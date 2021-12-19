Featured image from Fortune.com, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Could Legacy Brand RadioShack Redefine Itself Through… DeFi?
RadioShack was a technology hallmark in the late 1990s. Big box stores dominated the emergence of new technological innovations, when personal computers, cell phones, printers, and the like all started to hit the market and were host to a fast race to be a leader in innovation.
However, in recent years, big box presence has dwindled, and RadioShack has been largely seen as a legacy brand that failed to shift to consumer demand – investing in brick and mortar without optimizing their online shopping experience.
Could the century-old consumer goods brand keep it’s heart pumping through… DeFi?
RadioShack Is Now A DeFi Product?
RadioShack’s website is now front and center an announcement for a new DeFi protocol, which will host the RADIO token. A waitlist is available for early notifications, Discord and Telegram communities are established, and yes – there’s a RadioShack DeFi whitepaper on Github. The platform will look to infuse the RADIO token as a ‘hub’ of essentially a hub-and-spoke model that takes a unique approach relative to traditional DEX’s:
Oh, and you can still shop online for your technology hardware needs too.
It’s the latest unique and unexpected twist in crypto, as DeFi continues to have a strong performance to close out the year. Protocols that have a major emphasis on DeFi products, including the likes of Avalanche (AVAX) and Terra (LUNA) have entered the top 10 in crypto market caps recently.
According to the RadioShack whitepaper, Polygon (MATIC) will be a chain that will look to integrate in it's 'Starfish Topology'. | Source: MATIC-USD on TradingView.com
Looking Ahead
Yes, brand engagement in crypto (most notably NFTs) has been ramping up immensely in recent months. However, this move admittedly wasn’t on our shortlist when 2021 was getting started. It’s a bizarre brand entry from a company image that was basically on life support.
According to the refreshed RadioShack website, the endeavor is being spearheaded by long-time social media personality Tai Lopez and business partner Alex Mehr. The two will start off the platform with a swapping feature. According to the whitepaper, the platform will look to leverage retail ecommerce ventures (and still lists platform partners in the traditional retail space, including Pier 1, Linens N Things, and Stein Mart) and will bring in DeFi protocol Atlas USV for protocol liquidity.
Can’t say I expected to see a DeFi protocol that had Pier 1 as a listed partner anytime soon, but again – nothing should really surprise us in this space anymore. Who knows, maybe Blockbuster NFTs and Bed Bath ‘N Beyond blockchain loyalty reward programs are on the horizon.
At this point in crypto, anything is possible.
Community Voted, Why Uniswap Will Be Deployed On Polygon
Popular decentralized automated market maker (AMM) Uniswap will deploy its smart contracts on Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain. The announcement was made via Twitter by the official handle of Uniswap Labs after the completion of a community vote.
The AMM will be rollout on Polygon on its third iteration (V3), per the initial proposal. The motion was passed with 72 million votes in favor and 503,009 against which suggest the proposal has wide acceptance within UNI holders.
🗳 The Uniswap community has voted to deploy v3 on @0xPolygon through the governance process.
⚡️ Uniswap Labs will deploy Uniswap v3 contracts within a few days.
👀 Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/LwVLwEngPl
— Uniswap Labs 🦄 (@Uniswap) December 18, 2021
Presented on November 19th by Mihailo Bjelic, one of Polygon’s co-founders, claiming it’s “the right moment” to carry on this community driven initiative. Bjelic claimed Polygon has one of the “strongest DeFi ecosystem”, that the implementation could boost Uniswap’s user base, and promised users that they will incentive adoption to achieve that goal.
We initiated the final phase of the governance process – On-chain Vote: https://t.co/PcHcnrcj2u.
If the vote passes, the deployment is officially approved. 🤗
Huge thanks to the Uniswap community for the overwhelming support so far!
Let’s make this happen! 🦄💫 https://t.co/RePmCRaBlb
— Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) December 10, 2021
As a scaling solution for Ethereum, Polygon can also provide users with a “battle-tested” and cost-efficient implementation of the popular AMM. In the DeFi ecosystem, Uniswap ruled supreme until high transaction fees price-out a large number of users from the protocol.
As Bjelic pointed out, other major Ethereum protocols have chosen Polygon as their preferred scaling solution. The co-founder mentioned Aave, Curve, SushiSwap, Balancer, and others while adding the following on the advantages of Polygon and its ecosystem:
Besides the impressive number of deployed projects, additional strength of Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem is that it is already self-sustainable. We effectively stopped all liquidity mining incentives some time ago, and yet we keep seeing capital and user inflow 25 and very high user retention 14.
Additional data provided by Bjelic claims that protocols deployed on Polygon experience an increase in their use base. After their implementation on this network, Aave reached 700,000 actives users, a 10x increase when compared to the same metric on Ethereum.
Uniswap And Polygon To Onboard Thousands Of New Users?
Of course, most users expect the implementation on Polygon to decrease the cost of usage for Uniswap. The co-founder of this scaling solution claimed that Aave also experienced a 16x increase in its user’s activity.
