and usually hilarious. I never thought he would be a manager, but when the Sox chose him in 2003, I knew he would change the culture. He won the World Series in his second year and is now succeeding in his new career as Sox analyst.

Dusty Baker

Baker was an ESPN analyst and imminent Cincinnati Reds manager in 2007 when he dragged me into a bar in Denver during the World Series. Some Reds fans came over to talk, and he promised them he would play more Tupac Shakur songs at home games. Baker is the greatest “people person” in the game and was a joy to cover.

Eddie Vedder

We shared a mutual friend — legendary Chicago restaurant owner Donnie Kruse — who was on his death bed in the hospital a few years ago. Vedder was away but called the room and played Kruse’s favorite song for him before Kruse died. I always had loved Vedder’s music, but his humanity and humility are what stick out after meeting him.

Jerry Reinsdorf

When the Sox and Bulls boss was smoking a cigar at Guaranteed Rate Field before a playoff game in October, I reminded him there was no smoking allowed inside the ballpark. Reinsdorf took another puff and said: “I’m not smoking. Who do you believe, me or your lying eyes?” We don’t agree on some things, but he always has been one of my favorite topics.

Pat Hughes

You have to be a brilliant conversationalist to make a slow-moving, lopsided baseball game sound interesting. Hughes is just as good calling bad games as exciting ones. I would listen to him recite the phone book.

Studs Terkel

One of my duties as Royko’s legman was to locate my boss after one of his long lunches and get him back to the Tower. Often I’d call the Billy Goat Tavern and ask for Studs, who would relay the message. Studs later provided a recommendation for me to ride in the Challenger space shuttle in NASA’s Journalist-In-Space project, writing: “Here on Earth, I have found him to be imaginative, gutsy and healthily curious.” That’s a true friend.

Harry Caray

In what turned out to be his final print interview in January 1998, I asked Caray if baseball was losing fans to the NFL and NBA. “They say it’s an old man’s game — well, take a look around,” he replied. “Those fans are young. What bothers me, as I’ve always said, baseball has to worry about when the day comes when a man cannot take his wife and two kids to the ballpark because it costs too much, and the day is rapidly approaching, if it isn’t here already.” Caray died a month later. Baseball faces the same questions 24 years later.

Ernie Banks

Mr. Cub was difficult to interview in his final years. He had the unique ability to change the subject from him to you: “How’s the family? What are you writing about?” Banks always seemed genuinely interested in your life, which is seldom the case with modern-day athletes.

Terry Armour

We started out together as copy clerks, and the late Tribune sportswriter and Inc. columnist was my runningmate for years. One of the funniest people I’ve met, Armour is still missed.

Tony Phillips

The late Sox leadoff man was one of baseball’s most talkative characters, and we remained friends long after his retirement. During an interview in 1996 he grabbed my tape recorder and started railing on Sox manager Terry Bevington without any care that it would get him in trouble. Phillips was trouble, with a capital T, and proud of it.

Leon Finney Sr.

In the winter of 1984, Finney, the popular proprietor of Leon’s BBQ, was suing his eldest son, Cleon Berry, for using the name “Leon’s” on a suburban restaurant. “It’s like leading a blind man across the street and stealing his wallet at the same time,” Finney told me. I still use that quote.

Sammy Sosa

In spite of our frequent spats during his final year as a Cub in 2004, no one was more riveting to cover than Sosa. His relationship with the Cubs might forever be severed, but I’d like to see him return to Wrigley Field as a fan, just to get some closure.

Billy Corgan

In the realm of the celebrity Cubs fans, many show up only when the team is winning. Corgan is the exception to the rule and just a regular Chicago guy who happens to be rock star.

Ron Santo

Perhaps the most inspirational figure I’ve met. I still don’t know how anyone could keep as positive an outlook on life as Santo did during his many health-related issues, including the loss of his legs. Anytime I complain about some minor aches and pains, I try to remember what Santo went through.

Ted ‘Double Duty’ Radcliffe

The Negro League great was a frequent visitor at Sox games late in his life and regaled us all with stories, some of which are unprintable. He lived to be 103, and man, did “Double Duty” ever live.

