News
Dolphins rookie safety Jevon Holland cleared to play against Jets
The Miami Dolphins got back one of the team’s two rookie sensations from the COVID-19 reserve list, as free safety Jevon Holland has been cleared to play in Sunday’s 1 p.m. home game against the New York Jets.
Holland, who was one of six Dolphins players on the COVID-19 reserve this this week, produced the two negative COVID-19 tests necessary for his clearance to return to the team.
The rookie safety joins tailback Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed as the Dolphins players who on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, but received clearance to play in Sunday’s game.
Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, tailback Phillip Lindsay, and rookie tailback Gerrid Doaks, who is a member of Miami’s practice squad, remain on the COVID-19 reserve list by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline, which determine a player’s eligibility for Sundays game. The Dolphins will be forced to play without all three, but it’s Waddle’s absence that will be the toughest to overcome.
Waddle, who has contributed 86 receptions for 849 yards and has scored five touchdowns this season, has become the focal point of Miami’s passing game this season. He’s played all three receiver spots, and has been quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s go-to playmaker.
His absence would mean DeVante Parker must take on a larger role in his second game back from a hamstring injury that got him shutdown for a month in November.
Parker, who has record 30 receptions for 389 yards and one touchdown, has caught at least four passes in every game he’s played this season. In his return to the team two weeks ago he caught five passes for 62 yards in Miami’s 20-9 win over the New York Giants.
It also means Mike Gesicki could have a larger package of snaps at slot receiver, which is a role he’s played for three seasons now. And most importantly, the Dolphins would need Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford, the four other receivers on the roster, to pick their contribution level.
The Dolphins also elevated receiver Tommylee Lewis up from the practice squad. Lewis, a fifth-year veteran who was signed earlier this week, has experience as a punt and kickoff returner from his four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, and it’s likely that he’ll fill that role with Waddle sidelined.
Lewis, a former Dwyer standout, has returned 45 career punts for 404 yards, averaging 9.0 yards per return, and he’s returned 27 kickoffs for 617 yards (22.9 per return).
News
NFL revises its COVID-19 policy, saying only unvaccinated and those experiencing possible symptoms will be tested
Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under the NFL’s revised protocols.
Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.
“Medical information strongly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious but possibly less severe than prior variants, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in another memo sent to clubs. “Our experience with the omicron variant is fully consistent with this expectation – while more players and staff are testing positive, roughly two- thirds of those individuals are asymptomatic, most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms, and the virus appears to clear positive individuals more rapidly than was true with the delta or earlier variants. In many respects, omicron appears to be a very different illness from the one that we first confronted in the spring of 2020.”
On Friday, the league moved three games scheduled for this weekend because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.
In addition to the targeted testing plan and the opt-out option, the new protocols give more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually.
Earlier this week, the league and the NFL Players Association updated protocols to allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to return sooner if they have two negative tests on the same day, or one negative test and an antibody test shows the individual has reached a certain level.
Dr. Tony Casolaro, chief medical officer for Washington, said in a conference call that 21 of 23 players on the team who tested positive would’ve been able to practice based on mild symptoms.
“We will continue to monitor medical and public health developments, both generally and at each club, and be prepared to adjust protocols further as conditions warrant, including to introduce greater flexibility based on medical considerations,” Goodell said.
Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking — as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.
The Browns had another starting lineman test positive as they practiced indoors Saturday in preparation for the Raiders.
Rookie James Hudson III was added to the COVID-19 list, joining right guard Wyatt Teller and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. on a list that reached two dozen players – and 12 starters.
With the league relaxing testing protocols, it’s possible the Browns could get some players back in time for the Raiders.
“If guys make it back, that’s great,” said coach Kevin Stefanski, who also is sidelined after testing positive. “If they don’t, we’ll be just fine.”
Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for him to play in game Monday night against Minnesota.
Goldman was placed on the list on Tuesday. The Bears had 12 players on it after activating him, including receiver Allen Robinson and safety Eddie Jackson.
News
Vikings waive cornerback Bashaud Breeland
The Vikings on Saturday waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland.
Breeland earlier in the day was listed as questionable for Monday’s game at Chicago, and head coach Mike Zimmer said it was for non-injury reasons.
Shortly before the Vikings announced they had waived Breeland, he tweeted, “Wow.”
Breeland has had plenty of ups and downs this season as a player. He likely will be replaced in the starting lineup against the Bears by Cameron Dantzler.
News
Vikings CB Kris Boyd fined $4,874 for taunting penalty against Steelers
Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd received plenty of criticism for his taunting penalty against Pittsburgh. Now, he’s received a hit to his wallet.
A source said Saturday that Boyd has been fined $4,874 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct for the infraction in Minnesota’s 36-28 win on Dec. 9.
The penalty came with the Vikings leading 29-0 late in the third quarter and the Steelers facing second and 10 at the Minnesota 35. Boyd tackled James Washington for a two-yard loss on a reception, but the penalty instead gave the Steelers first and 10 at the 22. The Steelers soon scored their first touchdown and later had a chance to force overtime before being stopped at Minnesota 12 on the game’s final play.
