Dolphins rookie safety Jevon Holland comes off COVID list, cleared to play against Jets
The Miami Dolphins got back one of the team’s two rookie standout starters from the COVID-19 reserve list, as free safety Jevon Holland was cleared to play in Sunday’s 1 p.m. home game against the New York Jets.
Holland, who was one of six Dolphins players on the COVID-19 reserve this past week, produced the two negative COVID-19 tests necessary for his clearance.
The rookie safety, who has contributed 51 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and three fumbles recovered in his 13 games this season, joins tailback Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed as the Dolphins players who returned from the COVID-19 reserve list this past week.
Whether Holland, Gaskin and Ahmed play on Sunday is a coaches decision. The last time Miami was in this situation the Dolphins opted to have offensive lineman Austin Jackson sit out the season opener because he hadn’t practiced for a full week. However, Jackson was active for the game, and served as a backup.
Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, tailback Phillip Lindsay, and rookie tailback Gerrid Doaks, who is a member of Miami’s practice squad, remained on the COVID-19 reserve list by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline, which determine a player’s eligibility for Sundays game.
The Dolphins will be forced to play without all three, but it’s Waddle’s absence that will be the toughest to overcome.
Waddle, who has contributed 86 receptions for 849 yards and has scored five touchdowns this season, has become the focal point of Miami’s passing game. He’s played all three receiver spots, and has been quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s go-to playmaker.
His absence likely means DeVante Parker must take on a larger role in his second game back from a hamstring injury that got him shutdown for a month in November.
Parker, who has record 30 receptions for 389 yards and one touchdown, has caught at least four passes in every game he’s played this season. In his return to the team two weeks ago he caught five passes for 62 yards in Miami’s 20-9 win over the New York Giants.
It also means Mike Gesicki could have a larger package of snaps at slot receiver, which is a role he’s played for three seasons now. And most importantly, the Dolphins would need Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford, the four other receivers on the roster, to pick up their contribution level.
The Dolphins also elevated receiver Tommylee Lewis up from the practice squad. Lewis, a fifth-year veteran who was signed earlier this week, has experience as a punt and kickoff returner from his four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. It’s likely that he’ll fill that role with Waddle sidelined, and Holland’s practice time this week being limited.
Waddle and Holland have been Miami’s primary punt returners since the Dolphins traded Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears back in October.
Lewis, a former Dwyer standout, has returned 45 career punts for 404 yards, averaging 9.0 yards per return, and he’s returned 27 kickoffs for 617 yards (22.9 per return).
The Dolphins also took backup center Greg Mancz off injury reserve, returning him to the 53-man roster, where he’ll serve as Michael Deiter’s primary backup.
Mancz started four games for the Dolphins while Deiter rehabbed a quadriceps and foot injury he’s made a return from. Mancz spent the past four weeks on injured reserve because of a knee injury.
Kickin’ It with Kiz: From the Avs to Kyrie Irving, there’s trouble in COVID winter forecast for sports
No shot, no sympathy for an athlete who gets the coronavirus. Not getting vaccinated is a selfish choice and is hurting both the team and the community at large.
Shane, Pleasant Hill, Iowa
Kiz: As I sat Friday night in a crowded Denver sports tavern, sipping on a juicy IPA, munching tater tots and hoping to duck the Omicron variant, it dawned on me: Anyone who thinks COVID is going away hasn’t been watching hockey, basketball or football. In the grip of the virus, the Avs have shut down their season for a week. Nets guard Kyrie Irving, vocal opponent of the vaccine rejoins his team for road games and goes immediately to the NBA’s health and safety protocols before he can sink a jump shot. Broncos coach Vic Fangio dreads a knock on his door and bad news of an outbreak that could derail a run at the NFL playoffs. Buckle up. The ride’s about to get bumpy. Again.
At my company, you get vaxed or get fired. Perhaps it’s different managing sports prima donnas.
T.S., birdwatcher
Kiz: Although we love sports in America, it seems Americans have forgotten the meaning of teamwork.
I read your column because you write in plain English. You generally avoid overuse of sports jargon and I appreciate that, Kiz. I read the newspaper cover-to-cover. But what’s been bugging me for a long time: Why do the editors jump your column from the front page to deep inside the sports section? You have to tell them that’s an injustice to a fine column. Tell them to jump it to no more than Page 2 of the sports section.
Cheryl, loves the paper
Kiz: Great minds must think alike. Over the years, I’ve repeatedly dropped notes in the suggestion box that my column should begin on the front page and be jumped to the bottom of Page 2. We’re all creatures of habit and a newspaper should make reading as easy as possible for the customer.
Broncos aren’t going to win against Cincinnati. A playoff run is the worst thing that could happen and set this Denver team back.
Michael, bah humbug
Kiz: Why do you have to harsh the holiday mellow here at Kickin’ It Headquarters? I figure the Broncos will have to win three of four games remaining on their schedule to make the playoffs. And that’s a very tall task. Difficult? Yes. Unlikely? Yes. But not entirely out of the question. Making the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 NFL season could not only re-establish a winning culture in the locker room, but make Denver a more attractive destination to a veteran quarterback, perhaps a QB looking to move on from Seattle or Green Bay to make another run at a championship in a new NFL city.
And today’s parting shot takes issue with my belief Fangio’s defensive game plan against young Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a strong reason to believe the Broncos can beat Cincy.
It’s quite obvious you hadn’t taken your lithium when you wrote that column on Fangio. You are as sad as your Uncle Vic.
Jay, Dillon
NFL revises its COVID-19 policy, saying only unvaccinated and those experiencing possible symptoms will be tested
Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under the NFL’s revised protocols.
Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.
“Medical information strongly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious but possibly less severe than prior variants, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in another memo sent to clubs. “Our experience with the omicron variant is fully consistent with this expectation – while more players and staff are testing positive, roughly two- thirds of those individuals are asymptomatic, most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms, and the virus appears to clear positive individuals more rapidly than was true with the delta or earlier variants. In many respects, omicron appears to be a very different illness from the one that we first confronted in the spring of 2020.”
On Friday, the league moved three games scheduled for this weekend because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.
In addition to the targeted testing plan and the opt-out option, the new protocols give more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually.
Earlier this week, the league and the NFL Players Association updated protocols to allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to return sooner if they have two negative tests on the same day, or one negative test and an antibody test shows the individual has reached a certain level.
Dr. Tony Casolaro, chief medical officer for Washington, said in a conference call that 21 of 23 players on the team who tested positive would’ve been able to practice based on mild symptoms.
“We will continue to monitor medical and public health developments, both generally and at each club, and be prepared to adjust protocols further as conditions warrant, including to introduce greater flexibility based on medical considerations,” Goodell said.
Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking — as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.
The Browns had another starting lineman test positive as they practiced indoors Saturday in preparation for the Raiders.
Rookie James Hudson III was added to the COVID-19 list, joining right guard Wyatt Teller and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. on a list that reached two dozen players – and 12 starters.
With the league relaxing testing protocols, it’s possible the Browns could get some players back in time for the Raiders.
“If guys make it back, that’s great,” said coach Kevin Stefanski, who also is sidelined after testing positive. “If they don’t, we’ll be just fine.”
Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for him to play in game Monday night against Minnesota.
Goldman was placed on the list on Tuesday. The Bears had 12 players on it after activating him, including receiver Allen Robinson and safety Eddie Jackson.
