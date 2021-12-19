Division 1-2 girls hockey preview

Having sustained success has always been a primary goal of the Patriots. Over the course of two decades, with Tom Brady at the helm, Bill Belichick & Co. managed to maintain their winning ways, capturing six Super Bowls, while appearing in nine championship games.

Will the Patriots keep the ball rolling this time around, after hitting contender status in 2021?

Part of the answer lies in how they handle their in-house free agents. Before next season, the Patriots will have to make decisions on as many as 20 players, with 15 of those being unrestricted.

The notables on that list include several key veterans — Devin McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Dont’a Hightower, Adrian Phillips and James White.

The Patriots will also have to make choices about retaining several restricted free agents and tendering offers to them. That list includes Jakobi Meyers, Jakob Johnson and Gunner Olszewski, who are all likely to return.

With that as a backdrop, here’s a closer look at the 15 unrestricted free agents.

1. LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

Age: 25

Years with team: 4

Base salary: $920,000

Lowdown: Bentley has enjoyed one of his best seasons in the middle of the defense, primarily playing alongside veteran Dont’a Hightower.

Both head coach Bill Belichick and inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo have praised Bentley recently for his contributions.

“Bentley has definitely taken leaps and bounds this year, both on and off the field. On the field, he’s another one of those guys who’s a tone-setter,” Mayo said Monday. “He’s also taken on more of a vocal leadership role in that room, as well. This guy comes to work every day ready to go with great energy. The younger guys feed off of him. The newer guys feed off of him … he’s just one of these guys that you want to have on your team.”

If Bentley wants to head out and land the best possible deal, he’s welcome to test the market. The Patriots may or may not match, preferring to re-sign him on a team-friendly deal.

2. RB Brandon Bolden

Age: 31

Years with team: 8

Base salary: $1.3 million

Lowdown: His stock has certainly risen. After opting out last year due to COVID-19 concerns, Bolden has returned and not only performed his usual duties as a core special-teamer, but has also been a valuable member of the running back unit.

He took over as the third-down back after James White was lost for the season, and has flourished in the role.

Remarked Ivan Fears: “He has really stepped up big for us when we needed him the most. Brandon has always been a great guy to step in and do whatever he has to, to help us. This year we put a big deal on his shoulders with the absence of James, and man, he’s jumped into it full bore and done a great job with it. He really has. You know, it’s something we knew Brandon could do, we just didn’t need him to do it.”

Belichick loves that kind of versatility. Bolden is also an important presence in the locker room. The Patriots will certainly try to extend him. So he’ll likely return.

3. OL Trent Brown

Age: 28

Years with team: 2

Base salary: $6.5 million

Lowdown: There’s no denying his impact when he’s healthy and in the lineup. Playing right tackle alongside right guard Shaq Mason, the two have been an absolute force for the run game.

The last time Brown hit free agency, he went to the highest bidder. It was nearly impossible to ignore all the cash the Raiders offered him.

But he’s acknowledged he was unhappy during his two years with the team. And returning via trade, the mammoth 6-foot-8, 380-pound tackle felt like he was coming home.

Even though it’s hard to depend on him playing a whole season — he’s been plagued by a calf injury all year — the Patriots would probably welcome him back at the right price. With Drew Rosenhaus as his agent, we’ll have to see if Brown will settle for less money this time around.

4. LB Jamie Collins

Age: 32

Years with team: 7

Base salary: $1.075 million

Lowdown: Collins hasn’t stopped smiling since coming back for his third tour with the Patriots, who drafted him in 2017.

He may have signed for significant money with the Lions the last time he was a free agent, but they ultimately kicked him to the curb.

The Patriots scooped him up, and while he’s not the difference-maker he was earlier in his career, he’s still been a good addition to the defense.

“I’m always blessed and grateful for opportunities like this because this place, they took a chance on me coming out,” Collins said after re-signing. “This is where I started, this place gave me a chance to live out a dream and be something that I’ve always wanted to be.”

He won’t be a priority, but if the money’s right, the Pats could re-sign him as a depth piece.

5. K Nick Folk

Age: 37

Years with team: 3

Base salary: $1.1 million

Lowdown: Folk has been as close to automatic as it gets from 50 yards in. Heading into the weekend, he had an NFL-leading 33 field goals in 36 tries. His long was 53 yards.

The Pats do have rookie kicker Quinn Nordin on the practice squad. He has a big leg, but it’s hard to beat consistency when it comes to the kicking game.

If Folk wants to continue playing, the Patriots will likely bring him back.

“Since he’s been here, he’s been great,” special teams coach Cam Achord said earlier in the week. “I can’t speak to what he did before here or anything like that, but I can’t speak to what he’s done since he’s been here and he’s been that constant guy every day when you send him out there you, you’re confident – ball’s going through the uprights.”

6. LB Dont’a Hightower

Age: 31

Years with team: 10

Base salary: $8 million

Lowdown: Hightower still hasn’t completely recaptured his 2019 form after opting out in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t contributed, and won’t get better down the stretch.

Retirement is a possibility for Hightower, although he might also be inclined to test the market. The Patriots won’t pay anything near his current salary to bring him back.