Dick Vitale

After I wrote in 1998 that Vitale’s rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Wrigley Field was “the early leader in the clubhouse for worst” by guest conductors, Vitale left a voicemail message ripping me and singing the song all over again. I still regret it 24 years later.

Jerome Holtzman

The Hall of Fame baseball writer was both a mentor and friend and taught me the most important lesson of sports writing: When you knock someone, be sure to show up in the clubhouse the next day.

Landon ‘Sonny’ Cox

The late basketball coach of King High was loathed by some rival coaches and accused of improper recruiting on more than one occasion. But there was never a dull moment covering Cox and his teams.

Steve Dahl

The legendary Chicago radio personality taught us that nothing in this world was too sacred to poke fun of, and that lesson stayed with me my entire career.

Ray Rayner

Just interviewing the former WGN-Ch. 9 morning-show host by phone in 1984 was a career highlight. Rayner’s cartoon-dominated show beat the news shows in the ratings in the 1960s and ‘70s. “And I always beat ‘Kangaroo’ pretty well too,” Rayner told me, referring, of course, to “Captain Kangaroo.”

Sam Sianis

Outside of Andy Warhol, there might be no better promoter than Sianis, who helped turn the “Curse of the Billy Goat” into a nationally known legend while making his tavern a reporter’s hangout and a tourist trap.

Frank Thomas

Frequently in the middle of a controversy when I covered him in the mid-’90s and early 2000s, the “Big Hurt” was an imposing, larger-than-life figure who turned out to be a teddy bear inside.

Jimmy Piersall

He called himself “crazy” and had a film made about him and his bouts with anxiety, but Piersall mostly played his reputation for laughs. He didn’t mind ruffling feathers, knowing it would get him in hot water. “It doesn’t make (me) right or wrong,” he once told me. “There were those who liked them and those who didn’t. But it made me a lot of money.”

Lou Piniella

Whenever things got bad in 2009, a Lou Piniella rant would save the day for Cubs beat writers. “Look, invariably when things don’t go right, it’s always the manager’s fault,” he said that summer. “You want to blame me? Go ahead. Take your shots.” There will never be another manager like Lou Piniella.

Theo Epstein

The former Cubs president wasn’t sure what to make of me when he first arrived in Chicago in 2011. “There’s definitely some Sullyness to work through,” he later explained. Eventually we got along, and Epstein lived up to his words by building a championship team I never thought I would see in my lifetime.

Ronnie ‘Woo-Woo’ Wickers

When the ubiquitous Cubs fan was rumored to have been murdered, we located him working at a pizza joint and brought into Tribune Tower for a photo shoot. Wickers came into the newsroom chanting: “I’m alive, woo. I’m alive, woo.”

Phil Rizzo

Rizzo’s career arc was one for the books. A city worker for 45 years, Rizzo drove trucks for the Department of Streets and Sanitation while moonlighting as a baseball scout. He became one of the best scouts ever and had tales you wouldn’t believe if anyone else told them.

Don Zimmer

When you spend your entire life in baseball, as Zimmer did, you become a walking, talking museum. Listening to “Popeye” talk in 1989 was a daily treasure.

Jerry Krause

Not many can say they were instrumental in the careers of Hall of Famers from Tony La Russa to Scottie Pippen, but Krause obviously knew what he was doing, even though his personality sometimes grated on people.

Billy Williams

Sometimes you get to meet your favorite player growing up, and they’re just as cool as you imagined. That was Williams to me.

Venus Williams

After the precocious, 17-year-old tennis player beat Anna Kournikova for the Lipton Championship title in 1998, only her second tournament win, I told her she would win a couple of Wimbledon titles. “I’m coming,” she said. “Don’t rush me.” She has won five Wimbledons, and along with her younger sister, Serena, changed the women’s professional tennis tour.

Anthony Rizzo

One of the best things about covering a beat for a long time is watching players go from prospect to star and seeing how it changes them. Rizzo never changed. It’s a shame he couldn’t end his career as a Cub.

Joe Maddon

Epstein once said the beat writers should pay part of their salaries to Maddon for all the material he gave us. Epstein was probably right. Every day brought a new “Maddonism” for us to write about. I thought winning a championship with the Cubs meant a lifetime job for Maddon. Wrong again.

