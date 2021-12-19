News
Companies rethink return-to-work plans amid omicron cases
NEW YORK — Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans to send workers back to the office as the new omicron variant adds another layer of uncertainty.
Alphabet’s Google and the nation’s second largest automaker, Ford Motor Co., are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose employees have already returned are considering adding extra precautions like requiring masks. Officials in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway and Sweden also have asked people in recent days to work from home if they can because of concerns about the variant.
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, and ridesharing company Lyft separately announced that they’re letting workers delay their return when offices fully reopen early next year. Meta still plans to open its headquarters at the end of January but will allow workers to delay their return as late as June. Lyft says it won’t require workers to come back to its offices for all of next year, though they will fully reopen as planned in February.
Janelle Gale, vice president of human resources for Meta, said the latest decision recognizes “some aren’t quite ready to come back.”
The moves are the latest indication of how difficult it is for companies to set firm plans for their employees’ mandatory return as worries about a spike in new cases or new variants keep shifting deadlines. This fall, the delta variant spurred many big companies to postpone a mandatory return to early next year.
The delays come even as U.S. health officials say early indications suggest omicron may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to fuel hospitalizations.
Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University, doesn’t believe there’s enough scientific information on omicron to warrant companies delaying their return-to-office plans.
“There will be a constant stream of new variants as well as surges and waning of cases,” Gostin said. “We shouldn’t disrupt normal business activity at every possible trigger.”
He noted that layered protection like masks, vaccinations and ventilation are highly effective at preventing virus spread in a workplace.
Still, the stream of new variants is having a psychological impact on business owners.
“Omicron has made me realize work life will never return to the way it was pre-COVID,” said Gisela Girard, president of advertising agency Creative Civilization, whose 12 employees have been working remotely since March 2020. “It made me realize how working from home is likely to keep employees, their families and also our clients safe.”
This summer, Girard’s company aimed for a mandatory hybrid work plan to start in fall, but delta pushed back those plans to early next year. Now, omicron has her reconsidering not only those plans but whether employees should return at all. She renewed the office lease last year but said she’s rethinking the physical office space.
Meanwhile, Google is indefinitely delaying the mandatory return to its offices. A company spokesperson said in an email that the update was in line with its earlier guidance that a return would start no sooner than Jan. 10 and depend on local conditions. The company said it safely opened more than 90% of its U.S. offices and nearly 40% of U.S. workers came into the office in recent weeks.
News
Kramer: Healey misses the mark, better to compensate Holyoke families
As of December 2021, nearly 1 million Massachusetts residents have been infected with COVID-19 and almost 20,000 have died due to the pandemic. The pain inflicted upon these victims and their families has been severe since, in most cases, the disease led to isolation and caused horrific pain prior to the victim’s demise.
Of particular note were the deaths of 76 veterans in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Staffed and administered by those with inadequate training in dealing with any form of epidemic outbreak, no less COVID-19, the facility became a tragic final resting place for many who had selflessly served the country. Their treatment was woefully inadequate as those entrusted with their protection simply should not have been left in charge when COVID spread like a raging fire. The families of these victims as well as the victims themselves deserved better. For those of us who are natives of Western Massachusetts, assignment of such individuals to these important positions was not the first time that authoritative allocation of resources was inadequate compared to that provided inside Route 495.
Nevertheless, Attorney General Maura Healey has chosen to seek criminal retribution against those who oversaw the facility, including an appeal from Hampden County Superior Judge Edward McDonough’s dismissal of the lawsuit. If her appeal succeeds, the men who administered the facility could face potential incarceration similar to those who commit intentional acts of violence and domestic abuse.
There were no statutory or regulatory provisions available when the pandemic spread at the Soldiers’ Home. The staff struggled and failed to meet the challenges amid inadequate resources. Bad turned to worse. However, seeking a “pound of flesh” from the most identifiable staff will achieve nothing as opposed to the following alternative.
This week, Gov. Baker signed the $4 billion American Recovery Plan Act. The bill has $400 million available for health care and mental health services in the commonwealth. The governor stated, “The pandemic has had a significant impact on Massachusetts workers, families, communities and businesses for nearly two years, and today’s signing directs billions of dollars in relief toward those hardest hit.”
It would seem that the families of those who perished at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home would be much better served by providing them some ARPA compensation as opposed to awaiting possible retribution of criminal sanctions and incarceration of the staff. The Legislature would likely approve such payments.
The alleged criminal defendants never should have been entrusted with protecting the lives of soldiers whose lives ended too soon. Their families deserve financial consideration, not retaliation, to compensate them for their losses.
Steven E. Kramer was an assistant attorney general under Massachusetts Attorney General Frank Bellotti from 1980 to ’87.
News
Barbie fan Jessica, 10, loves pink
Jessica is a sweet and respectful young girl who likes unicorns, anything Barbie, and her favorite color is pink. Jessica loves to color, especially with gel pens. Although described as shy at first, once she gets to know someone she will talk about anything and everything! Jessica is aware of maintaining her appearance and loves her hair.
Jessica is legally freed for adoption, and families of all constellations will be considered for her, including homes with older children. A family with a trauma-informed approach will help her to thrive in her new setting. Jessica continues to have contact with her previous foster mother and she is an important, positive, life-long support for Jessica that will need to be maintained. Jessica is open to meeting new people and will benefit from a loving and patient home where she can develop a sense of safety.
Who can adopt?
Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.
The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.
To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.
News
Sam Elliott saddles up for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel, ‘1883’
Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone,” a contemporary Western series with Kevin Costner, spawns this week’s “1883,” a centuries earlier prequel.
Sheridan steps back to trace the ranching family’s origins with 10 episodes that chart the agonies, heartbreak and glory of a wagon train traveling West.
Sam Elliott, the iconic Western star (“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Tombstone”), is wagonmaster Shea Brennan. Country husband-and-wife duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill join the wagon train as the Duttons.
At 77, Elliott is a long way from a rocking chair, riding his horse in 108-degree heat and working 12-hour days.
“I am right for retirement, born in ’44 but I have no intention of doing so,” he said in that distinctive voice in a Zoom interview. “This is pretty special for sure, another great gift in my career.
“I first met Taylor maybe not quite a year ago. He talked to me about doing a little thing on ‘Yellowstone.’ I felt the character was too old and wasn’t interested. So I passed on that.
“Taylor said something like, ‘Well, someday we’re going to work together.’ Six months or so went by and I got a call. Taylor said, ‘I’m going to do this show. I really love you. Come do it with me.’
“And I started seeing the scripts (he sent me the scripts as he was writing them) and such incredible material! Any actor that cares about what’s on page — and I think most good actors do — would find it very hard to turn Taylor’s work down.”
Elliott’s Shea Brennan is one tough hombre in an era when death was all too often a close companion. An adorable toddler is bitten by a rattlesnake and dies in minutes. Men are fatally shot without provocation.
“Shea’s a complicated character,” Elliott said. “No. 1, he’s a vet from the Civil War. He travels with a Black man (LaMonica Garrett) who is his closest friend and ally — in the 1800s.
“Shea loses his wife and daughter (to smallpox). Burns the house down with them inside and contemplates suicide, often. Yet he takes on this journey to go to Oregon with all these people. He shows a lot of sympathy and empathy for them along the way.
“At the same time he’ll take out a pistol and shoot somebody in the head for stealing something.”
Elliott laughed, “He’s complicated, which makes him a lot of fun to play.”
“1883” streams on Paramount+ starting Dec. 19.