Mayo, however, continues to be an ardent fan of Hightower.

“He’s been great off the field in all aspects. I would say on the field, first and foremost, he brings a physicality to the game that we covet here in New England,” said Mayo. “Obviously, (he’s) one of these guys who can get downhill and really rock some of these offensive linemen. We always talk about setting the tone, and he is the tone-setter. He’s out there playing well for us, no matter what the situation is — early-down, third down. You don’t want to take this guy off the field.”

7. QB Brian Hoyer

Age: 36

Years with team: 7

Base salary: $1.075 million

Lowdown: He’s spent the year essentially tutoring and mentoring Mac Jones. In that role, he’s been invaluable.

It’s hard to know if the Patriots would want to bring him back next year to do the same thing, especially with Jarrett Stidham still in the fold. Hoyer’s preference has been to stay in New England, as opposed to moving his family around.

It’s possible that he’ll become a coach one day. Whether that time is next year is anyone’s guess.

8. CB J.C. Jackson

Age: 26

Years with team: 4

Base salary: $3.38 million

Lowdown: He’s certainly helped his stock, essentially taking over as the No. 1 corner following Stephon Gilmore’s departure, and blossoming in the role.

He’s going to command a ton of money on the open market. The Patriots don’t have anyone groomed for the role, so it’s possible they’ll use the franchise tag to keep Jackson at least another year.

Jackson has made no secret of his desire to remain a Patriot.

“It’s a place that gave me a chance from day one,” Jackson said last month. “I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.”

Even if they draft a top corner, they’ll still be short without Jackson, an undrafted rookie who continues to improve each year.

9. OL Ted Karras

Age: 28

Years with team: 5

Base salary: $1.5 million

Lowdown: After leaving the Patriots for a year to start at center for the Dolphins, Karras returned. While he started out as a backup swing lineman, he stepped in as the starter at guard, and solidified the left side of the line.

Karras’ ability to play all of the interior positions, and perform all of the jobs well, helps his chances of being re-signed.

Belichick on Karras: “Ted’s done a good job inside with the communication, toughness, and just playing the way Ted plays. He plays with good edge, and he’s done a good job for us.”

10. LB Brandon King

Age: 28

Years with team: 7

Base salary: $1 million

Lowdown: Due to injury, he didn’t play at all the last two seasons before finally returning this year. When healthy, he’s been a top special teams contributor.

Belichick puts a premium on special teams, so it’s certainly possible for King to return, especially if Matthew Slater decides to call it a career.

Or, with several other full-time special teams players in-house, the Patriots will move on.

11. LB Harvey Langi

Age: 29

Years with team: 2

Base salary: $976,765

Lowdown: Langi is already on his second tour with the Patriots after spending the past few seasons with the Jets.

He re-signed with the team in May, and has contributed mostly on special teams, but also at linebacker.

He’s spent part of the season on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. At a low cost, it’s possible the Pats will retain him unless he desires to head elsewhere.

12. S Devin McCourty

Age: 34

Years with team: 12

Base salary: $8 million

Lowdown: McCourty has essentially been the quarterback of the defense for more than a decade. It’s hard to imagine the Patriots secondary without him.

Depending on what happens, McCourty could decide to retire after the season’s over. If he returns, it’ll be interesting to see if he can hammer out a deal with the Patriots.

With safety Adrian Phillips also headed for free agency, the Pats might have to make a choice which of the two to pay. Belichick is a huge fan of both.

“He’s done a tremendous job for us all year and he does it every day,” Belichick said of McCourty. “You see his influence on a daily basis. You don’t have to wait around until some special occasion. He shows up every day.”

13. S Adrian Phillips

Age: 29

Years with team: 2

Base salary: $2.25 million

Lowdown: He’s been a terrific addition to the Patriots secondary. He’s moved around, whether roaming in the backfield, or playing up in the box.

Belichick loves what Phillips brings to the table in all aspects, calling him “one of our best players, one of our most versatile players.”

The Patriots will want to bring him back, but if McCourty doesn’t retire, they’ll essentially have to decide between the two who to keep, and where to spend the money.

14. WR Matthew Slater

Age: 36

Years with team: 14

Base salary: $1.75 million

Lowdown: In recent years, Slater has spent his off-seasons deciding if it’s time to retire, or return to play another season.

With 14 seasons under his belt, not sure if the Patriots long-time special teams captain would give a different answer this time out, but it’s a possibility he’ll call it a career.

And if not, the Patriots will almost assuredly bring the nine-time Pro Bowl player, and three-time Super Bowl champion, back for another year.

15. RB James White

Age: 29

Years with team: 8

Base salary: $1.2 million

Lowdown: He’s had a tough couple years, last year dealing with the aftershocks of losing his father, and this year suffering a season-ending hip injury during the Week 3 loss to the Saints.

Prior to the injury, White looked like his old self, catching balls out of the backfield from Mac Jones. He was a free agent last season, had some interest elsewhere, but ultimately wound up back in New England.

During his eight seasons, he’s had more catches (381) than carries (319) in his third-down back role.

White, a team captain, has maintained contact with the running back room during his absence. Assuming he’s able to play, and wants to continue, the Patriots would certainly entertain the notion of bringing him back.