Bjelic further argued that the integration between Uniswap v3 and Polygon’s PoS will represent a comeback to the original “DeFi vision”. This sector was created to provide people with open, and inclusive financial solutions. He added:
DeFi is envisioned as an open, inclusive financial system, so deploying to Polygon (and other scaling solutions) can be considered as returning to this original vision.
Polygon will explore the possibility to commit around $20 million from their treasury to create liquidity incentives. The project abandoned this practice, but Bjelic claimed they are willing to resume for Uniswap due to its importance as one of the flagship DeFi protocols.
The funds will be distributed as follow: $15 million might be allocated for long term liquidity incentives and $5 million for a “special purpose DAO”. The goal of this organization will be to increase Uniswap adoption on Polygon.
As of press time, UNI trades at $15,99 with 10.3% profits in the past day.
Will DOGE Rise Again This Christmas? A Dip Or Boost?
Along with the phrase of downward movement for the crypto market, Dogecoin has also followed the same suit. As a matter fact, Bitcoin takes the lead for bullish and bearish markets, where most altcoins are followers. When the market depicts a bullish run, every trader and investors will enjoy the greenish trading charts. But the fact is, if people are expecting bullish charts then the market will also display bearish charts.
Significantly, red and green charts are the life cycle of the crypto market since its birth. Experienced traders know that anticipating both upward and sideway movements will help them in trading and locking their cryptocurrencies. Additionally, price dips of the crypto-tokens can be identified with the help of AI-driven tools analyzing the past data.
DOGE’s Score
The score of DOGE displays a very high and very low score in the mid-week of April. When the price curve was flat at $0.073 on April 13, the assets score went above 80. The algorithm has evidently detected a pattern of celebrity tweets and a growing trade volume. The price action followed suit, surging all the way to $0.141 in less than 12 hours.
DOGE jumped in price value reaching its peak while the algorithm signaled the traders by rebouncing in its rally. Following the hit to its peak value, DOGE pumped to $0.110 within several hours resulting in its score area below 30.
Thus it doesn’t mean that the algorithm gives trading advice to the traders but it provides an indication. With the historical data of bullish and bearish conditions it offers a useful indication for a particular asset. This trading strategy can be used to analyze and have an idea of trading charts. These algorithms might assist skilled traders in choosing the digital assets and locking in gains.
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction — Will WBTC Hit $70K Soon?
- Bullish WBTC price prediction is $53,092 to $66,950.
- WBTC price will also reach $70K soon.
- WBTC bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $29,308.
In Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about WBTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
WBTC Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of WBTC is $46,902.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $379,872,108 at the time of writing. However, WBTC has increased to 0.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, WBTC has a circulating supply of 258,840 WBTC. Currently, WBTC trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, FTX, Huobi Global, and HitBTC.
What is Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)?
Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC20 token representing Bitcoin on the Ethereum blockchain. There is a 1:1 ratio of Bitcoin behind every WBTC. Wrapping Bitcoin can transfer Bitcoin faster on the Ethereum blockchain and opens up the possibility of using BTC on Ethereum. ecosystem.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Prediction 2022
Wrapped Bitcoin holds the 17th position on CoinGecko right now. WBTC price prediction 2022 explained below with a weekly time frame.
The horizontal channel trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.
Currently, WBTC is at $46,996. If the pattern continues, the price of WBTC might reach the resistance level to $66,950. If the trend reverses, then the price of WBTC may fall to $30,800.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of WBTC.
From the above weekly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of WBTC.
- Resistance Level 1 – $53,092
- Resistance Level 2 – $65,102
- Resistance Level 3 – $76,292
- Support Level 1 – $45,191
- Support Level 2 – $38,466
- Support Level 3 – $29,308
The charts show that WBTC has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, WBTC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $76,292.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the WBTC might plummet to almost $29,308, a bearish signal.
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of WBTC is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of WBTC lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the WBTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, WBTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the WBTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of WBTC at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the WBTC is at level 39.29. This means that WBTC is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Wrapped Bitcoin’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. ADX is a component of the Directional Movement System. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the upward and downward directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Wrapped Bitcoin. Currently, WBTC lies in the range at 44.46, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of WBTC. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of WBTC is above the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, WBTC’s RSI is at the 39.29 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of WBTC with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Wrapped Bitcoin.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the BTC and WBTC is moving at the downward trend. But, the recent trend of ETH moves in an upward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Wrapped Bitcoin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for WBTC. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Wrapped Bitcoin in 2022 is $66,950. On the other hand, the bearish WBTC price prediction for 2022 is $29,308.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the WBTC ecosystem, the performance of WBTC would rise reaching $65K very soon. But, it might also reach $75K if the investors believe that WBTC is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a tokenized version of Bitcoin that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.
WBTC has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKEx, FTX, Huobi Global, and HitBTC.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the WBTC platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On Nov 10, 2021, WBTC reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $70,643.40.
Wrapped Bitcoin seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of WBTC in the past few months, WBTC is considered a good investment in 2022.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) will hit $70K soon.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) price is expected to reach $78K by 2023.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) price is expected to reach $85K by 2024.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) price is expected to reach $100K by 2025.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) price is expected to reach $120K by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