Greg Maddux

Known as the greatest pitcher in Cubs history, Maddux also had the sickest sense of humor, which we thoroughly enjoyed. The straight-arrow persona the public saw made his jokes even funnier.

David Axelrod

The senior adviser to President Barack Obama was a Tribune political writer when I started out working for the city desk and is one of the more knowledgeable sports fans I’ve met.

Carlos Zambrano

“Big Z” once picked me up and held me over his head near the Miller Park batting cage. He once told a security guard he would pay him to kill me. He once threatened to snap me in two like he did to baseball bats. I once threatened to write he was a lousy tipper after a cabbie in Philadelphia complained about him. So much fun. How could you not love a guy like Zambrano?

News

10,000 MN deaths: Jan Malcolm talks COVID, politics and public health

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

10,000 MN deaths: Jan Malcolm talks COVID, politics and public health
It’s a milestone that Jan Malcolm hoped to never reach: 10,000 confirmed deaths in Minnesota from COVID-19.

“I can remember when things were looking better in the spring and in the summer, and we hoped we would never see 7,000 deaths or 8,000 deaths, and we’ve just kept going,” said Malcolm, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state reached 10,000 deaths on Wednesday, two days after Malcolm sat down with the Pioneer Press to talk about COVID-19, the political battle she is facing at the Capitol and her racehorse.

“Every death is a tragedy, especially at this point in the pandemic, when it’s so very preventable,” Malcolm said. “I think everybody has gotten kind of desensitized. Ten thousand deaths; we’re coming up on a million total cases — people have lost context, literally.”

Malcolm, 66, of Minneapolis, has been under intense pressure the past few months, with the Republican-controlled state Senate threatening to reject her confirmation in Gov. Tim Walz’s administration. Malcolm, who served as commissioner of health under Gov. Jesse Ventura, has never been confirmed by the Senate since Walz appointed her three years ago.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, left, discusses how the state is preparing for COVID-19, the coronavirus sweeping the globe, during a news conference with Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders at the state Capitol in St. Paul on Monday, March 2, 2020. (Christopher Magan / Pioneer Press)

Malcolm has been targeted because of decisions on vaccines, mask mandates, and business and school closures.

“A lot of the criticism has been about, ‘Boy, this seems like a disproportionate response to shut down business or to shut down schools,’ or ‘The solution is worse than the problem,’ ” she said. “It’s very hard to argue proportionality when there is so much you don’t know about the virus.

“People have to remember what those early months were like – or what last year at this time was like: without vaccines, with the hospitals starting to get massively stressed. The community mitigation was something that we could do that we knew had an effect. In hindsight, you might say, ‘Well, you went too far on that one or that one … or your timing was off by a month.’ ”

Health department officials are “learning all the time,” she said.

“It’s the nature of science. That’s how things happen. Things change as you learn more, but I think people have interpreted that to mean, ‘You guys don’t know what you are talking about because you keep changing the guidance,’ as opposed to ‘That is the natural progress of how science works.’ ”

LEADER IN A CRISIS

Malcolm’s leadership during the pandemic has been “absolutely critical,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

“It’s like having the Rock of Gibraltar in your back yard,” he said. “Jan is a brilliant public-health professional with a heart and a soul. To have someone with the breadth of capacity that she has, has really helped instill confidence in the staff and respect in the community. She’s done a really, really remarkable job. I mean, she has an impossible job — it’s like having a shock absorber come at you from five different directions.”

Malcolm and other state Health Department officials got word about the first confirmed case of COVID in Minnesota at 12:40 p.m. March 6, 2020. Within a few hours, Walz, Malcolm and other state officials were holding a news conference in the Governor’s Reception Room at the state Capitol.

1639914845 46 10000 MN deaths Jan Malcolm talks COVID politics and public
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm discusses the state’s first positive case of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 at a news conference Friday, March 6, 2020, at the state Capitol in St. Paul as Gov. Tim Walz, left, looks on. (Dave Orrick / Pioneer Press)

Key leaders in state government spent that weekend “working around the clock” to develop plans, said Chris Schmitter, Walz’s chief of staff. “Jan was the backbone of that critical time. She was concerned, but she never gave up her calm focus on moving forward. She knew how many people — in and out of government — were looking to her, and she just kept working, providing guidance and analysis, and modeling how to lead.”

