Celebrities
Congratulations! Lil Durk Gets Down On One Knee To Propose To Longtime Love India Royale
Lil Durk is ready to take his relationship with India Royale to the next level!
Lil Durk got down on one knee last night in front of thousands of concert goers at the WGCI Jam in his hometown of Chicago to pop the question and of course India said yes!
He popped it off by pulling out a huge, beautiful ring and getting down on one knee as fans continued screaming for the happy couple.
He then proceeded to ask, “Can we have it quiet in here one time?”
As the crowd settled down, Durk then gave all his attention to India and continued pouring out his heart.
“You know I love you to death. You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”
As India replied yes, friends and family members of the happy couple, including Durks kids were jumping for joy in excitement.
Durk and India have been dating for sometime now and Durk has always made it very clear that his love for India ran deep. They have been through a number of things, including a shoot-out at a failed home invasion that attempted to rob them.
Durk has experienced a lot of losses over the past couple years from King Von to his older brother D-Thang, so it’s refreshing to see him happy and celebrating love.
Durk also makes it a point to include India’s name in a lot of his projects and even titling one of his songs after her.
The pair share a daughter together and Durk has mentioned that he’s ready to welcome a son from India into the world pretty soon.
Congratulations to the couple!!
Celebrities
Big Sean Responds To Kanye’s ‘B***h Azz’ Drink Champs Interview, Claims He’s Owed $6 Million By The G.O.O.D. Music Mogul
This week, Big Sean stopped by Drink Champs, where he did not shy away from addressing the controversy everyone’s been talking about.
Obviously, the rapper says he was hurt by Kanye’s words, taking the very public shot personally. Over their time together, Sean says he’s been available to Ye at the drop of a dime, also citing just how successful his music career has been versus other G.O.O.D. Music artists.
Not only that, he’s disputing West’s claims he endorsed the Democratic candidate for president, calling his statements completely false. On the contrary, Sean says he specifically didn’t endorse anyone because his good friend was in the race, even though he didn’t have his contact information at the time and couldn’t get a hold of him.
Not only that, the Detroit native says he was actually one of the first to suggest Kanye run for POTUS.
Big Sean goes on to talk about having more issues with Ye that need to be resolved, like the $6 million he claims he’s owed by G.O.O.D. Music. While he initially thought UMG was the one taking his money at first, the rapper says he finally learned Kanye’s imprint was allegedly pocketing extra profits off the success of his many albums.
Since the full interview is 3 plus hours long, there’s a lot more to unpack. Check out the full thing down below:
Celebrities
Damn: Trevor Noah Files Lawsuit Against NYC Hospital For Alleged Botched Surgery That Caused ‘Permanent, Severe & Grievous’ Damage
Trevor Noah is lawyering up after a botched surgery he underwent last year in New York City.
The Daily Show host is suing the Hospital for Special Surgery along with Dr. Riley J. Williams for being “negligent” during a surgery he underwent in November 2020.
The 37-year-old claims both the NYC hospital and orthopedic surgeon were “careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner” in the court documents filed in the New York Supreme Court obtained by Page Six.
According to Noah, he was a patient of Dr. Williams between August 25 and December 17, 2020, undergoing surgery on November 23 that year. The comedian goes on to claim that the hospital and surgeon failed to “prescribe proper medications,” failed to “discontinue certain prescription medications” and failed to do proper testing in order to “diagnose the conditions.”
The documents also state that Noah suffered “serious personal injury” that are described as “permanent, severe and grievous.” His injuries have allegedly left him “rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled.” The lawsuit even claims that the South African native is in so much pain, he has “suffered a loss of enjoyment for life.”
While none of the documents state what Noah’s procedure was actually for, a hospital profile for Dr. Williams explains that he is a “specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow” surgery.
As for the hospital’s response, a representative for the Hospital of Special Surgery denied these claims, calling them “meritless,” according to reports from People.
Get well soon, Trevor.
Celebrities
Tina Fey Returns To ‘SNL’s Weekend Update With Michael Che
Dec. 18’s ‘SNL’ episode was a shuffle due to COVID! In a last minute switch, Tina Fey replaced Colin Jost on ‘Weekend Update.’
Cute the time machine: Tina Fey is back on Saturday Night Live! The 51-year-old unexpectedly popped in to host Weekend Update in place of usual host Colin Jost, 38. “It’s not what you think — he’s having work done,” she joked alongside Michael Che. The duo were on the main stage at Studio 8H versus the news desk set up, performing for an audience of just three: Tom Hanks, Kenan Thompson and of course, host Paul Rudd.
“We thought we’d read these dumb jokes and see if we could make these three laugh,” Che added as Tina asked the trio to confirm they have not heard the jokes before. “Except the two you blew in the rehearsal,” Tom called out, before Michael went into the first stories of the night: OJ Simpson‘s parole being over early and Elon Musk getting a major cover from Time. “Elon Musk is was named Time‘s Person of the Year, which you can read on your phone as your Tesla drives itself into a lake,” Tina hilariously announced.
Of course, Tina is no stranger to Weekend Update: the Mean Girls star hosted the segment with co-star Jimmy Fallon from 2000 – 2004, and then with real-life BFF Amy Poehler from 2004 – 2006. Tina and Amy were the show’s first-ever and only all-female anchor team. Tina originally joined the show in 1997 as a writer, was one of the SNL‘s main stars when she departed in 2006 to pursue other projects in film and television.
The Dec. 18 episode of SNL went to air looking very different than planned due to COVID-19. Amid the spreading Omicron variant, the network cancelled tickets for the in-person audience that was set to attend just hours ahead of the taping. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of “Saturday Night Live” and the show will have limited cast and crew,” SNL tweeted earlier this after noon.
The formal statement was issued shortly after reports surfaced that several of the actors had allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 — including Colin, per The New York Post. Amid the shuffle, musical guest Charli XCX also pulled out of her performance due to limited production staff. “My performance will not be able to go ahead. I am devastated and heartbroken,” the British singer wrote via social media.
— Charli (@charli_xcx) December 18, 2021
“Our crews and teams worked so hard to bring this musical performance to life. It can’t happen this time, but I’ll be back,” she added, confirming she is currently “safe” and “healthy.” Charli urged fans to “take care of themselves” and “get vaccinated” as she signed off her statement.