Malcolm soon became one of the most recognized government officials in the state, participating in hundreds of media calls and dozens of news conferences to update Minnesotans on the fight against COVID-19.

Her calm voice during the briefings reassured many, including longtime friend Ann Bancroft.

“That calm is like a salve,” Bancroft said. “I think that’s her secret sauce. I’m not actually interested in the minutiae of COVID, but I enjoy listening to the briefings. The way she presents the information, it’s factual, it’s calm, and you know she’s not messing with you. She’s not playing politics. You just know she’s a straight shooter.”

A TUMOR’S IMPACT

Malcolm grew up in Bloomington and Minnetonka and graduated from Minnetonka High School. When she was 8, doctors found a benign tumor in her right leg. The tumor returned when she was 13, and it was malignant.

“I had to have a very big chunk of my leg taken out,” she said. “My mother almost fainted when she saw the size of the scar. I started crying.”

The surgeon looked at Malcolm and said: “ ‘Well, young lady, you’ll never be Miss America, but you should be grateful you still have your leg,’ ” she said. “Maybe that’s another reason why I wanted to become a doctor: to be nicer than him. He was probably a great surgeon, but his bedside manner left quite a bit to be desired.”

News

Red-headed woodpecker research aims to rebuild Minnesota population

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

Red-headed woodpecker research aims to rebuild Minnesota population
The red-headed woodpecker is an uncommon sight in Minnesota outside of the Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve in East Bethel, where researchers have homed in on dozens of breeding pairs that return each spring.

In Minnesota, where the species’ population is estimated to have declined 95 percent, researchers and land managers are hoping to better understand red-headed woodpecker activity and help restore populations.

“We are just trying to make the right habitat,” said John Moriarty, the senior manager of wildlife with the Three Rivers Park District.

While most woodpeckers in Minnesota have red feathers on their head, the red-headed woodpecker is unmistakable with an entirely red head and bold, black-and-white coloring on its body.

The park district is also hoping new audio technology, which plays sounds of the bird’s call, will help draw the woodpecker to Three Rivers’ habitat.

Audio systems were placed within the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Rogers earlier this year to play the sound of the woodpecker’s call each morning and afternoon. While no red-headed woodpecker sightings were reported at Crow-Hassan during the experiment, the park district learned of at least one nesting pair at the Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve in Savage this year.

Land management efforts for Murphy-Hanrehan include maintaining open habitat and leaving some dead trees in the park, which woodpeckers require for nesting.

“If we build it, they will come,” Moriarty said. “Our hope is that if they were successful they’ll come back next year.”

RESEARCH EFFORTS

Dr. Elena West leads red-headed woodpecker research at the University of Minnesota’s Cedar Creek and her work is helping land managers like Moriarty support the bird’s habitat.

The woodpecker’s habitat needs are much more complex than the availability of a dead tree to call home, although the dead trees are essential, West said.

Cedar Creek became a hub for red-headed woodpecker research more than a decade ago when a group of volunteers with the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis began monitoring the birds and founded the Red-headed Woodpecker Recovery Project.

The red-headed woodpecker’s population at Cedar Creek is relatively stable, with more than 100 adult birds observed at times.

The team studies the woodpecker’s nesting ecology, in addition to other factors, in hopes of better understanding the bird’s behavior and survival needs.

A WOODPECKER’S ROLE

In their habitat, such as an oak savanna, red-headed woodpeckers act as an “ecosystem engineer,” West explained. They create nesting cavities, which a host of other critters also prefer or need for survival.

“It turns out, there’s tons of competition for these cavities once a red-headed is done using it,” she said.

At Cedar Creek, researchers have also identified a large population of flying squirrels. The squirrels, known as secondary cavity nesters, regularly clash with the red-headed woodpeckers in an effort to overtake the cavities.

West and her team have recorded thousands of hours of video footage to detail these types of interactions.

Other technology, such as location trackers and audio recorders, are also deployed in the field.

In upcoming research efforts, bioacoustics monitoring devices will be placed at a variety of sites in Minnesota in an effort to detect red-headed woodpeckers on the landscape.
Algorithms are then used to identify the bird’s sound.

West said they’re hoping the bioacoustics monitoring survey helps researchers understand where the red-headed woodpeckers are living so land managers can help protect and support the species.

WOODPECKER CAVITY CAM

Red-headed woodpecker research in Minnesota is also supported by volunteers.

West and her colleague, Dr. Caitlin Potter, run an online citizen science project where volunteers contribute to their nest cavity research.

Their project, titled the Woodpecker Cavity Cam, is hosted on Zooniverse, a website run by the Citizen Science Alliance.

On their webpage, volunteers help classify data by viewing short clips from the team’s nest cavity cameras at Cedar Creek.

A simple yes or no question, such as whether or not an animal is seen in a 10-second video clip, helps the team separate large quantities of data. No research experience or knowledge of red-headed woodpeckers is required.

So far, more than 4,000 volunteers have contributed over 180,000 video classifications to the Woodpecker Cavity Cam project.

News

Herald's Best of 2021: Top stories, sections, reporters and more

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

Herald’s Best of 2021: Top stories, sections, reporters and more
Welcome to the Boston Herald’s 2021 bests list. From top stories, sections, reporters and more — our gift to you this holiday season is the gift that keeps on giving: A year in review roundup.

All the articles and sections listed here generated the most online traffic from you, the readers. And boy did you click on some of these. It’s a year we’ll never forget. The pandemic has put a spike in all our lives, but we never stopped delivering the news! As Howie Carr points out, how many will thank Donald Trump for seeing a way out of this virus? As always, keep the tips coming to newstips@bostonherald.com and we’ll chase them down. 

Let’s ring in 2022 with our top 22 stories of 2021:

  1. Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop arrested
  2. Vitamin D can help reduce coronavirus risk by 54%: Boston University doctor
  3. Was Biden looking at his watch during ceremony for Marines killed in Kabul?
  4. Something stinks with timing of curfews being lifted in Massachusetts
  5. Trump hopes everyone ‘remembers’ him when they get their coronavirus vaccines
  6. Howie Carr: Thanks for everything, President Trump
  7. Full text of Trump’s statement on impeachment acquittal
  8. Cape Cod fisherman OK after whale gulps him down, spits him out
  9. How long will immunity last after getting a coronavirus vaccine?
  10. Florida’s peak of the delta wave could be days away, university models show
  11. Massachusetts winter weather: A possible ‘sizable snowstorm’ after Arctic blast
  12. Cholesterol drug found to reduce coronavirus infection by up to 70%, according to new study
  13. Health care worker dies after second dose of COVID vaccine, investigations underway
  14. Trump sends out new email with more to come
  15. Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft release statements on Julian Edelman’s retirement
  16. Braceras: Rapinoe no victim, her team earned more than men
  17. How to get your coronavirus vaccine at Gillette Stadium
  18. Outburst of profanity toward Shohei Ohtani explained as ‘a crime of passion’ by Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino
  19. Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus
  20. Battenfeld: Joe Biden can’t handle a press conference – where is the outrage?
  21. Snow in the forecast for Massachusetts: Up to 2 inches could cause slippery commute
  22. Howie Carr: Biden’s babbles continue

1639914055 917 Heralds Best of 2021 Top stories sections reporters and more

  1. Rick Sobey
  2. Joe Dwinell
  3. Howie Carr
  4. Sean Philip Cotter
  5. Alexi Cohan 

1639914055 822 Heralds Best of 2021 Top stories sections reporters and more

  1. Latest Headlines
  2. Health
  3. Crime and Public Safety 
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Business

1639914055 734 Heralds Best of 2021 Top stories sections reporters and more

  1. Law, Gov’t, Politics
  2. Coronavirus
  3. Massachusetts
  4. Sports
  5. Health & Fitness 

1639914055 299 Heralds Best of 2021 Top stories sections reporters and more

  1. The Morning Memo
  2. E-Edition 
  3. Coronavirus Watch
  4. Herald Nightly Briefing 
  5. Breaking News 
